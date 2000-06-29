Easy Toffee

You have to stir the butter and brown sugar constantly! I didn’t use a thermometer (and it turned out great). I just kept stirring with a heat resistant rubber spatula until I can scrape the bottom of the pot and see the bottom clearly. I also cranked up the oven to 400 degrees and put the poured toffee/cracker trays in the oven for only 5 to 6 minutes. It comes out bubbling! Then I push the crackers back into place, roughly, and sprinkle the chocolate chips all over. Once they are glossy, I spread the chips with an offset spatula. I decorate the top with Christmas colored nonpareils and crushed candy cane on other batches. People loved them! It just took a long time to set and not be sticky on the bottoms. I left my trays out overnight on the cold counter. I made 7 trays of these and got many compliments. It’s hard to resist snacking on them yourself!