Chocolate Pecan Delite

I made this for my dad's 60th birthday, per his request. He handed me the recipie that was one he had for years. I compared it to this one, and decided to make this one instead. The only difference was that his suggestsed you layer the cream cheese mixture and the pudding mixture rather than mix them together. Next time, I will try layering just for looks, but I don't think it will make a difference in the taste. Also, his recipie called for only 2 cups of milk, which I think I will try next time. 3 cups of milk seemed to make the pudding a little less "set". And lastly, his recipe called for grated Hershey bar on top, instead of pecans. So for next time: Iwould suggest that we try less milk, layer more and grate chocolate o the top. Yummy! Thanks