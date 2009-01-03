Cream Puffs II

I also only made the pastry but since that is the main point of this recipe, that is what I will comment on. As someone previously mentioned, some of the directions are needelessly complicated or leave out important steps. First, this is the classic cream puff dough recipe with 1C water, 1 stick butter, 1C flour and 1C eggs (far easier to measure since each egg is slightly different). Mix the butter and water together and heat to a boil (no need to heat separately and if you boil too long some of the water will boil off changing the ration of liquid to dry ingredientes with is very important in this type of recipe). Remove from heat, dump in the flour/salt and stir until dough forms. Let COOL for 10+ minutes. Place dough in stand mixer with paddle attachment and add eggs one at a time until a smooth dough forms. Use 2 soup spoons to place dough (will be very sticky) on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake at first at 400 for about 10 minutes (causes dough to puff up) then reduce heat to 350 and bake ~25 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool. If you bake them correctly then won't flop and there won't be a need to remove any raw dough from the center. Most recipes show 2 different temps for baking, one to puff and the other to finish baking the dough. Fill with your desired filling.

Read More