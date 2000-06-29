Easy Toffee
Very easy and yummy toffee made with saltine crackers. You'll love it! Serves a crowd.
This is surprisingly yummy even though it has ?!crackers!? in the recipe. When I made it, I used a more buttery cracker like the tollhouse ones and it came out superb. One mistake I made the first time I made this-- I didn't mix the butter and brown sugar enough and ended up with a buttery/sugary mess that was more separated-- the sugar stayed in the middle and the butter ran along the outer edges of the pan-- still tasted good but wasn't as presentable-- so make sure you mix it until the sugar has completely dissolved. Also... i brought this to a Christmas party and did it in thirds... One third had peanuts on top, one third had walnuts and one third had mini M&Ms... All three combinations were wonderful! ENJOY!Read More
I tried this recipe 3 times. Came out good first time, then sugary and gritty next two. Not sure whether I cooked syrup too long or too little, but probably won't make again since it wasn't dependable for me.Read More
Yum! After melting the butter & brown sugar together, I brought it to a boil for 2 minutes and then poured it over the saltines. I baked it for 10 minutes. It worked great!!!
I have made this for years - don't let the temperature throw you off - or rather, trying to get the right temperature. When you cook the brown sugar and butter it is watery - as it heats to the proper temperature it comes together and when you can wipe your spatula across the bottom as you stir, it will separate so that you can see the bottom of the pan. It is hard to describe in typing but once you see it, you will get what I am trying to convey :)
This recipe is awesome! I love any easy recipe that I can make in a matter of minuets and it tastes like it took hours! Thank you! To those that had trouble with the toffee becoming grainy, add a little corn syrup it stops the sugar from crystallizing.
I have been making a variation of this recipe for years. My recipe uses White Chocolate chips. I started melting the chips in a seperate pot before spreading them over the partially baked saltine toffee, adding a bit of milk to make it easier to spread. I make it every Christmas. The white makes for a nice festive look as well as rich taste.
This is an awesome recipe! Everyone loves it! At Christmas I substituted crushed candy canes for the nuts on top. It tasted like a Thin Mint cookie!
It is easier if you melt the butter and sugar in the microwave and mix until completely blended. I usually add candy bits or sprinkles for the occasion, such as little Christmas trees, colored stars, or brightly colored sugar.
Yum, yum, yum! This stuff is dangerously delicious. I could get fat having this stuff lying around! I modified this recipe in several ways. I melted the butter and brown sugar in the microwave and cooked it until it boiled after that I cooked it for about 2 1/2 minutes. I used ritz crackers instead of saltines. I cooked it for 10 minutes instead of 15, and then cooked for an additional minute after I put on the chocolate chips, to help them melt. I used heath bar bits instead of almond. I broke it into random sized pieces toffee. It was a hit at the party I went to, and was asked for the recipe. I will definitely make again for the next party I go to.
Delicious and very easy. I tried it with and without a candy thermometer and it came out fine both times. A definite keeper.
I've been making this recipe for a few years during the holidays. It sure is a crowd pleaser. People have already started asking me if I planned to make it again this year...how could I not? A great and easy recipe!!
These toffee bars are awesome and SUPER easy! A co-worker who had given me this recipe awhile ago had called them "Sinful Saltines"!! They are so fast and easy- my husband and I have made them as a quick late night snack, and finished off the whole pan before going to bed. One of my all time favorites!
I tried it using left over pieces of broken pretzels. The saltiness and sweetness was declicious. I have been using this recipe for the past couple of years and my family and friends love it. It makes a great gift too!
Great recipe, I used plain sugar and 1 TBS. corn syrup(keeps it from being grainy) I cook till it reaches 325degrees and I don't bake it at all. Works every time!!!
I made this for some of our Christmas treats. I think the next time I make this, I will break up the crackers in half instead of laying them in rows on the baking sheet. I also think I will use the idea of graham crackers instead. I didn't have room in my freezer, so I put it in the refrigerator instead and it worked just fine, I just kept them in there a little longer than 15 mins. They were a big it.
Very easy and very good. Lined the cookie sheet with Reynold’s Quick Release Foil sprayed with Pam, and had no sticking whatsoever. This toffee has become a tradition in our family.
My kids love these. Easy to make and I usually have ingredients on hand. Only thing is, I always have to put the crackers with the chocolate chips back in the oven for 1 minute to melt. Doesn't seem to melt the other way. I also like to top with toasted almonds.I just like the flavour better than not toasted.
SO GOOD!!! and SO easy!!! i tried putting cranberries, cocoanut, walnuts... also really yummy and the cranberries add a nice color.
Made them for my hubby's work and he said they went nuts for them. Don't skip the freezing part to harden them. I did have a hard time breaking them to look cool but hey, it's toffee. Very cool recipe! Thanks -- p.s. don't have a candy themometer, but followed another suggestion to bring it to a boil and then boil it 2 minutes. Worked great.
I lost my friend's recipe and was happy to stumble upon this one since it's pretty much the same but my one complaint is that when I made it, the toffee burnt b/c 15 min in the oven is way to long. I find 5-7 min perfect. Other than that this stuff is fantastic and yummy!!!!
WOW!!! Sooooo awesome. We had friends over for dessert and they (and my husband) raved over it. I'm not a big "baker" and this was so easy and yummy I'm going to make it again and again. I didn't have a thermometer, so the water test worked great for me. I also didn't have almonds - it was perfect without it. Absolutely FABULOUS. I would give 6 stars if I could.
My aunt has made this for decades. So happy to find a recipe just like hers! I don't use the almonds. Let me tell you - this is a HIT at any party I've ever been to. My coworkers actually named this "crack candy" because it's so addicting! :) AWESOME recipe.
I have to admit, I was a little hesitant about making this when I saw that it had crackers in it, but I was also intrigued by it. So I made it and, it actually turned out to be pretty good. You really don't notice the crackers and the flavor is great. Who knew?
Fantastic recipe. I have a sensitivity to all forms of nuts so I obviously didn't add the almonds, but it was still superb. My mom used to make something similar to this around Christmas so this served as a great reminder to her recipe. I used white sugar and accidentally put the chocolate chips on top before I baked it, but it still came out great. The new in laws loved it!
One of my family's all time favorite treats. This is a simple and delicious recipe. We leave off the nuts and it is still delish!
BEST Toffee EVER! I love the way toffee taste but have always had it stick to my teeth. However, this recipe does not. ITS AWESOME. You don't even taste the crackers. As a NOTE to the RECIPE - I have never made "candy" and do not have a thermometer and didn't know I would be bringing the mixture to a boil (had to look up another toffee recipe to figure that out) otherwise the cup of cold water test works great.
This toffee is AWESOME. It is so easy and anytime I bring it to a party it is gone instantly and I am always asked for the recipe. I will be making this for years to come!
This was very quick and easy. My husband raved!
This is seriously the easiest and sweetest and yummiest thing I've ever made! Less than 15 minutes, I had myself a tray of drool-worthy toffee. I grinded up some salty nuts for one side, and leftover pecans and walnuts for another. It smelled so good, I popped it in the freezer and the instant it was almost ready, I dove in. Soooooo good! This will definitely make another appearance in my kitchen soon.
I used pretzel sticks instead of the crackers and it was wonderful! Make sure to use a candy thermometer if you have one.
I made this recipe for a number of years and gave it out as Christmas presents because it's so rich and beautifully presentable! Then I shared it with my mother and she added some raspberry and white chocolate baking chips (instead of milk or dark chocolate) to top the saltines and toffee. It was such an instant success, that people in the family were fighting over who got to eat it! I have rarely eaten such a delicious and simply-made treat. This year, we plan to give out the raspberry saltine toffee as gifts. Thank you!
I wasn't so impressed with this recipe as everyone else. It seemed like chocolate covered saltines to me.
was very good while fresh. After being in the refrigerator for a few days, it seemed to sugar.(get gritty)
These are sooooo good and so easy! The ingredients are things found in my kitchen at all times so I can see myself making these quick little treats quite often after sending the kids to bed so I won't have to share!
My first attempt at toffee--a super success!! I loved how this recipe had such detailed instructions (on temperature to cook the butter and brown sugar, oven time, etc.) and was a no-fail! The only change I made was to sprinkle crushed candy cane on top instead of nuts and it was a Christmas party hit! Thank you!!
I've made these once - they were so easy and so good. BUT, I had one problem - after freezing them, I went to break them apart and some of the chocolate broke off (separated) in sheets from the cracker. Does anyone know what I did wrong?
We took this to a party and it was gone within minutes.
I didn't rate this when made this recipe, but it is the best dessert ever. I was skeptical because of the crackers it called for but it went well with this recipe and you couldn't even tell they were crackers. My daughter enjoyed them the most and when one of then fell out of her hand and back on her plate "up-side down" she was so surprised to see the cracker.and the longer they lasted the better they were. (but they didn't last long at all) well, needless to say my daughter definitely wants to include these in our Christmas batch of cookies. Thanks for the post. RG
I was really surprised to see a toffee recipe using saltines. But it had great reviews so I had to try it. I loved it. I don't know how many saltines I used but I made two layers on the bottom of the pan. I baked it for 10 minutes. Also left out the almonds. I loved it!! THANK YOU KIM!!!
I loved this recipe so much! I told my husband I made toffee candy and when I gave him a piece he said "You didn't make THIS!" He couldn't believe it and I couldn't believe how easy this is! I didn't use a candy thermometer because I don't have one, but it didn't matter. It turned out perfectly both times I made it (so far) and it can sit in the refrigerator for days in a closed container without the taste changing at all. Thank you thank you thank you!
ADDICTIVE!!!! The proper temperature is crucial to get perfect consistency. Instead of choc chips, I use 6 hershey bars broken into pieces--yum!!!!
Ok, here's what I tried : I doubled the recipe ONLY with the amount of crackers...using two sleeves of saltines instead of one. There's plenty of the other ingredients to work for this, it's just as good, plus you get twice as much toffee !!! Yummmmmmmmmm...
Really good flavor...great easy snack. My only problem was it was nearly impossible to get it unstuck from the pan. Next time I'll line with foil and heavily grease it. Overall, I'll make this snack again and again for many years. Thanks!
I screwed up the first time I made it and didn't bake it. Now I don't want to bake it because it's SOOOOO good as is, not baked. I let the sugar/butter boil for 3-4 minutes. Dump it on the crackers (salt side down), sprinkle mini(they melt easier) chocolate chips, let them melt a minute and then spread. It doesn't seem like they will spread at first, but they do. PERFECT combo of chewy, sweet, crispy and salty.
This was super easy and delicious. I used non-stick cooking spray on my pan before placing the crackers down. The first batch I made came out great, but I only had them in the freezer for 20 mins. The second batch I left in the freezer for 30 and I had less breakage. I have saved the small broken peices for an ice cream topping.
okay, i have this recipe, but here is an easier way for all you non-bakers like myself: mix together the melt the butter in a pot, mix in the sugar and stir it for a few minutes just to a boil. with a spoon, evenly drop it onto the crackers. bake for like 5 mins. wa-la. its actually really good if you cut all the nuts and such and just put a mixture of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips on the top :)
my mother-in-law originally taught me how to make this, but didnt have a recipe. my husband loves it and i am glad to have the recipe so i can make it often! so good and easy. like someone else said, boil for a couple of minutes after melting butter and sugar together, this will help with the separation issue.
This is a wonderful and quick sweet dessert that will feed many on a fixed income. I made a whole batch and distributed them as gifts between my three children's teachers for Christmas gifts. Plus, we got to steal some in the process! They have that wonderfully sweet and salty combination and they look great! I don't have a candy thermometer, so when cooking the brown sugar and butter, you only have to cook long enough until it comes to a boil and reaches a "caramel looking" color. (A few minutes) Then pour over your crackers.
Simple and delicious.
Toffee itself tasted really good however since I placed the crackers on a baking sheet, the mixture spilled all over my oven! After about 45 minutes trying to remove the sticky mixture from my oven, I transferred the crackers to a baking dish and resumed baking - The chocolate does not melt very well when spreading over the crackers. This recipe is good but very, very, messy!
Some members of our family are allergic to nuts but I think crushed candy canes would be just as great!
I made some of these for Christmas. Well, my husband and one of his friends got ahold of them one night and they all vanished. Second batch, same thing happened. These don't last long in my house!
Excellent - Someone brought this to work and I could not stop eating it. After about the 5th piece I realized that I was eating saltines! I would have never guessed - it tasted like a delicious toffee cookie topped with dark chocolate. I plan on making often and I plan on giving this as a gift this Christmas. Thank you for such a simple delicious recipe.
Everyone thought I bought this at the store. They couldn't believe it was saltines! This is great for adults and children. Very easy to make. I sprinkled chopped walnuts on top, but pecans would work great too. I also put aluminum foil on the cookie sheet and saved myself from cleaning the pan.
I've been making this for years and everyone always loves it! It is quick, easy, and satisfies your sweet tooth. There are never any leftovers, so make extra if you want some for yourself!
Great treat for a party and very easy to make (and I can't cook to save my life). I didn't have saltines so I used graham crackers and also didn't add nuts. I highly recommend this recipe.
We call this "crack" in our home because it is so darn addicting and good!! Always a favorite one in our home.
amazing and addicting..i made this for my houses' annual thursday night grey's anatomy get together and all of my roomates loved it!
Made these with 24 individual graham crackers and no nuts. Lined the pan with tinfoil for easy cleanup and sprinkled crushed candy canes on part of the tray :)
not bad but Real toffee only takes a few extra minutes and is worth the effort.
This really was a very easy recipe to make without have to make any modifications to it. My family just loved this candy. Will be making again. Thanks for a great recipe.
tastes lovely was surprised as it was crackers. just dont burn the toffee the smoke goes crazy and it keeps cooking in the pan for ages and it smells like rubber not pleasant. great after the second attempt
I gave it a four because I know it's good. My mother in law makes it and it's great. This is our FIFTH attempt and it tastes burnt every time.
These are quick and easy to make, and they taste delicious! I've been looking for the right recipe, all the others were too time consuming, this one is perfect. Makes a lot of toffee, perfect for a party.
Fabulous recipe. I add coconut to it for a little extra flavor. It is awesome!! Makes great gifts.
This is my first attempt at toffee and it came out delicious! I wasn't sure about the saltines since I never had any like this before but it works! This is a really easy recipe but I had a little trouble spreading it fast enough. I guess I will have to make more until I get it right... Gladly!
This is a recipe I have made for years. All my coworkers love it when I bring it to work.
This is also called Crack and for good reason, it's hard to stop eating once you've tasted the first bite! I also us white chocolate and sprinkles to add variety.
Love it, so easy!
You have to stir the butter and brown sugar constantly! I didn’t use a thermometer (and it turned out great). I just kept stirring with a heat resistant rubber spatula until I can scrape the bottom of the pot and see the bottom clearly. I also cranked up the oven to 400 degrees and put the poured toffee/cracker trays in the oven for only 5 to 6 minutes. It comes out bubbling! Then I push the crackers back into place, roughly, and sprinkle the chocolate chips all over. Once they are glossy, I spread the chips with an offset spatula. I decorate the top with Christmas colored nonpareils and crushed candy cane on other batches. People loved them! It just took a long time to set and not be sticky on the bottoms. I left my trays out overnight on the cold counter. I made 7 trays of these and got many compliments. It’s hard to resist snacking on them yourself!
This is an easy & forgiving recipe. It is important to get the mix to that temperature for it to set. I have a gas oven & if I am not careful I will burn it. I rarely cook it for the full 15 minutes. I tried it with butterscotch chips & it was not nearly as popular. I usually double the recipe. I make it several times a year by request for parties. It's a good one to make with kids, all except for the molten sugar being stirred....
very easy and tasty. So rich make sure you have an ice cold glass of milk to go with it!
Really like making these and sharing! Best to use parchment paper on the cookie sheet. Much better tasting with dark chocolate chips. After spreading them on top of the buttered/sugared crackers, place foil over the top. Wait a minute and the chips will melt from the heat. Use a spatula to spread evenly. Keep refrigerated otherwise the chocolate softens.
These were very good and very easy. I'm impressed that you can make a saltine taste like a cookie!
I make at least 3 pans of this every Christmas! So easy and fast. When you need something special, this is your recipe. Use a candy thermometer. I think it takes all the guess work out of it. Use good chocolate chips! If you use cheap ones they will not melt properly. The one thing I changed was to use milk chocolate. It’s not as rich I think. I just pulled another pan out of the oven. Mmmmm thank you for this recipe! Beats the heck out of spending 2 hours mixing and baking cookies. And everyone I’ve given it to can’t stop eating it!
Line cookie sheet with parchment paper to keep food from sticking to tin. Used pecans because that is what I had on hand. Yummy!
Turned out great and so easy to make. It’s a large batch enough to share with my grown son. He ate about a third of his before he brought the rest home to “share” with his family. This is definitely a keeper.
Wonderfully easy to make! I topped mine with crushed peppermint candy canes.
Very easy holiday treat. My family was laughing at me when I told them what was in it. They are not laughing now...they are asking me to make more. Yummy!
Really good and easy to make! I would love to make this again. Thank you!
My kids love this, and is so easy.
Taste came out good. I followed the directions as stated, but next time will increase Carmel temp to hard crack stage. I was informed by husbands work buddies Carmel was too soft. Using white chocolate with mashed peppermint sticks or m&m’s on next batch. I will update.
Made last Christmas for the first time and it was a HUGE hit! When I asked my husband what I should make this year, he said "TOFFEE!!", before I even finished the sentence :-). I used Club crackers rather than saltines, and that was the best choice I could have made! Soooooo delicious!
I made it with the saltines, and was good, but my family prefers it regular toffee
Cannot stop eating this.... Heavenly. Instead of almonds I also took peppermint candy canes, crushed them and sprinkled on top... Delicious
This came out amazing! 2 min after butter and sugar were mixed over med heat it was ready to pour. So easy!!!
Beautiful recipes quick and amazing! I do suggest that you melt the butter and sugar in microwave in 1 minute intervals 3 times stirring with whisk after each minute. It takes the guesswork out if you have cooked it enough. I found 6 minutes in the oven was perfect. If you don’t cook it enough it becomes chewy. Make sure you use a larger bowl at least a 4 Cup size 8 cup bow is better because it does foam up to double the size on the 3rd time. I learned the hard way.
Its not Christmas without a batch or two of this! Addicting and delicious!
I used butterscotch chips & milk chocolate chips wen I made this recipe... holiday sprinkles make it festive too for the Christmas season!
I make this toffee for our office Mardi Gras party every year! It's always the first thing to go!!! Everyone loves it. And it's so easy to make.
Very buttery and sweet. If I were to make it again I would try to cut the butter to 3/4 C and I definitely recommend adding some sea salt to the chocolate or warm toffee. It needs salt to balance the sweet.
Very good, and very easy to make. I used chopped pecans on top, and it was yummy!
Made it as written. Came out great. Had to get it out of the house before I ate it all. Nice combination of salty, sweet, chewy, crunchy.
I put it back in the oven after I put the chocolate chips on, as some suggested, but they never melted enough to spread, they just crumbled. I ended up overcooking and it has a lightly burnt taste. The second batch I put back in but didn't let it burn, it made the chips soft enough to stick on so I left them whole. Not burnt they taste pretty good!
Love this recipe!!! Make sure to note it is 1 CUP butter, not 1 cube. I tried making in the microwave, but couldn’t see it as it’s above the stove, so had to keep opening the door to look. I ended up burning it, and started over, cooking on the stovetop, where I had more control. I sprinkled heath pieces on after spreading the chocolate. Yummm!!!
Made it with the grandkids years ago. This year they said thy were craving my toffee. Back to the kitchen I go!
I didn't make it, my daughter did and I can tell you this is YUMMY and you'll keep going back for more. We all did!!
It's so yummy. However, not sure how to fit 10 Oz Crack in one cookie sheet, I have to use two sheets; also, it seems 1 cup of chocolate chips is not even enough for one tray, so here is what I did 1.5 cup butter with 1 cup packed brown sugar, heat until boiling for another 2 mins. Pour on top of the crack, bake for 15 mins. Add chocolate chips (about 1.5 cup per sheet) on top, put back to the oven for 1 mins. Now it's very easy to spread. Does anyone know how the store it? can it be be sealed and keep in the freezer?
