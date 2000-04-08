Chocolate Mousse II

Ok so I was nervous about raw eggs but decided to give it a go. I've never made mousse before and this was so easy. I used a double boiler for the chocolate and beat the whites like it said. Then after folding it together I worried like everyone else whether it would set. This was VDay dessert after all. It set by the time I got home 5 hours later. Now I must warn that it is ultra-rich which the wife loved. I'm not so much of a chocolate lover so she ended up taking mine to work this morning. As for presentation I used the raspberry sauce recipe on here and encircled it with the cream-filled strawberries recipe on here as well. A few fresh raspberries, whipped topping and shaved dove chocolate. Voila, I just have to say thanks to Sharon for the recipe, quick and simple and she told me it was the best thing ever. :)