'So This Is What Heaven Tastes Like!' Cream Cheese Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 236.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 24g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 13.7g
fat: 15.1g 23 %
saturated fat: 4.7g 23 %
cholesterol: 22.3mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 436.5IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 26.4mcg 7 %
calcium: 18.5mg 2 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 19.7mg 7 %
potassium: 82.1mg 2 %
sodium: 210.2mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 135.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.