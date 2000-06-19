Death by Chocolate
I make this while I'm cleaning the kitchen after dinner--layers of German chocolate cake, toffee candy, and whipped topping.
This is the ultimate dessert. I did make some alterations to it though, instead of the coffee I used caramel sauce and skor bars. Everyone raved, and begged for the recipie.Read More
This recipe was amazing. I used the base recipie and improvised. I doubled the recipe using 4 8oz tubs of extra creamy cool whip. I used crushed chocolate covered shortbread cookies and chocolate malt balls in addition to the chocolate covered toffee bits. I used Devil's Food flavored pudding and I made the Deep Dish Brownies recipe from this site in place of the cake mix. I also used instant coffee instead of the brewed kind. It was a huge hit at my dessert party and went fast. I also sprinkled some cocoa and a few coffee crystals on the top of the cool whip in the final layer. This recipe is always in rotation and I know it by heart. Don't be afraid to experiment with ingredients. Try using some sliced frozen strawberries that are thawed out or, for an absolutely deadly experience, the buttercream frosting from ths site on one layer. Also, Oreo cookies placed on the top and middle layer for decoration also meld in nicely for a wonderful flavor. This is truly deadly and addictive.
My 2 teenagers love this cake, have made it in place of birthday cakes even. I don't care for German chocolate cake so I use devil's food. If I am in a super hurry, sometimes I'll just by the McCain's frozen cakes (2) and scrape off the icing. If you don't have a Skor, you can use packaged toffee bits in a pinch, but DON'T try to substitute another chocolate bar, I've tried that and it is not pleasing to bite into big chunks of chocolate. Drizzling Kaluha over the cake pieces is also good. Update: If you want to make this toddler friendly (ie. for a birthday, potluck, etc), you can buy clear plastic cups, and layer the cake, pudding, Skor Bar, and end with whipped cream, put some chocolate curls on top, and you have little individual cake cups. A family member brought this to our reunion and it was the best idea ever for the kids.
Mmm.. I used a chocolate brownie mix and 2 pkgs of chocolate pudding. I used kahlua in place of the coffee and used Daim chocolate bars (like Skor). I didnt use a frozen whipped topping because it's not available where Im living so I whipped up cream and added a tad bit of sugar to it. Using cream that wasn't as sweet as store boughten whipped toppings actually worked perfectly as the dessert is already really really sweet!
If you're gonna go, this is the way to do it. Anyone mind if I throw in a few crumbled Reeses peanut butter cups?
Excellent! Made this for a bridal shower and everyone raved over it. I did what a few others did and replaced the toffee with crushed up Oreo cookies. The bride loved it so much she requested it for a birthday party she was having later that same week! Also made it in a 13 X 9 cake pan and it turns out great!
My daughter had to make a dessert by herself for a foods class at school, and someone told her about this dessert. I thought it might be a little complicated for a 12 year old, but she made it alone, no problem, and WOW this is GOOD!!! Very rich, no wonder they call it death by chocolate :O)
Every time I make this I get rave reviews and always get asked for the receipe. The first time I made it there was too much cake I thought. So I double the pudding, and whip heavy cream with some powdered sugar instead of using a coolwhip. This winds up making two cakes when you do this. I have yet to get a complaint for having two of these from one cake mix!
I always use 6 chopped snicker bars and ultimate fudge chocolate insant pudding with reg. chocolate cake batter... But sometimes adding mini chocolate kisses really adds to it! This recipe has been made like this in my family since my grandmother was my age!! I love it and almost go crazy when my grandmother makes it for me.. I have made it a few times and my friends always ask for it as a birthday or christmas present! Hahaha.
I modified this recipe slightly by using chocolate fudge flavor cake and pudding mix, 3/4 cups Bailey's Irish Cream vs. coffee, added about 1/4 cup hot fudge and mixed with the bailey's and used Reese's vs. Heath bars. The taste was outstanding! If you love chocolate, this is the dessert for you!
great cake
Nice,easy, basic chocolate trifle recipe. I used a dark chocolate cake mix, and half Kahlua/half coffee for the coffee called for. Could also substitute vanilla pudding -that would be great too!
Double the pudding and cool whip so it is moist. Also poked holes in the baked cake and poured Kahlua on top (1/4 cup).
I was actually disappointed at how bland this was the first time I made it with all the good reviews. I expected it to be REALLY chocolate-y, but it wasn't, so I kicked it up the second time I made it and used a chocolate fudge cake INSTEAD of a german chocolate cake and used two boxes of pudding instead of one and that made all the difference in the world. I wouldn't call this "Death by Chocolate" the way it's currently written, but it's definitely okay and certainly can be modified in a lot of different ways to suit many tastes.
I recipe that everyone loves and makes alot for a gathering. I make this alot for work functions and its the first dessert to be wiped out. Easy recipe and even can be made ahead. Just store in the freezer. I frozen the dessert and by the time it was being served, it was thawed and still cold. No ice or cooler needed.
This dessert was AWESOME! I did make a few changes..I used devil's food cake as suggested and used hot fudge in place of the coffee and used crused oreo cookies and chocolate bar shavings instead of toffee bars. Oh this was soooo good!! I will definately make over and over, thanks for the recipe my family just gobbled it up!
Amazing dessert!! Made this dish last weekend for the first time, as a test, and it came out so delicious!! I'm not a big coffee person so instead I took out the coffee ingredient and also substituted the German Chocolate Cake for Devil Food's Cake..
Incredible!! The Best thing I did was used "TOO MUCH CHOCOLATE CAKE" from this site. I took it to a Potluck at Church and I got it back with a lick clean bowl! Everyone Loved it and they all said it wasnt over powering sweet. So the Cake is a must and instead of the chocolate chips I crush in bleader. Trust me its better that way. Remember when making the pudding this recipe calls for less milk, it makes the pudding more fudgie and I was not sure about the coffee I thought it would make it too running or give it a coffee flavor, But instead it kept the cake moist and wasnt running at all. Thanks for a another wonderful desert. Already have people asking me to make for bbq and birthdays and all occasions. God Bless for sharing!!! LOVE IT!!!
i replaced the coffee with caramel sause...yummy! I have made several death by chocolate and this was my favorite and the easiest
Made for my granchildren for a special Sunday dinner. Never had so many oohs and ahs. An easy desert. Waiting for the cake to cool is the only thing that takes time. Will do many times for sure.
Wow! What a dessert! I brought this to my nephew's graduation party and everyone loved it! I even got a request to bring it to our families 4th of July party. I read all of the reviews and modified the receipe to my liking. I used brownies instead of german chocolate cake, chocolate syrup instead of coffee, and I needed 3 packages of pudding mix and 1 1/2 containers of Cool Whip. You can definitely use your imagination with this receipe. Substitute any of the ingredients for one of your favorites. Use carmel sauce, strawberries, or a different type of crushed candy bar. Real choc-o-holics may want to even try the chocolate flavored cool whip. I will be making this receipe for years to come!
Great recipe. Followed it as it was, except, I used chocolate syrup in place of the coffee, & devils food cake mix. It was perfect! We don't drink coffee, so the chocolate syrup was great. Will make this again!
A great "company" dessert. Very simple to make - foolproof.
i made this for a thanksgiving dinner for the PAL group at my school =) everyone ate it upppp!!! it was absolutely yummie and very simple to make!!! i used a large clear bowl.. there is a LOT and if you layer it carefully it looks really nice when presented... but beware it's gona get messy and scooped clean within minutes of being placed onto the dessert table =)
This desert was great especially because you could change certain things as you liked and still end up with a great tasting treat! I added coffee liquer to the coffee, used maltesers instead of the chocolate bars and fresh wipped cream instead of the frozen whipped topping (I don't live in America and cannot get this). I also made the German Chocolate Cake III (by Dean, also on this site)from scratch (although it was too much cake but it too was a great recipe). I recommend (as others have) in using 2 packets of pudding mix and making the desert the day before. It tastes much better if you do!! Also the best thing for me is that although it tastes similar to Tiramasu, it is even better!! Thanks for a great recipe.
I love this dessert. I modify it by using brownie mix on the bottom and then putting holes in the brownies after they cool and pour khalua over the brownies. I then use chocolate mouse and then the whipping cream with crumbled heath bars in the mix and then some crumbled on top as well. you need to use a deep pan. It is a pretty dessert and so very, very good!
I made lots of alterations. First, you can use any chocolate bar you feel in the mood for-I used a big Hershey's chocolate almond bar. I also used a pudding devil's food cake mix instead of the german chocolate. Lastly, I drizzled some hot fudge syrup on each layer also. A huge hit!
Make sure you prepare the cake ahead of time, or it'll take a while to get it ready. It was wonderful, though... everybody loved it!
I made this for Mother's Day for both my mother and my mother-in-law. I knew this would be the perfect dessert, because they are chocolate fanatics! They both said, Death by Chocolate was fantastic!
This was really good. I used a boxed brownie mix instead of the cake. Family really liked this one.
Excellent special dessert that's easy to make. We were so surprised at how light it tasted (expected heavy tasting and over-stuffed feeling). People actually went back for seconds and thirds !!!
HUGE HIT at my office meeting!! As if there wasn't enough chocolaty deliciousness already, I used Fudge Brownie flavored coffee from Archer Farms (Target brand). I think I was able to scrape enough out of the bowl when I got home to give my boyfriend a small bite. Will DEFINITELY make this again!!
This recipe was very good and the company I served it to went back for seconds and thirds! Though, instead of the coffee I used one of those Starbucks double espresso and cream chilled drinks they sell in the small cans and between the pudding (I used chocolate fudge) and whipped cream layers I put a layer of crushed chocolate graham crackers, also sprinkling the top with them, it seemed to turn out well, might have even been better with brownies like other reviewers suggested. All in all though, it was decedant! Would recommend... :)
I've made this twice and both times it was eaten up in minutes. Everyone in my family loved it I am sure I will have to make this again. Thank you.
I have been making this for years and it's a hit every time..
Made this for my Bunco group and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. It's a keeper!!
I BROUGHT THIS TO A FAMILY PARTY AND EVERY ONE RAVED ABOUT IT. I ADDED A CAN OF CHERRY PIE FILLING TO THE LAYERS BETWEEN THE PUDDING AND THE CAKE. I TOPPED IT WITH A DEEP LAYER OF FRESH WHIPPED CREAM .
a great recipe and very easy to make. good for any chocolate lover. GIGGLES1981
I added vanilla extract to the cake and pudding. Next time I will not make instant pudding but rather the "cook and serve" kind, and also add a little bit more milk. I prefer the pudding slightly runny. Be sure to refrigerate at least overnight. Very easy to make and yummy! 1/28/05 I made this (again!) last night and added Kahlua to the coffee. YUM!!!! Also used the larger package of pudding.
Seldom make critical remarks but the name is off on this recipe. This is no a Death by Chocolate. The real one is quite different
I made this 3 years ago for a party and it not only makes a beautiful presentation, it was a big hit. So much so, I've made it a regular whenever I have people over. The only problem is I have a very hard time keeping myself away from it! It's definitely YUMMY!!!
I had made some chocolate cupcakes for sunday after dinner, however, the cupcakes stuck to the pan, and turned out a bit dry. This is when I looked for something to do with them, and found this recipe. I crumbled them up, used home made whipped cream(whipped 35 % cream with a bit of icing sugar), used more milk, cuz my pudding mix required 3 cups, didn't have skor bars, so I used some mini oreo cookies as others suggested. Layered everything in a glass bowl without measuring, just eyeballing. Topped the whole thing with chocolate sauce and milk chocolate curls that I made using a vegetable peeler...so easy and beautiful!! Not to forget delish! Perfect dessert to make when your chocolate cake comes out less than perfect ;) . thanks for sharing!
I served this at a New Year's Eve party and everyone loved it. I added one thing: I mixed coffee liquor in with the coffee to pour over the cake. Also, I couldn't find Heath Bars at my grocery store so I used Hershey's miniature chocolates with almonds & toffee.
Wonderful recipe I made for our Christmas dinner that got rave reviews! Few changes..I used Kahlua and coffee and no chocolate pudding so I used oreo cookies and cream..wonderful color contrast! Reeses cups chopped with toffee bits..that what I had on hand....and what the heck I added a can of cherry pie filling to the center for a black forrest taste! Awesome..next time I want to try the crushed Whopper thing...thanks for sharing all the tips!
I have never seen a dessert fly out of the bowl quite like this one! YUM-MEE!!! Brought this to a pig roast over the 4th and everyone went nuts. No need to wash the trifle dish -- I thought they would lick the bowl!!! Thanks Karen. GREAT recipe!!!
Extremely moist and delicious! Will definitely make it again. Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly and it got great reviews from my friends. Everyone loved it! I was inspired by this recipe to make Death by Pumpkin for the fall and that also got great reviews.
Love this recipe. I have made this numerous times. I have taken it to many potlucks, teenagers love it! I sometimes don't add the coffee.
This recipe is so YUMMY!!! My whole family loves it! I'll make it again and again.
Excellent, and so easy to put together!
OK, So I made my own Chocolate Cake, instead of using the mix. Used real whipped cream instead of the frozen topping, and I used oreo cookes instead of toffee (Not a toffee fan!) Anyway, GREAT! Loved it, Thanks for a great idea! :)
This is so good, I had to give leftovers away in order to get it out of the house! I would've eaten it all, a couple spoonfuls at a time! I read through previous ratings & made the following adjustments according to what I had on hand: Ghiradelli brownie mix, 2 chocolate puddings, about 1/2c Kaluha-no coffee, 1 1/2 cont cool whip. I def love rich, choclatey flavors, so this was a to-die-for-dessert in my world! The other great thing is how easy it is to vary & suit different occasions. We live in da 'burgh, so a black & gold variation will likely be on this weekend's menu :-) Go Steelers!!
This recipe has become a staple. . .everytime someone throws a party they ask me to bring this. Everyone loves it. I've made it several times now and have a couple of variations I like. I prefer Devil's Food cake to German Chocolate; It's a little sweeter. I think Heath bars are the best but I've also made it with Butterfinger which was also quite good.
This was a HUGE hit at our family Christmas party. I like most of the others, made a few adjustments I used Kahlua instead of the coffee, Heath toffee chips instead of the candy bar they called for, and I made fudge brownies (cake-like) instead of the german chocolate cake b/c that's what i had in the cupboard. All in all, it was a great dessert and one that I'm sure I'll make again.
This was excellent! Everyone wanted the recipe. I followed advice and used deep dish brownie recipe instead of the cake. I tripled this recipe and make two at once. One for Christmas day and one for Christmas Eve. I used cool whip lite for layering in both, but topped one with real whip cream. The other was for the next day, so I left off cream on top and whipped it before serving. I served up dessert and spooned whipped cream on top of each serving. This is a quick and delicious dessert. I used 1% milk and lite cool whip to keep the fat down. I didn't bother with the coffee, but would like to try it with Bailey's sometime.
this cake will be the death of me!!!
I guess I wound up making a cross between this and the Double Chocolate Mocha Trifle recipe also found on this site. I made a family sized pan of brownies, adding an extra egg for "cakelike" and cut into 1 inch cubes. Then I used a lovely cut glass bowl and drizzled each brownie cube layer with about 1/3 cup cold coffee. I made double the amount of chocolate pudding and made the cooked kind instead of instant, so each pudding layer was about 2 cups. I had two 8 oz tubs of Cool Whip on hand and used probably about 3 cups per layer. Finally I used about half of an 6 oz bag of Heathbar toffee pieces divided over each whipped topping layer. It was quite a hit. More than one person had seconds. I do think I will take anothers advice and use crushed oreo cookies for the crunchy layer next time I make it, and I will be making it again! Thanks!!
This is really good. I used chocolate deviled food cake instead of the german chocolate and I used kahula instead of the coffee. It was a HIT. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Great and so easy to make! Very pretty presentation in a trifle bowl. I used one 5-oz. Symphony bar that had chocolate, almonds, and toffee instead of the individual toffee bars - would do that again. Thanks for the recipe!
IF YOU ARE A CHOCOLATE LOVER THIS IS THE RECIPE FOR YOU...............LOVE IT!SAMMY GIRL
We have a winner! Everyone raved about the cake. I made the pudding according to the PIE filling directions (it called for less milk). Next time I might make two boxes of pudding. Wonderful. Well done, Karen.
this was so yummy! my kids loved it, was even better the next day once the flavors melded more.
Perfect! omitted the coffee and added caramel instead. Compliments keep comming, and the spoon and bowl were licked clean. Will make again. (note: make sure that the carmel is topped by the pudding so that it stays soft instead of harding back up.)
This was delicious. The next time I think I will try it with brownie mix instead of cake mix.
this was great! i had to improvise a little with what i had i used double chocolate cake, banana pudding, and chocolate crunch bars smashed up. i loved the recipe and so did my family!
this was fantastic! i had some trouble finding skor bars but, scoop a lot and bulk stores seem to carry them. Using a darker chocolate mix is a good idea for those who dont care too much for german chocolate.
I actually turned this recipe into little individual desserts and it worked out great. Was def. a hit at the party. I layered all the ingredients in small souffle cups. Very nice recipe!
Everyone loved this dessert. I made my own whipped cream and toffee pieces with chocolate chips. Next time I will use a different cake mix though. This is the 2nd time I've used Betty Crocker's German Choc Cake mix and the 2nd time it came out very dry. I will try a moist choc. supreme mix next time. Other than that it was easy to make and was a light dessert after a heavy meal.
Rich and good for a chocolate fix! I used a mixture of crushed peanut & peanut butter m&m's instead of the toffee bars for my peanut-loving husband.
I grew up with this dessert, and we have always use yellow cake... I think that it takes away from the name, but it is soooooooo good!
I do love this although I'd do a few things differently. First I generally don't like the taste of the vegetable oil so I would use some other way. Secondly, I would double the pudding. I tried it with 3 layers, next time I'll do 2. Strawberries was a welcomed addition.
I made this dessert to take to a church potluck. It went so fast I didn't even have a chance to try it myself! The bowl was scrapped clean and everyone told me it was fantastic. I may have to make it again just to get a taste.
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving! Everyone wanted the recipe!
Very good. I would add more Skor chocolate bars to recipe!
FABULOUS!! Easy to make and there's never any left over
So delicious! Every time I make this, everyone loves it!
This is my go to cake when I need something to wow. Only, I make a chocolate oatmeal cake (gluten free), and because instant pudding isn't available where I live, I have to make mine from scratch. However, the basic construction is still the same and this trifle is perfect for a gluten free cake which tends to be a bit dry. The cream, coffee, and pudding make it perfectly moist. PS. I also have to make my own whipped cream. If it is worth it for me to take all those extra steps, I can imagine it would be even better the convenient way!
Used a Duncan Hines Decadent Triple Chocolate cake mix---it had fudge in the mix and really added an extra rich touch!!! Also used Kahlua instead of coffee and real whipped cream instead of cool whip. Tasted great with the toffee but even better for the candy bar was Reeses NutRageous.
This cake was so good that people didn't even believe I made it myself! I had a few modifications-I made the pudding myself-I used the recipe for Thick Chocolate Pudding (its available on this website-you would want to add a little more sugar to that, and double the quantity to at least 8 servings)-I didnt use too much whip cream either, just layered the pudding with a thin layer of cream. Instead of candy, i crushed biscuits to completely cover the cream. It was out of this world! Definitely will be making it again!
This was an awsome,super easy recipe!! Made it for a Christmas supper and it dissapeared fast! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Love the versatility of this recipe.
Very good! Added Bailey's instead of coffee. It was kind of messy looking - I didn't have the knack of making the pudding and cool whip lay nicely. But tasted great! I think it could have used more pudding. Thank you!
This was a hit with my kids. Easy to make and really good.
Really easy, fun dessert. If, like me, you have trouble finding Skor or Heath bars in grocery stores, I've found that drug stores usually carry them.
This was a hit! I made this with my cousin for my birthday party and everybody who tried it loved it. We used dark chocolate cake instead of german, and we sprinkled cinnimon on the top. We bought pre-crushed Heath bars and it was still perfect. Any kind of cake would work well with this recipe.
Very good! This was a big hit with my friends. I halved the recipe for a smaller group and it worked just fine. I used crushed Skor bars for the candy and also included layers of sliced fresh strawberries, which added an extra special something to the recipe. I will definitely be making this again!
Pretty good. I'm not a big chocolate fan, but my guests loved it.
A hit with our guests! Has a flavor similar to tiramisu with the coffee. We added some Bailey's to the coffee and it tasted great. This displays well and holds together much better than other layered desserts I've made before.
Thank you for this fabulous recipe! I make it a lot for potlucks or gatherings and it is ALWAYS a hit. I have made this recipe exactly as stated and also changed it up a bit. Instead of German chocolate, I use brownies and omit the coffee entirely. I found with the German chocolate, it is a little too light for me and prefer something a little more decadent. It is so easy to make alterations and variations, but I always look to this recipe for the basics. If you haven't tried this, it is a guaranteed hit!
I used a Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Cake mix. I also added some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Ice Cream Topping to the recipe. This was extremely simple, I made it a day a head and it was not soggy. You could add anything to it and it will be great. I also used a bag of Heath Bar pieces. It was moise and delicious. People went for seconds.
It was okay. I think Devils Food cake would have been a lot better. It was good, just not to die for like a nice chewy brownie. If you are looking for something chocolate and light, you will be pleased with this.
this was very yummy and chocolaty!!! I used brownies instead of the german chocolate because I had it on hand.. this is like a hot fudge cake! so it would be good warm or cool. Talk about chocolate overload! This will fix your chocolate craving any day and it was so easy.. all you have to do is mix up your pudding- bake your cake and then assemble and eat!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. We are all chocolate-holics.
This was fabulous. It got rave revues at our church choclate fest. I used a chocolate cake mix instead of the German chocloate because that was what was in the pantry. I also added a layer of part pudding and part whipped cream mixed together.
Very good trifle, easy to make, great flavor.
Karen, this is WONDERFUL!!! I got many raves on it at our annual "Grubfest" at work. I must admit, I'm not a coffee fan so I didn't think I would care for this, but you can't even taste the coffee!! The coffee makes the cake soooo moist and sinfully delicious! A keeper for sure!!!
Wonderful!! Great presentation! Took this to a friends for our dessert, and it was a big hit! I used 2 boxes of sugar free pudding mix, and a little more whipped topping than the recipe called for. I could only get about 3/4 of the cake in my truffle bowl, but it didn't matter! I also took instant coffee crystals, and sprinkled them on top. Added a nice additional coffee flavor to it. Next time I will use coffee flavored liquor intead of the coffee.
This has become one of my FAVORITE desserts and it is so easy to make! Thank you for sharing it!
Ver good
