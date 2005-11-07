Chocaholics Delight
A rich gooey delight. Enjoy!
You can find digestive biscuits in the foreign foods aisle at your local grocery store. I see them every time I go to Wegmans. If you can't find them, graham crackers will suffice.Read More
It was not as chocolaty as I had hoped. It was good but not as rich as anticipated so ended up dipping mine in bittersweet chocolate. that hit the spotRead More
Wow, this recipe sounds great--but what exactly are "digestive biscuits"??
