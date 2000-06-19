Death by Chocolate

Incredible!! The Best thing I did was used "TOO MUCH CHOCOLATE CAKE" from this site. I took it to a Potluck at Church and I got it back with a lick clean bowl! Everyone Loved it and they all said it wasnt over powering sweet. So the Cake is a must and instead of the chocolate chips I crush in bleader. Trust me its better that way. Remember when making the pudding this recipe calls for less milk, it makes the pudding more fudgie and I was not sure about the coffee I thought it would make it too running or give it a coffee flavor, But instead it kept the cake moist and wasnt running at all. Thanks for a another wonderful desert. Already have people asking me to make for bbq and birthdays and all occasions. God Bless for sharing!!! LOVE IT!!!