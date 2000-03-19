Eccles Cakes

This is a super recipe! Our family is from the North of England and my father used to love these when he was younger. Since 1947 when he came to Canada he has only had them rarely so he was thrilled when I made some and took them to him yesterday. Both he and my Mum say that they are the best they have ever tasted. This was the second time I have used the recipe and I was better at them this time. I have made a couple of minor adjustments - the puff pastry I buy comes in two rolled squares. I find that by just cutting each into four squares I can still form them into rounds after filling them and turning them over. This saves having to cut them into circles. I also didn't like to throw out the egg yolk so I add that to the filling. It didn't seem to alter the taste or the result. Thanks again for a great recipe I know I am going to use again and again.