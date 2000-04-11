Chocolate Pecan Delite

This layered dessert with a pecan crust, cream cheese and pudding is a favorite of most all.

Recipe by Bonnie Lee

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch baking dish
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cut the butter into the flour with a pastry blender or two knives, until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in pecans, press into bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake 15 minutes, or until golden. Cool completely.

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 cup whipped topping with electric mixer until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together chocolate pudding mix, vanilla pudding mix and milk until there are no lumps. Combine cream cheese mixture and milk mixture and stir until smooth. Pour onto cooled crust. Spread remaining 2 cups of whipped topping on top of pudding mixture. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts over all. Chill in refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 26g; cholesterol 45.7mg; sodium 379.4mg. Full Nutrition
