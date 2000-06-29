Easy Toffee

Very easy and yummy toffee made with saltine crackers. You'll love it! Serves a crowd.

Recipe by Kim Utsinger

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
1 10 x 15 pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet. Line baking sheet with saltine crackers, edges touching.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar and cook until mixture reaches 235 degrees F (112 degrees C) or a small amount of mixture dropped into cold water forms a small ball that flattens when placed on a flat surface. Pour mixture over crackers and spread evenly.

  • Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot toffee. When chips turn glossy, spread evenly with spatula. Sprinkle with almonds. Freeze 20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 176.4mg. Full Nutrition
