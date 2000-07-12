Cherry Dump Pudding Cake

This is a recipe that was passed down from my grandmother. She used to make it frequently for her children when they were growing up. It's a delicious recipe that contains fresh sour cherries. You can substitute water for the cherry juice.

Recipe by Stephanie Auld

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 10x10-inch baking dish.

  • In large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and 1 cup sugar; stir. Add butter, milk and vanilla; beat with electric mixer for 2 minutes, or until smooth. Pour mixture into pan and cover evenly with cherries.

  • Heat cherry juice in microwave or in small saucepan, until just simmering. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of sugar over cherries, and pour hot cherry juice on top. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until pick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 69.7g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 299.7mg. Full Nutrition
