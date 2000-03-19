Eccles Cakes
From the North of England, these cakes are pastries, a sweet and spicy mixture in a puff pastry case with a shiny coating -- best eaten straight from the oven.
Fab recipe,turn out exactly as they should. For those who haven't made them before, when you turn them over to roll them, only give a few little gentle rolls, they should not be too big, and don't worry if some of the currants show through a little, makes them more authentic!
This is a super recipe! Our family is from the North of England and my father used to love these when he was younger. Since 1947 when he came to Canada he has only had them rarely so he was thrilled when I made some and took them to him yesterday. Both he and my Mum say that they are the best they have ever tasted. This was the second time I have used the recipe and I was better at them this time. I have made a couple of minor adjustments - the puff pastry I buy comes in two rolled squares. I find that by just cutting each into four squares I can still form them into rounds after filling them and turning them over. This saves having to cut them into circles. I also didn't like to throw out the egg yolk so I add that to the filling. It didn't seem to alter the taste or the result. Thanks again for a great recipe I know I am going to use again and again.
Fabulous!!! Eccles cakes are a huge hit in my house - maybe it's because I live in the North of England (Yorkshire). Anyway, I didn't have any mixed spice & guess what....they were truly delicious. I doubled up on ingredients as I we love them & today I have just two left! My mother & brother took some home with them & later that night I had calls from both asking when I'd be making them again! Try them - you'll love them :-)
Eccles Cakes are one of my favorite sweets to buy when I'm in England and these certainly satisfy me here! Using the puff pastry makes this an easy recipe.
These turned out delicious, but I really need some help as I have no idea where I went wrong. First of all I couldn't get the demerara sugar to melt. I added extra butter to see if that was the problem, but no, still no melting. I added the rest of the ingredients as instructed and decided to continue on with unmelted sugar. The amount of filling was almost three times more than what I needed, how'd that happen? I'm positive I measured everything correctly. I ended up throwing away more than half the filling! I will try them again next weekend to see if it turns out any differently, but I'm wondering if anyone else had any similar problems? Doesn't sound like it.
Same recipe i use but i make more like 40 at a time. If the sugar doesn't melt with the butter don't worry, it will melt when you cook them. Make sure to seal the pastry well on the underside or the sugar caramel will run out. Also a good idea to bake on parchment or a silpat mat.
I made these as a gift for some British friends and they raved about them. Saved a couple for me and my husband and they were delicious.
Excellent taste and texture! Brought back memories of the local bakery I used to get these at when I was a child
This was a great recipe, love eccles cakes, to small though, hoped could have made bigger ones!!!
They were way too sweet and not enough spice. Sorry, they just did not work out for us.
I soaked the currents in sherry, turned out great
Turned out perfect. Taste of home. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent recipe and fairly easy to make, I didn't have any candied fruit peel so I used the zest of a lemon and orange. Also I added a bit of dried cranberries. Delicious.
First time I made these and they turned out great so easy to make and the taste is very nice
Add lemon zest
Very yummy! Used allspice for spice mix, and instead of rolling after filling pressed firmly by hand. Place sealed-edges side down. Those baked sealed-edges side up popped open! :)
Family loved this, rated really yummy.
