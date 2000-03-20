Chi Chi's Corn Cake
Serve this lightly sweetened corn pudding hot or cold.
Substitute Cream of Corn for Corn, and skip the food processor step - makes for a better corn cakeRead More
Obviously this must be my mistake because others have found success but I did everything by the letter and after 60 minutes at 350 degrees, I have warm corn cake mix. Nothing solid whatsoever! My guess, the foil covering. It never says to take it off. Granted I am not the finest baker in the world. I don't do it often enough, but for the slow learners out there like myself, if something needs to be removed, please put that in the directions.Read More
Substitute Cream of Corn for Corn, and skip the food processor step - makes for a better corn cake
OMG I just made this tonight for my mexican themed dinner fiesta and wow! My husband ate more than half the pan! I used to LOVE these suckers at Chi Chi's but unfortunately some bad onions ruined the whole franchise. Anyways, I did make a few changes to the recipe that made it super good. I used 1 cup of creamed corn and 1/2 cup of whole kernel corn (from the can). I didn't put it in the food proessor. I also used Jiffy cornbread mix instead of the mexican cornflour and cornmeal. It turned out perfect! My husband can't wait till I make this again!
I substituted creamed corn and left out the water and it came out great! If you are looking for a more firm consistency, this isn't the recipe for you; this is supposed to be scoopable, so it will be much softer. Very tasty, I used it as a dessert! Thanks!
Oh just inject the fat right into my thighs! Why oh why did I decide to make this? Now I know just how easy it is to make this tasty stuff. This was just TOO GOOD! I used one can of creamed corn in place of the frozen corn & whipping cream. One can worked out exactly to 1.5 cups. And since it was "creamed", I skipped the food processor step. I also used splenda instead of sugar. Total comfort food...corny carby goodness. BTW: This is EXACTLY the same as "Sweet Corn Cakes" by Sue202 and "Sweet Corn Cake" by Lee Ann Clarke...trying to save you the step of comparing recipes like I do.
I followed the recipe but changed the baking instructions and did not use a water bath. I baked it in a corningware pan with a glass lid for 30 minutes, then removed the lid and baked for the remaining time. This recipe is DELICIOUS!!! We ate over half of it for lunch today, very few leftovers and it will become a regular in my kitchen.
I LOVE this recipe!!! My husband requests this whenever I make mexican themed meals. I always double it & it still fits into 1 8" square pan. Since I couldn't find the masa harina corn flour, I substitute with cornmeal & it turns out just the same. When I bring this to potlucks, I transfer into my slow cooker & it's one of the first things gone. I haven't tried the creamed corn yet. My favorite frozen so far is Green Giant Extra Sweet Niblets Corn. One 1 lb. bag for a double batch. You gotta add this as a side to your Mexican meals!!! Yum!!!!!!!
This recipe is AWESOME. I have made it twice--the first time I made it, I used a can of creamed corn instead of the frozen corn. It still came out really good, it was just very very very moist, almost wet. My boyfriend suggested that the next time I try the frozen corn. (Of course I was trying to save time on the food processor step!!) So when I made it with the frozen corn, the batter seemed almost too dry to me. I opened a can of creamed corn and added maybe two or three tablespoons....and it turned out PERFECT!!!
Great recipe, just like ChiChis!
Great recipe-couldn't find hasa marina in any store near me so I just used extra corn meal. Tasted very much like Chi Chi's. Thanks for recipe!
Very tasty recipe! Great for potlucks!
STOP RIGHT THERE! I am a very picky person when it comes to mocking recipes from restaurants but this recipe is EXACTLY the one that Chi Chi's reastaurant uses. The only I would change is doubling the recipe the first time you make it cuz it goes in a blink of the eye...no joke! DELICIOUS :)
I loved this! I had craved this for years and had no idea how to make it. I'm so happy right now! THANK you :)
Serve with your best chili. Like the Black Bean and Pork Tenderloin chili found on this site. This is good. Just like the "Sweet Corn Cake" recipe found on this site. And like all the others this is a ABSOLUTE DELIGHT!! A must have recipe for every home. It is so good, just like what you would find at any good mexican restaurant. OMG! So Good!
it was very good
I used to work at chi-chi's and this recipe is the closest i have found to the original! it was excellent!!
This is so yummy! I made it for dinner tonight and it was a big hit!!
Very good!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this!! I doubled and used canned corn (it was on sale and is the ONLY canned veg i buy) I drained the whole kernel corn and used half cream style corn, which i did not drain. I used less sugar then to account for the sweetness of the cream corn. Delicious stuff, I could eat it every day! (but I don't!!) yummy yummy yummy!!!
I made it and it was super dry! Like powder. Good flavor tho. I was disappointed because I have been trying to find this recipe. I am going to keep trying to see if I can perfect it.
Dinner party went crazy for this. Served with shredded chicken tortilla soup and a fantastic cilantro southwest salad a friend brought. Delish. Found the Masa Harina. Cooked it in the suggested roasting pan, A MUST. So moist. More like dessert. Didn't change a thing.
For those who like a shortcut; You can buy the Chi Chi's Corn Cake mix and all you have to add is butter, creamed corn and water. It's much quicker and easier that way and tastes delicious. Also, it just tells you to bake it in the oven, no water bath.
Used a full can of creamed corn in lieu of whole kernel corn and didn't use the food processor. Came out perfect!
I don't have a roasting pan so I used an oven proof deep skillet. Also forgot to cover with foil and it was fine.
So I kindof thought I was making a very soft corn bread. Not so much. While it was a very interesting, and quite yummy treat (read:dessert item) it was NOT a corn bread. Just FYI for the northerners out there.
I was under some pressure with this one, because my wife loved the Chi-Chi's corn cakes. This recipe delivered. She likes this one as well as Chi's-Chi's version. Easy to make, and it makes my wife happy - it's going into my regular rotation.
VERY, VERY GOOD! You'll wan't to make this again!
I looked for a corn cake recipe after I couldn't find the Chi Chi's mix at the store anymore. I've made it multiple times and love it! After reading a few reviews on here, I think I'll try using cream corn in lieu of frozen corn and whipping cream, as I don't use the cream for anything else. I'm sure it'll turn out just as good
I love this recipe. I have made it several times and it turns out great each time.
I have eaten this hundreds of times at Annie's Santa Fe in KC. It closed years ago. I use a whole can of creamed corn, half the butter and no water in the batter. Then put other half of butter, melted, on the top before baking. Two small scoops on any platter your serving.... also great with sugared berries as an ending to your meal. Susan
Excellent! Just like Chi-chi's--only better because it's homemade. I make this as a side dish any time I'm making a Tex-Mex maindish. Always gets rave reviews!
instead of using corn meal use masta lista,and cream corn for corn.when you bake use a double boiler method
Just like the original served at Chi Chi's! Every time I make it I get rave reviews. And I always double the recipe. This recipe makes a small quantity...or maybe bc Everyone goes back for seconds.
Made just how it said. Delish! Oh I love this sweet corn goop!!
I made this the other night for our Tex Mex themed dinner. This is absolutely the best! Sweet moist and so easy! I used jiffy corn mix, a small can of corn and a small can of cream corn. Turned out perfect!
I made this for my daughters 1st birthday dinner. She loved it and we loved it! I replaced the frozen corn with a can of creamed corn and left out the heavy cream. We will definitely have this again!
I've make this often for a side dish for family get togethers because my uncle needs gluten free food. Plus every so often someone else tried to go gluten free. I was never sure what the special flour was or if it was gluten free, so I use extra corn meal and it turns out fine. Some people like it better with cheese so I put cheese on 1/2 or 3/4 but I like it better without.
Use this recipe quite often...love it!
Delicious! Instead of the corn, I used 3/4 of a regular can of creamed corn (without processing it). I also used skim milk since I didn't have heavy cream. I absolutely loved it!
I love and miss Chi Chi's Mexican Restaurant and have missed so many of their yummy recipes. I could not pass up making their sweet corn cake when I saw this recipe. It truly hit the spot and soothed my soul. I did use 1 can of regular corn and 1 can of creamed corn. I used the entire can of creamed corn and blended it as called and noticed that I had to cook it 20 minutes longer and I did increase the temp to 375 degrees instead of 350 and it turned out AWESOME! I will be making again and again!!
Wow! Excellent recipe. Had a taste for corn cakes yesterday; and could not find the prepackaged kind. Today, decided I would try, and not disappointed. Followed recipe pretty much: instead of masa harina just used corn meal, like someone else suggested. Had a can of regular whole corn which worked well. The only thing I didn't do, just because of pure laziness, was covered with foil, and step 5. (Cooked in Corning ware, and sprayed with cooking spray beforehand.) Still cooked for ~50 minutes and turned out great, firm like consistency of Cheese Cake Factory's, and able to cut with spatula vs served as patties. Being from the South, I've had all kind of variations of corn bread; so I personally don't think too sweet, nor would I consider this a dessert.
I used to love the real Chi Chi's corn cake and now I make this for my family. I use a potato masher to crush some corn b/c I don't have a blender, let alone a food processor and whatever milk I have on hand instead of cream. My family LOVES IT!! I also just use w/e frozen corn is on sale b/c canned goods have too much sodium. PLEASE try this recipe, my 6 yr old even wants it in her school lunch ?? couldn't be happier
Didn't change a thing. My church group lived out!
Too much work and the texture's not right. Try the ones with 2 eggs, sour cream, and sour cream instead. They're easier and better.
I really didn't understand how this recipe could work without any sort of egg binder or flour, and I was right. I baked it covered for an hour, then uncovered for another 15 minutes and still it was just the consistency of cake batter with corn in it. At the advice of another poster I DID use creamed corn, but only half a cup, the rest was fresh, cut from the cob. So sad, because this was my favorite part of going to El Torito growing up, getting the sweet corn cake. Back to the drawing board I guess.
Great recipe, but it definitely calls for too much butter. I've made the Chi Chi's mix many times and went back to check their instructions. It should be 1/4 cup butter per batch. I also struggled to find masa harina but persistence paid off and to anyone having trouble finding it, look in the flour section, not with the corn meal. This recipe is a great find for sure!
I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 2 quart casserole dish, covered, for 1 hour at 350. I did use a water bath. Took it to work for a Mexican pitch-in and it was a hit.
