OK, first of all, these were incredible. I mean, they taste like they came fresh out of a bakery shop. A couple of notes though. First, if you don't have heavy cream or if you're just trying to reduce some of that calorie intake... replace the cream for 2 beaten egg whites (until it forms peaks), and add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar to it (instead of 1/4 cup that is supposed to be added to the cream). Add the vanilla as well. When you are done, fold it into the vanilla pudding and you'll have the perfect eclair filling that is creamy and absolutely divine. My second suggestion has to do with the chocolate glaze. What I got when following the recipe was hardly a glaze, it didn't stick to the eclair and was way too thick. So I added about two tablespoons of milk, 1/4 cup confectioners sugar, and 1 more ounce of chocolate. The glaze I made turned out perfect (and tasted amazing as well). Another suggestion, you should dip the top of the eclair into the chocolate before you cut it open. That way the chocolate is evenly spread over the top, instead of a gunky chocolate mess. Let the chocolate sit for a few minutes before you cut into it, I suggest even putting it into the freezer for a few minutes. That way, when you cut them in half, the chocolate won't get all over the place. All in all, this recipe was a slam dunk. The authenticity of these eclairs was certainly refreshing, and I can guarantee that I will be making these again.