Chocolate Éclair Dessert

Simply delicious, soooo easy to make. Trying to follow the recipe to a T, was just a little off. Not by much but however, 2 individual packages does not fill a 9x13 pan. I used almost 3 packages, I had to break a few pieces down to fill in gaps across the entire pan to completely cover from one end to the other...but not a big deal, I wasn't going to let anything go to waste not look like slop because it didn't set up right..don't be afraid to use more graham crackers to fill the pan. And one other slight adjustment, was trying to spread the prepared frosting evenly across proved to be a small challenge, So in order to cover the top with out slotching my crackers and pudding mix everywhere, I popped the frosting in the microwave for a least 1 minute, gave it a quick stir and poured over the top evenly and then placed it in the refrigerator for just a bit to set up nice and pretty....Worked out better then expected. It was simply delicious and my kids were drewling over it. I'll totally make this again and again. Totally yummy.