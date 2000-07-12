Dessert Crepes
This crepe recipe is essential for a fancy breakfast or eye-catching dessert. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with whipped cream, ice cream, and fruit.
I had never made crepes before, but thought, "how hard could it be?" Well, it does take a little practice. The first few attempts were "practice crepes"! You need the right sized pan, and it should be nonstick, for ease of turning. A tiny bit of Pam sprayed on the pan ensures that they don't stick, and worked better for me than oil or butter. I kept trying to turn the crepe to soon, and it would fall apart. Go ahead and let it cook until it looks completely cooked before you flip it, and then it only has to cook for just a bit on the other side. I also found a fairly low heat works best - around 2 on my particular stove. We fill these with a mixture of warm sweetened cottage cheese and cream cheese flavored with a bit of vanilla, and then top with either a fresh fruit sauce or canned fruit filling. Cottage cheese gets very watery when warmed, so you either need to strain it before mixing with the other ingredients, or use dry curd cottage cheese. We have also slathered Nutella on the crepe, filled with sliced bananas, and topped with slivered almonds and whipped cream.Read More
Excellent submission Ann! This is one of the best crepe recipes I've found so far. I added a little vanilla extract and some cinnamon to the batter for added flavor...though it's great as is. I made these for breakfast and as a snack for my kids. My hubby (who's picky about this kind of stuff) gave me 2 thumbs up. Will definitley make again. Thanks
I have been making crepes for 15 years, using various recipes and now finally I found one that is a real keeper! I mixed all ingredients, adding 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla in the blender for a perfect batter. Then I let it settle in the fridge for a few hours. These were the easiest and BEST crepes ever. They were thin yet sturdy enough to flip, maintained a perfect round shape and were delicious! Thank you!!!
Delicious! I was an expert creper with the first one. Combine ingredients in the bowl and whisk together per instructions. Then put combined ingredients in the blender. Blend for 10 seconds. Mine had no lumps. Make sure to pour a little mix into the pan and spread thin by moving the pan around. My fiance and I loved them. Try with raspberry jam and cool whip. Roll then sprinkle with powdered sugar. These are soooooo yummy. You won't be disappointed.
Absolutely wonderful. I added a pinch of cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to mine. I served them with sliced strawberries, la Creme vanilla yogurt and a sprinkling of brown sugar. Yummy! The crepes were extremely easy to make and the recipe made way more than 8 crepes (but I used a small crepe pan). Great recipe -- definitely a keeper!
First time creper! And boy did I end up looking like a pro! This recipe was a cinch. Although, I wasn't able to get it mini-lump free all the crepes turned out munchingly good! Positive feedback from all users* (Ebayese)A++++++ The flavour (Cdn spelling) was subtle, not too eggy but still a little eggy, texture was smooth and the strength was all there (held all the strawberries/ice cream/ whipped cream and chocolate sauce in!). People wanted to know WHEN I'd become such a good cook. Humbly all I had to say was "Allrecipes.com, baby."
Thank you for this delicious recipe. I made it twice... the first time, I followed the recipe, and it was delicious. The 2nd time I made it, I added the same amount of brown sugar as the recipe called for white sugar (in addition to the white sugar) and I liked it even better. I also added a drop of vanilla and a little cinnamon. Delicious!!
I screwed up and left out the butter and these were STILL great. (I might continue to make them this way, to be a little healthier).
When I saw the recipe for this I was really excited. I found the already made ones at the store and they were quite expensive....these were so much cheaper and they tasted better. Thank you for a delicious recipe. I use them to make just about anything for the filling. Thanks.
Delish! After trying several crepe recipes on this site, the others ("Crepes" and "Basic Crepes") are a thicker batter; this runnier recipe is much better for dessert crepes. THE KEY to crepes is once you mix up the batter, let it sit at room temperature for an hour. Learned this from my aunt who took a master cooking class in France, and it made all the difference in the texture of the crepes. If you have ever disliked crepes for being "rubbery", letting the batter sit at room temperature for 1-2 hours is the answer. Batter gets rubbery if refridgerated and kept more than a day. Made one time adding 1 tsp vanilla, per other reviews, and another time without. It was excellent either way. I filled these with Nutella, and served them with strawberries or raspberries on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream.
Just had these for New Year's day breakfast. Very good...added warm rasberry sauce which consisted of: 1 cup sweetened frozen red raspberries, thawed..1/3 c. powdered sugar...2 tsp. cornstarch...1/2 tsp. vanilla extract...To prepare sauce: combine raspberries, powdered sugar, cornstarch and vanilla in a small sauce pan. Set pan over med. heat and simmer until raspberries break down and sauce thinckens...about 3 to 5 minutes...serve over crepes...top with whipped cream...wonderful!!!
EXCELLENT. Made them for dessert for a French themed dinner for 13 guests. 2 batches of the recipe as written gave me 23 8" crepes. I used the recipe as written, added a splash of vanilla, then added add'l sugar and salt to taste. They start to cook right away in the heated pan, so I would remove the pan from the stovetop, hold it at a fairly steep angle and pour the batter into the top of the pan (using a 1/3 cup scoop) and let gravity do its thing to get the batter to spread out thin. Worked great. Stacked them on a plate with pieces of parchment paper between layers, stored overnight in a Corningware dish with a lid. They sweat a little for some reason, but this did not affect taste or texture. Served at rm temp as a "crepe station" where guests had strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, hot fudge, Nutella, powdered sugar and whipped cream to stuff their own crepes. RAVE reviews. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent crepes. Easier to make than I thought - I was a pro by the second crepe! Use a good non-stick pan. Hard to get all the lumps out. You must work very fast to spread the batter over the surface of the pan otherwise it will be of uneven thickness - just pour it on, adding it in 3 separate spoonfuls isn't quick enough. I topped with Betty Crocker's Raspberry Sauce and some whipped cream.
I put ingredients in the blender and it made it much easier than beating everything with the wisk.The taste was excellent!
Fast, simple and truly a great basic crepe recipe. I used an oversized skillet to get large, very thin crepes. Superb!
I liked that this recipe is simple. I opted to use my blender. It was good that it didn't have to sit in the fridge first. I would recommend using a non-stick small frying pan for best result. You have to rotate the pan at an angle so that the batter can spread over the sides a little. Make sure not to just let it get too thick in the center. You can check if it started to brown a little by turning the edge and looking under. You can toss to flip (it's fun that way) or carefully using even your fingers take the edges and turn over, or the more conventional spatula way. I am more daring, so I usually stick to the first two. For the filling I used a little Raspberry Jam spread on the crepe, added thin slices of fresh strawberries and bananas. Rolled the crepe and topped it with Cool Whip and drizzled chocolate or Raspberry syrup over them. There is where you can let your creativity run wild. Growing up I watched and helped my mom make crepes. Although the kind she makes uses ground beef, chopped parsley, green onions, chopped onions, salt and pepper for the filling. When making it this way I play havoc with the spices variation. Liking to add curry, sometimes oregano or other indian spices. This is a flexible recipe. So enjoy and have some for breakfast, refrigerate and have it again for dinner or dessert. :)
Yummy. I cut the butter in half, left out the sugar, and added a tsp of vanilla and about a tsp of fresh grated lemon zest. My family traditionally fills crepes with different flavors of marmalade/fruit preserves, others with honey, and some more plain with just a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. Thanks Ann!
Nice crepe recipe. CAUTION: If you are making crepes for the first time, it may take you some practice to get the actual cooking technique right. Adjust the cooking heat until you are able to get the crepes perfectly thin and even before the batter sets in the pan.
This is the best crepe recipe I have tried on here yet. I added 2 tsp. vanilla and a pinch of cinnamon. I also put mixture in blender instead of whisking which helps. I used 2 sauces inside: Sauce A. 1 1/2 c. blueberries, 1 tb. cornstarch, and enough water to cover bottom of a pan. Bring to a boil, stirring until creates a nice blueberry sauce. Sauce B: 8 oz. cream cheese and gradually add fruit juice (i had leftover from a fruit salad I made but any juice would work) until comes to a desired sauce consistency. These 2 sauces combined on these crepes are delicious! My husband and daughter loved them!
This was my first attempt at crepes & my husband LOVED them! He's a crepe fan, when his grandmother passed, he thought he'd never eat them again....surprise!! Thanks so much Ann, my husband is a happy man!
I love crepes and this was the best one I have found. I make my IHOP similar german pancakes with these. Mmmmmmmmm it is good.
great recipe, i made several hundred for a family gathering. i made them the night before and wrapped them in plastic wrap overnight and i had no problem getting them apart the next day. i spread buttercream frosting on half and sprinkled cinnamon sugar on it, then folded them in half twice and they were a hit, very easy to make and to eat!
Our favorite crepe recipe we've tried (and that's a whole bunch). I cut down on the sugar just a little. These turned out super thin with our crepe maker (electric appliance I recommend if you really like crepes) and had great flavor. I don't think they would have to be just dessert crepes. We put strawberry syrup, nutella, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and yogurt on them (not necessarily at the same time). We've also used them like wraps and filled with meat and vegetables. Yum!
Some things I've learned: -USE A SIFTER! Sift your flour and sugar. And then when you're done with the batter, pour everything through it. This'll guarantee a wonderfully smooth crepe. -It's okay if your mix is really runny. This is good cause then you can swish it around to make a nice circle on your pan before it cooks through. -Go light with the pan grease. Your crepe will turn out more crispy than soggy, which is good. -Using unbleached whole wheat flour will give you a more 'earthy' crepe. Bleached all purpose white looks more authentic. Both taste good. -Add vanilla or almond extract for enhanced crepe flavor. I also took the liberty of adding a dash of cinnamon, makes a difference. Anywho. I made this for my family-they absolutely loved it. Also for my friends. Prime ingredients I used were Nutella, then strawberries and bananas. Later I incorporated custard and whipped cream, which were greeted with much enthusiasm. VERY easy to prepare, much more easy to consume. Great simple to tuck away to impress guests.
one of the better crepe recipes I have tried. Also delicious filled with yogurt and fresh fruit for breakfast or lunch.
Wonderful crepes! I had some at a restaurant once and decided to find a recipe online. My husband said these were even better than the ones I had at the restaurant.
My family loves this recipe. They can't get enough of them. Even my mother-in-law, who usually hates the food I make, can't stop talking about these crepes! I did use my blender after my first run because it takes the lumps out. I put sliced sweetened strawberries in mine with a lemon glaze and powdered sugar on top. The lemon glaze is just powdered sugar and lemon until at a syrup consistency.
Awesome!
I make crepes each year for Easter, carrying on with my mom's tradition. This year I made 55 crepes, which freeze beautifully! I just take each out of the crepe pan when they're done and roll them up and place in rows in a 13 x 9 pan then cover well and freeze! My suggestion which makes them even more delicious, is to make certain that you add at least 1 tsp. of vanilla to the recipe. This makes a decided difference in the taste! Yum. Take out of the freezer the day or two prior to when you plan on serving them. I cover the pan with foil and heat in a very low oven, about 250 degrees until nice and warm. Serve with real maple syrup or homemade fruit syrup. Delish! Crepes are not difficult to make but are very time consuming! Cam Barbett
I make these as a special Sunday treat or for overnight guests for breakfast. We fill them with homemade lemon curd, (found on this site as well), dust with pwd. sugar and a few drops of fresh squeezed lemon juice on top. I get repeat requests for this from everyone! My daughters recently married and both requested this recipe in their "family favorites"recipe book I was making. Their husbands are now hooked on these as well!! They cook up light and fluffy and do save nicely in the fridge. But, you MUST cool completely BEFORE putting them into a plastic bag. If you don't, they will mold quickly. I make a double recipe - my husband will eat on the leftover crepes during the week - filling them after reheating in the microwave. Real men do eat crepes - as well as quiche!!!
my version of no fried cheese blintze with this crepe: combine softened cream cheese 2(8oz) with 2 tbsp of milk, 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and 2 tbsp of sugar. Add them to the crepe and roll it up, place it in a lightly greased 9x13 pan and put in oven at 375 degree for 15 minutes. serve with sour cream=) YUMMY!
These are my first attempt at crepes and they turn out fabulous every time! We love them on weekend mornings with homemade strawberry jam and powdered sugar. I've also used them for bananas foster. Yum!
Very good! I have tried a few other crepe recipes and this one is by far the best. I added a splash of vanilla extract to the mix and when they were done I just sprinkled powdered sugar on them and rolled them up and they were perfect!
nice and light. easy
these crepes are excellent!! we do one batch savory (with ham, swiss, mushrooms and tomatoes) and then one batch for desert. I use some fresh vanilla bean in the desert batch(about 1/2 a bean)...yummy w/lemon curd! Will store in fridge for about a week and still taste great.
This was my first time making crepes. Not only did they look wonderful, they also tasted wonderful! As a light deserted, I served them with bananas and ice cream, dusted with icing sugar and drizzled with melted chocolate. YUM!
wow, i can't believe how incredibly easy these were to make! this was my first time making crepes, and i was suprised to see that they actually came out looking like crepes! i will definitely make these again.
Delicious. I also added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter.
This is such a great recipe! I added a teaspoon of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon to mine and they turned out absolutely delicious. My family will enjoy this recipe for years to come -- thanks so much for sharing Ann :)
This is a no fail crepe recipe. I cannot believe how many it made and they were delicious.
This recipe is really good. My family likes it very much.
This recipe was GREAT! I thought it would be hard, but it was seriously easy. And they taste absolutely wonderful!! Just make sure that you use a teflon coated pan, and to keep the crepes, when they are done, and while still cooking the others, in the oven to keep warm. They did reheat great though when I put the leftovers in the fridge. I just put Nutella and whipped cream on mine and cant get enough of them!
My parents left for a trip so for breakfast my sister and I cooked it. It was SOOO EASY and delicious especially with icecream. I recommend this recipe to everyone :-D
This recipe was pretty good, but benefits from some changes. I followed it exactly as written and with a very light spraying of pam on my pan, the first 6-7 crepes were VERY greasy. I did not respray and the ones toward the end were better, but still a bit oily - I would decrease the amount of butter in the future to maybe 1.5T. I used a typical medium/small nonstick pan and it really is unnecessary to oil these with the butter present in the batter. Also, for dessert crepes, I think you should add a bit of vanilla extract, or maybe even a bit of almond for a change. This says it will make 8 crepes, but I got about double that using 3T of batter for each crepe. If you added less sugar this could easily be adapted for savory crepes.
Very tasty! The batter whipped up perfectly in the blender...no lumps! This recipe also makes more then 8 crepes. I know I used a smaller pan then recommended but out of one recipe I got 25 (6 inch) crepes.
Quick, easy, and tastes good. This goes great with fresh sliced strawberries, ice cream, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
These were super easy to make and turned out great. I added melted chocolate (Nutella works much better), banana and powdered sugar.
This recipe was a hit in my house from the youngest to the oldest. I made the crepes according to the recipe with the exception I was a little short on milk and just substituted water for the difference. They still came out perfect. For the filling, I started out spreading strawberry jam down the center, then I used a sweet cream cheese mixture (1 pkg cream cheese, ½ c white sugar, & 4 oz. cool whip), then added a little more cool whip. I rolled them up and then sprinkled a little powdered sugar on top. In some I put fresh blueberries. Bananas would work well to, I only had the fresh blueberries on hand when I made these. My only downfall was that I did not double the recipe. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
Men, if you want to make your wife happy...learn this recipe and make them often!!! We topped them off with fresh blackberries, I love a nice cream cheese filling and my wife loves them with fruit and powdered sugar!!! They are great!
Great sweet crepe recipe! I think the reason some had lumpy batter was adding the melted butter to cold ingredients. The milk should be at room temp for un-lumpy results.
Yummmmmmy! My son, otherwise known as His Pickiness loved them with a little sugar and lemon. One caveat, the recipe says it makes 6 crepes and I made at more than 20. Can easily be halved.
This a wonderful, EASY, basic crepe recipe! Can make ahead and store in Fridge. I love them with powdered sugar and lemon (also wonderful w/ Nutella hazelnut spread & whipped cream!)
A fantastic, delicious and easy recipe! Just made it for my kids and their cousins. They loved it! Thanks!
Delicious! I used only 2 eggs instead of 4, simply because I detest tasting eggs in my food. With 2 eggs, you could barely notice! I will be using this recipe from now on.
My dad used to make these when I was a kid, and I LOVED them. When I saw this recipe I couldn't wait to try it. It was so easy, and my husband and daughter LOVED them. We sometimes make them as a breakfast (like french toast). I have used pie filling to fill them, sugar and cinnamon, ice-cream, pudding, and my daughters favorite-- applesauce. Just make sure to tip the pan to get the batter spread evenly. Yummmyyyy....
Delicious and easy to make....Great with ice cream, whip cream and some fruit!
I've been making this recipe for years and my family loves it. For those of us who need to watch our cholesterol, I want to tell you that these are absolutely amazing when made with egg beaters and skim milk. I use smart balance light in the recipe and cooking spray in the crepe pan. You will be amazed at how great they taste. Everyone can enjoy!
Great recipe but probably not best for a crepe maker you dip into the batter. It didn't stick to it at all and I had to convert to a pan which made the crepes a little thicker but still very tasty. I also added 1/2 tsp of vanilla.
I was very excited to make these, I thought they would be a little difficult the first time but they weren't at all! I had a great time with these crepes and they are delicious. I mixed strawberry jam with cream cheese and filled them with that and they are fantastic! I was going to put a tsp of vanilla into the batter (as per the other reviews) but I forgot. I think the vanilla would have been good in them but they are great with out it. Thanks for the great recipe! :)
I've been making crepes since I was 10 (I'm 27 now). This is the best recipe I've ever tried. They seem too runny but just be patient while they cook and they'll turn out perfect. We fill ours with cinnamon and butter, yummy!
perfect consistency. more eggs are generally better. oil can be substituted for butter if your batter is cold and the butter is congealing.
These are so easy and fast! This wasy my first time making crepes and I will be making them again for sure! No refigeration needed! I added a 1/2 tsp vanilla and substituted whole wheat pastry flour and they came out great! If you do use this type of flour, it does settle to the bottom after some time, so just make sure you stir it every once and a while when making them.
I was very nervous to try making crepes because they seem so delicate but, they were stronger than I thought. They were delicious! Very easy, very fast. This recipe will bring friends over once a week for a "crepe night"!
I only had three eggs, but it still turned out great! I blended all the ingredients in the blender so the batter was homogenous and silky. I took a folded paper towel dipped in melted butter and smeared it around the skillet before cooking each crepe (for even browning). For the filling I used the Cream Cheese II frosting from this website (which isn't overly sweet), and drizzled blueberry sauce (I cooked frozen blueberries with a few spoons of sugar until it was syrupy) on top. This is so delicious it is ridiculous.
I have tried a lot of different recipes for crepes, and so far these are my favorite. they are good by themselves,or(my personal favorite)with blackberry jelly,powdered sugar,and lemon juice as the filling. On top put butter,(just a bit so it looks good)lemon juice and powdered sugar.
Made as directed. Turned out perfect. Wouldn't change a thing.
I add slightly more sugar and a few teaspoons of vanilla and a dash of nutmeg...delish!
Good as is, freezes well.
For generations the entire family has raved about my great-grandmother's crepes. I wanted to let them taste a bit of the past, so to speak, and surprise them with crepes. Well, it was a surprise all right. The room was really silent and after asking what was wrong I was told this recipe was better than any other.
Made as directed; used hand held blender to keep smooth. Don't skimp on butter or sugar to change content; they are a MUST! Key to perfect crepes is a proper size pan; proper heat, and pouring JUST enough batter to cover 75% of the pan, then swirling the pan around to continue the coverage to the bottom of the pan.. this will make paper thin crepes. We just sprinkle with sugar; or for a light tasty dessert we fill with fresh strawberry's then top with whip creme! DECADENT! GREAT recipe!
This is a great recipe! I made crepes for the first time, following the recipe exactly, and topping them with butter and cinnamon sugar. They were GREAT! I will definitely be making these again.
These were fantastic! I had no idea crepes were so easy to make! I guess having a crepe pan really helped. I doubled the recipe and found the recipe was exactly right for 8 crepes! I think these would be even better with cinnamon and vanilla!
Made this for a special dessert. I used a 10 1/2 inch cast iron flat skillet. It had no sides. I had to swirl the pan so that the batter could spread out. They got progressively better because the skillet was too hot to start. We made mixed fruit inside with powdered sugar and whipped cream. I added a little orange liquer to mix with the fruit. The second round was nutella and bananas. yummy!
Pretty yummy but not the absolute best crepes I have ever had. I am spoiled since I had crepes in France. Those would be hard to beat, but these are pretty good. We just had them with a little whipped cream and strawberry sauce.
This is the best crept recipe I have tried to date! It is a good consistency and great flavor! Thank you! *The ONLY change I made was to add vanilla to the recipe. YUMMO!
Love this recipe!! The best crepe I've ever had is from a small crepe stand in Key West, FL and I would say this recipe is as good, if not better, than the one in Key West. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and added 1 tsp of vanilla to my batter, the result was a wonderfully tasty vanilla crepe!! I also used a food processor to mix all my ingredients so I didn't have any lumps in my batter. I cooked my crepes on a large non-stick pan at medium-high heat (gas mark 4-5 on my stove) for about 1 minute on each side or until I saw some browning. I flipped my crepes with my hands by lightly pinching one side of the crepe, taking it off the pan, and then flipping it. This way you won't tear your crepes.
I use this recipe to make breakfast and dinner crepes. Very good.
yummy and easy. I added the vanilla and it was very good. Next time I will leave it out and stuff them with something else.
My family and I lived in France for 12 years and have not had crêpes since. Well I found this recipe and I LOVED IT!!!!! It tasted just like the ones we had in France. My dad downed about six right there as I was cooking them! This recipe is AMAZING and I know I will be making these again!
I absolutely love crepes and this is fantastic! Easy to fill with savory or sweet applications. I like to sprinkle just a little bit of sugar once I have flipped the crepe, it creates a bit of caramelization.
very good , soft and moist. i love to fill it with chocolate and strawberry
these turned out great! I added bananas and nutella for a perfect, elegant, delicious dessert. they were a little tricky at first to get the batter even and to get them to come out looking nice, but in the end it worked out very well. my boyfriend and I loved them!
This is an excellent basic crepe recipe. I have made it at least 10 times now. Easy and fun to experiment with different options. I recommend experimenting with nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla in the batter. I recommend nutella & bananas, or fresh fruit and real whipped cream, or lingonberries, or pie filling in the inside. Thank you for this!
amazing recipe!! quick, easy, and it makes for very delicious crepes. i made a few changes based on other reviews and added a teaspoon of vanilla and a little bit of cinnamon. i think ill put more next time for truly indulgent crepes. after manually mixing it i threw it in the blender and got rid of all the lumps then i put it on low heat on my stove. i also used a little bit of pan spray-on oil instead of butter just because it seemed alot easier. i cooked it longer on the first side than on the second and the crepes came out fantastic!! i made it for mother's day and filled it with apple pie filling topped off with a dusting of confectioner's sugar and it looked like i was a real chef!! lol. Definantly a keeper=]
it was very good .i have been looking for a good crepe recipe and i found it. it also tatse good with a pinch of cinnamon.
quite possibly the best crepes ive ever had and made! i added chocolate chips once i cooked one side and flipped it and then folded it in half to let the chocolate melt! so good =]
I have made all kinds of crepe recipes and I've stuck to using this one for awhile now. It doesn't have to sit in the fridge before using. YOu can make it and use immediatly.
This was the first time I've ever made crepes and it turned out beautifully! I also added 1 TBS of vanilla and served it with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Will definitely make these again!
Very tasty and very easy to make. I brushed my pan with coconut oil.
the perfect dessert crepe
Perfect flavor! This was my first time making crepes, and I heard they're really hard, but making these was no where as hard as I thought. I did put in 1-1/2 TBSP of butter in instead of TSP, but it was really good, so I'd recommend it. That probably helped with the sticking factor, too. Like butta.
I have never made crepes before but these turned out perfectly the first time! Delicious with a little icing sugar sprinkled on top! Yum!
The crepes came out great. However, next time I would cut down the number of eggs.
Superb crepe recipe! I make berry crepes for breakfast from time to time (accompanied with the "cheese filling") and they are very delicious!!! My family loves them. You can use any fresh or frozen berry - simply cook in a saucepan over medium heat with a little sugar and a little lemon juice.
This is the best crepes recipe ever. Easy and very delicious.
I am only ten and these crepes were really easy and quick! I put a teaspoon of vanilla and a little extra sugar in, so they were more like dessert crepes; even more delicious!!!!!!!
Easy to make. We even forgot to melt the butter and it turned out great. We omitted the sugar as we wanted some sweet and some savory crepes for breakfast. Yum!
This recipe is absolutely perfect. It needs no tweaking. If you plan on making dessert crepes, you can add a little sugar and vanilla.
