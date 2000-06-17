Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake
Vary this dessert by using different flavors of ice cream.
I made this cake as a birthday cake for my mother. Her favorite ice cream flavor is Black Rap\spberry and her favorite cookie is an Oreo. I used a 10-inch springform pan to make this recipe. This is how I adjusted the recipe: 1 (1lb 4 oz.)pkg. oreo cookies 6 tbsp. butter 2 pints Edy's Dreamery ice cream (black raspberry avalanche) 1 qt. edy's vanilla bean ice cream 1/2 cup hot fudge I used 30 crushed Oreos and the butter to press into the bottom of the pan and froze it for 10 minutes. I then spread room temp. hot fugde over the bottom and lined up whole oreos around the edge of the pan. I froze 15 minutes and then spread the Dreamery icecream into the pan over the crust. I froze 30 minutes. I then added a layer of the vanilla and smoothed the top. I had 3 remaining Oreos and so I crushed them very finely and spread them over the top of the cake. I think added hot fudge and cherries and whip cream would have made the cake way too sweet. It was just perfect like this. This is a very flexible recipe and I will use it again with ingredients tailored for the recipient! I will probably make it for my husband's birthday in March with Pecan Sandies, caramel sauce and Butter Pecan ice cream.Read More
I now know why it is suggested to make this with different flavors of ice cream. If using just vanilla ice cream it can be boring. "It was like a dish of ice cream with "some" cookie crumbs." Please try different combinations that suit your taste. Do not worry that it will become too sweet. The people I served were just being polite and telling me it was delicious. I knew better. I had them add more topping on their individual slices. I will make again, but with ALOT more FLAVOR. Very presentable. The results are very impressive. Worth the effort.Read More
Great, simple recipe! I did two layers of ice cream instead of scoops and then put a layer of whipped cream on top (Cool Whip tasted great!). I also put a layer of some remaining cookie crumbs and other full 11.5 oz bottle of fudge between the two ice cream layers. Just a suggestion...nuke the fudge. That way you can just pour it on instead of spread, which tends to bring the cookie crumbs up. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday, and he said it was the best ice cream he's ever had. It's so easy and delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for my husband's birthday lastnight. I have 7 kids and they said it was the best ice cream cake ever!! I used a deep dish glass pie plate. I used vanilla ice cream and regular sized chips a hoy cookies. I didn't make the last addition of ice cream into balls, I just did it like the first one--smooth.This is a recipe you can really be creative with.--by changing the type of cookie, adding Twix,recees etc around the side, sprinkiing m&m's on top....changing the flavor of ice cream etc. when we have company over, I thought I'd double the recipe and make it in a longer pan etc. You can't really go wrong with this recipe. I kept it covered while it was freezing to avoid the ice cream tasting like the freezer.
Thank you Arvilla for such a wonderful recipe! I made this for my son's 18th birthday and it turned out better than anything you would get in a five star restaurant!!! I used Oreo cookies (my son's favorite) instead of chocolate chip, and I used cookies-n-cream ice cream for the bottom layer, and Häagen-Dazs vanilla for the little scoops on the top! I re-froze the cake after each layer, and softened the ice cream for the scoops. For the middle layer, I used more hot fudge mixed with crushed Oreo cookies, and then a thin layer of Cool Whip, then topped it with little mini scoops of Häagen-Dazs vanilla and decorated with mini Oreo cookies! It literately turned out picture perfect!
The only problem I had with this is that the bottom layer stuck to the pan... I think because the fudge layer did not "lay on top of" the cookie layer. It got mixed in. I think this could have been avoided with an added freezing period before putting on the fudge layer. Eveyone loved the taste and presentation of the cake however, and I would definitely try it again!
Impressive presentation for my son's l6th birthday! I used a deep dish pie pan and would suggest spraying it with Pam. Pouring hot margarine over crushed Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies made a wonderful chocolate crust, but it took more than 20 small cookies to soak up the margarine. I softened both the caramel and hot fudge for a minute in the microwave and used coffee and cookie dough ice creams with the caramel between; freezing between layers. For the top layer, I used a melon ball scoop and covered the whole pie with little cookie dough balls, then a pastry tube filled with Cool Whip piped over the entire top. Used softened hot fudge to write "Happy Birthday" over the Cool Whip, then lined up maraschino cherries with stems around the edge. It was an awesome "birthday cake".
This is such a great recipe! After reading other's reviews, I knew exactly how to customize this cake for my son's 12th b-day. For the crust; I crushed a 12oz pkg of chocolate covered mint square cookies, I used another pkg to ring the cake sides then into freezer for 20 min. I smoothed in creamy soft mint ice cream creating a 1/2" layer, then froze for 30 minutes. I crushed a pkg of Pepperidge mint sevilles and pressed onto the ice cream layer, then into the freezer for 15 min. For the the topping: I spread 3/4 of a 16oz container of thawed cool whip then drizzled chocolate syrup over the top. I pulled a toothpick through the syrup to create a heart design. Finally, I sprinkled chocolate mint sprinkles over the top, wrapped with foil and froze. until the next day. I precut slices hour's before serving at my son's b-day bbq. Using a springform pan gave such a beautiful presentation---this is easy to do and everyone will love it!
A+++ recipe. I used chocolate creme filled Oreos and bought Dairy Queen soft serve for the 2 quarts of ice cream. I family declared the cake was better than Dairy Queen's....not to mention about $10 cheaper!!!
This was really fun to make and cost a lot less than a store bought ice cream cake. I substituted a brownie crust instead of crushed cookies. I used a boxed brownie mix for a 13x9 pan and baked part of it in the springform pan and part in a bundt cake pan. After the brownie had cooled, I spread the jar of fudge on the springform brownie and cut up the bundt brownie into pretty wedges and formed the "edge" of the cake with them by placing them into the fudge and froze the cake overnight. The next day in the morning I filled half of the cake with Coffee Heath Bar ice cream and half cookies and cream, putting the pretty full scoops of ice cream on top and froze it again until my daughter's party. the cake was a huge success and everyone wants me to make it again!
Very easy to prepare ahead of time when company is coming. A great treat for those of us on diets!!! NOT!!! LOL! I used Hershey chocolate syrup and I soften all the ice cream and spread it out smooth. When serving - I drizzled more chocolate sauce over the top of each slice. mmm...
This dessert was awesome!! I substituted Oreos (about 30) for the crust, and then the ice creams of my choice. HaagenDaaz chocolate on bottom, chocolate sauce, and then Caramel de Leche on top!!!!! I served this to my inlaws and my husband had 4 pieces on one day! When placing your cookies around the side, make sure to follow directions and place BEFORE freezing the bottom layer. I misread the directions the first time and couldn't get them to stand up! Also, a good tip-- place them with a small space between each cookie so you'll be all set when you go to cut them into slices. Delicious, and I can't wait to experiment with different flavors!
Very good! I'd recommend a cookie layer between the two kids of ice cream with a layer of hot fudge because we like that cookie crunch in our house. I didn't bother with scoops on top, I just smoothed it out. VERY good. Didn't last long! :)
Delicious! I had fun going crazy with this recipe for my sister-in-law's birthday. In a 9 X 13 casserole dish I covered the bottom and sides with whole chocolate chip cookies (the chunky Chips Ahoy Ones). Then I put on my first layer of ice cream - Chocolate fudge brownie. I used the slow churned because it spread easier. I froze it for 30 min. then spread chocolate topping all over it. Froze for 15 min. then added layer of vanilla ice cream. Froze 30 min. Added tub of Cool Whip and sprinkled with mini chocolate chips and wrote "Happy Birthday" with chocolate syrup. Froze overnight before the party. My chocolate syrup writing didn't exactly stay where it was supposed to, but the cake TASTED absolutely delicious! I had made it larger so their would be enough for the 14 people that were there. Well, there was only one small piece left! Everyone loved it and few people had seconds. THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE RECIPE!
We used this recipe to made a wonderful ice cream cake for our Mother's birthday. It was a big hit...everyone agreed it was far superior to the expensive ice cream cake we purchased as a treat several years ago! Instead of chocolate chip cookies we used Amaretto cookies for a crust in a 9"-spring mold pan. We did not put cookies on the sides. For ice cream, after freezing the crust, we did a layer of chocolate brownie fudge and spread a layer of chocolate fondue sauce (leftover) on top of that. After freezing that, we then added a layer of old fashioned vanilla ice cream flavored with Amaretto and almond extract. We topped it with scoops of straight old fashioned vanilla. After the assembled cake was frozen solid (overnight) we transferred it to a chilled cake plate, drizzled more of the chocolate fondue sauce over the top and then finished the edge along the plate with Cool Whip (we were afraid whipped cream wouldn't hold up when frozen.) As much as I loved the flavor of the chocolate fondue sauce, it seemed chewy in the cake...I didn't mind the brownie chunks in the ice cream, so maybe if instead of spreading the sauce into a solid sheet between the ice cream layers, I drizzle it instead, it would be OK. The drizzle on the cake top was perfect. Delicious, gorgeous, cake!
I made this for my boyfriend's birthday because he requested ice cream cake for his party. I didn't want to buy a cake, so this one looked good. I used a 9x13 glass pan because we had a party for 15+ people. It turned out great. Like other reviewers, everybody thought it was AMAZING! People literally said "tastes way better then Dairy Queen". My only change was to substitute oreos and I left out the chocolate syrup. I also doubled the recipe as I was using a bigger pan, and I made sure to liberally spray the bottom with PAM. It was perfect. Nothing stuck to the bottom and even the frozen cookies tasted great. I will make again. 10 X easier and 10 X cheaper then any store-bought substitute.
The greatness of this recipe is how truly adaptable it is. I'm not sure you could say I even followed this recipe by the time I was done adding and tweaking. However, it was a bit hit, so here are my changes. I used crushed oreos with margarine as the bottom crust. I then spread melted fudge and put chocolate ice cream over that. My next layer (after freezing) was a bottle of that magic shell chocolate. It gave such a nice crunch! Before the magic shell could freeze I put more crumbled oreos on top. After freezing that layer, I topped off with a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. The different oreo layers with extra fudge made it very similar to Dairy Queen ice cream cakes.
THIS IS A KEEPER!! I have 6 children and they are all now asking for this for their birthday dessert!! Only change I made is that I let them choose 2 different ice creams instead of just plain vanilla, wonderful!!
Husband said this was the best dessert he had ever had - and he's had a lot of desserts! Don't forget to nuke the hot fudge before trying to spread on crust.
This recipe has definately become a favorite at our house and anyone elses house I bring it along to. I varied the recipe by,using a 9x13"pan, I used a Oreo crumb crust, a layer of chocolate fudge, then I open a 1 litre square box of chocolate mint Ice cream, by slicing the icecream its alot easier to put slices on top of the fudge layer. Then I make up the whip cream and give it a hint of peppermint flavoring, and tint it a pretty green, then alternate balls of icecream and balls of green whip cream on top. Then I drizzle more of the fudge sauce on top of them. Very pretty when done. Used this recipe on St.Patricks day!!
I made this for my fiancee's birthday party, and it was such a hit! We had a DQ cake too, but everyone wanted the one I made instead (or as well). For the base, I crushed up 1 pkg of double stuff oreos (didn't use any margerine - didn't need to). I put regular oreos (it took about 3/4 of a package) around the sides of a clear 9x12 pan. Spread Hershey's chocolate sauce over base, then sliced a block of cookies & cream ice cream on top of that. Next, used a small ice cream scooper for scoops of blueberry cheesecake ice cream and cookies & cream ice cream. Topped with more choc. sauce and a package of mini oreos. Super sweet, but very good. It cost about $20 to make because I used premium ice cream and storebought cookies. But it went over so very well!
This was great! I used Keebler chocolate chip cookies, chocolate and vanilla ice cream and Hersehy's hot fudge. As suggested by other reviewers, I spread out both ice cream layers and I put the Cool Whip on and stuck it back in the freezer (instead of doing it before serving). It was a little messy to cut, but I think if it had froze a little longer it would've been easier. People loved it!
I tried to use lower fat icecream to save some calories but THIS DOES NOT WORK WELL!! This would be a 5 if I had not tried to skimp! The reduced fat makes the icecream too mushy to do the second layer correctly.
This was a HUGE hit at 7yos family birthday party. I made 2 "pies", one had Keebler grasshopper crust with mint choc. chip ice cream on bottom and cherry choc. chip on top (with hot fudge middle)and the other had strawberry ice cream on bottom and vanilla bean on top with Chips Ahoy crust with strawberry sundae topping in place of hot fudge. EVERYONE loved them and had to try both. This is a great recipe because you can use whatever ice cream and cookies you like. I highly recommend it. Also, very easy to put together. I will say hot fudge is difficult to cut thru when frozen. Strawberry was alot easier.
I followed this recipe with a few of the modifications listed by others. I sprayed the 9-inch spring-form pan with cooking spray. I used crumbled Oreo cookies mixed with butter as the base and Nilla wafers standing up as the edging around the outside. I heated the hot fudge sauce and drizzled 3/4 cup over the Oreo base. The original author was spot on -- 20 cookies and 1/4 cup butter was the exact amount. After freezing, I spread the first layer of Vanilla ice cream and crumbled Oreos and Nilla wafers on top. After freezing, I spread on the 2nd layer of Vanilla ice cream and topped with more crumbled Oreos, Nilla wafer cookies and hot fudge. I froze for 4 hours with aluminum foil on top so not to pick up any freezer odors. After releasing it from the spring form pan, I spread the top with Cool Whip. It was the perfect summertime birthday cake for my ice-cream loving husband. I'll make this again -- I love the endless possibilities for modifying it!
This was a big hit in our family. My son does not like cake and this was a great alternative for his birthday. All three of my boys used this for their birthday cakes. Each picked out the type of ice cream and they used oreos for the crust. They topped it with thier favorite candy ranging from crumbled Heath Bars, to Skittles, to an m&m gummy worm & sugar octupus mixed topping for the 7 year old. The candy did the decorating, all I had to do was add the candles. If you use the candy, don't add it until ready to serve.
Simplified this a little by throwing a package of double stuff oreos in the food processor which ground them perfectly. Used half for the crust with two layers of different flavored chocolate ice cream and the cookie/margerine mix between. Just topped it with cool whip. I omitted the fudge and cherries because I felt it was sweet enough. Next time, I might use my peeler to shave some chocolate from a cold Hershey bar on top of the cool whip. Got lots of compliments and it was simple to do.
I made this for my husbands birthday, he loves reeses peanut butter cups so I crushed some of those for garnish on top and little ones along the edge. It turned out to be amazing and didnt last long. The crust was to die for.
So yummy! It was literally gone in less than 5 minutes at the BBQ I brought it to. I used oreo's, coffee icecream and mint fudge...whipcream but no cherries. OMG the combo between the mint fudge, coffee and oreos was sooo good. So easy too and hella fun to decorate. One thing though - I'd advise to freeze the cookie layer before adding the fudge layer or else it gets stuck together and won't spread.
Love it. Omitted cherries as they are not a family favorite. I also added cookie dough bits to the middle, and made it all flat layers instead of the balls on top. Great and easy to make with kids!
You can't go wrong with this. I didn't have a full box of cookies (didn't hide them fast enough :)), so I didn't place whole ones around the edge. Instead I crumbled 5-6 cookies and put them between the layers of ice cream with some drizzed hot fudge. I too, did not use scoops for my 2nd layer of ice cream, I just spread it. Then I used a cookie scoop and scooped my semi-frozen whipped topping and place those on top with some more drizzled hot fudge. Looked great and tasted great and was super easy for a fraction of the cost of a pre-made one! Thanks!
This recipe would please anyone! We used oreos for the crust, oreo ice cream and Mayfield vanilla bean. It lasted no more than 1 day in the freezer. It is something I will definately make again.
I used strawberry,vanilla & choc ice cream anf freezed them btw layers,and top it off with balls of cookies n cream ice cream..it tasted quite gd.. however,the crust tasted TERRIBLE to me..it seems tt the fudge made it way too hard and i had prob cutting thru'. Also,as fudge don't freeze easily,it made a huge mess when it started seeping thru' the crust & the ice cream.And this is even aft i followed e directions and freeze it before putting the ice cream.Nxt time,i'll juz ommit the fudge.
Very good. I used large cookies and cut them in half to line the sides. The hardest part for me was to shape the iceream into balls. I will make this again and again.
Very nice! Fun and easy to make....beautiful presentation! I did not use a springform pan but placed two layers of plastic wrap in a deep dish pie plate. Then I added everything as stated, froze, then removed the whole pie, took off the plastic wrap, and served in a pretty large platter.
Everyone in my family absolutely loved this -- it works for all ages, right down to my 8,6,and 3 yr olds. I rushed the chill times, which was a messy mistake, and my scoops on top didn't look nice so I took them off, softened them, and made the top layer flat like the bottom. I also used chewy cookies instead of crisp ones, which I thought would ruin it, but it was very easy to work with and cut, and tasted delicious. This one actually DESERVES it's 5 stars!
Made this for a family get together last weekend. It was gone in minutes! Bonus points because I didn't have to turn on the oven. I used packaged cookies for the crust but used Wegmans yummy store-baked chocolate chunk cookies for around the sides. I used choc chip cookie dough ice cream for the first layer and then regular vanilla for the "balls" on top drizzled with hot fudge and decorated with mini M&M's.
Easy and Delicious. My husband commented that this dessert was better than the expensive ice cream shop cakes.
I never realize ice cream cake was so easy to make! I did the ice cream in layers and uses 2 flavors. In between, I put more fudge and cookie crumbs. This cake was awesome and the hit of the party!
This is great but the instructions need modification, especially for a pie pan, which I used. You need 1/4 to 1/3 less of all ingredients or it gets too tall and runs over, looks awful. Nicely contained, I used thawed Oreo ice cream on on the bottom layer and Chips Ahoy ice cream as the scoops on top. YUM! Then skip the whip cream and cherries, just drizzle warmed fudge topping randomly on top before you freeze it for 4 hours. It all hardens nicely that way and there's no "before serving" instructions necessary. Plus it looks awesome. I made this for a b-day party for a two year old and all kids and adults loved it. Everyone said it looked like it was professionaly done. Served 12 easily.
Was very good! I used cookies that were more soft than crumbly. That might explain why my crust was pretty hard... I crumbled the cookies with the butter and patted them down very tight. Next time I won't pad them down too tight. I also thought that adding the extra scoops of ice cream on top was too much ice cream. The soft ice cream that I poured in the pie pan almost overflowed the pie pan, I saw no reason to add more on top. I also found no need to drizzle more chocolate topping on top, there was plenty inbetween the crust and ice cream! This was a very sweet treat regardless, I could not have imagined it with more ice cream and topping. I really liked it the way I made it. I just have to maybe use crumbly cookies next time.
My husband asks me to make this cake for his birthday every year! I add a layer of chocolate cake over the cookie and syrup layer.
Delicious...
What a wonderful recipe ! I modified this recipe to fit a diabetic diet for my mother in laws b-day cake. I just substitued sugar free ice cream and cookies and found a low sugar fudge topping at the grocery store, used fat free cool whip and cherries with stems......she thought it was such a nice cake and bieng diabetic, appreciated it all the more...thank you so much!
My entire family enjoyed this recipe. I decided to make a few minor changes as per other suggestions. I used a brownie mix to bake brownies in the round spring form pan. I cut the brownie circle in half leaving half for the base of the cake and then used the other circle as a middle layer in the cake. I layered brownie, Hershey's chocolate fudge topping, chocolate ripple ice cream, brownie, fuge topping, skor bits, ice cream, then I iced the top of the cake with cool whip. I decoated the cake with a bit of Hershey fudge topping and 2 broken up skor chocolate bars. It was yummy and very pretty.
This is now a favourite birthday cake at our house. I have 3 kids and they have all requested it with different kinds of ice cream. My dad even asked for it for his birthday this year!
I found this recipe on this site about 2 years ago and have made it COUNTLESS times since. I make it all the time for family. Anyway, I love the versatility of it. My favorite combo is - chocolate chip pecan cookies, with one layer of vanilla bean ice cream and one layer of Moose Tracks ice cream. I like to switch it around though and test it with other flavors. The suggestion to microwave the ice cream is wonderful - I NEVER would have done that if it didn't suggest it. Thanks!
My dad loved this! I put cherries on top for his birthday- it was gone in a setting with my family-- no leftovers is always a 5 star rating recipe!!
Easy and spectacular! I made this for my nephew's birthday and everyone raved about it. I used chocolate wafers for the crumb layer and around the outside, Chocolate Crunch ice cream for the bottom layer, and vanilla for the scoops. I put a blob of Strawberry Lavender jam on top of each scoop, then drizzled with hot fudge topping. I didn't add any whipped cream. It was gone before it had a chance to melt. This was such a fun dessert to make, and it looked very special. Thanks for the great recipe!
definitely better than any dairy queen cake! i like to do 2 layers of ice cream with a layer of the crunchy cookie/fudge in between. i also let the ice cream soften and smooth the layers because i can't get nice looking scoops on the top! a choc/p.b. bottom with a vanilla/choc chunk on top is excellent with reese shell topping drizzled over the top! also did a chocomint version with choc i.c. on bottom, choc. chip mint i.c. on top. use mint oreos for the 2 crust layers on this one!
I feel guilty for all the compliments I got for making this cake- it was way to easy! All my kids say they want this for their birthdays now. Much more affordable than buying those premade ones at the store and more delicious.
This was a huge hit, but I changed a lot. Did the chocolate chip cookie bottom crust in a 9x13 and lined the sides with Oreos. Used hershey chocolate syrup in between two layers and just spread the top layer of ice cream (it had melted too much too scoop). Topped it with some crackle syrup and served with whipped cream, my fiance could not have been happier. Great base recipe!
I just made this today for my son's birthday and it is almost gone! I used crushed Oreos (25) on the bottom of the pan w/ the layer of hot fudge. After freezing that for 15 minutes, I used Peanut Butter Jumble (peanut butter ice cream w/ chunks of Reeses peanut butter cups). I then topped that with the hot fudge and the rest of the oreos crushed up. After I froze that for 30 minutes, I topped off w/ vanilla ice cream, the rest of the hot fudge, and caramel drizzle. I froze that overnight. Before serving, I decorated it with whipped cream and Reeses Pieces.
very easy..you dont have to be exact on the measurements. I used a 7" springfoam pan so I halved the recipe. Every1 loved it.
Perfect, made withe oreos and choc mint/vanilla...everyone loved this! No whip or cherries just cookie crumbles on top.
This was very good, and the presentation is beautiful definately a crowd wower!! I will definately make this again but will make the crust thicker and use chocolate chip icecream and maybe 1/3 less of it.
Did this for my daughter's birthday.It was delish and better than store bought.Will make again.
I adapted this recipe to use leftover chocolate chip and sugar cookies. I used the sugar cookies for the bottom crust, topped it with chocolate syrup, and used the chocolate chip cookies for the side crust. I filled it with vanilla ice cream and garnished it with chopped up chocolate chip cookies-Great! A quick dessert for after Sunday dinner. Thanks for all the great tips!
I made this with a twist for Christmas, with oreos as the crust and a middle layer and candy cane ice cream on top. Everyone was very impressed, it was beautiful and very tasty. Real easy to put together - next year I'm having my kids help! 5 stars - thank you for this recipe!
i made this for my hubby's bday. he loves cookies and cream icecream, so i used that. i also used oreo cookies for the crust. the fudge on the crust seemed much to rich for us though. too much chocolate. so if you do oreos, i would ommit the fudge on the crust. easy to make and tasty other than the richness part.
I had some chocolate chip cookies in the freezer and decided to make a mini version of this for Hubs and me. I used this recipe as a guide, but I think my result was similar to the submitter's intent. I used a tiny 4" springform pan that I lined with plastic wrap to ensure I wouldn't have trouble getting it out of the pan. My cookies were too big for my mini pan so I had to skip the border of cookies. I used black raspberry chocolate chip ice cream, skipped the hot fudge topping, and topped it with whipped cream and a cherry. Any way you decide to change this up will no doubt be delicious!
EXCELLENT. i made this for my husband's birthday and it went over great. i crushed all the cookies and make a cookie crust in a spring-form pan instead of leaving some whole. i also omitted the cherries and topped it with crushed nuts, and drizzled hot fudge and carmel on top before freezing. it worked great, and looked fabulous.
This is such a great recipe and really lets the user be creative! I made this for my best friends birthday and was a little bit nervous. I only had 5 total hours to make and chill the cake, but it turned out GREAT! I used a brownie for the bottom. I baked a brownie mix in a springform pan. I then added chocolate brownie ice-cream, popped it in the freezer for an hour, and added cherry chunk ice cream on top. I added the cherries, hard hershey shell for decoration, and popped it bake in the freezer for about 3 more hours. It turned out beautiful and SO yummy! My only issue that I had was getting the cake out of the springform pan. It wanted to stick to the sides, but with some maneuvering and a knife around the edges, it was just fine! I will definitely be using this and experimenting some more in the future!
I made this for my daughters 7th birthday. What a hit!!!!! It was so easy to make it looked like a professional made this - even my mom was impressed.
I made this for my sons birthday. It turned out perfect! I used cookie dough ice cream (his favorite). It also went well with the cookie crumb crust! Much cheaper than those expesive one's you can buy!
Wow! I took some of the reviewers' suggestions and customized this for my seven-year-old son's birthday; it was fabulous. I followed basic directions for assembly, including the springform pan (which was key), but I substituted the following: 1. Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies (12.4 oz) 2. 1/4 c I Can't Believe It's Not Butter stick 3. 1 Quart Turkey Hill Vanilla and 1 Quart Turkey Hill Choc Chip Cookie Dough (from two 1.5 "half" gallon tubs) Since I used choc chip cookies as the crust, I layered the vanilla first and let it freeze. Then, I crumbled some cookies between the first and second layers. I did not use scoops as the recipe suggests for the second layer, I just followed the instructions for the first layer. I topped it with cookies and drizzled hot fudge over. And I froze it overnight. Let it sit for about 20 minutes, and removed the springform pan. It was perfect!
This turned out fabulous! We did cookies-n- cream ice cream for the bottom layer and topped it with Vanilla Ice cream. Served with whipped cream and cherries and it was a hit for my 5 year old's bday party.
Made this for my sons 18th bday and it was great andvery easy -made oreo cookie crust bc thats what we had-used mint choc.chip and fudge sauce vanilla ice cream and andes candies as garnish. What a great recipe Thanks for sharing :0) made this 6/11 with a brownie "crust" and black raspberry ice cream yummy
This is a great recipe! Made this for my hubby for Father's Day, and he almost refused to share, lol. Will definitely make again, but next time will cut the butter in half, it was way too much, I had to keep adding cookies to absorb it all. The best thing about this is that you can use so many different combination of cookies and ice cream. I made with chocolate chip cookies, mint chocolate chip ice cream and vanilla bean ice cream. Thanks for the great recipe!
My kids loved it and so did I! I used homemade chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip ice cream, which is their favorite. It was a big hit!
GREAT, I MADE IT AND DOUBLED THE RECIPE. LOOKED AND TURNED OUT GREAT!! THANKS
great base & can really mix it up a lot w different flavors. i wanted to make a neoplitan one so i did an oreo crust, then the fudge topping spread over it (crust + topping was the best part!) - a layer of choc ice cream, a layer of homemade strawberry sauce (recipe on this site), layer of vanilla ice cream, choc frosting spread all over that, strawberry sauce on that, then little puffs of redi whip around edge & big puff in the middle. it was well-loved, but i learned that the strawberry sauce was a bad idea - frozen strawberries are REALLY cold & they just didn't work. next time i'll make the sauce to put on at the end. i was thinking a pretzel crust w a layer of peanut butter then chubby hubby ice cream might be delicious - will try that soon! i'm so glad i found the recipe - i know i'll use it lots. thank you!
amazing just like dairy queen!
Wanted to try something different than a traditional birthday cake for a family gathering. We added sprinkles and cherries on top. Everyone loved it and asked me to make it again!
I used Nutty Buddy cookie crumbs for the bottom layer and then placed the cookies around the springform pan.Then I layered chocolate syrup,Reeses ice cream made by Bryers,cool whip,chocolate syrup,and more crumbled up cookies.It was very good.This is a great recipe and you can change it to your liking.Thanks!!!
This is absolutely delicious - better than any ice cream cake I have had in the past. I used low fat chocolate cookies for the base and sides, frozen yogurt (vanilla fudge chunk) in place of the ice cream. I also put caramel and fudge sauce in between layers and sprinkled more crushed cookies in the middle and on top. This is a recipe that you can truly make your own!! It is a keeper!
Great recipe! I made this last year for a birthday celebration and I am ordered to make it now for every birthday after! Couldn't of been easier. There are so many variations also with different cookies toppings etc. You cant go wrong with this. Only suggestion is to make sure you thaw it a little before serving bc it is insanely difficult to cut. ENJOY :)
My family loved this recipe and it is so super easy that my 7 y/o could help do almost every part of it. I confess that we made a few changes. We used Tofutti instead of ice cream. 2 pints for the vanilla base and then 1 pint of vanilla fudge for the decorative balls of ice cream that go on top of that. We left off the cherries and the whipped cream as the kids didn't want that but it would have made a truly elegant dessert. However it is VERY family friendly and truly being gobbled by the gremlins! :-)
This was delicious! I did make a couple of changes/additions as follows: Used Oreo instead of Choc. Chip Cookies. In addition to hot fudge sauce I also used caramel and put some chocolate chips & heath chips between layers. Made it for Mother's Day and it was the hit of the party. I think this lends itself to using almost any type of cookie and experiment w/different flavors of ice-cream. Thanks, this is a keeper!
Very good. Made this for my father in laws birthday. The family loved it. Every year I always buy my father in law an ice cream cake. This year it was great making it! My 7 year old helped and enjoyed making and eating it ! Thanks!
Made this for my Dad's birthday,with oreos and vanilla icecream. Everyone loved it and my brother requested it for his birthday. Sprayed the pan with Pam and didn't have any trouble getting it out. Will definitely make again, so easy and there are a ton of possible combinations.
I made it in a pie plate and just layered the ice cream flavors (froze 20 mins in between layers), then layers whippped cream above that and froze. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Who wouldn't like an ice cream cake?? Yummy crust.
So simple and easy to make...as well as customize! I just finished making mine, with one layer of chocolate ice cream and one layer of vanilla. I crushed up chocolate sandwich cookies (after taking the creme out) to go in between the ice cream layers. Looks delicious and I can't wait to present it at the BBQ I'm going to tomorrow!
i didn't think that this would be anything more than just ice cream and cookies (which is good enough for me) but we couldn't stop eating it. i did end up using only 1 pint of ice cream for each layer (dulce de leche and slow-churned vanilla) because it wouldn't have fit otherwise and i left the top smooth since i don't have the patience or manual dexterity to make the little scoops on top (which look really cute in the picture). apart from that, i used the full amount of cookie crust, fudge topping (smuckers!), and topped it with skor bits and more fudge sauce...really good. oh and to make it more cakey, i placed a number of two bite brownies on the fudge topping layer and covered them with the second layer of ice cream so they wouldn't show...turned out really well - i think you can add anything to this cake and mess with it and it will not taste bad! oh, but one warning: wait until each layer is well frozen before moving on to the next no matter how long it takes...we were impatient and the bottom layer started to melt and drip onto the cookies lining the sides.
Very easy. My family loved it. I used chocolate ice cream on the bottom layer and vanilla for the scoops. Wonderful!
This was one of the first recipe I had made, and it was delicious
Beautiful presentation. Try sprinkling the balls of ice cream with some sprinkles before the final freeze. Made for my 10 year old daughter's birthday party and it was a big hit.
Yummy! I changed the recipe by using chocolate waffer cookies and butter for the crust and thin mint cookies around the edge and filled it with mint chip icecream!! A great dessert...although when I added the fudge it melted a little too much...c'est la vie...next time I'll add it before I freeze it! Thanx!
I had trouble at first getting Oreo cookie crumbs to stick to the bottom. Here is what I did: I mixed a little more melted margarine with a little fudge, then I took wax paper and put that on top. The wax paper allowed me to press the cookie crumbs to the bottom of the pan. Then I put frozen peas on top and put that in the freezer. It worked like a charm!
The only change I made was to use Eddy's slow churned chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream (it has 1/2 the fat of regular ice cream,) instead of just vanilla. It was awesome!! The crust/fudge layer was so freaking good. I also sprayed my spring form pan with Pam, after reading others had issues with it sticking. I did not have any issues, so thanks to the other reviewers! This also looked perfect presentation wise. I had to take a picture and post it for the recipe.. My first ever picture I submitted on here. Thanks Arvillalar! This was an easy, delicious recipe and it is so beautiful looking as well!
As written I thought it had to much cookie crust, not enough fudge sauce and I used not a good combination of ice creams (used cookie dough for bottom & vanilla for top). I would use maybe a chocolate and something else. The cookies around the pan are for presentation only and I would leave them off next time. Everyone else enjoyed this very much.
I love that cake!!!
This cake was amazing. I made it for my mom's b-day, and she said it was best cake she has ever had. I used chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla and still tasted fenomanal. I have made this cake for everyone's birthday, and I never tired of the fabolous taste.
Although this recipe doesn't need any more comments, I'll explain how I doubled it. I used a 9x13" pan. I made an oreo crust for the bottom using 2 sleeves of crushed Oreos. Then added a half gallon of raspberry swirl. Then a layer of strawberry sauce and 1 sleeve crushed oreos. Another layer of strawberry swirl and covered that with whipped cream. Delicious!
This turned out well. I used a pie plate and just lined the crumbled cookies all the way around it like a cheesecake. I made it a layer cake as well. It was very yummy, and the only problem was cutting the cake (the crust was very hard to cut, but when it did, it was a very neat cut and not messy).
Looks wonderful and tastes wonderful. Bryers brand was on sale, so I used vanilla w/ fudge ribbons for the base part and then extra creamy vanilla for the top.. filled in the holes between the icecream spheres with whipped topping, smoothed it over, arranged the cherries in kind of a spiral towards the center, and then dribbled hot fudge over the whole thing. It looks better than something from the store and it's for my sister's birthday. Will make this one again for sure. Oh yeah, instead of using whole cookies around the outside, I broke them into halves because my brother got into them and I didn't have enough to use whole ones!
Great and versatile recipe. Everyone loved it. This will be a regular dessert in my house during the summer months. Thanks!
I made this for my daughter's 2nd birthday party. I used crushed oreos and cookies and cream ice cream for the bottom and vanilla for the top. I think next time I will do enough of the cookies and butter mixture to put a layer inbetween the ice cream layers. I also did the 2nd layer like the first by softening it. very good.. thanks for the recipe. Will definitely make again and try different varieties (ie. mint!)
This has become a favorite for birthdays. I usually put a layer of caramel on the crust, then a layer of coffee ice cream, a layer of hot fudge, little scoops of cookie dough ice cream on top, then garnish with hot fudge, Cool Whip, and maraschino cherries.
