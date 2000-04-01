Cherry Dessert
A cracker crust, a creamy middle layer and cherry topping make this simple but wonderful treat.
I doubled this recipe and made it in a 9 x 13 cake pan for a church luncheon. I also used cool whip instead of the heavy cream. It was a huge hit. I came home with only a serving left.Read More
Unfortunately, I did not read the review informing me the recipe calls for way too much butter in the crust. The filling is very good but the hard, tough, stuck crust ruined the dessert. This recipe should be corrected.Read More
very good recipe.To save on time, I used 1 carton of nondairy whipped topping for the heavy cream and folded that into the cream cheese. I cut back on the sugar (since the whipped topping is sweet, and I used 1/2 cup of margarine. Excellent!
I was looking for the dessert I loved to eat as a child at all the church potlucks. This is the closest I've found. I loved it! Now, I take it to potlucks.
The dessert itself was good, but the crust uses way too much butter. I would try to use 4-5 tablespoons first and if not moist enough slowly add by the tablespoon. I also used a 9 inch pie pan for a better looking dessert.
This was the hit of the holidays. I had people asking me to bring it to the next gathering! The best part about it is it is SIMPLE to prepare. Hint: leave the cream cheese out for several hours before attempting to mix it. Otherwise it is TOO HARD to stir.
This recipe is great. I made it with huckleberries which are very expensive but go a long way witht his dessert. The fresh cream was great, but you could substitute Whipped topping if you wish. BECKYAUNT
This was sooo good and looked so pretty when done! Everyone raved and my husband went back for seconds. I used a ready made vanilla wafer crust.
I made this for the family on Mothers day and it was a BIG HIT. This recipe is fantastic. My grandfather described it as “Like cheesecake, but lighter and with a better flavor.” Thanks for sharing.
No one found 3/4 C of margarine TOO much for crust? The recipe on graham cracker crumb box calls for 1/4C. It seemed too greasy looking after 5 minutes.
Very good -- I made mine in a 9" glass pie plate and it turned out fine.
I made this for my co-workers at the office BBQ and every one loved the cream cheesy filling. yum.
Pretty good and EASY! I used the "healthier graham cracker crust" found on this site with low-fat crackers and fat-free yogurt, and lite coolwhip (1/2 of the large container) instead of the cream to cut down on the calories. Next time I'll make it with fat-free coolwhip and fat-free cream cheese. Also the pie filling was too sweet; I suggest topping with fresh berries (bag of frozen berries, let sit mixed with a few spoons of sugar for a few minutes.) Yum!
We absolutely loved this! I did cut back on the butter in the crust as previously recommended. I had just bought fresh strawberries so I decided to use those instead of the cherry pie filling. The results were fabulous and I'll be making this one again. Thanks for the recipe Laurie!
Everybody loved it. It was really easy.
VERY QUICK . CAN USE WHAT EVER PIE FILLING FOR KIDS
This is a great recipe, fast and wonderful. I use cool whip instead of the heavy whipping cream which saves even more time and tastes just as good. I also drop the Almond extract.
Very easy and so yummy! I used Cool Whip instead of whipping my own and it went even faster! I will make again with perhaps raspberry or strawberry toppings. Thanks!
I can't imagine how great this is when you don't do what I did to it but I have to say that making this the way I did for my diabetic hubby provided to be the most wonderful thing! I used Splenda where there was sugar and no fat cream cheese, Smart Balance for butter and this was the most terrific low cal diabetic treat!! Thank you!
This was a pretty good dessert, although he really reminded me of a No-Bake cherry cheesecake. I also used less butter and made it in a 9 inch pie plate and it was fine. It may just be my oven, but I would recommend baking the crust a little longer to help it hold together.
This was excellent and so easy! To speed things along even quicker, use a ready made graham cracker crust. Any kind of fruit filling could also be used.
This is delicious and super simple. The cherries cut the sweetness with a tart note. This was a total winner. To save time I used a premade graham cracker pie crust.
very light, not too rich, great to serve to guests that love dessert.
I made this for Easter dessert. Everyone loved it! I used pre-made graham cracker pie crusts which made it even easier. I made one with a chocolate graham cracker crust with the cherry topping and the other with a regular graham cracker crust with the blueberry topping, both were delicious! Definitely will make again and again.
My family really really likes this dessert. Its sooo easy to make.
I normally love almond flavor with cherries, but this was a bit too much. Maybe my dash was too large? Used a premade graham cracker crust & frozen non-dairy topping. My 9 year old loved it though!
it was good
Amazing! My husband and i loved it. It's extremely easy, even for those that think they cannot make desserts, and delicious. Made and brought this dessert for a family function and it was gone in 30 min. Everyone liked it and i have a ton of family members that do not have sweet tooths!
WOW this is really really wonderful. It has the decadent flavour of cheesecake yet it is light and fluffy. I used cool whip instead of heavy cream and thawed mixed berries in keeping with the light summery dish. The crust needed a litlle less butter and I added 1/4 of sugar. I have already made this for three different occasions and everyone loved it. I may try as individual tarts next time. Thank you Laurie this has already become a family favourite.
Delicious! Made with a pre-made graham cracker crust for Christmas looked very festive. Was a little scared when mixing that the heavy cream wasn't going to thicken up but it did and turned out great.
I made this for my family for Valentine's Day!! It was so easy and they loved it!!
This was a great recipe. I even used a can of unsweetened cherries (mistake) and it turned out good!
Great!!! Very light and fluffy
Graham Wafer crumbs should be 1 1/4c, Butter 1/4 c.Did not realize this until too late .I added another 1 1/2c of crumbs to the mixture Jane
My Mother used to make this all the time...I always asked for it for my birthday. Easy and delicious!
It's hard to believe something that tastes this good can be so easy to make. I also bought a store bought crust and next time will skip the heavy cream and try whipped cream. I made one with cherries and one with blueberries.
i like this one it tast good
I am not experienced, yet I had experienced bakers ask me for this one!
im not sure really. the crust was very wet. i used a 9inch pie plate maybe that was not deep enough so it made it soggy. i will try again with a deep dish plate or maybe less butter.
I felt so-o-o naughty when I ate most of this.
I have had variations of this recipe over the years. It is very easy to prepare and is light and delicious. I made mine this time with a premade chocolate crust. How can you go wrong with whipped cream and cream cheese. Yummy!
My family loved this dessert! Will make it again for sure.
This dessert is delicious! I will definitely make it again. I accidentally added a bit too much almond extract, and was worried that our guests wouldn't like it, but they all raved over it.
This was delicious. I really enjoyed it by my 3 guys did not like all the lemon. I agree its needed to help hold it together (even with making it exactly as written, it was very soft 2 days later.) I loved the flavor. I made a homemade crust and cherry topping for it as well. I will definitely make it again!
Very easy to make and so yummy. I did double the crust and used cinnamon graham crackers and crushed them. Gave it a little something extr!
After reading the reviews, I used only 1/3 C of margarine for the crust. That was plenty :) Also, I used fat free cream cheese, and low fat whipped topping instead of the heavy cream. It was delicious!!
AWESOME!!!
Delicious! I made it in a pie plate - used 1 small whipped topping instead of whipping cream. Everyone loved it.
Delish!!!
Delish! Only need 1/4 cup of melted butter for the crust for sure!!
Love this light summery dessert! I used cool whip instead of cream and a premade graham cracker crust. Super easy and a hit with the family! I will definitely make this again
My wifes grandmother made this same type of recipe and the first time I had it I fell in love with it. It is just great tasting.
this is very good
What a yummy dessert! Quick and easy to make. I used a ready made chocolate graham cracker crust. It was quite delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Easy to make and tastes good
This is fabulous and so easy. I've made it multiple times and changed it to suit my company. I use a pre-made graham cracker crust and changed the topping to canned blueberry instead of cherry. Even better, added a little lemon zest to the filling and used Bonne Maman ( a French jelly maker sometimes found at Walmart) Lemon Curd for the topping. Yummy, yum, yum!
The one change I made was adding a half tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of lemon zest and it turned into the best cherry lemon dessert I have ever had. It added just enough lemon to not be overpowering and ruin the desert and not enough that you don't taste it. I recommend you try it.
Will make again. Great for non cooks like me and definitely quick and easy to make for a potluck
I use 2 pre made crust n double recipe using 21oz can of cherry pie filling. I used 8oz cool whip instead of heavy cream. I think I could of used less sugar. Very sweet but yummy. Made for Christmas party. 12-23-17
Used cool whip rather than the heavy whipping cream. Still soooo good.
i beat the cherry pie filling in with the cream cheese mixture and it was much prettier.........sort of like a cream pie.
Made is exactly the way the instructions suggested. So delish!
