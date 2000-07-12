Dessert Crepes

This crepe recipe is essential for a fancy breakfast or eye-catching dessert. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with whipped cream, ice cream, and fruit.

Recipe by Ann

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 crepes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, flour, melted butter, sugar, and salt in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Heat a medium skillet or crepe pan over medium heat. Grease the pan with a small amount of butter or oil applied with a brush or paper towel.

  • Using a serving spoon or small ladle, spoon about 3 tablespoons crepe batter onto the hot pan, tilting the pan to evenly coat the bottom surface. Cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side; serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 111.1mg; sodium 234.5mg. Full Nutrition
