Cherry Dump Pudding Cake

This is a recipe that was passed down from my grandmother. She used to make it frequently for her children when they were growing up. It's a delicious recipe that contains fresh sour cherries. You can substitute water for the cherry juice.
This was simple to make and delicious! My husband loved that it wasn't overly sweet (though I thought that it was really sweet!) I love baking that only requires one bowl for all the ingredients. I didn't have fresh cherries on hand so I used a jar of pitted sour cherries (680grams net weight/350grams drained weight) -- this met the recipe requirements perfectly and I used the liquid from the jar as the cherry juice. I will make this again, next time I will only add 3/4 the required amount of sugar if using jarred sour cherries. A great way to use up that old jar of sour cherries we had kicking around our cupboard.
I made this with 3 tablespoons butter, 1 1/3 cups sugar, 1 can of sour cherries, and juice from the can topped off with water to 1 cup. I also added a tiny pinch of allspice and cinammon and baked it in a casserole pan. It puffed up in the oven and I served it right away with ice cream, it was SOO GOOD!!!
YUM! My cherries were very tart/tangy so it wasn't too sweet. I substituted brown sugar for some (about 1/4 cup) of the sugar and sprinkled a little cinnamon on the cherries before pouring on the juice. By the way, this is not really a 'pudding'. It is more like a yummy cake with a cherry topping!
Amazing! Very good with Vanilla Ice Cream or whipped cream. If you don't want a tart cherry dessert, this is for you. It's an easy recipe to make and left overs are just as good as the day of. We used a standard 9"x12" glass baking dish instead of the suggested 10x10, which we didn't have. Make sure you use non-stick spray! Enjoy!
I made this with fresh pitted cherries and made it exactly as the recipe say's except i swapped the cherry juice for water and put self raising flour in as well as the baking powder. It tastes glorious! Using water makes the pudding a golden colour instead of purple like in the picture. I put mine in a 13" x 9" x 2.5"(deep) baking dish. And it only took 35 mins in my oven. The pudding mixture is really tasty in this recipe and you could substitute the cherries for any moist fruit. This pudding doesnt have any sauce and the only moisture once baked was from the fruit (perhaps because my cherries were fresh?). But i wouldnt say it was dry. It was just right! Definatley recommend this recipe.
Great recipe! I made this with bing cherries and Cran Grape 100% juice as the only substitutions in the recipe and it came out awesome! Easy, light, not too sweet but sweet enough! Wow... I want to try to use other fruit and see if it works the same. I like this much better than any of the dump cakes which use cake mixes!
Just in case you're like me & hadn't heard of "dump pudding," it's basically a cobbler. :) Obviously lots of people love this recipe & were able to finesse it to turn out successfully, but I was underwhelmed, especially with how long it took to pit those cherries! I love the flavor of the fresh cherries right on top & that portion of the dish deserves more than 3 stars. However, my cake turned out unevenly baked, & overall it was dry. In order for me to enjoy eating it, it had to be served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to add moisture. I think this problem can be repaired by baking longer at a lower oven temp (350?). Also, the cake's flavor isn't decadent, but perhaps that's my fault: I only added about 1 c of juice b/c prior to baking, the pudding looked so full & gooey already, I was afraid of adding too much & it not cooking. More juice would have really helped but I still feel it needs a stronger butter flavor. **One tip: be sure to put your dish on a cookie sheet to keep your oven clean! As far as making this recipe again, I would use the method of the raw cherries alone on top, but with a different cake recipe underneath.
Okay, this one is is terrific. I was not sure what to expect, but what a huge hit! The cake is not all that sweet, but such a wonderful vanilla flavor. I have made several times and it is a keeper..thank you!
Mmm! I followed the recipe exactly and it was scrumptious. Best served hot with vanilla ice cream. Like another reviewer stated, this is more like a cake than a "pudding". I used a round casserole dish that was pretty deep and it had just the right amount of room.
I followed the recipe to a tee and it is very good. I was tempted to add cinnamon but I decided to try it just as written. I did use canned tart cherries since I did not have access to fresh ones. I also used the water from the can, adding 1/4 c water to make it 1 1/2 cups cherry juice. I do not have an 10" x 10" dish so I made it in a 9" x 13" glass dish. Will make again and next time I might just add the cinnamon!
Excellent recipe. I completely butchered it as the marg was frozen and since I had fresh sour cherries, it took over and hour to pitt them but it still turned out great. Thanks for a great way to use my Evan's cherries.
An easy recipe that's often requested of me when I'm to bring a dessert. I use canned tart cherries and their juice, as I generally can't get fresh. I can't think of any other substitutions to make, which is a rarity. A definite keeper!
This recipe is GREAT! I've made it many times using cherries, peaches, and pineapple (using brown sugar instead of white at the end). I want to find a way to substitute the butter and sugar to make it healthier because my family wants it a lot. Delicious!
One word says it all for this recipe....DELICIOUS!!!!
This recipe is lovely! Just picked about 30 pounds of cherries and got them all pitted! Now THAT is a feat! Because my husband and I like desserts on the 'a little less sweet side' I halved the sugar in the batter and halved the sugar on the cherries. Also switched the white sugar on the cherries to brown sugar. Oh, the other change was to use in addition to the vanilla extract 1 tsp almond extract. Incredulous! To top it off, I also whipped a little heavy cream to which I added a splash or two of Amaretto! Divine! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!!!!!
Good recipe. I made this for my son's 8th birthday and he loved it. His is the last of three of our family birthdays within 3 weeks, so this was a nice change from birthday cake. Good with fresh real whipped cream.
This is the worst cake I have even made in the 55 years that I have been baking. All you can taste is the sugar way to sweet and it is cooked but it like eating somthing half cooked I made for desert for tonight for my son and grandson and I had to throw it away. What a waste of money to make this cake.
I love this recipe! I have made it using not only the tart cherries, but also rhubarb, and rhubarb with strawberries! However, since I like to make my desserts as healthy as possible, and since we are trying to avoid wheat, I made some changes! I used kamut flour (another time I used 1/2 c bean flour, 3/4 c kamut flour and 3/4 c brown rice flour). I used only 1/8 cup sugar along with 1 tsp stevia (raw, green stevia), 1/4 cup coconut oil (or less), almond milk and I squeezed a small amount of honey over the fruit in place of the white sugar. I also cut up 2 bananas and mixed with the fruit as an added sweetner since I used so little sugar. Next time I will try it with less of the dough part and maybe more fruit. My husband and I have enjoyed it each time I have made it.
I used frozen sweet cherries that I pitted myself. I saved the juice to make this cake. The cake batter was easy to mix. The cherries went on top with the juice. **Put a tray or foil under the pan for baking as the juice can spill over.** The juice baked too quickly and stuck to the bottom of the pan, even though I turned off the oven before the recommended length of baking. The dump cake tastes good, but not a winner in our house.
