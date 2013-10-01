This chocolate éclair dessert is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make — everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.
I think this is an incredibly easy, delicious dessert if you make a few alterations. Tips: DON'T use frosting, (in my opinion its too heavy and sweet so it's all you taste) instead use the Chocolate Sauce Recipe below (it'll only take a few extras minutes... Also refridgerate 24 hours before eating so the graham crackers get nice and soft...I use French Vanilla Cool Whip and f.v. pudding for a little something extra...mmmm....Hope I've helped. Chocolate Sauce REcipe: originally submitted by BaysChick (Thanks so much!): Mix 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 cup sugar in sauce pan. Add 1 teasp vanilla, 1 stick butter, 1/4 cup milk. Boil for 1 minute, then set aside to cool.
I read some reviews and they said that there was nothing to rave about because the desert tasted simple.I tried it anyway and everyone at Thanksgiving dinner was in awe. They LOVED it! My suggestion is that you let the desert sit for about ten minutes before icing. This way the graham crackers mould together with the pudding and it makes the graham crackers easier to ice. I prepared my own icing and by the time the icing was ready, the pudding and graham crackers were at just the right consistancy where the graham crackers would not break when icing. Try this recipe - everyone will thank you for it! Enjoy!
This is so easy and so tasty! I recommend heating the frosting in the microwave for about 30 seconds and then pouring over and spreading like a glaze (make sure foil wrapper is completely off container first). Makes spreading the frosting so much easier.
Outstanding! You will definately need 3 packages of graham crackers to do the three layers as described. I use a box of French vanilla and a box of cheesecake pudding. For the frosting, I used a recipe from this site that is no longer available. It was a chocolate sauce from Bays Chick. The recipe is as follows: 1/3 c. cocoa (I used Ghirardelli unsweetened cocoa), 1 c. sugar, 1 stick butter, 1/4 c. milk. Bring to a boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and add 1 tsp. vanilla. Cool completely. It thickens nicely and tastes absolutely fabulous! This frosting makes this dessert out of this world!!
This recipe is GREAT! I've made it for years and LOVE IT! My Chocolate Topping: NOTE: I double the Chocolate Topping recipe for better coverage. 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate 2 Tablespoons butter 2 Tablespoons white corn syrup 3 Tablespoons of milk 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 ½ cup powder sugar Melt chocolate, butter, corn syrup and milk. Stir in vanilla and sugar. Spread on top of dessert.
I have made a simialr dessert. Instead of using graham crackers, I use graham crumbs and I use a jar of melted Nutella spread for the top.
In one word...WOW! This recipe is awesome, one of my top favorite desserts. Its SO easy to make, requires little to no chill time, and tastes just fabulous. I doubled the recipe and it layers to the top of a 13x9 pan. My neighbors absolutely LOVED this dessert. I do one layer of chocolate pudding (mixed with cool whip) and one layer of vanilla. I microwave the frosting for 60 seconds and it easily pours over the top for a blemish free perfect glaze. Just be careful, the frosting is liquid so take caution when removing it from the microwave (I ruined one shirt, LOL). This recipe is the bomb though, everyone TRY IT!
This a great recipe my Mom used for years and everyone raved about it. ..just the way it's written. How can so many people rate a recipe when they change all the ingrediants, i.e....made my own frosting, used choc and vanilla pudding etc. If you want to put a new recipe in , submit one , but give and honest review on the recipe the way it's written so we know whether to try it or not and stop changing the ingredients. Put the changes you make in your own recipe box.
This dessert takes only about ten minutes to whip up and is very very delcious. I would highly suggest preparing this the night before you plan to serve it, so that you can leave it in the fridge for about 24 hours so that the graham crackers can get soft. The softer the graham crackers get the better the dessert is. Also, it would be best to microwave the frosting for about one minute before topping the dessert off with it. Will definitly make this dessert again and again!!!
Simply delicious, soooo easy to make. Trying to follow the recipe to a T, was just a little off. Not by much but however, 2 individual packages does not fill a 9x13 pan. I used almost 3 packages, I had to break a few pieces down to fill in gaps across the entire pan to completely cover from one end to the other...but not a big deal, I wasn't going to let anything go to waste not look like slop because it didn't set up right..don't be afraid to use more graham crackers to fill the pan. And one other slight adjustment, was trying to spread the prepared frosting evenly across proved to be a small challenge, So in order to cover the top with out slotching my crackers and pudding mix everywhere, I popped the frosting in the microwave for a least 1 minute, gave it a quick stir and poured over the top evenly and then placed it in the refrigerator for just a bit to set up nice and pretty....Worked out better then expected. It was simply delicious and my kids were drewling over it. I'll totally make this again and again. Totally yummy.
This does taste very much like a chocolate eclair. The only change I made was the chocolate topping, I used the one I make for real eclairs: CHOCOLATE GLAZE: Melt 1 stick butter in sauce pan. Add 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 cup sugar 1 teasp vanilla,, 1/4 cup milk. Boil for 1 minute, then set aside to cool. This is a quick and easy recipe and is fun for the kids to make. You can use cheesecake pudding mix also
This is sooo good!!! I just made it yesterday and I'm still treating myself to a good portion today! I definitely cannot stop eating this!!! I agree with other reviewers that the reason why this eclair is so good is because it isn't too sweet and rich--and that's what makes it soooo perfect!!! The yummy pudding tastes like delicious custard instead and the chocolate topping compliments it perfectly! Microwaving the chocolate frosting and pouring it on top makes it sooo easy to frost! However, I disagree with some viewers that this is not a very presentable dessert because it is! It all depends on your creativity and skills. I was able to crack the graham crackers to fit in between the small cracks on the side of the 9x13 pan and frost my dessert perfectly. I also poured white chocolate in horizontal lines then used a knife to draw vertical lines over the white and regular chocolate frosting to create a very fancy effect! Therefore, this dessert is perfect for dressing up or down depending on your level of expertise!
I make this recipe every summer for a family gathering and it's always the hit of the party. I also microwave the frosting and use only 1/2 as a glaze. Also, I mix it up and use the chocolate graham crackers sometimes, or if it's Thanksgiving I mix a can of pumpkin pie filling into the pudding and layer it between the cinnamin flavored graham crackers. Then put cream cheese "glaze" on top. You can't go wrong!
I too made this after reading all the rave reviews. I should have known better looking at all the pre-made ingredients but I decided to try it. It tasted to me like a pre-packaged hostess dessert you buy at mini-mart. Really bad. I'll never make it again.
Everybody really enjoyed this recipe. I used chocolate graham crackers and french vanilla pudding. I was skeptical about letting it sit for a very long time, but it was definitely better the second and third days.
Great dessert for a pot luck or a crowd. I took the advice of previous reviewers and warmed my frosting in the microwave for 1 minute . I wanted to try making this with the pastry cream recipe from this site like another reviewer....using that in place of the vanilla pudding, but was pressed for time. Update - have made this several times since first finding the recipe. I spread chocolate ganache over the top and chill overnight.
This was so quick and easy, I only had 20 minutes after work to put it together, and I even had time to spare! Make sure you don't crush up the graham crackers on the bottom though, it didn't specify to keep whole; so now ya know!
I've also been making this dessert for years. It was handed down to me by an aunt and she gave me a couple tricks to making it. When getting ready to cover it with icing, melt the icing in the microwave for 30 seconds before using. Mix it well and then simply pour it on. It goes on like a ganache and makes a beautiful smooth top. I also use a dark chocolate fudge icing. It's not too sweet and it tastes amazing. For the pudding I use french vanilla, or I add in a couple drops of vanilla extract. You also want to let it set for at least 24 hours before serving. This allows the graham crackers to soften and take on some of the flavor of the pudding.
For ease of preparation and crowd pleasing appeal - five stars all the way! This certainly does taste like an eclair, but my guests kept saying they loved the "Boston Cream Pie":) I used one box reg vanilla and one box french vanilla pudding. One change I made as I was running out of Graham Crackers was to add a layer of ladyfingers in the middle layer - really good texture/flavor difference. I used the chocolate sauce submitted by BaysChick and it set-up beautiful. (Mix 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 cup sugar in sauce pan. Add 1 teasp vanilla, 1 stick butter, 1/4 cup milk. Boil for 1 minute, then set aside to cool) For those who are interested, I have also made this dessert with sugar free pudding and splenda for baking in the chocolate sauce with great results! Sooo Good!
I took the advice of previous reviewers and frosted the graham crackers before placing them on top, made it much easier. I also let it sit for 10 hours so the crackers were moist. DELICIOUS, no one could believe how easy it was to make.
I just made this dessert and it is very easy and very impressive too. I did microwave the frosting for 1 minute first, and then it easily poured on top of the dessert. (just remember to remove the foil covering and put the lid back on the frosting tub before microwaving) I got rave reveiws from my family and I will be making this again, but I might try the cheesecake pudding mixes. Thank you for a yummy recipe!
I know this is a delicious dessert because I've had it before. So I followed the recipe exactly as written and the pudding mixture turned out all soupy and runny...I didn't realize until after it was all mixed together that you're supposed to boil the milk and pudding mix before mixing it with the whipped topping. I will try this again...wish it was written this way in the directions.
This is the same recipe my Mother made years ago. Only change I highly recommend is the topping. Melt 2 squares unsweetened chocolate, 3 Tbsp. butter. Add 2 Tbsp. White corn syrup, 3 Tbsp milk, 1.5 cups Powder Sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. Spread on top. Much better than chocolate frosting.
This is a great recipe. I use chocolate graham crackers instead of the plain ones. If you have a problem putting the icing on the top, try to ice each individual graham cracker before you lay it on top. You will not have any leftovers!!!!
This was delicious! I made it for the holidays and used the chocolate graham crackers. Updated: Made this again using regular graham crackers for 4th of July. As another reviewer from a similar recipe suggested, I was short on time so I quickly dipped the graham crackers in milk before layering them in the pan (use a small dredging dish or a plate w/ a lip). This allowed the cake to be ready to cut shortly within 2 hours (perhaps even sooner!) after preparing. Updated again! I have made this several times and found that I always need to use just about a full box of graham crackers. Perhaps it's my pan (I'm using one of those metal cake pans w/ matching metal lid that slides on). Also - be sure to melt your "milk chocolate" frosting tub (foil removed) in the microwave for about 30-40 seconds and then just pour it over the top. It will harden nicely once refrigerated. If you're looking for a super quick dish - that's tasty and inexpensive - this one is for you. You can make this dish using ingredients purchased at Aldi or Walmart for under $5!
Delicious and so EASY! I accidentally grabbed sugar-free banana cream pudding at the store and when I got home I just decided to go with it and it turned out even better! I used the banana cream pudding and actually layered sliced bananas in one layer, then topped the whole thing off with store-bought chocolate frosting. I let is sit in the fridge most of the day and severd it after dinner. DELICIOUS!! My in-laws were visiting and they raved and raved about it. Even my husband, who never likes dessert said its his new favorite.
I was first introduced to this wonderful recipe at a bridal shower about 30 years ago. The original recipe did call for French Vanilla pudding. Also, rather than a heavy/thick frosting, a chocolate glaze works well. Originally the glaze was made with a product called Chocobake. When that was no longer available, I substituted chocolate chips. Here is the recipe: 1 small pkg. chocolate chips, melted, 2 tsps. white Karo corn syrup, 2 tsps. vanilla, 3 tbls. butter, 1/2 c. powdered sugar, 3 tbls. milk. Mix together and spread over graham crackers. The dessert is best when the crackers have had time to soften, so I like to make it the day before.
GREAT reviews from co-workers. I took this to a bbq at work. It was all gone! I followed the ingredients to a T. I brushed my graham crackers with milk to make them moist. I also nuked the frosting for about 40sec to make it easy to spread. This is wayyyy too easy to make for how good it tastes. One coworker from another office said i need to bring this next time im up there! THANKS FOR SHARING. Super quick, cheap and easy! will def make again. (i would have taken a pic but it was all gone)
Love this recipe! My daughter in law asked for the recipe, and said, "that's it?" I've made a recipe like this many times and really liked it, but this recipe says to do two layers instead of one. Really liked the difference two layers made. I also like to make homemade choc. frosting instead of the prepared.
Took this to a party and it was the first dessert that disappeared! Everyone wanted the recipe. DEFINITELY make it the night before serving so all of the flavors have a chance to mix and the texture is soft, like an eclair! Wonderful. :)
I read the reviews of this dessert and decided to try something different and easy for a change. The filling is beyond sweet and combined with the graham crackers it is really just too much. I also made the chocolate glaze highly recommended and posted over and over which I agree would be better than a canned icing however it was also not very good. My kids didn't like it at all, my husband didn't mind it but agreed it was far too sweet. I wont be making this again.
Couldn't get easier, but is SO good! I saved the recipe a long time ago, but was skeptical because it was so easy. I'll be making this anytime I need something quick and easy!
What a great idea! So easy and delicious. It amazes me that one reviewer only gave it three stars because it was all pre-made ingredients. That is the beauty of this recipe - this is not a gourmet professional recipe site! My family LOVED it. Do need at least three sleeves of graham crackers, and I would suggest cutting back on the amount of frosting a bit, but otherwise perfect. It really does resemble the flavor of an eclair. Thanks,Kristie for an easy recipe that is perfect BECAUSE it has all pre-made ingredients!
It was tasty, qutie sweet. I nuke frosting as suggest & poured on top & I think thats what really made it taste so rich. Does not do well @ all in frig for more than day or two, ours got watery & really smushy, but tasted great when eaten after 24 hr period.
This recipe is delicious. After reading the reviews I made a couple of changes: used French vanilla instant pudding, and used Bays Chick's frosting recipe. My own touch to make it seem more like an eclair you were biting into, was to omit the middle layer of grahams. Definitely, Bay Chick's glaze adds the finishing touch to making it taste exactly like a bakery eclair. One word of caution, be careful not to boil the glaze longer than 1 minute, as it cools, it really thickens up. To cover the dish completely, I had to drop it on in dollops and then quickly spread.
I made this for Easter dinner. My husband, who loves eclairs but I thought would hate it--LOVED IT. My sister and I thought the chocolate frosting made it too sweet. Next time I will make 1 box chocolate, and 1 box vanilla and then spread the cool whip over the top layer (I've had it like that before and liked it better). Thanks!
This recipe had so many great reviews I just had to try it for myself! I had all the ingredients on hand with the exception of two pkgs of vanilla pudding, but I did have one as well as a white chocolate one. I went ahead and mixed the two together and proceeded with the recipe. It was awesome! I just might stick to that combo! Out of this world considering the simplicity!
My friends loved it! I used 3 sleeves of graham crackers and used two 3.4 oz french vanilla pudding mixes - turned out great. Don't forget to nuke the frosting in the microwave for 45 seconds or so, makes spreading a breeze. Left it in the fridge overnight to let the crackers soften. I read another review where it said that this dessert tasted like a "pre-packaged hostess dessert". My response to that is that this dessert doesn't pretend to be a high-end gourmet dish, it tastes just like an eclair and it tastes great!
DELICIOUS!!!! I made this dessert the night before a big family dinner, just to test it to make sure it was good. Between my husband and two daughters and I, we almost finished it off! I did two things differently on the second one I made. I put chocolate pudding on the bottom layer and french vanilla on the top. I also used vanilla wafers for the "crust" layers, instead of graham crackers. My family preferred them to the graham crackers, but both were very good!!!
I have made this for diabetics and substitute sugar free pudding and topping (such as Smukers fudge topping). Graham crackers are a given for diabetics. Just as good with all the elements of a good dessert.
Oh my goodness,this was irresistible! I honestly couldn't control myself from taking those extra bites! I used one 5 ounce box of vanilla pudding,2 1/2 c milk and cool whip. I also made a homemade choc frosting which equalled to about 1 c so my topping was a little thin but I liked it that way. Nothing was too overpowering because they all blended together nicely. I also crushed the Graham crackers so they would completely cover my casserole dish which was curvy. This dessert is here to stay in my kitchen! Thanks!
Just made this for Christmas and it was a big hit with everyone, especially the kids. I used french vanilla pudding, and microwaved the frosting before simply pouring it on top. It was easy and quick, and it might be fun to try variations with this recipe such as cheesecake pudding or chocolate covered grahams.
This is an excellent recipe that I have been making for about 35 years and it is still a big hit wherever I take it. The chocolate topping I use is more like a glaze...not really a frosting. It calls for 1/2 C. semi-sweet chocolate chips, 2 tsp. white Karo syrup (that I melt/mix together in the microwave), 2 tsp. vanilla, 1 1/2 C. sifted powdered sugar & 3 tbsp. milk (you can always use a little more milk if you want it a little thinner). Pour this over the top layer of graham crackers & let it set in the fridge (usually I make this dessert the night before). The chocolate has a real smooth finish to it. Also, when I mix the Cool Whip with the pudding (French Vanilla) I add a couple drops yellow food color just to give it a little more color, otherwise, I think it's too pale.
This is good, it is what it is - its not a "gourmet dessert" its pudding and graham crackers, but it's very tasty, versatile, and easy to make. I did chocolate graham crackers and a cookies & cream pudding. Also did the frosting in micro - poured great but made it alittle hard to serve - it stuck to everything, a little sweet too, think if I made it again I'd use the chocolate sauce that is floating in these reviews somewhere lol
so quick and easy, took to a picnic and everyone loved it. Used the reccomended frosting recipe, very good! Don't hesitate to make 2 days in advance, after the second day it had more of an eclair taste/texture.
This is a true family favorite. I have a different recipe for the frosting, it is still pretty sweet but it seems to set up a little firmer, which I like. The frosting is:2 squares baking chocolate, melted, 1 tsp. white corn syrup, 1 tsp. vanilla, 2 T. margarine, melted; mix all of this and add 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 3 T. milk or a little more if needed to make a nice consistency. I took this to a gathering and it was a huge hit.
Made these this past weekend. Sooo easy!!! I did use French vanilla pudding and melted the chocolate frosting. Let chill in the fridge for a few hours. It was so good I went back for seconds myself. Will definitely make again.
I love this dessert! I made it for Father's Day and it was a huge success. I bought canned chocolate icing but decided to make the icing recipe provided by BaysChick since I had all the ingredients. It was still a little on the sweet side so I would recommend adding 1/2 cup of sugar and then more depending on your taste. The icing also turned out a bit gooey because we ate it as soon as it was taken out of the fridge. Maybe let it sit at room temperature for a while before cutting into it. I will definitely make this one again. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
This recipe rocks! It's easy and it's delicious as is, but I've also made it with a few changes to suit our tastes. I've done chocolate graham crackers with oreo cookie pudding and my very favorite is cinnamon graham crackers with cheesecake pudding. I suppose it strays a bit from the eclair taste but it's fun to mix it up a little. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy and Delicious! I didn't have chocolate frosting on hand, so I omitted the top graham cracker layer, and made a blueberry topping (similar to the Topless Blueberry Pie recipe, but with only 2 c. berries and no butter) for it. Also, the longer the dessert sits, the graham crackers become more "eclair-like". Mine sat for 7 hours, and the crackers were soft, but still identifiable. Overnight seems to be the way to go with this one!
Yummy!! This is the perfect dessert to make a day or 2 ahead. I really think that makes all the difference. I made this the night before Father's Day -sat in the fridge about 17 hours before first tasting. We thought it was OK, but not worthy of 5 stars. I told my husband I didn't think I'd be making this one again.... However, after another night in the fridge it was awesome! Definitely deserving of 5 stars. Super easy and delicious - as long as you let it sit long enough (probably 24 hours). I also used 3 packages of graham crackers instead of 2. Zapping the frosting for 15 seconds or so (depending on your microwave) is also a must. I can't imagine trying to spread it on. I agree with other reviewers that the frosting is a little much. Next time I don't think I'll use the entire container, but I will definitely be making this one again.
Every time I make this it get rave reviews and am asked for the recipe. I tell them to go to all recipes.com. I change the puddings every time and always use a home made chocolate frosting recipe which ware on this site. This time I used cream cheese pudding. The time before I used chocolate pudding and cinnamon Graham crackers. I love chocolate and cinnamon. It is just fun to play with and always enjoyed from seniors to children. I garnish with different chips/toffee chips/nuts. Always fun and good.
I LOVE this one, EVERY time I make it the family and friends RAVE!!! Excellent for potlucks, easy to make! I use French vanilla pudding to add a bit more flavor, and a dark chocolate frosting because it is a good balance to the ultra sweet taste!! Also FREEZE for about an hour before frosting and be sure and let it set in the refrigerator overnight. Excellent recipe!!
I really enjoyed this dessert. It's so easy and the softened graham crackers makes this taste like a real eclair. The only changes I made were French vanilla pudding and I melted the can of chocolate frosting in the microwave for about 30 seconds or until it was easy to stir. This way I just poured the frosting on, smoothed it out a little and chilled it for a few hours. Perfect.
This recipe quick, easy, and yummy. The first time I made it to recipe. The second time I added about 3 ounces of cream cheese to make the flavor a bit more sophisticated. We liked it much better. I also made it the second time for just a couple people and crumbled the crakers, mixed them with the pudding (just one box) and put it in a casserole dish. Worked great. A very nice summer weekday dessert. Thanks.
This is an easy and very good dessert. I've made it many times playing around with different options and I've found the following to work best for my family: I make it at least 1 day ahead (or 2 if there is time!), I use the chocolate icing reciped that many reviewers use (cocoa, butter, sugar, vanilla and milk) but I DOUBLE the frosting recipe to make a nice layer of fudgy topping. Make sure you do NOT allow the frosting to cool too long because it becomes very difficult to spread if it gets too cool - a bit warmer than room temp is the best so that it drizzles out of the pot into the dessert. You will need AT LEAST 3 packages of graham crackers, if making a 9X13 pan. And you can use vanilla or banana pudding...both taste yummy!
Our family and friends all love this dessert!! Being a real chocolate lover, I use one package of chocolate (or chocolate fudge) for the first pudding layer. Of course, you must divide your milk and whipped topping. This definitely needs at least 8 hours in the fridge, and the icing needs to be microwaved to make it pourable. Never any leftovers!!
I made this using two 3.4 oz. boxes of pudding mix and the chocolate frosting mentioned in BaysChick’s review. Like others, I needed almost three full sleeves (an entire box) of graham crackers. I really liked the idea of this, but I’m sorry to say I won’t be making it again. The flavor was ok, but for me it was a disaster to serve. After cutting my squares they were impossible to pick up with a spatula. They just wouldn’t stay together. Needless to say the presentation was sorely lacking for me.
I was skeptical of this dish because it looked way too easy to be good. Thankfully, I was wrong- it's delicious! It tastes a lot like Boston Creme Pie, only it's much easier! I can't emphasize enough how much the taste and consistency improve as each day passes. It's best to wait a few days before serving, because once you do, it will be gone in a flash!
Or family makes this all the time! I personally got a little burned out ( but I'm not a huge chocolate lover). As a variation I have used 1 box of French Vanilla pudding and 1 box of Cheesecake pudding. Instead of chocolate frosting, I top it with 2 cans of cherry pie filling. Sort of like a mock cherry cheesecake ;)
I used chocolate graham crackers in this dessert and nuked the chocolate frosting a bit for ease in spreading. This dessert will take its place on my dessert buffet coming up later this month.Thanks Kristi.
I took this to my small group on Wed. night and they loved it. One of the ladies asked for the recipe and will be taking it to a church luncheon this weekend. I used the cinnamon graham crackers and they added a nice flavor. Microwaving the icing made it so easy to spread. Oh yeah, my 7 year old daughter did most of the work, it is that easy. Do be sure to refridgerate it. We made it at 7:00 AM and ate it at 6:30 PM and it was a perfect texture. It is even better the next day. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
What an easy no bake dessert! I halved the recipe and it was delicious, but you do need to use more graham crackers than the recipe calls for. I took everyone's advice and used French Vanilla pudding and heated the frosting a bit in the microwave. I made this in the late morning and served it after dinner and it was perfect. My family declared this a keeper.
It really does taste just like an eclair! However, I found that it is much easier to cut and eat after it has been refridgerated for several hours or overnight so the graham crackers can soften. It was better the 2nd day.
This is unbelievably easy, and SO. GOOD. The 40 second microwaving made the frosting spreading easy, instead of a nightmare. I might try using Lady Fingers next time, to get more of a chocolate eclair feel....Thanks!
When you bring this to a gathering, make copies of the recipe to hand out!!! So good, so easy, and everyone loves it!! The only thing I would change is to make homemade frosting.(Not too crazy for the grocery store stuff), and microwave it so you can just pour it on.
This is absolutely to die for!! My 3 kids and husband loved it. It is for the kitchen challenged. Very easy. I used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. This will be a keeper to pass down!! Thanks for the recipe.
Its definitely better the next day! Very easy. Everyone really liked it. The second time I made it I added some 6 oz of cream cheese to the filling and I thought it tasted better. If you do this soften the cream cheese then mix in the milk, then add the pudding. I also made my own whipped cream -1c heavy whipping cream (whip 1 minute first then add sugar and vanilla), 1/4 c powder sugar & 1 t vanilla.
Awesome! Such simple ingredients turn into a delicious dessert. To take it up a notch, you really need to make your own chocolate sauce for the topping instead of using canned frosting. Mix 1/3 cup cocoa, 1/4 cup of milk and 1 cup sugar in sauce pan. Bring to full boil, stirring frequently. Boil for one minute, remove from heat and add 1 tsp vanilla and stick of butter. Allow to cool a few minutes before pouring over top layer of graham crackers. Note: I've also halved this recipe in 9x9 pan with good results. You'll need closer to three packages of graham crackers if you make the full recipe.
Holy Moly...This is good! This is way too simple to taste this good! I halved the recipe and made it in a 9x9 dish and it worked out perfectly. I also used fat free whipped toppping and skim milk and still it was so yummy! Letting it chill over night is key as the crackers take on a nice chewy consistency. I hvae shared this with my husband, my mom, 2 neighbors (I had to get rid of some or I would have eaten it for breakfast, lunch and dinner!) and ALL REALLY enjoyed it! This will be perfect for a potluck-YUM!!!
My mom has been making this recipe for years to rave reviews. The main change she made is to use softened cream cheese instead of the whipped topping. (I'm not sure if anyone else commented on this before.) It definitely makes it more decadent!
I've been making this for years with a few minor changes. I use french vanilla pudding and I use two 8 oz containers of cool whip. I also make this using skim milk and light or fat free cool whip and everyone loves it. I think the chocolate frosting is a must but I also microwave it for 15-30 seconds to make it easier to spread. And you most definately need to leave it in the fridge for quite some time for the graham cracker to soften(usually overnight).
I made it in a 8x8 square and cut the recipe in half. Also it is important to note you should microwave the iceing to soften it up. its been mentioned several times here and makes all the difference. Just 10 to 15 seconds and stirr.
Oh, this was AMAZING and sooo easy too!! We made it with cinnamon graham crackers and cheesecake flavored pudding mix. We also melted the chocolate frosting in the microwave and poured it on top of the dessert...yum! Breaking the graham crackers into squares makes it easier to serve. We made it in the dorm, and it didn't make that much of a mess :)
