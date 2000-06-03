Five Ingredient Ice Cream

I like this recipe a lot. I always use this recipe as it does not go icy and it tastes just like it's from the supermarket. I have made Lavender (use less vanilla and add 1 drop of pure lavender oil), Raspberry, and Chocolate chip cookie dough (which you cannot get in my country) all with success. be sure to fold the whipped cream in very carefully as you do not want to crush all the air out of it. Some people have complained that you get a greasy film on the top of your mouth, this is because of the fat in the cream. It can be remedied by adding other ingredients such as berries which break up the cream. Make sure to use good quality vanilla or don't be surprised that it tastes like cream and condensed milk (duh.) This ice cream freezes rock hard so be sure to take it out a bit before serving.

Read More