Cherry Dump Pudding Cake

Just in case you're like me & hadn't heard of "dump pudding," it's basically a cobbler. :) Obviously lots of people love this recipe & were able to finesse it to turn out successfully, but I was underwhelmed, especially with how long it took to pit those cherries! I love the flavor of the fresh cherries right on top & that portion of the dish deserves more than 3 stars. However, my cake turned out unevenly baked, & overall it was dry. In order for me to enjoy eating it, it had to be served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to add moisture. I think this problem can be repaired by baking longer at a lower oven temp (350?). Also, the cake's flavor isn't decadent, but perhaps that's my fault: I only added about 1 c of juice b/c prior to baking, the pudding looked so full & gooey already, I was afraid of adding too much & it not cooking. More juice would have really helped but I still feel it needs a stronger butter flavor. **One tip: be sure to put your dish on a cookie sheet to keep your oven clean! As far as making this recipe again, I would use the method of the raw cherries alone on top, but with a different cake recipe underneath.

