Cream Puff Shells

This shell recipe was so easy and they turned out wonderful! I did use a medium sized ice cream scooper to dish out the dough and I cooked them for 15 min (since they were a bit smaller) at 450 then for 10 when you reduce the temp to 350! Making sure they were a dark GOLDEN brown they were then perfect! I used a whipping cream recipe from a Emeril Cookbook and it was SUPER yummy! The cream recipe was 1 cup heavy whipping cream with 2 Tablespoons of Powdered Sugar and 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract! I made a double batch of the cream to fill all the puffs. The first time beating it all the old-fashioned was with hand beaters and the second batch I used my Magic Bullet kitchen appliance to whip the cream! The Magic Bullet did the job in just Seconds!!!! They both were good but the Magic Bullet was by far the better option and the cream didn't seem to liquify as fast after sitting for awhile! But both ways work just fine. Thank you !