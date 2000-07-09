Creme Brulee II

A wonderful baked creme brulee. Use white or brown sugar for the top. If you do not have a kitchen torch, a regular propane torch can be used or simply place the custard under the broiler for a few minutes.

Recipe by BHENGEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 hrs 45 mins
total:
6 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 6 ounce ramekins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and line the bottom of a large baking pan with a damp kitchen cloth.

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil. While water is boiling, combine cream, 1/4 cup sugar and salt in saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally 4 to 5 minutes, until steam rises. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks and vanilla until smooth. Pour hot cream into yolks, a little at a time, stirring constantly, until all cream is incorporated. Pour mixture into four 6 oz. ramekins.

  • Place ramekins on towel in baking dish, and place dish on oven rack. Pour boiling water into dish to halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover whole pan loosely with foil.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until custard is just set. Chill ramekins in refrigerator 4 to 6 hours.

  • Before serving, sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar over each custard. Use a kitchen torch or oven broiler to brown top, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 47.8g; cholesterol 320mg; sodium 50.6mg. Full Nutrition
