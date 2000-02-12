Cream Puff Shells

Choux pastry -- fill with sweetened whipped cream or custard.

By GINGER P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). In medium saucepan, combine shortening, salt and boiling water and heat until entire mixture boils. Reduce heat, add flour all at once and stir vigorously until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat and add eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is thick and shiny and breaks from spoon.

  • Pipe or spoon onto ungreased cookie sheet and bake 20 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake 20 minutes more, or until golden and sound hollow when tapped. Cool and fill.

137 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 47.8mg. Full Nutrition
