Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake

Vary this dessert by using different flavors of ice cream.

Recipe by Arvilla

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs 40 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crush half the cookies (about 20) to make crumbs. Combine crumbs with melted margarine and press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan or pie plate. Stand remaining cookies around edge of pan. Spread 3/4 cup fudge topping over crust. Freeze 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, soften 1 quart of ice cream in microwave or on countertop. After crust has chilled, spread softened ice cream over fudge layer. Freeze 30 minutes.

  • Scoop remaining quart of ice cream into balls and arrange over spread ice cream layer. Freeze until firm, 4 hours or overnight. To serve, garnish with remainder of fudge topping, whipped cream and cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 66.5g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 316.3mg. Full Nutrition
