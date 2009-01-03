Cream Puffs II
These are delicious looking cream puffs or eclairs filled with whipped cream and topped with melted chocolate.
I also only made the pastry but since that is the main point of this recipe, that is what I will comment on. As someone previously mentioned, some of the directions are needelessly complicated or leave out important steps. First, this is the classic cream puff dough recipe with 1C water, 1 stick butter, 1C flour and 1C eggs (far easier to measure since each egg is slightly different). Mix the butter and water together and heat to a boil (no need to heat separately and if you boil too long some of the water will boil off changing the ration of liquid to dry ingredientes with is very important in this type of recipe). Remove from heat, dump in the flour/salt and stir until dough forms. Let COOL for 10+ minutes. Place dough in stand mixer with paddle attachment and add eggs one at a time until a smooth dough forms. Use 2 soup spoons to place dough (will be very sticky) on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake at first at 400 for about 10 minutes (causes dough to puff up) then reduce heat to 350 and bake ~25 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool. If you bake them correctly then won't flop and there won't be a need to remove any raw dough from the center. Most recipes show 2 different temps for baking, one to puff and the other to finish baking the dough. Fill with your desired filling.Read More
I really liked the way the dough turned out. Nice and crisp. However, I thought that the filling needed something else. It didn't have much taste and it was too liquidy. Pudding might be a better alternative. I had to put them in the freezer just to be able to eat them so that the filling wouldn't leak out.Read More
I found this recipe helpful, but didn't see the need to scoop out the soft dough. Once baked and cooled, I didn't have a lot of soft dough inside of these. I love sweetened whipped cream and found it to my liking when I made these. I just made certain that the heavy cream was whipped to form stiff peaks and filled the cream puffs rather full, serving them immediately is the trick! If you cannot serve them right away, I suggest freezing them. Take them out of the freezer about an hour before you do serve them. I used chocolate syrup instead of the melted chocolate chips. Any flavored syrup, like strawberry, would also be good.
I love this cream puffs. I added 1 1/2 tsp. sugar into the pastry mixture and 3 eggs instead of 4. If after adding 3 large eggs, the dough is thick and fall steadily from the beaters when you lift them out of the bowl, you don't have to add the 4th egg. Add the 4th egg only if the dough still clinging to the beaters. I stored it in the freezer and the filling tasted like ice-cream. Yummylicious!
This is a really great recipe. This was my first time making cream puffs, and let me tell you! They turned out wonderful: light, fluffy, and very good. I didn't make the cream (I used cool-whip instead), but the outside part came out very well.
haven't tried the recipe yet but from all the other reviews i have read about this particular recipe, it sounds like the filling isn't too appetizing. May i suggest trying the French Cream Filling which can be found in allrecipes if you type it in the search box. this filling was DEELISH!!!!!!
These were a good cream puff but I wasn't quite sure if it was necessary to remove the softer insides. I replaced the filling with a mixture of vanilla pudding and cool whip-it was great! Definetly make sure to cook long enought to make them nice and crisp.
good but better with pastry cream instead of heavy one
I loved the lightness of the whipped cream, but didn't care for the melted chocolate chips, instead i just made a simple mixture of cocoa, sugar, butter, and milk, and drizzled that on top. These were great. Thanks
These were surprisingly easy to make, yet they look very impressive. I melted the butter in a sauce pan before adding the water, so that they boil together and none of the water evaporates off and messes up the proportions. I recommend whisking all the eggs in a bowl beforehand, and adding them all at once while beating the mixture with a hand blender. The fast beating will keep the eggs from scrambling. You'll know when the dough is sufficiently mixed when it becomes smooth and elastic -- it started "climbing" up my beaters. To make them pretty, I piped them out using a pastry bag with a star tip; mine were probably closer to 2 TBSP. The recommended cook times and temperatures are spot-on, but I didn't cut mine in half till the end. They puff up beautifully and there is really not enough soft dough in the centers to worry about scooping out. To the heavy cream I just added about 1/3 cup confectioner's sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and a pinch of cream of tartar to help keep it nice and stiff. Really delicious and beautiful!
Very good recipe. I followed it exactly, except I didn't need to scoop anything out because it was totally hollow when it finished baking.
the first 2 times i used this recipe it turned out extremely good. But the next 2 times i made the puffs didnt rise up much.. was wondering why and after i read the reviews, I think that i didn't let the dough to cool for 10 mins before I added the eggs. Will try it next time again. This is a good recipe anyways..
I was beating my head against the wall, my shells kept falling do not know why, then I used only 3 large eggs and now every time the shells puff up. I think 4 eggs are too much liquid for the shells. once I got my formula right they work every time.
This is actually a fairly standard Choux pastry recipe and actually models the recipe for Profiteroles if we eliminate the Vanilla. I use Choux pastry and add Parmigiano-Reggiana, freshly grated, and place a big bowl hot and fresh on the dinner table with a home-mad Minestrne soup.
This was great! We added a little vanilla to the dough. We also mixed the cream with strawberry yogurt for a rich strawberry filling.
For whatever reason, the cream never came out to thick enough to put on the cream puffs--it was always runny and I attempted to make the cream filling 3 different times
This was my first time making cream puffs, and I was quite disappointed. The recipe didn't make nearly as much as it said it did. I scooped out the middle, but left some (glad I did that - otherwise it would have been a tough, crisp shell). The filling was delicious (I made it the next day to put on waffles!!). The chocolate just kind of glopped on... I was hoping for more of a drizzle. I added some milk and a bit of vanilla to the chocolate, but it still left me wanting.
These were very good! I follwed the recipe exactly, but allowed the dough to cool int he fridge before I added the eggs. These were even better after refrigerating over night! Thanks for a great recipe!
I had no problems with this; seemed simple enough if you are going to spend the time pretty much just baking! I made them a day or two in advanced and kept the refrigerated and still not a big problem! I let the puffs cool down a little before poking them with the back of a wooden spoon. (Thanks to the review of another user! AND I also took her advice upon using powdered sugar and adding vanilla pudding mix)They were easy to make and definitely look wonder :) Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Wow! These were great. I didn't make the whip cream in the recipe, instead I filled mine with pastry cream which made them over the top fabulous. I did find that they didn't need to be cooked nearly as long as the recipe said. I baked them for 15 mins at 450 and about 10 mins at the reduced temp and then removed them from the oven and they were perfect.
These were so easy and delicious! I made them for company and did everything the way the recipe says except for the chocolate syrup. I sprinkled mine with powdered sugar instead! Wonderful!!! Thank you!!!
Wow, this recipe makes me feel like a professional pastry maker. This is the first time for me to make cream puffs and these were sooooo good! My husband and I each ate two when they were fresh. The puffs got soft the next day and I put they in the toaster oven on 200'F for about 3 minutes. They were crispy again but didn't taste the same. I will definitely make them for parties. I bet nobody can resist them. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
A real treat. I followed the suggestions of others and changed the temp from 450 to 400 and baked for 12 mintues. Then went down to 350 for another 15-20 min. I added about 1 TBS of orange and lemon zest to the batter B4 baking. They came out great. For the filling I used 1/2 cup of heavy cream, 8oz of cream cheese, and 1/2 cup of sugar mix...
Nice light dessert!
This recipe was fantastic. I prepared them for my husband to celebrate our wedding anniversary.
Once again, I missed reading the reviews first...but they did come out. I just understand now that the cool down period was more important that I probably gave thought to when I was making them...which was my first time. Very tasty though! I did some soft dough (not bad) to remove. Excellent though. I did use my homemade chocolate syrup over it though rather than the melted chocolate chips.
to ernesta - even though one of the most helpful recipes states you do not have to let the hot mixture set for 10 minutes - the could be your problem. putting the eggs into the hot dough starts to cook them and therefore your dough isn't rising. Good luck!
Ok...Nothing Special...Maybe I'll try again and change/add some things..
This is a really good recipe. The only change I had to make to my second batch of the puffs was to put the 450 to 425 (for 15 min) then I had to make the time change on the other turn, instead of 25 minutes on 325 just 20 minutes. When I did this It made the puffs come out still white and puffy, not brown but they had a tinge of gold on brown on them. When I did what the recipe said they turned out over cooked and brown, and a little over burnt. This is a great recipe and I will be making this soon!
great with the pastry cream recipe.
This was a wonderful recipe, so easy, and very tastey, I didn't have anything in the center, we just cut them and had them with Pudding and coolwhip!!! Good Job
We have this recipe a couple of times one time we used the provided filling recipe and one time we changed it up. We were trying to find a cream horn style filling and this wasn't like that. But the filling it self it good just not like what I was looking for.
SO easy and quick and everyone loves them! I like that, without the topping, it's completely sugar free (I use Splenda and vanilla).! A great alternative is to add cocoa powder to the whipped cream filling.
Very easy to make! Was in the mood for something like this, filled the cream puff with whip cream and topped with ice cream and hot fudge. Hit the spot, thanks for the recipe.
Made these for a family dinner and they turned out great. Filled mine with chocolate mousse and whipped cream then drizzled with chocolate syrup.......delicious! I shipped the "drying" in the oven though, found it unneccesary.
These were great! I never how easy it was to make cream puffs. I topped my cream puffs with strawberries instead of chocolate because I didn't have any around. I'm going to try chocolate and other toppings for this recipe! Thanks!
super easy to make. I added 3 tb sugar to make them sweeter. Dusted with confectioners sugar and drizzled with chocolate YUM!!!! BETTER THAN ANY BAKERY & SO EASY!
I tried using canoli for the filling, it worked wonderfully! A few days prior to baking this, I got some from Heinen's, and my family loved them! My dad's birthday was in a few days, so I tried to recreate them. I was fairly certain the store bought ones were canoli filled, so that is what I used. It is now a family favorite! I will definitely make them again!
This was really delicious. Light, fluffy, and just...5 stars :)
i love this recipe it is soooo good. i filled it with whipped cream and it is sooo delicious .
Used this recipe for the shells only. I substituted a traditional pastry cream for the whipped cream. I didn't find the need to remove any dough from the centers of the puffs. They had a nice texture and good taste. Will definitely use this recipe again.
Just okay.. The dough was tasteless
I have changed my review on these after eating them. They are good.. but not as good as some I have had. The dough has a strong "doughy" flavour. They puff up beautiful and look great.
I made these for a dinner party, and they were a huge hit. I just added a bit of powdered sugar on the top of the chocolate syrup for an extra touch. Loved them.
i've made choux pastry before, but this was very easy. I made ahead and reheated in oven to dry out earlier in day, then filled when cool. i like to melt dark chocolate and beat in evaporated milk for the sauce. Very rich.
this is my second recipe for cream puffs, and like the first one (with three tries, EXCEPT the very first attempt), the batter was too runny for me. i baked it anyway and chilled the rest of batter. the second batch was not as runny as the first, they plumped up but when i took them out of the oven, they went flat on me. could humidity play a big part of my dilemma?
YUM! great recipe! I used whipped cream and choc pudding and then dipped melted chocolate on top! Will make again and again!
wonderful recipe... reminds me of my great grandmothers recipe..
IT was my first attempt making these and they turned out AWESUM! thanks :)
There are a couple of almost identical recipes for Cream Puffs on this site and I chose this one because it gives very good clear instructions. Choux pastry is a mini miracle, it’s bound to impress!
This recipe is very accurate. I followed everything to the "T" and it came out PERFECT! Thanks so much!!
i tried this recipe with my friend and it turned out fantastic. Each cream puff looked amazing and presentable, it tasted great too. I would surly try this recipe again
I tried making this recipe but when i added the eggs my ball fell apart back to liquid. Any ideas on what i did wrong? Not blaming the recipe just wondering what i did wrong.
Spray the cookie sheet. I loved these. I think the filling would be fine, but I wanted something more (and my husband doesn't like whipped cream) so I made the Pastry Cream recipe I found on Allrecipes. It seemed too heavy (and not enough) so I made a happy medium by combining it with about 2c of whipping cream (about 4 when whipped). I didn't add the spray until I'd dropped the first one on the sheet, and it stuck. I did get it off, but the others came off much, much easier. I think 3 of them fell on me, but I don't have the most reliable oven. I can't wait to make these again!
A Super easy recipe! I make this all the time because its so quick and easy and everyone just loves them! I don't add the chocolate because I'm not huge chocolate fan. So much better with whipping cream than those other cream puffs.
This recipe was easy to follow and I listened to the reviews and waited about ten minutes before adding the eggs. I actually removed the dough from the pot, and put it into the bowl of a stand mixer and beat it for about 5-10 minutes, than gradually added the eggs. They were light and fluffy. The only thing... they needed sugar in the dough. I found it odd when I was making it that it didn't have any sugar, even with the powdered sugar on top, it wasn't enough. I added about two tablespoons to the dough but it wasn't enough. I will make these again because my family ate them up, but they all agreed needed more sugar. I didn't make the filling from this recipe, I made a mix of mascarpone whipped cream that I thought of out of my head and it was delicious.
Pretty good recipe...the puffs puffed up nice and big, but I'm sorry to say they just didn't seem to have much flavor.
i hate cream puffs but i love these and so do alot of my friends who dont like cream puffs! theyre so freakin good!
Pretty good. The crust could have been a little softer. I left out one egg and added vanilla pudding to the filling.
extremely good puffs /used in restaraunt, people went crazy for them!!!!!!!!
These were very good. Would have gotten 5 stars except the cream could have been a bit sweeter.
Lots of steps! Found that it was very difficult to scoop out insides while still warm without them crumbling! Will try to find a much easier recipe.
Wow! Exactly what I was looking for
No I did Chang anything. This is akeeper Love the way it was so easy. Thank you
SO YUMMY!!! However, a few words of advice to those about to make them: A) I did not put them back in the cooling oven as instructed, because I did not want them to lose the consistency I had at the time. Turned out great. B) the whipped cream recipe makes WAAAYYY too much cream! Next time I will only put in maybe 3/4 cup cream. Great recipe overall.
I only rated 3 stars because I made some changes to make them Gluten free. I used an all purpose GF flour blend. I ended up making these too large. They turned out the size of a small fist. They had a decent taste, and froze very well. It was nice to not have to miss out on an old favorite now that I have dietary restrictions. Next time I will make them a little smaller and will change the GF flour up a bit.
cooking time was too long they were burnt 12 min before the timer on the lower temp . I would suggest not cooking as long I have a new oven so know it is accurate. Other then that it is a good recipe but keep a close eye on the color of them to adjust the time.
This was my first time making cream puffs and everyone at my sister in laws family loved loved them, I did not change a thing because they were great just the way, I will Def finally make again..Definitelya crowd pleaser.
It was good but this time use whipped topping and chocolate sauce topping it was better and lower cost and time
Wonderful love these
made this according to the instructions So de;licious I brought them to a party and impressed every one there
Fun and easy. Made the cream filling a little sweeter. Thank you, I always wanted to make these, but was convinced it was difficult.
Used 35% cream and still really runny. Liked the pastry part.
I have been making cream puffs for years. I don't use salt in the pastry puffs, there's enough salt in salted butter. I also make in small batches easier to mix just 1/2 the puff recipe as written I also have found they turn out better at least for me if made in smaller batches. a bit more time consuming but overall makes better puffs. I also do by hand. I have also found using a mixer docent make a better dough bake at 450 for 15 minutes until puffed and slightly browned then lower heat to 300 and bake another 30 40 minutes. when cooled slice off the top and fill with whatever filling your using rarely is there any soft center dough to remove
Looks complicated, but is super easy with these good directions! These can also be filled with pudding. If you use sugar-free, it's a lot less calories.
It tasted good but they deflated
Just made 3 batches for Thanksgiving and they turned out awesome!!!
pastry worked well. did not remove middle. just urned tye oven off and let them cool in the oven, they turned out perfect. froze half the batch without filling with cream for those last minute morning teas.
it worked but if anyone has any ideas for transferring the batter to the cookie sheet that would be great because using a table spoon didn't work very well with its sticking but I ended up using a ice cream scoop which worked fairly well
Love this recipe! Quick and easy. However, i made my own fillings and they turned out perfect!
Scrumptious and delicate.
Definitely didn't need to empty these out. They were pretty hollow. We used a different filling, the French vanilla cream from this site. Yummy.
The recipe was quite easy. The only change I made was to add a fair amount of additional sugar. One tablespoon was not nearly enough. I put approximately 4 TBSP of sugar to 2 cups of heavy whipping cream. It was delicious and if you can't serve them right away, pop the in the freezer for a bit. I skipped the chocolate sauce and just sprinkled with powdered sugar. They were good!
They were heavy and did not rise. I probably did something wrong but tossed them.
Delicous!! All I did was add one more tbls of sugar to the whipped cream. YUM
easy to make. quick. tasted fine.
Very easy! Great taste! TY
These came out perfectly! Our grandson wanted to leave one out for Santa Claus —- and his parents dutifully complied!
it was delicous and creamy i added sprinkles.
