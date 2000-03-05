Chocolate Trifle

This review is a little late but this recipe is EXCELLENT! I made it first for a fake thanksgiving a week early with family that was going out of town, it was very good, but I don't like whipped topping and I found it had entirely too much of that. So i made it again for Thanksgiving the next week and it was soooo amazing! But I made a few adjustments... in the brownie layer I addred about half a bottle of caramel topping (as you would use on ice cream) in the brownie pan before it went into the oven. (really good...) then in the pudding layer, instead of folding in the whipped topping, i bought half a pint of heavy whipping cream and whipped that for about 10 minutes myself and then folded that into the pudding. It made such an incredible difference. The pudding tasted so mych richer, like custard, instead of fluffy like whipped topping. I also added bailey's in the pudding and cut strawberries, chocolate chunks - per my husband's request, and toffee bits, which made it look so pretty. But you can add pretty much anything you want and it still tastes EXCELLENT! EVERYONE who tried it loved it and my mother-in-law asked for the recipe, along with everyone else. Always nice to confirm that her son didn't make a mistake marrying me:-) YOU HAVE TO TRY THIS DESSERT, YUMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!

