Chocolate Trifle

At church functions, folks line up for this trifle. And it is so easy to make!

By Wayne

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare brownie mix according to package directions and cool completely. Cut into 1 inch squares.

  • In a large bowl, combine pudding mix, water and sweetened condensed milk. Mix until smooth, then fold in 8 ounces whipped topping until no streaks remain.

  • In a trifle bowl or glass serving dish, place half of the brownies, half of the pudding mixture and half of the 12 ounce container of whipped topping. Repeat layers. Shave chocolate onto top layer for garnish. Refrigerate 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 73.7g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 313.7mg. Full Nutrition
