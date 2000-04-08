Chocolate Mousse II

4.3
123 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 29
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 6

This is an easy mousse that is still light, fluffy, and very tasty! Substitute hot coffee for the water for a subtle flavor difference. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by Sharon

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind chocolate chips in a blender, using short pulses. Add boiling water and blend to melt the chocolate. Add egg yolks, one at a time, blending well after each.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg whites with electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into chocolate mixture gently. Pour the mousse into wine glasses or other serving glasses and chill in refrigerator until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 10g; cholesterol 105.7mg; sodium 87.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022