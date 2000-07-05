This recipe is fabuolus, but it forgets to mention to peirce the ends of the eclair shells right after removing from the oven to release any steam. This keeps them from getting really soggy on the inside. These eclairs have become a family favorite and everyone is convinced that I spend hours in the kitchen preparing these!
OK, first of all, these were incredible. I mean, they taste like they came fresh out of a bakery shop. A couple of notes though. First, if you don't have heavy cream or if you're just trying to reduce some of that calorie intake... replace the cream for 2 beaten egg whites (until it forms peaks), and add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar to it (instead of 1/4 cup that is supposed to be added to the cream). Add the vanilla as well. When you are done, fold it into the vanilla pudding and you'll have the perfect eclair filling that is creamy and absolutely divine. My second suggestion has to do with the chocolate glaze. What I got when following the recipe was hardly a glaze, it didn't stick to the eclair and was way too thick. So I added about two tablespoons of milk, 1/4 cup confectioners sugar, and 1 more ounce of chocolate. The glaze I made turned out perfect (and tasted amazing as well). Another suggestion, you should dip the top of the eclair into the chocolate before you cut it open. That way the chocolate is evenly spread over the top, instead of a gunky chocolate mess. Let the chocolate sit for a few minutes before you cut into it, I suggest even putting it into the freezer for a few minutes. That way, when you cut them in half, the chocolate won't get all over the place. All in all, this recipe was a slam dunk. The authenticity of these eclairs was certainly refreshing, and I can guarantee that I will be making these again.
This is a very good recipe, but I made a few modifications: first, I used 1/8 cup conf. sugar and 1/8cup regular sugar in the filling; second, I piped the filling into the eclairs; third, instead of melting butter and choc, I melted choc in milk, and didn't need any water. And, because I piped the filling, I was able to dip the eclairs upside down in the chocolate. YUM.
I have tried many of the eclairs on this site, and this is the best one yet! I would cut the filling in half, it always makes way too much - or if you make all of it, add some bananas and vanilla wafers to the rest and serve in individual dishes as banana pudding :)
This recipe was great and so easy. It turns out just like a bakery eclair. You don't need to pipe the pastry onto the baking sheet, I jast used a tablespoon and I was very careful to make them 1 1/2 x 4 inches and they still turned out wonderful and very pretty. Just what I was looking for.
I love this recipe! My daughter and I make these often, and people sometimes don't belive they are homemade because they look so good. When we make them we make them smaller and fill them by using a pastry bag instead of cutting them in half, we also use the pastry bag to apply the frosting.
The filling was divine. I thought the glaze was grainy. The pastry itself was very eggy for my tastes, but tasted much better on the the second day, once it was refrigerated. TIP: beat extremely well after each egg and DO NOT open your oven, cook for the ENTIRE time or your eclairs will fall flat. Also, if you are baking these on a cold day the shock of taking them out of the oven can cause the eclairs to fall. On my second batch I let them cool in the oven with the door open. I learned the hard way with my first batch.
I made this for the first time and loved it. A couple suggestions though---DO NOT open the oven to peek in for the first 15 minutes. They will collapse if you do. 2nd, use a mixer to beat the eggs. It is imperative you mix eggs ONE at a time...don't try and rush that step. Third if you don't like the idea of heavy cream just mix light Cool Whip with the vanilla pudding! (I would have given this 5 stars had the recipe specified poking holes in to keep them from getting soggy and not opening the oven so they don't collapse)
This is a good recipe but one thing i saw that can cause problems is adding the eggs right after taking it off heat. You should put the dough in a mixer with padle and mix until there is no steam coming up. Thats the right way to make the pate a choux (which is used in making eclairs, cream puffs etc.)
Thank you Patty!! These were absolutely awesome! People did not believe these were made at home. I did use a stand mixer for the pastry dough and stirred on low 3-5 minutes to allow steam to escape before adding eggs. I made them for a crowd, so I used one recipe and piped out 45 mini eclairs. I'm not that experienced with pastry bags, so I wasn't sure what a "No. 10 or larger" tip looked like, but since I was making mine small it hardly mattered. I used a pastry bag with no tip at all and just piped about 1 1/2" strips. Definitely needed two cookie sheets. For that size I cooked them at 12 minutes at 450, and 15 minutes at 325 - perfect! For the filling I only had a 3.4 oz. pudding mix, so I cut the milk (used skim) to 2 cups. Next time I will cut back to maybe 1 3/4 cups. I piped the filling in using a tip that looked like a thick turkey baster, and poked/piped both ends. That worked well and used up all but about 1/2 cup of the filling. For this many eclairs I needed 1 1/2 times the icing. Don't panic when you add the sugar to the chocolate mix - it will all come together when you add a little water. I used about 3 Tbsp water for 1 1/2 times the icing. Make the icing after the shells are filled and work quickly, or it will harden and you have to reheat to soften again. (Can set the pan on a heating pan on low, covered with a towel.) Can't wait to have an excuse to make these again! Tomorrow is MLK Day..... that may be a good enough excuse! :-)
I am flabbergasted at the people who have taken points off of this recipe not for anything having to do with the taste, but that it "dirties a lot of dishes." This is a site for cooking and baking... if you have a problem with dirty dishes, go to your local bakery and just buy your eclairs ready made. Beyond that, this gave me exactly 3 dirty dishes- a non-stick pot that was a snap to clean, and two bowls. I found these to a snap to make- this coming from someone who is getting quite pregnant and not in top form because of that. The pastries puffed up and hallowed out perfectly and the taste was spot-on. I personally prefer a more custardy filling, but this does not lack. Quite a hit!
Never got to taste them, because they came out horribly burnt. 450 degrees is way too hot.
These eclairs were exceptional!!!!!! My son works for a company that makes the frozen eclairs you buy in the freezer section of your grocery store, so we have eclairs fairly often. This recipe beats those eclairs by a long shot. After you make them the first time, you will understand how easy they really are to make. Try them, you wont be disappointed.
This is the same recipe that is in my Better Homes and Garden Recipe Book and it works every time! My suggestions: - Just bake at 400 for about 30 minutes, or goden brown and dry. - For the filling, use white chocolate instant pudding and Cool Whip and use pastry bag with long tip to fill rather than cutting off the tips. - For the chocolate glaze, Mix 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 cup sugar in sauce pan. Add 1 teasp vanilla, 1 stick butter, 1/4 cup milk. Boil for 1 minute, then set aside to cool. Dip the tops in the glaze, yummy!
My default rating is 5 stars, but I took 3 off for various reasons. The good: The pastry itself was awesome. Wonderful texture. Definately worth remembering. I'll be using that part for sure in the future. The filling. Wonderful. Just like the cream in the doughnuts and eclairs from bakeries and doughnut shops. I love it. The bad: The chocolate frosting. First, I didn't care for it all together, and second, it's not the kind of frosting I like to see on eclairs. In the future, I'd microwave a can of store bought chocolate frosting and pour it over them. It's something I used with another recipe and it works very well. Right taste and texture. The ugly: Dirties alot of dishes and measuring cups and such. Also alot of flour and stuff to wipe up. Pretty messy. Overall, the recipe takes more effort than the reward is worth. There's so much to making these.
These were easy and very good. Our neighbor, whose favorite dessert is eclairs, said these were the best thing he'd ever eaten! For the chocolate glaze, I used 3.5 oz. of high quality bittersweet choc., 3 tbsp butter, and kept the rest as is. I was skeptical of a filling using instant pudding, but with the addition of freshly whipped cream, it was great.
I used this to make la religieuse instead of éclairs, and the dough (pâte à choux) was fantastic! It puffed up nicely, was a beautiful light golden brown, and it was hollow inside (perfect for swiss buttercream). I did have to alter the cooking time -- 450 F for 9 minutes, and then 325 F for 25 minutes. I did not try the custard filling, BUT the dough was to die for! I highly recommend the dough for la religieuse, éclairs, croquembouches, and cream puffs.
I made these today at the hospice where I volunteer. We had a new resident coming in and when I asked her daughter is she has any special favorites, she mentioned eclairs. These turned out really very good although watch your baking time. Mine were done before the time specified. It may be that the oven runs hot, though. Since it's not mine I haven't used an oven thermometer on it. I also got more than 9 eclairs and think they would have been HUGE if I had made only 9. But they are very, very tasty including the filling and the chocolate sauce. If you haven't made pate a choux (eclair dough) before it seems strange but follow the directions and they will amaze you and whoever you share them with. Thanks for a great recipe. Enjoy!
I used sugar free pudding and skim milk and it was wonderful. I recommend using a good quality dark chocolate such as Perugina or Lindt.
These taste like they came from a bakery! They were also very easy to make.
Good recipe but i do think the oven temp on the first was a tad to high i found out that 400 to 425 degrees works much better using the same amount of time....thanks for the Recipe...oh and don't forget you have to use a long wooden stick to pierce the end after coming out of the oven to let steam out..other than that its a good recipe...thanks
This was a great recipe. I'm an experieced baker but had never attempted eclairs before. Everyone raved about them. I piped in filling with a pastry bag. As others mentioned, the filling recipe makes way too much for eclair recipe. I doubled the eclair recipe and made filling recipe as is and still had a little filling leftover.
All I can say is YUM! Turned out perfectly, I made them to the exact recipe except for taking the advice of one poster and pierced the end of the pastry after baking. I will make 1/2 the amount of filling next time, it was way too much. My husband and son were very impressed, thanks.
First time I have ever made eclairs and they turned out perfect, and very delicious..only thing was it took longer to prepare them than the 15 minutes that the recipe said, what with the dough, filling and chocolate icing. Well worth the effort though
Who wouldn't love these? The first time I made these I followed the recipe exactly. It was a lot of filling but I piled it on anyway. Also did not get my chocolate thin enough to drizzle on properly - but they were delicious! I made them again for a family get-together brunch. This time I made them about half sized ( 20 per batch). I also used only 2 cups milk with the pudding to make less of the filling. My brother walked in the house and and straight to the platter of eclairs. People kept going back for them again and again. They look and taste fabulous! For the brubch I made the eclairs the night before and refrigerated them and they held up great and tasted even better than when first prepared.
Made this last nite - I usually really appreciate reviews that add suggestions but this time they were making me stress so I decided to follow the ingredients as listed and everything was wonderful. I did put the filling in with a pastry bag, had just the right amount of filling to fill each eclair generously and it was delicious. The chocolate topping was a perfect consistency and taste. Everything was wonderful and easy!
Very easy, and so delicious. The best I've had. Just like the bakery.
I never thought making eclairs was this easy. I always thought of it as this really hard thing, lol. I gotta say this is my second attempt, last time (about a year ago) was a failure but I wasn't using this recipe (I think). Anyways, this is a superb recipe, I recommend it to everyone.
I loved it! I have tried other versions, and all are very similar. However, this recipe always gives me the best product. My family and friends love them!
I was a little nervous about making eclairs for the first time, but these were very simple and so delicious! My family thinks they are better than any bakery eclair we've ever had! Thank you for sharing this wonderful, easy recipe!
These came out perfectly ... (picture to come). I suggest making one of the pastry cream recipes from this site. You can pipe a small amount on the bottom and top with piped whipped cream on top before the top is put on. I have even piped a small bit of raspberry seedless jam down the top of the cream adding a special flavor a la Danish versions! Anyway you cut or don't cut it, this is a winner. :)
This recipe is easy and delicious!! I loved tha pastry, and the chocolate sauce was perfect!!!!! (I chose to use a non-pudding filling.) I would recommend this recipe to anyone. i never thought making pastries could be this easy!
This recipe caused me a quite large amount of trouble, considering my house almost burnt down. When i opened the oven, smoke filled my eyes, and worse...my kitchen! I followed the recipe precisely, yet the outcome was atrocious! Before I even got to the second round of heating, the treats were black! Rather than recommending you make this recipe, i recommend you buy éclairs. PS- I believe this recipe deserves zero stars, I must rate it at least one star...
An "okay" recipe, but not what I was hoping for. The pastry fell and turned out soggy on the inside, and tasted very "eggy". I didn't modify or change any ingredients. Also, I would suggest a simple ganache instead of this chocolate icing. It tasted rather gritty, and took quite a lot of mixing to get out all the lumps from the confectioners sugar.
OMG!!! They puffed out so much! =) it ended up looking like hamburger buns! Proportions are a little off: it can probably make 12 eclairs and I have a lot of left over filling. Nomz if you like vanilla pudding or if you have time to make a second batch of pastry puffs.
These were excellent and very easy to make. I wanted very small eclairs, so I put the dough into a gallon-size plastic storage bag, cut off a corner and piped them out. In the end I had more than 20. I did the same with the chocolate and was able to drizzle the frosting over in a very pretty way. Thanks for sharing.
These are delicious! Wow! My family couldnt believe that I actually made, CHOCOLATE ECLAIRS!!!! My mother is hounding me to make them for her and my grandmother and grandfather almost ate them all in one sitting. THis is even better than the store bought kind. Bravo to you!!! I am no longer on a diet
I have been using this recipe for more than a year now. I have found some different ways to do them. First, I make mini-eclairs. People love the ease of eating at parties. Then I use a cake decorating gun with long tip to fill these from the end(not cut off the top). Also, I usually use cool whip to mix with the (French Vanilla) pudding instead of making it myself. Turns out to be a very easy recipe.
Husband wanted eclairs for his birthday dessert so I decided to try my hand at making them from scratch. This recipe is quite easy, and they came out really well. It does require some time to get all the steps in. I followed others idea, and piped the filling in (used a ziplock bag). It was a messy job, but came out good once I got the hang of filling them up. The filling was light tasting and less heavy than a custard I am used to. My only complaint was the "frosting". It looked fine until I cooled it a bit to frost and then it became less smooth. Still it tasted great. If I can find a frosting I like better I may do that next time. Fun to make these! Thanks!
I made this in an ungreased 13x9 pan. Once pastry was cooled, I layered the chocolate first, then pudding mixture, then finally topped with whipped cream...for pretiness, chocolate shavings on top. This dessert was GONE! the reviews are so true, definitely worth trying!
Easy recipe for eclairs. I suggest letting the dough cool slightly before adding the eggs. The filling is okay but I prefer pastry cream (a good recipe is on here) The fudge topping is awesome. We used that recipe to cover some bananas and strawberries and as an ice cream topping. Very yummy.
lost a star because of the chocolate topping didn't work and I had to alter the recipe to make it work. I melted chocolate chips and added a bit of shortening it worked great and tasted great. I also let the batter cool a bit before sticking it in my stand mixer and incorporating the eggs (per the traditional method of pate a choux). I also dipped the eclairs before cutting them open and filling. The filling is perfect but does make extra (who cares you will want more!)!!!
I made these yummy in the tummy's along with some French Vanilla cream puffs. What a great pairing! This recipe I have no complaints with. For those that say your pastry keeps falling, sometimes it means you have to stir the pastry faster. You cannot be slow about it.
This was a very temperamental pastry and maybe it just is my lack of experience, but I had a lot of trouble with this one. The pastry dough didnt come out right the first time and I used another recipe that worked fine. I think you also need to stress that you CANT open up the oven or the eclairs will fall :(. Aside from those things the eclairs were great, but I think they are a lot more trouble than their worth.
These were sooo good. I made them for my husband & I and had to take several to my family members to make sure we didn't eat them all in one night. I don't know how anybody is "spooning" this dough, though. It is REALLY sticky. I had to butter my hands and lay the dough out that way.
The pastry came out fabulously.But it does make around 15 eclairs. As another reviewed suggested I only made half the quantity of the cream filling and it was just enough for the 15 eclairs.I also made a choc glaze instead of an icing using milk, chocolate, a tablespoon of butter and heaped tablespoon of icing sugar to sweeten lightly. We're waffling them down!Thanks
These were awesome! I made the "doughnut" part a little smaller to make more and then used a pastry tube to fill them instead of cutting them open. I think I was able to fill them fuller that way, though I still had some left over (the filling, by the way, was awesome!). The icing I let everyone put on themselves. I served it at a girl's night out party and everyone loved them and were impressed I'd made them myself--I have three little ones at home! They were a little messy to fill, but totally worth it!
I made mini-eclairs and used the Pastry Cream recipe for the filling instead of the pudding mix blend because 1) I didn't have pudding mix on hand and 2) I wanted to try making fresh filling. The think 450 is probably too high heat for mini-eclairs (1 x 2) as they cooked very quickly on the outside and the inside ended up a little bit mushy. I think if I was to make mini ones again I would heat at 400 first for about 11-13 minutes and then reduce down to 325 for another 10 minutes or so. Otherwise, who would've thought eclairs would be so easy to make? The shell would be good for cream puffs as well.
I'm only rating the pastry shell and glaze parts of this recipe, since I filled them with the French cream recipe. It was a very easy dough to make and to handle, and turned out lovely looking eclair shells (my MIL marveled at how pretty they looked) even without a pastry bag. I took a reviewer's advice and baked them at 400, but sadly I think I undercooked them; this could have been the reason for the slightly heavy, eggy texture. They were delicious all the same. The glaze is a very good doughnut type glaze, not what I think of as eclair glaze which in my experience is smoother and lacks the powdered-sugar flavor. It was still tasty though.
These are the best Eclairs I've ever had. I make these exactly as directed and they turn out perfect everytime. I'm told they are better than fresh from a bakery. Thanks so much!!!
These are delicous! But it makes way too much pudding, so double your pastry. Also if you make your pastry dough 4 inches long and 1 1/2 inches wide your eclairs are huge. I just made mine about 1×1 and they puff up to the size you'd expect for an eclair.
Didn't work and I discovered why! They didn't puff and rise at all. I found another recipe (Better Homes & Gardens)that had the exact same ingredients, but the instructions tell you to let the dough cool for 10 minutes before adding the eggs. I tried that recipe after my flop with this one, and they worked perfectly. So you must let the butter/water/flour dough cool for 10 minutes before adding the eggs.
My eclairs stuck to my pan, so I would spray the pan or use wax paper next time, but otherwise, I followed others advise and added eggs one at a time in my mixer. After I removed them from the oven I punctured the ends to let steam out as advised by others. I made pudding ahead and refrigerated while eclairs were baking so it was firm. The whipped cream mixture was too thin even when added to pudding. I would decrease the amount of milk drastically. I used 2 cups milk in the pudding and it was too thin when combined with whip cream mixture. I only needed 2 Tbsp. of water in chocolate mixture but it came out the perfect consistency. I would make this again, because the taste was amazing, but I will alter the filling so thicker. It was easy enough to make, and the timing in the oven for the eclairs was perfect if followed exactly. Thanks for this great recipe!!
These eclairs were so delicious! They tasted as good as or better than the ones from our favorite bakery. The only change I made was using milk instead of water in the frosting. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
These had a really good flavor. However, I made 9 shells (since the recipe said it makes 9 servings) and each eclair was extremely tiny - probably 3 bites in all. Also, they didn't puff up, and I had to scoop out the insides. One reason I chose this recipe was because it didn't instruct me to scoop out the insides, so I figured I should expect hollowed out shells. I baked them until they were golden and well done, but they still did not hollow. The filling recipe yielded way too much, so I made another batch to use it up and I still could have made two more batches to use up the filling. Overall, I liked the flavor a lot, so with a little tweaking this can be a great recipe.
Not a personal favorite. My two year old loved these but the rest of us didn't care for these at all. IMO it was the pastry, something about it just wasn't right. The filling and the chocolate sauce were great however. I do have to say that these looked decadent and beautiful when plated.
This was really fun for my novice, 12 year old daughter to make since it is quite a simple recipe. There was way too much filling left over, however, so next time will double the pastry portion of the recipe. The filling tasted too much like instant pudding so will use a cooked custard next time. Very good, quick, simple recipe.
This seems to be the same recipe that my mother used to fix for the family. If we were lucky, she would fix it every other month or so. Unfortunately, there were a lot of us, so we never got more than one. I fixed it exactly as the recipe was written. I found the chocolate frosting to be on the thick side and just thinned it with a tiny bit of milk until it flowed correctly. The only difference between this recipe and my mother's, is that she would occasionally give us a can of Hershey's chocolate syrup and use that instead of melting the squares. I like the squares better.
My family, friends, and co-workers love these. Everyone always wants more. I highly recommend this recipe. I had never made an eclair before and they turned out great from the first time and everytime after that.
I followed this recipe exactly and thought the cream filling was a little too loose. However, it tasted great. Also, I spooned the shell (dough) onto a greased cookie sheet with a spoon. I'll definitely get a piping bag next time. Thank you. These were great.
These are absolutely delicious! I have made them for several parties, showers, etc and am always asked what bakery I got them from. I follow the recipe exactly, with the only exception being finishing technique. I don't cut the tops off completely; instead I cut them like a sandwich roll, leaving one side attached. After the shells are filled, I dip the eclairs in the chocolate instead of drizzling it on top. Comes out amazing, with less wasted chocolate!
I, made this quick and easy receipe, every one loved them, I, had to turn around within 1hr of making the 1st batch and make a double batch, everyone loved them and I, even got orders to make them for a party, and for desserts!
These were awesome. Very easy to make, and tasted great. I would have liked for the crust to be a little sweeter, but thats about it. I added some powdered sugar on it and it tasted even better after tham. My family loved it!
I think they turned out great. The only thing I changed was that I used chocolate pudding mix instead of vanilla, and because I didn't have heavy cream I used whipped cream. I think they turned out pretty good.
This was my first time making eclairs and I baked them with my mom - they're DELICIOUS! Once you have a bite of one, it's hard to stop! The only modifications I made were adding 1/4 cup of confectioner's sugar and 1 more ounce of semisweet chocolate to the glaze. It did dry up pretty quickly but we got all the eclairs glazed and done by the time it did. They puffed up to be huge, and a few fell, but none were ruined. In all, this is a great recipe that we're definitely saving to make again!!
These are definitely better after they've sat in the refrigerator over night. I thought they were ok when they were fresh, but the next day, they were amazingly good. Not a lot of work for a big payoff -- I would definitely recommend these!
first time ever making these . they came out wonderful. i will be making them from now on.
Sooo good I doubled the recipe and it worked fine. But I had a ton of filling left. I think you can double the dough and the icing but NOT double the filling and get twice as many. I also filled them by inserting a pastry bag tip into the ends and just piping it in instead of cutting them. DELISH!!!!
This recipe is delicious! Most of the eclairs that you buy in the store are spongy and dry, but these come out light and crisp. I followed this recipe for the pastry shell and used the pastry cream recipe from allrecipes for the filling, as recommended by another reviewer. I used white chocolate for the frosting instead of semi-sweet since my husband doesn't like regular chocolate. Quite the indulgent treat!
