Eccles Cakes

From the North of England, these cakes are pastries, a sweet and spicy mixture in a puff pastry case with a shiny coating -- best eaten straight from the oven.

By Norma

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cakes
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Sprinkle a baking sheet with water.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in currants, mixed peel, demerara sugar and mixed spice. Stir until sugar is dissolved and fruit is well coated. Remove from heat.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to a 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out 8 (5 inch) circles, using a saucer as a guide. Divide the fruit mixture evenly between the circles. Moisten the edges of the pastry, pull the edges to the center and pinch to seal. Invert filled cakes on the floured surface and roll out gently to make a wider, flatter circle, but do not break the dough.

  • Brush each cake with egg white and sprinkle generously with white sugar. Make three parallel cuts across the top of each cake, then place them on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes, until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 104mg. Full Nutrition
