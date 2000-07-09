Creme Brulee II
A wonderful baked creme brulee. Use white or brown sugar for the top. If you do not have a kitchen torch, a regular propane torch can be used or simply place the custard under the broiler for a few minutes.
I haven't made this person's recipe, but I have made Creme Brulee a number of times at a restaraunt. Some observations; 1. Seems light on the eggs. If I were making this would probably add 1 more yolk. Three yolks might be fine. Trial and error. 2. Cover pan with foil? Seems unneccesary, though it might just be an aid to cut down on overall baking time which I expected to be closer to 35-40 minutes. I usually leave them in the oven until the custard tops set and start to show signs of developing darker spots on top. The spots become unnoticible (irrelevant) after you caramelize the sugar on top. 3. Unless you caramelize the sugar on top it's not really creme brulee'. This step is done only when you are about to serve this dessert. Doing it beforehand and putting it in the fridge is an unpleasant experience (sugar becomes liquified). Use enough sugar (white or turbinado) on top or your ramekin to get a nice light covering (you should still be able to see the custard). Light your torch and start melting the sugar on top in a circular motion. You're not done until the sugar has gotten bubbly and brown. Garnish & Serve! Note: With this recipe, you could substitute the vanilla extract for 1/2 a vanilla bean. Add the split bean & scraped seeds to the heated milk, not the egg mixture. Remove the bean shell before adding to egg mixture.Read More
I tried this recipe because it was so different from the one I usually make. (From the book, Elegantly Easy Creme Brulee.) First of all, it lacks enough eggs to make it a rich creamy custard. There was hardly an egg flavor at all. And the stovetop step is not needed. The recipe I use takes the cold cream right from the icebox and mixes it with the sugar/egg mixture. I'll just stick to my tried and true recipe from the book. (2 cups cream, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 teas. vanilla, 8 egg yolks...and no pre-cooking before it goes into the oven.) Also, brown sugar is so hard to work with...I would only use white sugar for the topping. I'm sure you meant butane, not propane.Read More
I followed the advice of the other makers and used 4 eggs yolks. However, I double the recipe (using 8 egg yolks). I used one Calphalon metal 13x9 tray and one Pyrex glass cassarole. The ramekins in the baking dish turned out great. The ramekins in the glass would not set, and it did not matter how long I let it bake. For everyone having a problem with the recipe not setting, make sure to use a metal bakeware. I am sure that was the problem because the ingredients were exactly the same.
This was awesome. My boyfriend is a MAJOR cooking snob and he was SO down on me when I said I was going to make creme brulee. He basically laughed in my face and said "impossible". Whit this recipe, it IS possible. I followed the reviews and made it with 4 eggs, and I also upped the cooking time to EXACTLY 45 minutes. It couldn't have come out more perfect. He was definitely eating his words and I got a huge apology. This is going to be SO great to make at dinner parties and such, as it will SUPER impress. I gave it 4 stars ONLY because of the edits that it needed. Stick the the 4 egg yolks and 45 minutes and you'll be SET!
This turned out just awful. I even tried making it a second time - same results. Wouldn't set. I even baked it 1 hr and 10 minutes, and it still wouldn't set.
I have been making this recipe for about 2 years, and LOVE it - I also use 4 egg yolks and a little more vanilla, and it turns out perfectly every time. I have never had to strain the mixture as others have mentioned - the trick is to continually and vigorously whisk the egg mixture while SLOWLY incorporating the hot cream a tiny bit at a time; otherwise, the hot cream will cook the eggs and you will end up with lumps. Also make sure to use a thin layer of sugar, or it will not caramelize properly - I personally find white sugar to work best. This is my dessert recipe of choice to serve to dinner guests! I think it is every bit as good as the creme brulee served in most restaurants!
On my first trial the custard didn't set all the way. The times were followed exactly. The sugar topping was also inconsistent. On the second try, I added another yolk (4 total) and decreased the sugar topping to ~ 1.5 tsp. It came out perfectly; the custard set and the sugar melted quickly and predictably. I also let the ramekins cool to room temp before putting in the fridge to avoid condensation.
Hey! This is a tasty recipe. I have been taking pastry classes and I discoved something. Chef's recomend NOT to use brown sugar on top because of the moisture content and it affects overall appearance.
I love this recipe. Very simple, and it usually turns out wonderfully. Unfortunately, I made it for 6 people tonight and I forgot to increase the cooking time for the extra custard to set. It looked runny when I took it out of the oven after 30 minutes, so I should have known. I hoped it would set in the fridge but it didn't. So if you increase serving size, remember to increase oven time!
Good recipe, however you forgot to mention that the baking pan should be covered loosely with foil before putting into the oven. Otherwise, the custard tops will be brown and when it cools down, it becomes soggy. Not a pretty presentation.
Very good dessert. We made this when I met my girlfriend's parents for the first time. After all, you only get one chance to impress the parents! I think the recipe has been updated based on the reviews because the custard did set for me. Though I did have to increase the cook time by about 15 minutes for a total of about 45 minutes. I didn't have a torch so I used the broiler with only half of the sugar topping. The oven broiler worked well, but be aware that it will also heat up the custard. I may try the torch if I make it again.
Very good. Used 4 egg yolks like other reviews and had to cook it in shallow custard ramekins for about 38 min but it came out wonderfully done. Used a kitchen torch on top.
The custard didn't congeal for me, I'm not sure why.
READ THE REVIEWS FIRST!! Oh my goodness... I made it according to recipe the first time and it would not set. I went back and read all the reviews and put together the best mixture of ideas: Add one more egg (very important), Change the Oven Temperature to 325 degrees, and Change Time to 1 hour. Then, let it cool to room temperature before cooling. You can put it into the freezer for 45 mins to speed up the process or do the 4-6 hours in the fridge. After I made these adjustments, I have to say that it did turn out perfect and delicious. Hope this helps save someone else a headache!
I'm glad I read a good number of member comments before starting this and it turned out great! Here's what I did (which repeats what many others have said): - 4 egg yolks, not 3 - used whipping cream instead of heavy cream, the consistency of the custard (more below) came out pretty much like high end restaurants - baked for 45min - used a metal baking pan (I actually don't know if this really makes a difference, but apparently it did for one person who used both a metal and glass baking pan at the same time) Like I said, the consistency came out great and after chilling, I actually thought it seemed too firm. BUT, once you caramelize the top and apply heat to it, it's perfect. Don't put too much sugar on top (1 tblspoon is too much) and don't caramelize it for TOO long. It shouldn't be too hard that you can't break it and flake it easily with a spoon, but should still be crispy. Also, I think fruit on top helps a lot. The best part is that it really impresses the ladies!
This was awful, worse than the ones you buy frozen in the grocery store. I suggest using the recipe in the review by ILOVETOLUNCH, thats a fantastic recipe. Also because her recipe has more yolks, you can cook it for about 35-40 minutes longer at 200 degrees and eat it warm but not runny. Delicious.
came out perfect, best creme brulee I've made yet.
Yuk! This was an awful waste of perfectly good cream. It turned out like a dish of fatty lard. Not worth making, not worth eating. This is nothing like the creme brulees I've had before. It was more like the grease drained off of cheap hamburger.
Very good recipe; I followed the other reviewers and used 4 yolks. Very smooth with good flavor. I also used the wide flat ramekins, like I'd seen in restaurants, so the 25 minute cooking time was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
EXCELLENT! I have made this recipe dozens of times, and would recommend a few modifications. Use 4 egg yolks so it will set up firmer. Substitute a real vanilla bean for the extract. It is not necessary to boil the water for the baking dish, and I never cover it with foil because I need to be able to see when it jiggles right. Make sure to bake it long enough, and if you double the recipe then bake 35-40 min at 325 F. And (important) use raw cane sugar instead of white sugar for the caramelized crust.
I had never attempted my own until I found this recipe; now I make it about every week. I add one extra egg yolk as other suggested, and I use 2 cups of lowfat half-and-half. I also prefer using demerara sugar for better flavor and texture. This is truly one of our favorite indulgences, and hubby loves getting to to play with fire when they are ready to scorch. Thanks so much!
This is a great recipe, BUT, written here pretty poorly. I recommend going slowly and adding common sense before following the recipe word for word...otherwise, you may end up with a flopped brulee. It does taste great, and if you don't mind figuring out the recipe, definately try this!!!!
I fell for this recipe b/c it had a lot of reviews and 4.5 stars. Little did i realize that people gave this recipe 5 stars but they were actually using a different recipe with more eggs. If you follow THIS recipe the creme brulee will never set.
Excellent recipe. My changes were: I used a single souffle dish instead of four individual dishes. It baked for 55 minutes before it was set. (I turned it up from 300 to 325 for the final 10 minutes.) I sprinkled half brown sugar and the other half white sugar and I'd say the brown sugar looked better and browned better under the broiler. Also, before pouring the mixture into the souffle dish, I melted chocolate chips and spread them in the bottom and sides of the dish so the chocolate suprise added a special flavor and treat while eating the dessert. I also used 4 egg yolks rather than 3. Killer recipe with no chance of left-overs!
Very easy recipe, The recipe calls for 2 cups of heavy cream, I only had 1 cup so I substitued 1 cup of evaporated milk and 1 extra egg yolk. It set perfectly. It was delicious.I will make this recipe again.
I only made this once, added the extra yolk and cooked it for 45 minutes like the recipe said. I also added fresh raspberries from our garden into the liquid just before pouring into ramekins. They seemed set when I took them out of the oven, but weren't set when I went to eat one with my hubby for dessert. I don't know if the raspberries extra water content did that, but if I could do it over I would serve the fruit on top instead. My husband and I love creme brulee and have eaten it many times at nice restaurants around Portland...the flavor seemed a little off for us.
Used one baking dish instead of four. It would NOT set until it had been baking 1 hour and 10 minutes (and we're not a high altitude). Just before we served it we tried to burn the sugar with a propane torch. That also took much longer than expected (at least 5 mins), and it still wouldn't completely brown. The heat from the torch effectively melted the custard, though. The taste was okay, but definately not worth the effort or the fat. I made the mistake of trying this recipe out on company. Would suggest increasing the number of yolks to make it less soupy, decreasing the sugar on top to melt faster, and testing the recipe ahead of time.
This was so simple ! I'm amazed. I made this before I had read all the reviews- so I did not add the extra egg yolk. It tuned out just fine. It set great- although a little more on the pudding side rather than custard ( next time I will try the extra yolk) I did use a torch rather than the broiler. I will definatly be making this again.
This turned out great, even with two different sizes of ramekins cooking at the same time. I have had Creme Brulee with a hint of lavender at a local restaurant and it's a real treat. This recipe works well with that treatment. (Take a loose tea infuser and add dried lavender buds. Add to the cream mixture as it is warming up.) I can imagine that this would work with many things -- lemon peel, cinnamon, etc.)
I made this recipe as directed, and after 30 minutes I removed the foil to find ramekins full of liquid. It did eventually set and was tasty, but getting it there required removing the foil (using it is pointless) and an additional 45 mins in the oven. Creme brulee can almost always be saved, but save yourself the aggravation and choose a different recipe.
Recipe needs a few adjustments. I agree with the folks who say add one more egg yolk. Also, the cooking time is WAY off. I'd say I ended up leaving them for about 50 minutes before they were set. All in all, though, it was delicious. UPDATE: I’ve made this recipe roughly a dozen times with very good results, though I stand by it needing a longer cooking time. I recently made it with the quantities verbatim, for my husband’s colleagues. It was so good, one man ate FOUR servings. I think all the hubbub about egg yolks is due to large eggs vs. not-large eggs. Probably 9 times it turned out fine with three yolks. After switching to organic eggs, though, I found out they are not consistently sized the way other eggs are. It would be nice to come up with a weight for the yolks to take away the guesswork, but I’ll probably go with 4-5 yolks in the future. Just one more update: I've now made this at least 20-30 times and, tail between my legs, I now say that the quantities, cooking time, and technique are PERFECT AS IS. One thing I've noted over time is that you have to let the cream get hot enough - just as the recipe states, let it heat up until small bubbles begin to form. When you stir it, a generous amount of steam should rise up. The one and only OPTIONAL modification I make is to use a 4-inch segment of vanilla bean, adding the scraped insides to the yolks and letting the husk steep with the cream. I still add a dash of vanilla from a bottle. Kudos to whomever originated this
WOW! This is an amazing creme brulee recipe that was easy to make and tasted as good or even better than a resturaunt. I also used 4 egg yolks in this recipe and it turned out just great. I used 1/2 of a vanilla bean and just a 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract. The only problem I had was that the it took alot more time to bake than 25 to 30 minutes, but that was no big deal especially after tasting it. I mixed together 4 teaspoons of white sugar and 4 teaspoons of brown sugar for the brulee sugar and topped each one with 2 teaspoons of the sugar combo then broiled them. My parents 19th aniversery is tomorrow so I was planning on serving them this, but I made the creme brulee today since I have school tomorrow and it looked so good and nobody could wait so we ate them today!
Baking time and temperature is not enough. Custard is still liquid after 30 minutes at 300. I recommend 325 for 50-60 minutes.
*NOTE* Some reviewers said there's didn't set or it took too long in the oven. Mine did too the first time. The second time I put the pan with the wet towel in the oven while it preheated. This heats up the wet towel so when you put in the ramekins and add the boiling water it starts cooking immediately. It then will only take the 25 to 30 minutes instead of 1 to 1/2 hours. Huge difference! Oh, and you do need to add the extra egg! It's incredibly delicious!
Makes a superb dessert, I tried it the first time as you suggested and loved it. I then added 1 tsp. Napoleon Brandy (with the eggs and vanilla) and enjoyed that a little more. I plan on attempting two tsp. brandy and also lining the bottom of the ramekin with raspberries.
I added one extra egg yolk and also salted the water bath to adjust for our high altitude (4200ft) and it worked out perfectly- wonderful recipe- as good as any I've had!
So simple yet decadent and impressive! Loved this recipe, will make it again for sure. I did the original vanilla brulee, then I also made a lemon-ginger brulee by throwing in lemon peel and a peice of ginger when boiling the cream and an almond version where I simply substituted the vanilla for almond extract. Get creative!
Had a good flavor, but would never set completely. Tried a second time cooking longer but with almost the same results.
I made this recipe as it was written (3 egg yolks). The creme brulee took about 75 minutes to cook and it never really set properly-- the result was not as thick as it should have been--even after it had cooled. The taste was good, but it definitely needed more eggs to make it firmer. I wish I had read the reviews before trying this recipe.....
This recipe worked out wonderfully for me. I did not make any changes - I simply used my broiler at the end and I loved it. If it was a lighter dessert I'd have it more often but I will definitely make it again!! Thanks.
Thank you for this wonderful recipe... i couldnt believe that it would just take 10 min in preparing the brulee.... the baking time was definitely longer than mentioned in the recipe...! Since i was trying a brulee recipe for the first time so i just halved the quantity of the ingredients and it came out just perfect... Also i dint cover it with foil !! My picky husband was asking for more and wants me to make it for him more often now....
This turned out utterly divine! I'm so excited that I no longer have to go to a restaurant to get my favorite dessert! I used an extra egg yolk as some people suggested but aside from that I followed the recipe to a t. Well done!
This turned out perfect. I increased the recipe by 50% and made 6 ramikins. I increased the egg by one yolk and baked it for much longer. I think it baked for about an hour and 15 minutes before it set up. I set them on wire racks to cool. Then, I covered them with plastic wrap and put them in the fridge overnight. The next day, I sprinkled only 1.5 teaspoons of sugar over the top and broiled it in the oven. I then covered each ramikin with plastic wrap and put them back in the refrigerator to chill again. They are wonderful and I've even had one a couple of days later. It's still wonderful. I was scared to try this recipe because it looked like it could flop and so many people seemed to have had trouble with it. But, it turned out absolutely wonderful and everyone now thinks I'm the Goddess of the kitchen!
This is really good and pretty easy. I add an extra egg yolk, and that seems to work really well. The baking time might be a little off though?
awesome. just awesome. tastes just like the kind you get at the 5-star steakhouse restaurant. my only tip: it took a lot longer than 30 minutes for the custard to "set." Not sure if it was the new oven/temperature calibration, or what. I used the larger shallow ramekins so i was surprised at how long it took. Also, invest in a torch. The broiler can take too long and wind up leaving the custard a little soupy and warm. Better to just "candy" the top and have the custard itself still be cold from the fridge. Great recipe!!
This was my first attempt at creme brulee (made for a pre-Valentine Day dinner) and it turned out AMAZING! I followed others tips and used 4 egg yolks and cooked it for a solid 45 min and it was perfect. I did up the sugar to a skimpy 1/3 cup just because we like it a little on the sweet side. I used a cooking torch and it was very yummy.
Really easy and delicious. I poured Grand Marnier liquer over, just before serving it. Wonderful!
Unfortunately, I didn't read the reviews before making this and therefore didn't include enough eggs. I scaled the recipe to make 5 servings and used 4 eggs as called for. Despite cooking for 1 hour, they did not set. Disappointing....the recipe should really be changed to reflect the correct number of eggs.
I followed some of the tips from other reviewers and upped the egg yolks considerably, and this was so delicious I could have cried. Creme brulee is my absolute favorite dessert, but I've never made it at home before because I didn't think I could do it justice. This was so creamy and rich and just amazing. It's my favorite thing I've ever done for myself!
Absolutely delicious! I followed suggestions from other users: used one additional egg yolk, cooked for twice as long as recipe calls for and used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 a vanilla bean, (for the topping 2 tsp white sugar, 2 tsp brown sugar, mixed together and put 2 tsp on each cup). This recipe is a keeper! Thank you!
This turned out fabulous! Per other recommendations, I added an extra egg yolk and increased the sugar to 1/3 cup. They took 45 minutes to cook, I put them in the freezer for about 35 minutes, and finally relocated them to the fridge for another couple hours before we ate them. Will definitely make this again! Oh and be sure to put a thin layer of sugar on top (I didn't use a full tbsp) because if it's too thick of a layer of sugar, it's a little harder to torch without it burning by the time it's all caramelized.
This recipe is so simple I could not believe it. Somehow, I've been under the impression that Creme Brulee was difficult to make. I didn't make any modification to the recipe, and it turned out great.
This recipe did not work at all. I think it does need more eggs. I was so embarressed when I had no desert available for my guests. The little that it did set was ruined when I put it in the broiler to brown the sugar. Terrible!
Ingredient wise I followed the recipe exactly. I did not use the towel, I only covered it with foil for half the cooking time and I baked for about 50 minutes and it turned out perfectly. Will definately make again!
I halved this but used two full egg yolks. After consulting other recipes I didn't line the pan with a towel, I left off the foil tent, and I baked them at 350*F. It still took longer than the recommended time for them to set-- I left them in at least twice as long. I used my new kitchen torch to caramelize the sugar and it worked wonderfully.
I have always wanted to make Creme Brulee, and this recipe looked so easy, it seemed there must be something wrong with it. But there wasn't! It was excellent! I substituted Splenda for the sugar in the custard, but kept sugar for the topping. I also added an extra egg yoke as recommended by others. Turned out WONDERFUL! I broiled the topping, but next time I will torch it (once I buy one) to get a more even appearance. Yum!! Not sure how others screwed it up so much, since it was so easy!
Very very good creme brulee. I tried this for the first time and it came out perfect. Very tasty. Thank you Brian!
This is sooo good, it's been my dessert obsession since I first made it almost three months ago. Now I make it about two times a month. It's so good and so easy. Putting just a bit of jam, raspberry is good, at the bottom of the ramekins before putting the mixture in is very nice. I also tried one with a little bit of orange juice and rind for an orange cream flavour, that was ok too...just watch how much rind you use. Again, this is such a delicious dessert.
Great Brulee Brian! I used five yolks and decided to turn this into a chocolate dessert. To the cream I added 2 ounces of unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 ounce of unsweetened dark bakers chocolate. Like the directions say, make sure you temper your eggs by adding the hot cream a little bit at a time so your eggs don't scramble. The family had a blast using the little torch to carmalize the sugar on top! Thanks!
I'm a pastry chef and couldn't find my own recipe, so I just got on here and picked one out. There aren't enough egg yolks to make the thing set, it congealed and curdled before it got anywhere near being done.
I tried this recipe twice. The first time it didn't set for me at all. We ended up drinking it with a straw. I tried it again with heavier cream (whipping cream instead of half and half), and baked for 45 minutes instead of the 37 minutes I baked it at the first time. I also added another egg yolk. We also did a test with both brown sugar and white sugar on top, and using the torch method, the brown sugar ended up burning and had to be scraped off. So I wouldn't try that again unless I used the oven broiler. With those modifications, I would rate the recipe with 5 stars.
Great recipe. My friends love it. A little bit heavy. I forgot foil shield, the surface has bubble and appears hard. Will make it again. Thanks!
I forgot to read the reviews which I regretted later. This brulee definitely needs more eggs. Mine did not set very well but it still tasted good!
This was my first creme brûlée attempt. The recipe worked fine with an additional egg yolk. I also mixed the sugar, salt and vanilla into the egg yolks instead of the warmed cream. It set beautifully and I torched it with a kitchen torch. Tastes great and good consistency! Better than any restaurant version.
This turned out great! Yes, you have to add more eggs to get the right texture. I used 8 egg yolks for 6 servings. Skip the step with the foil and make sure they set for at least 5 or 6 hours. Good stuff!
This was PERFECT, but I had to change it a bit. I cut the recipe in half and used 2 egg yolks (1.5 is not only silly, but not enough egg yolk!). I did everything else as directed... but I accidentally cooked it for an hour. I was going to for at least 40 minutes, but forgot about it. The consistencey is AMAZING. I will make this one for ever!!
Fantastic!
This is a great recipe. Very delicious! Very easy to make. However, it did take almost an hour to bake. Other than that, this is a really good recipe. I will definitely make it again.
I've been making this recipe for at least 10 years, maybe 15. I use 6 egg yolks and the rest of the recipe is the same. It's amazing. The trick to super smooth creme brulee is to remove the white part of the egg yolk - that stringy thing and make sure your sugar is fully melted into the creme before you mix in with the egg yolks.
turned out perfect. I used brown sugar to sprinkle the top and used my torch to burn the sugar. Everybody loved them.
First review and I'm using it just to say, I did not care for this recipe. I currently have had some watery concoction sitting in the oven for about an hour. I should have read the reviews and added extra eggs to my doubled recipe but since this recipe had such a high rating I didn't think I needed to! So I'm reviewing this in hopes that someone else doesn't make the same mistake!
This was terrible i read-and re-read this many times I'm a perfectionist and although it had great flavor-it was like pudding no matter what i did- it was disappointing
I added more egg yolks and had to bake the custard for about half an hour more than called for.
Deee-licious! But let me warn you, I followed others advice and used 4 egg yolks instead of 3. Please do this. It was the PERFECT consistency! It was wonderful, it was heavenly ... and it was simple! I would make it everyday if I didn't mind gaining weight :) I served it to 7 people and everyone raved.
Custard turned out great but crust was awful.
I love creme brulee and I have tried many, many recipes. After I made this one, I stopped looking. Perfect!
This is an easy and wonderfully tasty recipe. I used 4 egg yolks and increased the baking time. I didn't realize it would take 4-6 hours to set so I let it cool enough to put it in the freezer and let it cool of in there for about 45 mins. It was cooled and ready to put the sugar on. I will definitely make this one again.
This was amazing!! I am now making it again for my 2nd time for this Thanksgiving! :)
Excellent!!! Just remember: 45 minutes and 4 egg yolks. Comes out pefect everytime. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Excellent . But as another review suggested use the blender to mix all together saves a step or 2 and tastes perfect .Flavor 5 stars. Recipe process 3 stars.... Save a ton of work and use your blender
This was so easy to make, and delicious!
I make a lot of Creme Brulee it's my husbands favorite, I have several different recipes that I use but was out of town and needed a recipe and this one is the best. Very Creamy and easy to make.
I was a little disappointed by the consistency. It was runny so I looked at otehr recipes and the majority of the other recipes used a ration of 5 egg yolk to the 2 cups of cream. It still tasted good, but was a very thin custard.
Loved it, loved it, loved it! I did add the extra egg yolk as per other reviewers, but other than that I followed the directions to the T. Best creme brulee I have ever had. I used the whites to make Authentic French Meringue cookies, also from this site, which happen to use the 4 whites.
This is the first time I have ever made creme brulee. I gave this a four because I, like others, altered the recipe. After reading the other reviews and recipes on other web sites, I used 1/2 cup sugar and 8 egg yolks. The recipe turned out divine. I was happy I attempted it!
SO SO EASY and on top of that it tastes AMAZING! I was so in awe that this was so good when it was so easy! Thanks for the recipe!
I give this a rating based on making it as the recipe was written. I baked these for over an hour hoping they would firm up more and it never happened. This was a waste of time for me. Adding more egg yolks might help next time, but then it would be a different recipe, right? I'll keep searching for a creme brulee recipe that works.
Wonderful recipe! I've made this several times and it's come out wonderful each time!
I'm a lousy baker but I had no problem using this recipe and it turned out perfect. I followed the directions exactly, even used the broiler to brown the sugar and it was a great hit. Not sure why others wouldn't have great success with this. If I can do it, anyone can!
This recipe was my first successful attempt at creme brulee. I had to bake it about 15 minutes longer for the custard to set up, and I had a few trials and errors with the kitchen torch. Overall, very nice and easier than I thought it would be.
I used 3 10 oz ramekins since I didn't have any 8 oz. Plus my water boiled over so it took almost twice as long to bake, but it was worth it. Such a wonderful taste!
I used the 4 egg yolks, baked about 5 minutes longer than suggested and strained the mixture (with a fine mesh hand held sieve) before pouring into the ramekins. I am glad I strained it because there were some lumps that would have been less than appetizing. It turned out absolutely wonderful with these recommended steps. A five star taste, but I gave the recipe 4 stars because of the necessary modifications.
I added the extra egg yolk and baked it for an additional 20 minutes (45 total). I baked two recipes, one with the damp kitchen cloth (which I found odd) and one without. I did the water bath to both. Both turned out with the same consistency. I also topped and broiled one with white sugar and one with brown sugar. The brown sugar turned out better. We all loved the flavor! Would do it again. 4 stars because of the adaptations.
This is my favorite creme brulee recipe! Makes 4 (6oz) dishes.
The custard just would not turn out. It was soupy. It did however have a very nice flavor
Very good and easy to make! I took advice from other reviewers and added an extra egg yolk. This was my first attempt at making creme brulee and was quite impressed by the way it turned out.
Great taste. I used very shallow creme brulee dishes that came with my butane torch, and they needed a lot more time cooling in the fridge to attain the thickness desired with Creme Brulee. I made half of this recipe and it was more than enough for 3 people.
It came out Ok but did not really taste like creme brulee. I would not make this recipe again.
Great and easy. But do get one of those torch thingys!!
