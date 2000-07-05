Eclairs

These eclairs are always a hit! My family loves these eclairs and requests them all the time. I usually make them as dessert whenever we have company coming.

Recipe by Patty Stockton

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 eclairs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Choux Pastry:
Filling:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet; set aside.

  • Make choux pastry: Combine water and butter in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, stirring until butter melts completely. Reduce heat to low; add flour and salt. Stir vigorously until mixture leaves the sides of the pan and begins to form a stiff ball. Remove from heat.

  • Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition until incorporated. Using a spoon or pastry bag fitted with a No. 10 or larger tip, spoon or pipe dough onto the prepared cookie sheet in 1 1/2x4-inch strips.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) and continue baking until the bottoms sound hollow when lightly tapped, about 20 more minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Make filling: Combine milk and pudding mix in a medium bowl according to package directions. Beat heavy cream with an electric mixer in a separate medium bowl until soft peaks form. Beat in confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Fold whipped cream into pudding.

  • Cut tops off of cooled pastry shells with a sharp knife. Fill shells with pudding mixture and replace tops.

  • Make icing: Melt chocolate and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir in confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Stir in hot water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until icing is smooth and has reached desired consistency. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

  • Drizzle chocolate icing over filled eclairs. Store in the refrigerator until serving.

Editor's Note:

Instead of pudding, you can fill the eclairs with a combination of pastry cream or whipped cream. You can find lots of pastry cream recipes on this site.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 157.8mg; sodium 484.9mg. Full Nutrition
