Cream Puffs II

These are delicious looking cream puffs or eclairs filled with whipped cream and topped with melted chocolate.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 medium puffs
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add butter and stir as it melts, then return to a boil. Add flour and salt all at once and stir vigorously until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat and add eggs, one at a time, stirring vigorously after each until smooth. Drop by heaping tablespoons, 3 inches apart, on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven then reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and bake 25 minutes more. Remove puffs from oven, split and remove soft dough from center. Turn oven off, and replace puffs to dry in cooling oven, 20 minutes more. Cool completely on wire rack.

  • In medium bowl, whip cream with electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Stir in vanilla and sugar. Fill puffs with whipped cream. Melt chocolate chips in microwave or slowly over low heat. Drizzle melted chocolate over tops of cream puffs. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 136.3mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
