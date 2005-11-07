Chocaholics Delight

A rich gooey delight. Enjoy!

Recipe by Jason Bradford

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
7 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a double boiler over simmering water, melt nougat bars. Stir in melted butter.

  • Butter a deep 9 inch dish and coat with crushed biscuits. Combine remaining crushed biscuits with chopped cookie bars.

  • Stir the eggs into the melted nougat bar mixture. Remove from heat and stir in biscuit mixture, raisins and hazelnuts. Pour into prepared dish. Chill 8 hours or overnight in refrigerator. Turn out onto a serving platter and cut to serve. Keep chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 62.3g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 441.9mg. Full Nutrition
