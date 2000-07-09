Creme Brulee II

Recipe needs a few adjustments. I agree with the folks who say add one more egg yolk. Also, the cooking time is WAY off. I'd say I ended up leaving them for about 50 minutes before they were set. All in all, though, it was delicious. UPDATE: I’ve made this recipe roughly a dozen times with very good results, though I stand by it needing a longer cooking time. I recently made it with the quantities verbatim, for my husband’s colleagues. It was so good, one man ate FOUR servings. I think all the hubbub about egg yolks is due to large eggs vs. not-large eggs. Probably 9 times it turned out fine with three yolks. After switching to organic eggs, though, I found out they are not consistently sized the way other eggs are. It would be nice to come up with a weight for the yolks to take away the guesswork, but I’ll probably go with 4-5 yolks in the future. Just one more update: I've now made this at least 20-30 times and, tail between my legs, I now say that the quantities, cooking time, and technique are PERFECT AS IS. One thing I've noted over time is that you have to let the cream get hot enough - just as the recipe states, let it heat up until small bubbles begin to form. When you stir it, a generous amount of steam should rise up. The one and only OPTIONAL modification I make is to use a 4-inch segment of vanilla bean, adding the scraped insides to the yolks and letting the husk steep with the cream. I still add a dash of vanilla from a bottle. Kudos to whomever originated this