'So This Is What Heaven Tastes Like!' Cream Cheese Bars

This recipe was my absolute favorite sweet treat growing up, and still is! This was my great-grandma's recipe and is NOT for those watching their figure! The result is a very rich, very tasty bar cookie. The nuts and cherries are both optional, but give great variations to this recipe.

By CookinBug

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Beat the margarine, cream cheese, and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the margarine mixture before adding the next. Beat in the vanilla with the last egg. Mix in the flour, salt, chocolate chips, and walnuts until just incorporated. Fold in the maraschino cherries; mixing just enough to evenly combine. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out nearly clean, about 25 minutes. Watch closely - the finished bars will be very pale in color. Remove from oven immediately if the sides begin to pull away from the pan. Cool pan on a wire rack before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 210.2mg. Full Nutrition
