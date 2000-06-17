Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake

i didn't think that this would be anything more than just ice cream and cookies (which is good enough for me) but we couldn't stop eating it. i did end up using only 1 pint of ice cream for each layer (dulce de leche and slow-churned vanilla) because it wouldn't have fit otherwise and i left the top smooth since i don't have the patience or manual dexterity to make the little scoops on top (which look really cute in the picture). apart from that, i used the full amount of cookie crust, fudge topping (smuckers!), and topped it with skor bits and more fudge sauce...really good. oh and to make it more cakey, i placed a number of two bite brownies on the fudge topping layer and covered them with the second layer of ice cream so they wouldn't show...turned out really well - i think you can add anything to this cake and mess with it and it will not taste bad! oh, but one warning: wait until each layer is well frozen before moving on to the next no matter how long it takes...we were impatient and the bottom layer started to melt and drip onto the cookies lining the sides.