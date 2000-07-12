Dessert Crepes

I liked that this recipe is simple. I opted to use my blender. It was good that it didn't have to sit in the fridge first. I would recommend using a non-stick small frying pan for best result. You have to rotate the pan at an angle so that the batter can spread over the sides a little. Make sure not to just let it get too thick in the center. You can check if it started to brown a little by turning the edge and looking under. You can toss to flip (it's fun that way) or carefully using even your fingers take the edges and turn over, or the more conventional spatula way. I am more daring, so I usually stick to the first two. For the filling I used a little Raspberry Jam spread on the crepe, added thin slices of fresh strawberries and bananas. Rolled the crepe and topped it with Cool Whip and drizzled chocolate or Raspberry syrup over them. There is where you can let your creativity run wild. Growing up I watched and helped my mom make crepes. Although the kind she makes uses ground beef, chopped parsley, green onions, chopped onions, salt and pepper for the filling. When making it this way I play havoc with the spices variation. Liking to add curry, sometimes oregano or other indian spices. This is a flexible recipe. So enjoy and have some for breakfast, refrigerate and have it again for dinner or dessert. :)