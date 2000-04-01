Cherry Dessert

79 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A cracker crust, a creamy middle layer and cherry topping make this simple but wonderful treat.

By Laurie

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish. In small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted margarine. Stir well and press into baking dish. Bake 5 minutes. Cool.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and almond extract. Mix well. In a medium bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Spread over cooled crust. Dot with cherry pie filling, and smooth with knife or spatula to cover. Chill in refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 336.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022