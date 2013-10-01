Chocolate Éclair Dessert

4.7
1583 Ratings
  • 5 1278
  • 4 210
  • 3 58
  • 2 18
  • 1 19

This chocolate éclair dessert is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make — everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.

Recipe by KBehrens2

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
67 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan with a single layer of graham crackers.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cold milk and pudding in a large bowl; whisk briskly for 2 minutes. Mix whipped topping into pudding mixture until combined. Spread 1/2 of the pudding mixture over graham cracker layer. Top with another layer of graham crackers. Cover with remaining pudding. Top with a final layer of graham crackers.

  • Frost top with chocolate frosting. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to allow graham crackers to soften.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 481.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022