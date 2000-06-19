Death by Chocolate

4.6
175 Ratings
  • 5 140
  • 4 23
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

I make this while I'm cleaning the kitchen after dinner--layers of German chocolate cake, toffee candy, and whipped topping.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Mix cake batter according to package directions, adding water, oil, and eggs as directed. Spread batter into prepared pan and bake in preheated oven until a tester comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool and crumble. Make pudding, according to package directions, with milk.

  • In a large trifle or other glass serving bowl, place half of the crumbled cake. Pour half of the coffee over the cake, and spread half of the pudding over that. Top with half of the whipped topping, sprinkled with half the crumbled candy bars. Repeat layers in the same order. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 538.8mg. Full Nutrition
