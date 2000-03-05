Chocolate Trifle
At church functions, folks line up for this trifle. And it is so easy to make!
This review is a little late but this recipe is EXCELLENT! I made it first for a fake thanksgiving a week early with family that was going out of town, it was very good, but I don't like whipped topping and I found it had entirely too much of that. So i made it again for Thanksgiving the next week and it was soooo amazing! But I made a few adjustments... in the brownie layer I addred about half a bottle of caramel topping (as you would use on ice cream) in the brownie pan before it went into the oven. (really good...) then in the pudding layer, instead of folding in the whipped topping, i bought half a pint of heavy whipping cream and whipped that for about 10 minutes myself and then folded that into the pudding. It made such an incredible difference. The pudding tasted so mych richer, like custard, instead of fluffy like whipped topping. I also added bailey's in the pudding and cut strawberries, chocolate chunks - per my husband's request, and toffee bits, which made it look so pretty. But you can add pretty much anything you want and it still tastes EXCELLENT! EVERYONE who tried it loved it and my mother-in-law asked for the recipe, along with everyone else. Always nice to confirm that her son didn't make a mistake marrying me:-) YOU HAVE TO TRY THIS DESSERT, YUMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!Read More
I had great expectations for this recipe which has such high reviews. I wasn't impressed with the "synthetic" taste of instant pudding and cool whip. It was too sweet and had a syrupy, filmy mouthfeel. I think it would be worthwhile to use cooked pudding, cooled of course, and real whipped cream which can be prepared simply by beating 1 cup of cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla.Read More
This is an easy, delicious, and pretty dessert. If you opt to use a trifle bowl as opposed to a regular glass bowl, you might want to third the brownies and pudding mix instead of half them for the layers. Trifle bowls are tall, and you will run out of brownies for more than two layers. Also, I topped this with mini chocolate chips instead of shaved chocolate. A lot easier.
This was an excellent and attractive dessert! I used fudgy brownie mix (be sure not to use the mix you pour the chocolate syrup in yourself or the brownies will be too gooey for the trifle). I gave it four stars because I didn't use the 8oz frozen whipped topping in the pudding mixture. As other reviews advised, I whipped 1/2 pint heavy whipping cream and folded that in the pudding mixture instead. I think it's better this way to avoid the dessert being TOO SWEET! This is a great recipe, and I will definitely make again...but I'll be making it my way.
So tasty and so easy to make! I brought this to a neighborhood holiday party and everyone loved it. I refrigerated the pudding after I mixed it with the water, condensed milk and cool whip. It thickened it up and made it easy to spread into a nice layer. (Also made for yummy clean-up with a spoon for my 5 year old!) And instead of cutting the brownies into 1 inch squares, I wound up crumbling them with my hands to provide smaller bite-size pieces. I also garnished the top with fresh raspberries. It was delicious! I wonder how it would be if you substituted some Bailey's for the water? ;) I'll bet strong coffee would also be good in place of the water. I think I'll try some variations in the future.
I needed a quick, easy dessert that would please a large group of people, each with their own picky tastes. Who wouldn't love this? They all did. :) This is a safe and pretty dessert. Pleases just about everybody, and is fool proof to make. I topped this with Heath Bars.
Very good dessert. Light and easy to prepare. The next time I will try choclate cake instead of brownie mix. I think I will like the texture of the cake part better. My family loved it.
This was absolutely delicious! I substituted bailey's irish cream liquer for 1/4 cup of the water. Yum!!!
First of all, the Ingredient changes I made are as follows: I bought Smucker's Caramel Sundae Syrup, Heath Toffee Bits, heavy whipping cream, and I also used the French Vanilla Cool Whip in place of the plain (12 oz), and deleted the 8oz Cool Whip. Everything else was the same. I baked a regular brownie package in a 7x11 dish to make the brow nies come out thinner for layering. Then in a separate bowl I whipped 1 cup of heavy cream until stiff peaks. I mixed the pudding, water, and condensed milk thoroughly in another bowl then folded in the cream with the pudding/water mix. In a triffle bowl I layered brownies (just cut & crumbled to make them fit), caramel, chocolate whipped cream, french vanilla cool whip, and then Heath toffee bits; Repeat! This was a MAJOR hit with everyone...especially the kids!! I'm adding this one to the recipe box...EASY & DELISH!
WOW!!! I made this recipe with using some recommendations from other reviewers. Used heavy whipping cream instead of cool whip in pudding mixture and added toffee pieces on top of brownie layer. topped with pieces of crumbled brownie. presented so well and was so rich and tasty! everyone loved it at memorial day party i brought it too!!! (UPDATE: for easier cutting of the brownies, i inverted brownies out of pan onto cookie sheet after about five minutes out of oven and cut into one inch squares with a pizza cutter! so much easier)
I have made this dessert at lease 5 times and it still is one of our favorites!! I follow the recipe exactley as stated. The only thing I change is the decoration on the top (according to the holiday/event) Make & enjoy!!
I made this for my mom's birthday. She is the ultimate chocoholic and has an almost insatiable sweet tooth. As I usually do when I make a recipe here, I asked the family how they would rate this...with a mouthful of trifle, my mom mumbled "15!" and my kids agreed. So why did I only give it 3 stars? Because what I ended up with was quite different from the recipe thanks to the comments here. First, I used real whipping cream instead of cool whip. I used only 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk plus 1-2/3 cups milk to prepare the pudding and folded in UNSWEETENED whipped cream. For the rest of the cream, I lightly sweetened it and added a generous amount of vanilla. I layered the trifle as directed except that I added a layer of crushed oreo cookie crumbs between the first mousse/cream layer. It was RICH but not overpoweringly sweet and sickly. I left the remaining trifle with my mom and she's a happy camper.
I have been making a version of this for YEARS, and every time there is a get-together, I am asked to bring this. If you make the mousse first, and let set up in the fridge for a few hours or overnight, it whips up and becomes a lot creamier. Then I layer it with brownies, whipped cream, a jar of Mrs. Richardson's caramel topping, and chopped pecans. You end up with a turtle trifle that is to DIE for!
Yum. Made this for a family BBQ dessert and it was fabulous. Will definately be making again, especially when I need to impress. It turned out EXACTLY like the picture...thanks a bunch.
It was MUCH too sweet for our taste. I think making your own whipped cream and leaving out the sweetended condensed milk would make a big difference.
It was a very good recipe. Very easy just plan 9 hrs before you serve it. All said though ,It was very VERY sweet. So sweet that half was definitely left on the plate from even my most chocolate chocolate lovers. The Espresso of desserts Id say! next time I will make real thin brownie layers. (mine were very thick and had walnuts)I might even try to make more of a mousse instead of the pudding and condensed milk so the sweet will be more balanced. We didnt have coffee with it,but every one did mention that "its a coffee desert". We made it for a birthday cake and it was a little much but it is a very unique recipe and if your having a very special occasion at night drinking coffee Id say it would be a real winner. Remember only small portions a little goes a long way. Im talking no more than a 3 x 4 inch pile or slice or what ever you want to call it. Thanks for the recipe its opened up a new avenue in desserts
I've made this a few times and it is def a crowd pleaser. Of course I change it around each time and the one that got the most reviews is- I use homemade brownie layer, Hershey's chocolate mouse layer (recipe from this sight), and last fresh whipped cream (2cups heavy cream, 3/4 cup sifted confectioners sugar and a squirt of vanilla-whip in chilled bowl with chilled wisk or paddles) and WOW talk about rich, sweet and delicious! You really have to be a chocolate lover for this. I've made with the pudding layer and cool whip and it is still very very tasty. But nothing beats fresh whipped cream. Next time I'll toss in cherries or strawberries for a fruity taste. Thanks
For Halloween, I used some finely crushed Oreo cookies on top to look like dirt, some Milano cookies for headstones, and cut-out sugar cookies dipped in white chocolate for ghosts. I finished it off with a brown/purple/orange mixture of sprinkles. It was a big hit! I like to call this "Chocolate Graveyard Trifle." =)
This was so yummy! I can see why awards were won on this recipe. I followed the suggestions of Roxanne323 and did the following. 1. Prepare brownie mix according to package directions and cool completely. Cut into 1 inch squares. 2. In a large bowl, combine pudding mix and water, and in a separate bowl whipped 1/2 pint heavy cream and 3 tbsp sugar, then fold in the 8 oz container frozen whipped topping with the pudding/water. Because I the french vanilla cool whip was discontinued, I found another recipe for Vanilla Chantilly Cream. Whip on high in a mixer 4 c of heavy whipping cream, 4 tbsps sugar, 2 tsps vanilla until soft peaks form. 3. In a large bowl or glass serving dish, layer brownies, caramel, heath toffee bits, chocolate whipped cream, and french vanilla cool whip. Repeat. Then on top sprinkled a few more toffee bits. Yum was this good.
Yummy, good for a quick chocolate fix.....I chilled mine while we ate dinner, it didnt need to chill for 8 hours.
This dessert is always requested at our family get togethers. I always make it with chocolate cake. It tastes better if you make it a day before, which makes it so convenient. I make mine with skor or heath bars (which I unwrap and place in a ziplock and freeze for 20 min, to make chopping them up easy). You can't go wrong with this dessert, and it is a good basic to add variations according to your family and friends likings. ***I recently made this again with the following variation: Chocolate Creme de Menthe Trifle. Instead of Heath Bars, I bought a bag of chopped Andes (found in baking aisle) and put them over the whipped cream layers. Then I bought a box of Andes and put the whole pieces of Andes in a arrangement on top (so the guests would know what type of trifle it was). It was delicious! For Christmas I will be making a Peppermint one. There are so many options!
I've made this a few times; each time I'm the hit of the party! Ha! Brownies must be cold or it gets a little soupy, learned that the hard way. Yum!
I make this recipe all the time to take to gatherings, with a few changes. After the brownies have baked, I drizzle them with apox. 1/4 cup kahlua, and instead of chocolate on top, I sprinkle with chopped toffee candy bars like skor or heath.
Really yummy! I made a couple substitutions. I actually used all whipped cream since I couldnt find the whipped topping with any bad stuff in it. I didnt use that much whip cream. I also didnt have time to make it with brownie so I used chocolate pound cake. I topped it with strawberries. It was delicious-very decadent though!
When I made this recipe, i used fat free brownie mix, fat free cool whip, fat free & sugar free pudding and low fat condensed milk and it was FANTASTIC! you'd never know it was lo-fat.
This was DELICIOUS! I added caramel in the layering to satisfy ALL of my cravings Very easy and very yummy!
I made a few alterations as I read all the reviews and chose to do it the way the very first review appears after the recipe. I whipped up a batch of heavy whip cream and mixed it with the chocolate pudding, which by the way 1/2 cup of water to pudding makes it waaayy too sticky and hard to mix, so the next batch I added 1 whole cup of milk. Anyway, I did it like this: brownie, caramel, choc pudding/cream, cool whip, choc pudding/cream, then layered whip cream on top. I didn't continue with the cool whip cause to me cool whips nasty and I just couldn't bring myself to top it off with it so real whip cream I did. It tasted really good and I am glad the way it turned out. Next time and there will be a next time, I am going to use chocolate mousse, (theres a great recipe on allrecipes, amazing, its my go to for mousse always!) and white chocolate mousse, and keep the whip cream and the caramel.
Talk about a choholic's dream! Most of my chocolate lovers couldn't get enough. Some of my guests who aren't into chocolate thought it was a bit sweet and too rich. I even added my favorite raspberry sauce from this site between the layers. I felt that the tartness would cut the sweetness of the chocolate. Also I cut the whipped cream in half. Thanks for sharing, Wayne. This is a keeper!
This is a real attention-getter! I tried using real whipping cream for the layers, but I should have used two instead of only one. It didn't have the height that cool whip provides. I found it interesting that the pudding layer changed consistency and became whipped rather than blah when refrigerated for awhile. Next time I will try putting fruit between the layers...I bet it will be fabulous!
This was wonderful and gone w/i minutes but I found it to be a little too sweet. I may try a previous reviewer's suggestion and use heavy cream rather than Cool Whip.
Beat 1/2 c whipping cream till soft peaks formed and folded that into the chocolate pudding instead of cool whip, thanks to the advice of many other reviewers. Also drizzled a little caramel ice cream topping in between chocolate mousse layer and cool whip layer. I thought everyone at the party that I took this to were going to lick their bowls! Took the tiny bit that was left over to a couple of the girls at work and their eyes rolled back in their heads at the first bite. I used a fudgy brownie mix with chocolate chunks in it. The combination of that, the amazing chocolate mousse, caramel, and cool whip were enough. I think any other additions of candy bars, toffee, etc. would have been too many flavors competing with each other. I did garnish the top with chocolate curls and received many compliments about how pretty this was. This is my new go to dessert for anything to which I have to bring a dish and want to impress. Made the brownies and put the mixer bowl and beaters for the cream in freezer the night before, threw this together in about 20 minutes the next morning.
I have been making this recipe for years. It is always a crowd pleaser. Definately best made the night before. I also have substituted Irish Cream and pepermint liquour for water when taking to adult only affairs.
leave out the condensed milk and add some skor bits in between the layers and sprinkled over the top. add some kahlua liquor into the whipped topping for an extra kick.
I made this for a New Year's Eve party and every last bit was eaten! We are chocoholics here and could not get enough. I did make adjustments. I followed reviewer's [Christina] tip and mixed up heavy whipped cream (about 3 minutes in my Kenmore mixer) and added that to the pudding mix. It tasted sooo good that I doubled the pudding. The next time I make it, I will add less whipped topping. It was too much for us....and probably make an additional batch of chocolate pudding since that was to die for. Thanks for the recipe.
Such a fun recipe to assemble & so delish! Few tips: Prepare at least 24 hours before serving. 48 hours combined the flavors as if it was a devine dessert from the finest restaurant. Since it is a rich dessert you will find it will stretch further than the 12 servings. Because of ease and awesome flavors you won't want to pass this up at your next gathering. (Used bagged toffee bits instead of chocolate curls)
This is a easy & delicious recipe. BUT it's even better (to us) if you (1)layer brownies, (2)chocolate pudding mix (made according to pkg directions), (3) then Heath toffee bits, (4) then Cool Whip, and repeat! Top with shaved chocolate! YUMMY!!
Delicious! This was an instant hit. Everyone wants the recipe.
VERY GOOD WITH SOME CHANGES.I OMITTED THE CONDENSED MILK AND COOL WHIP FELT THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO SWEET. MADE THE CHOCOLATE PUDDING ACCORDING TO THE PACKAGE DIRECTIONS WITH REGULAR MILK. WHIPPED SOME HEAVY CREAM WITH A LITTLE POWDER SUGAR USED THAT INSTAED OF THE COOL WHIP . ALSO DRIZZELED CHOCOLATE SYRUP IN BETWEEN THE LAYERS. THIS WAS REALLY GOOD WITH JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF SWEETNESS
I prepared this trifle to take to my parent's house on Christmas. Everyone in my family couldn't believe how gorgeous it was! And the taste...something that tastes this good should be illegal!! Everyone was commenting on how delicious it was and most of it was gone in just a few minutes! I will definitely be making this again!!
Awesome dessert! I was in a hurry and put Heath Butter Brickles bits in the center and on top (instead of shaved chocolate)and it was terrific.
It's good but I definately think that you should use homeade whipped cream with the pudding (I just used heavy cream with no sugar) I also added frozen raspberries over the brownie mix so when they dethawed they added a really rich taste to the dish. The tartness of the raspberries helped with the richness of the dish.
I made this to take to a party. Before I took it, I decided to taste it and was glad I did! This is way too sweet... and I love chocolate . I would be embarassed to have taken this to a party and had people eat it because it didn't taste good at all. I would suggest to leave out the brownies and replace with pound cake.
This is an excellent chocolate recipe! I added a layer of strawberry cool-whip in the middle and "kicked-it-up" a notch. It was a refreshing addition to the chocolate.
I made this for book club and my family. I got rave reviews! I used a homemade brownie recipe which people said made a difference. I also mixed the pudding with 1/2 c. water, condensed milk (fat free), and then 1/2 c. milk. It still tasted great without as much sugar. Whipped topping was also fat free. Very rich and delicious!
I was looking forward to making this for Christmas, but I just found it to be waaaay too sweet. The sweetened condensed milk in the pudding mix was unpleasant.
This was fabulous! It was such a big hit, all of it was eaten, which was surprising judging how decadent it was. First suggestion: Add rosewater to your whipped cream. You can't actually "taste" the rosewater, but you can definitely smell it...and taste is 90% smell. It is traditional to add rosewater to the whipping cream in a trifle. Second suggestion: Use real whipping cream (SUPER stiff peaks). The difference is surprising. Cool-whip and real whipping cream is to the savory comparison of "Miracle whip" versus "real mayo." A world of difference there, if you know what I mean.
This was a easy and simple wonderful delight. I have made this several times for my cheerleaders, co-workers, and my husband's co-workers. The review is always the same "that really taste good". Tip: Make sure you brownie are soft and chewy. OO.. it's so good.
I make this (I call it Brownie trifle). I don't use the sweetened condensed milk at all just mix in some cream or cool whip with the pudding.Sometimes I add strawberries over the brownies, drizzle them with Hershey's syrup, then layer on the pudding etc.. OR mix some strong coffee into the pudding and drizzle brownies with either chocolate or caramel syrup.....YUM!!!!!!!!
Added butterscotch sundae topping and toffee bits over the brownie layer. Used whipping cream instead of whipped topping, and for pudding layer added a cup of milk instead of half cup of water. So good!!
I made a slight adjustment to this recipe. I though the brownies would be a little too dense, so I used Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Cake (also on this site) instead. While the cake turned out more dense than I anticipated, it was fabulous. Additionally, I used fresh whipped cream instead of cool-whip and felt this helped this recipe not be a "sugar-bomb". It went over swimmingly at my party and I'll definately make it again. UPDATE: This has officially become a "forever" recipe. Everytime I've made it, I gotten nothing but rave reviews and people begging me to make it again.
After reading the reviews of others, I made the following changes. I used a cup of whipping cream (whipped) instead of the frozen whipped topping in the pudding mixure and also added some Bailey's to the pudding mixture. Instead of plain whipped topping, I substituted french vanilla whipped topping. I also added strawberries and raspberry sauce over the brownie layers. I know I changed it quite a bit, but when I took it to my pot-luck dinner, it disappeared fast!
UPDATE: I have whipped up this yummy trifle five times since Thanksgiving. Such a simple dessert that has people begging me for this recipe. I plan on making it again this weekend...with Andes mints!!!Incredible! I brought this dessert to a party and it was gone in a flash! Everyone was in heaven eating the chocolate trifle. I should have made two trifles!!! I did change two things (as suggested by other reviewers) - used french vanilla cool whip and whipped 1/2 pint of heavy cream.
Used real whipped cream, caramel sauce, and heath bar chunks. This is SO good! Even better 2 days later after the brownie has had a chance to absorb more caramel and cream.
I like this OK. My guests, however, always seem to rave about it, and it's easy to do.
For all of those who don't like the too sweetness of this recipe, I've been making this for years and I use chocolate cake instead of brownies and chocolate pudding made the regular way with milk. It always gets raves and requests for the recipe. I like using real whipped cream and toffee bits. Yum!
I made this for my family on Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. It actually caused fights between the adults and children over who got to lick the bowl. I've been asked to make it for every holiday to come now. As a little change to add some color and flavor I added a layer of fresh strawberries and bananas which worked perfectly.
This is one recipe that I consistently use! I usually sprinkle chocolate chips over the whipped topping layers instead of shaving chocolate on top. Recently, I made this and added 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter to the pudding/water/condensed milk mix and then using 48 small (or 24 large) coarsely chopped peanut butter cups sprinkled over the whipped topping layers. Very rich but extra yummy!
OH MY GOODNESS! This was so GOOD! I did use heavy cream as advised by the other reviewers. However, I used the whole pint and added some hershey's syrup. That in and of itself was absolute killer - I licked the bowl and the beaters!!! I made it for Christmas. I ended up having to hide what was left. My finicky husband has already requested it for our family reunion in August.
I've made this three times and have gotten rave reviews. It's very simple to make, delicious, and looks nice! 5 stars all the way! This is something I think I will always make quite often.
Made this recipe with Thanksgiving dinner and I must say this was the most delicious dessert I've ever made! My boyfriend says it's perfectly balanced, sweet but not too sweet. You can't go wrong making this for your next party. I made substitutions as follows. Instead of the 8 oz cool whip mixed into the chocolate pudding mixture I used a 1/2 pint of heavy whipping cream that I whipped up with a beater until it got fluffy. I added pecan bits and heath toffee bits ontop of the cool whip layer. I also added a light drizzle of caramel ice cream topping ontop of the bottom brownie layer. I think the brownies you select make a big difference in flavor. I used one that had big chunks of chocolate and baked up really fudgy. I decorated it with extra pecan bits, rasberries and blackberries and Ghiradellis milk chocolate/dark chocolate bar shavings. Would even taste great with some sliced bananas. Serve with coffee, espresso or a latte to top it off with the perfect compliment. I will be making this many times more in the future and my man will love me more for it. :)
I made this last year for a Progressive Dinner Party. It was the first dish that everyone dug into. It was delicious! Even better the next day.
Seems as though am in the minority with this dessert. I found the trifle to be too sweet, with overpowering whip cream, as well time consuming. I made home baked brownies, should have stopped there.
Looked beautiful, tasted absolutely delicious. I used my own homemade brownies, and used Mr. Goodbar on top of each of the whipped cream layers. I took this to a large get-together, and people were lining up for it while they were still eating their food. Not a spoonful left...I saw that someone actually scraped the trifle glass with a spoon to get whatever scraps were left. :)
This was a huge hit at my housewarming party. I used fat-free everything (the pudding, sweetened-condensed milk, 'No-Pudge' brand brownies, and homemade whipped cream from FF half & half and a little sugar and vanilla - so much better than gross Cool Whip). Then since I saved so many calories that way I felt no guilt in swapping out the water with Kahlua! It's all about balance, right? This turned out SO GOOD! :)
Very rich and sweet so a small serving is all most can really handle. I topped the brownies in the second layer with some dulce de leche sauce which made it even sweeter. Not a good idea and I won't do that next time. I would love to try this with a nice, dark cake mix like devils food instead of the brownies.This would make it more like a trifle. I will also be putting a layer of cherry pie filling in between so it is more like a Black forest version.
This is very easy to make and even easier to eat. I add a can of cherry or strawberry pie filling to middle layer. Everytime I make it it goes FAST!
This trifle is wonderful! It's quick and easy and the presentation is beautiful! I have made differnt variations of this recipe, and have found triple chocolate cake mix as a substitute for the brownies to be the best. I also enjoyed chocolate cake with vanilla pudding and bananas. The possibilities are endless. I'm thinking of experimenting with a pumpkin version of this recipe. All my family really enjoyed it, and is always eaten quite quickly! Overall, a wonderful dessert fit for entertaining!
Ok, so I made this a little different. I used turtle brownies, the Ghiradelli ones. Then I used chocolate chips and chocolate syrup and added them to the layers. Instead of using any sweetened condensed milk, I just made the pudding as normal. I ran out of time before our Young Marrieds Christmas Party at Church, so i had to do it quick. Everyone was like, "WHO MADE THIS?!?" and stole some of it up until the end. I will always be known as the killer dessert maker at our potlucks! LOL.
Oh my goodness!! I made this for Christmas and it was a huge hit. I think if my guests didn't have manners they would have licked the bowl!! It was very easy to make. I followed the recommendations of previous reviewers and only used 16 oz of Cool Whip - that was plenty! Will make again and again!
I got rave reviews at 2 different parties.
OMG!!! If you like a rich desert you must try this! I made it for family a couple of days ago and was immediately asked to bring it for Father's Day! I also changed it up a little bit after reading some of the suggestions. I poured a little caramel over each layer of brownie and used Heath Topping on top of both layers of whipped cream. I thought the original whipped cream that was called for in the recipe with the pudding and sweetened condensed milk worked just great! I will definitely be making this many more times in the future- it is my new favorite desert!
Too sweet as is...but is great with changes. I prepared the pudding as the package directs (no condensed milk) then added unsweetened whipping cream and for the whip cream layer, I used very lightly sweetened whipping cream. Added crushed skor bar to the whip cream layers and on top. I always get asked for the recipe on this one....and never any leftovers.
ABSOLUTELY YUMMY!!! All of my guests loved it! I followed the recipe exactly! It was so happy to have leftovers! I will make again!
I made this for a food contest at work (category = chocolate) and won! As others suggested, I also used heavy whipping cream (beat in my Kitchen Aid mixer for about 5 min.) instead of Cool Whip. When making the pudding, I used 1/4 c. water and 1/4 c. milk plus the sweetened, condensed milk, and about a cup of the whipping cream. I added a layer of strawberries in the middle and also a layer of caramel topping towards the top. I put smashed Heath bars and chocolate shavings on top. Next time I will put a layer of smashed Heath within and will try the suggestion of caramel in the brownie pan.
Very Good and oh so rich! I used Fat free ingrediants and you could never tell. Its a real crowd pleaser great for a potluck and easy to make. Taste better if you let it sit in fridge overnight
I made this for a family get together and then took what was left (not much) to a second party. Everyone raved about it at both places!
I make this in a 13x9 pan with just three layers and cut into squares - it's wonderful!
Thank you!- this was great, but I used cinnamon nutmeg cupcakes instead of the brownie mix. Everyone liked it very much.
This gets points for taste and ease in making it. I added about 3 oz. of cream cheese to the whip cream layer and used heavy whipping cream. It was marvelous. I made it the night before and it held up great. I will make it again.
I have made this numerous times and it has had rave reviews every time. My son requests it instead of cake for his birthday. I do modify it somewhat, though - I use a turtle brownie mix and add extra caramel topping to the brownie layers. I buy the "no mess" bottle of caramel ice cream topping and squirt some on top of the brownies after adding it to the bowl. I also use only about 1/4 of a can of the sweetened condensed milk, since I think it is too sweet if you use the whole can. Wonderful recipe, and looks good, too!
This dessert was absolutely amazing. I followed some suggestions and added caramel on the brownies when layering, as well as making my own cool whip (pt whipping cream, 1/3 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla) for one of the layers as opposed to container cool whip. My daughter has determined this will be her birthday dessert, and several guests at a small get together asked for the recipe after it was totally devoured. GREAT RECIPE!!!!
This is a very rich, but delicious recipe. I added Heath bits in between the layers and on top.
This was sickeningly sweet. I won't make this again.
I have made this recipe for 4 parties and am always asked for the recipe.
Soooo Delicious! My only change was to add 1/2 cup strong ice coffee instead of water to the pudding mixture. It was gobbled up in minutes. Both impressive looking and tasting, how can you go wrong?
Wow. I was very skeptical of this recipe due to the instant jello and the "very Sweet" reviews. However, let me just say, people @ my dinner party kept asking me where I purchased such a delicacy! It was SCRUMPTIOUS! Following the advice of other reviewers, I made my own whipped topping/cream out of 24 oz. heavy cream + 1/2 c. powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. If you don't want it to be too rich, don't add the sugar and vanilla to the whipped heavy cream that you fold into the jello mixture! This keeps the flavor very light and tasty. Other than doubling the amount of brownies (because who doesn't love good brownies,) I stayed true to the recipe. Overall it was such a hit that I think I'm going to make it for every big event that comes along in the next,.... oh say.... FOREVER!
This trifle was incredible! The pudding mixture was like a mousse and was delicious! My family loved it and because of the presentation (I made it the centerpiece for our family dinner) my husband is now going to let me get the nice trifle bowl that I wanted to purchase originally! Provided, of course, I make this more frequently! :)
I am now famous for this recipe. I made it for my friends 10 year anniversary party...& it is now requested at all my parties. the only thing that did diffrently was I added a layer of fresh strawberries between the chocolate & whip topping. Delish!!!!
I made this recipe and the changes I made were as follows: I added one teas. of almond extract to the water, used whipped cream instead of cool whip in the chocolate pudding mixture and I used french vanilla cool whip instead of plain. I also put a couple of crushed heath bars on top. Next time I'm going to add either bananas or strawberries as an additional layer. Everyone wanted the recipe. YUMMY!
Wow, this was EXTREMELY sweet. I couldn't eat it anymore so I sent it to work with my husband and everyone there LOVED it...so I guess it's just a matter of your taste!
AMAZING
I wanted to use the french vanilla whipped cream as others suggusted, buy my grocer didn't have it. So I whipped my own using one cup heaving whipping cream, 1tbsp sugar, and 1tsp vanilla. My first time making homemade whip. crm. Added it to the pudding mix, used reg. store bought whip crm for the other layer. I drizzled on a little caramel over the brownies, and added crushed toffee chips. YUMMY, huge success at my in-laws for christmas.
So good! Gooey chocolatey goodness!
Though I found this recipe to be a bit too sweet, it was a hit at one of our holiday meals this year. Next time I will use more brownie and overcook it a bit and less cool whip. I topped it with chunks of snickers. At a dinner where the hostess apparently asked everyone to bring dessert, this was the number one choice for everyone.
I made this trile to serve to guests last night and the end result was just ok - although I did change the recipe based on other reviews. I used cooked pudding and omitted the condensed milk as a result. I also used 'real' whipped cream as opposed to cool whip and ended up folder some of it into the pudding to lighten it a bit. The only other change I made was to sprinkle toffee bits and mini chocolate chips between the layers and on top. The end result was very rick and quite dense (although the whipped cream did lighten it somewhat). I may try again, but will replace the brownies with a less dense chocolate cake mix.
Made this for my sisters first baby shower. Everyone devoured it first thing. I thought it was very good (after licking what was left on the spoon and scraping the empty trifle dish) Very simple recipe just be sure to remember that it needs to sit in the fridge as stated!!!
SORRY ABOUT PREVIOUS REVIEW. ANYWAY. JUST WANTED TO TELL EVERYONE THAT I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS RECIPE. THE ONLY THING THAT I CHANGED IS THE BROWNIE MIX. INSTEAD OF USING BROWNIES, I USED CHOCOLATE CAKE. AND YOU COULD USE WHATEVER KIND OF CHOCOLATE CAKE YOU WANT. TALK ABOUT PEOPLE BEGGING FOR YOUR RECIPE. THIS IS THE ONE RECIPE THAT EVERYONE IS ALWAYS ASKING ME HOW TO MAKE.
I have to agree with Paula's review below. The recipe sounded like it had a lot of potential and I was extremely excited to try it, but I also didn't like the feel or taste of the pudding mix. The final product also ended up tasting too dry. I had some a day later with some ice cream and that helped. I think the recipe might be better with cake pieces and real pudding.
