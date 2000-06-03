Five Ingredient Ice Cream
It takes only 5 ingredients to make this fabulously creamy family pleaser! Before freezing, you can also add crushed sandwich cookies, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut or other favorites!
I like this recipe a lot. I always use this recipe as it does not go icy and it tastes just like it's from the supermarket. I have made Lavender (use less vanilla and add 1 drop of pure lavender oil), Raspberry, and Chocolate chip cookie dough (which you cannot get in my country) all with success. be sure to fold the whipped cream in very carefully as you do not want to crush all the air out of it. Some people have complained that you get a greasy film on the top of your mouth, this is because of the fat in the cream. It can be remedied by adding other ingredients such as berries which break up the cream. Make sure to use good quality vanilla or don't be surprised that it tastes like cream and condensed milk (duh.) This ice cream freezes rock hard so be sure to take it out a bit before serving.Read More
taste like whip creamRead More
This was my first time attempting to make ice cream- this recipe looked so easy (and it really is), which is why I chose this one to start with.very creamy and rich.perfect for the inexperienced ice cream maker with out an ice cream making machine. 5 stars!
I made this with homemade condensed milk (made with sweetener insted of sugar), light cream and non-fat milk. I added a bit of coffee instant powder and made it in my ice-cream maker. It was just perfect! So creamy, like the italian gelatos, great taste and i don't think this could have been any better if i had used fat and sugar.
What an AWESOME recipe! Thank you for sharing this wonderfully easy recipe. I always wanted to make homemade ice cream, but never had an ice cream maker. My husband is an ice creamaholic, and he said "it's so creamy"! He wants me to make some with berries. I would like to try making chocolate, do you have any suggestions? I don't know if the chocolate syrup would make the consistency to soft. Thanks again! PS. I have since made another batch and split it up. One batch I used fresh blueberries (not good, they were like little pellets) it would probably be much better if they had been cooked. Good news though...I put some Chocolate flavored Ovaltine in the other batch and it turned out FANTASTIC! YUMMMMMMMMM! :o)
This is good and so easy! I have a ton of fresh strawberries so I crushed a about 2 cups and added to mixture delious,Raspberries are next then peaches, apricots... and so on.
This recipe is so easy yet so delicious! I wanted to switch it up a bit and try mint chocolate chip ice cream, so I used peppermint extract instead of vanilla, added 2/3 cup miniature chocolate chips, and a few drops of green food coloring. It was fantastic!
Wow!! Great recipe! The kids and I made it this afternoon and it was a real treat as well as a welcome activity on a hot day. I used all half-and-half instead of the cream and milk, and it turned out just fine. The texture was wonderful, and the condensed milk made it plenty sweet enough. We will certainly make this again!
I thought this was excellent. Keeping my fingers crossed it would turn out ok, I used light condensed milk, one carton of full fat heavy cream and one of half fat heavy cream. It worked and I didn't think it was too sweet. At the 2 hour stirring point I added in cookie dough for ice cream also from this site.As other reviewers have mentioned it does freeze very hard so it does need to sit out for a while before serving. Many Thanks.
very sweet, easy and creamy! i added bits of frozen chocolate chip cookie dough.. mmmm
I love this recipe. Super easy to make. I added two heaping table spoons of Hershey's Natural Unsweetened Cocoa Powder for chocolate ice cream.
ok, let me just say this is the BEST icecream i've had in my life! i just hosted an ice cream party today because this is such a good recipe. i just had to share it with all my friends. i made the basic recipe then added mint and chocolate chips to one, oreo cookies to another, and peanut butter and reese cups to another. HUGE hit! thank you thank you thank you for this recipe alisha. you are awesome.
I used evaporated milk instead of ordinary milk. Really rich and creamy. States better than some of the store bought stuff. Instant hit.
I used an ice cream maker for this.., mine holds 1 & 1/2 quarts & this recipe filled it to capacity. I was out of heavy cream so I subbed some evaporated milk instead. The can wasn't quite 2 cups so I added additional milk (2% organic). This ice cream was good but too sweet. I thought it tasted just like frozen sweetened condensed milk. Now, I have been known to eat a spoonful or two but a whole bowl is a bit much, even for me. ;o) I crushed up some M&M's & topped my hubby & grandson's bowl w/ that...I chose to go w/ mini-chocolate chips & toffee bits on mine. As easy as this was, w/ so few ingredients, I am sure I will make this again but I will cut back on the sweetened condensed milk....thanks Alisha!
Excellent!!!!!!!!
It may be personal preference, but I was disappointed. The taste was ok; however, I grew up making homemade ice cream in the old hand-churned makers and this just did not compare. Tasted alot like frozen whipped cream, which probably shouldn't have been a surprise to me since in essence that's what the recipe is. Worth a shot I guess if you don't own an ice cream maker, but if you're a true ice cream lover I suggest just buying one and making the real deal.
I made ice-cream! It's real, creamy, tasty and doesn't need scary ice-cream makers (never seen one anyway) I devided the ice-cream into 3 parts, added a couple of tsps cocoa powder to the first, a couple of tsps coffee powder to the second, left the third one plain-enjoy!
This recipe is awsome!!! It's very easy and delicious!!! Thank you very much!!!
Awesome recipe. I omitted the vanilla, added peppermint extract, crashed semi-sweet baking chocolate and a couple dashes of green food coloring. Silky smooth and not icy at all!
Very good light and tasty. will make again. Thanks sooo much
This was my first time at ice-cream making and I must admit without using an ice cream maker I couldn't tell the difference. It was the perfect consistency, flavor (which I added fresh strawberries chopped up and also marinated strawberries that had sat in a tbsp of sugar for a few hours). This was a extremely easy and fun to make with my two girls.
This was my first time making ice cream and it was easy it just took way more than 4 hours to freeze! but it was great very sweet
I can't believe how absolutely delicious this ice cream is!! I did substitute 1/2 and 1/2 for the heavy cream and the milk (I guess that makes it a 4 ingredient ice cream) like another reviewer suggested but it was still fabulous. I also used my small ice cream maker. I will make this again and again. I'm so happy to have this recipe. Thanks!
I was hoping for a more homemade taste, but it was pretty good.
Great recipe, really easy! This is one of the best vanilla recipes I've found and the easiest. Thanks
Very good! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly but used my ice ceram maker. I just bought an ice cream attachment for my KitchenAid stand mixer and was dying to use it but wanted to try something simple at first. This is a wonderful base ice cream that could be made into so much more...or just left at vanilla.
I followed the recipe as stated. It made a wonderful dessert and was very easy to put together. Try to eat it all the day you make it as I found that the ice cream consistancy wasn't as creamy after being frozen for several days.
Quick, easy, and delicious. My daughter said you could taste all the ingredients and that she liked it much better than store bought ice cream - that says much considering she is super picky.
Taste was very good. My only recomendation to possibly make it better is to check it long before 2hrs. to see if the edges are hardening to stir. If I would have done that I believe the texture would have been better. Regardless though I will definatly be making this again and again.
This is the BEST ice cream I've ever had. It's easy to make and tastes great. We sometimes add freeze-dried strawberries or crumbled Oreos for a different flavor.
Excellent recipe. Ice cream was very tasty. I used the recipe to make ice cream in coffee cans while camping. A great recipe for making ice cream while camping. Also great because the ingredients are so simple and it's so easy to throw together. Will definitely make again. I even had to pass the recipe along to family members!
Very easy to make, and I thought it tasted as good as vanilla ice cream from the store!
Awesome! I added about a tsp of Almond Extract and finished the required T with vanilla. Also added fresh peaches for summer peach ice cream. Tastes better than Cold Stone Creamery or Marble Slab ice cream stores! Can't wait to try more flavor ideas. Maybe some Dates and chopped maraschino cherries!
I made this with 4% fat soy milk instead of the 1/2 cup of milk and 1 pint of heavy cream. I only wisked all the ingredients together well, and didn't bother beating at all. After I put the mixture into my ice cream machine and turned it on, I then peeled 3 ripe bananas and mushed them up with the juice of 1/2 a lemon. When the ice cream began to harden, I added the banana mixture. Shortly before removing the ice cream from the machine, I added 1/2 cup toasted coconut. This is/was delicious. I will make this recipe often. It was sooooo creamy and tasty!!! I may never use cream or milk again!
This was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly & the results were great. Super easy, too. Next time, I will use vanilla bean paste instead of extract & will also experiment with batches of chocolate, strawberry, crushed cookies, and mint chocolate chip. This reciped made 3 pints for under $5, which is cheaper than the brand name premium pints that include mystery ingredients such as "natural flavor", whatever that is!
Perfect and easy vanilla base to which you can add anything you want! I love adding candied pecans or almonds, Skor bits and toasted coconut. You could add cocoa or any flavored extract to change the base flavor, aswell. What a wonderful and versatile recipe! I've done this both with and without a machine. Without a machine I found it froze up a tad bit icy (texture was a bit off) but in the machine it was smooth and creamy. I've also made this using light cream to cut calories and noticed no textural difference when made in the machine, however, it didn't quite turn out when I tied it without the machine. Either way, it always tastes great!
omg this is so good and easy!!!...i never thought i would be able to make homemade ice cream without an ice cream maker!...love this recipe!
it was very yummy and very easy to make. i doubled the recipe. And separated it into three containers to make three different flavors: fresh strawberry, fresh peach, and butterfinger. people were asking for the recipe!
Really creamy and smooth. My husband said it reminded him of Ben & Jerry's vanilla. I stirred it every hour and a half, until it got too firm to stir. Loved it!
I have made this recipe with my kids several times and find it to be very easy and child proof. Different ingredients can be added to change it up and it can be made chocolate very easily. Good recipe!
This ice cream was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G! I couldn't believe how simple and fast it was to make and yet tasted SO good! I went strictly by the recipe except for using 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste instead of extract and I also added in crumbled Oreo cookies, which was great because they still stayed crunchy, unlike store bought ice cream. I took this ice cream to a party and everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again, in different variations.
Delicious! I doubled the recipe & split it into to containers to freeze -- added choc chips to one. Took much longer than 4 hrs to freeze to a good "ice cream" consistency...but it was fantastic. Great flavor! So incredibly easy!
I made this last week and added chocolate chips to the mixture and it was so decadent! Yummy and addictive!
Very quick and easy. I took another reviewer's advice and added peppermint extract, green food coloring, and mini chocolate chips to make a mint-chip flavor. I HAVLED the peppermint extract to 1/2 tsp. - and it was still a strange taste. I will make this again with this variation - but will use pure MINT extract next time. The peppermint would have been good - but with red food coloring and crushed peppermint! I served the mint variation I made on top of warm brownies....but would have been much better with MINT extract. Thanks for the base idea!!!! Will use when I need a special topping for those special desserts - as well as a true peppermint variety around Christmastime!
I thought this was tasted good, but I didn't think it had the same texture as ice cream, which was a little disappointing.
I used this recipe as a base to my pumpkin pie ice cream. Came out DELICIOUS!
This was pretty good. I added a little more vanilla. I'd make this again, but would add something to it (maybe crushed sandwich cookies).
First time, easy, cheaper than buying ice cream. Tastes delicious. I added a powdered white chocolate raspberry daquiri mix to this when I folded in the milk. I also added some chopped up raspberries. Will make again and again and I will experiment with flavors. It is great.
Absolutely delicious! I agree with the previous review: it reminds me of gelato, the Italian ice cream. It took about 10 minutes to prepare, too! What a treat. It does leave a film on the top of your mouth, but, the main ingredient is HEAVY whipping cream! What would you expect?
This is very easy and a great recipe. I added a shot or two of Bailey's Salted Caramel liquor and WOW it is good! Keeps it from freezing rock hard too. Taste the mix before you freeze it and add more or less for what you like. The stirring step after 2 hours is important for the texture. I only whipped the cream until it was a bit thick and not stiff peaks so the other ingredients would blend in easier.
Excellent recipe. I have been looking for an easy but delicious vanilla base ice cream, and couldn't be happier with the results. So simple to make, and the results were so creamy and not as sweet as custard based ones. I made the refridgeration version, and it seemed to be fool-proof. I will be trying this with strawberries and cookies next....try it for yourself. Makes the perfect amount to share and even my husband thought it was from the Supermarket! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
My husband said this was the best vanilla ice cream he ever had.
love it!!! i just used one vanilla bean instead of the extract....was super easy
Tastes great, easy to make, and flexible! Winning combination!! I added 1 T hot cocoa mix to make it slightly chocolate. The kids had fun helping me make it and helping me eat it.
This was great! Instead of freezing in my freezer, I put it in my ice cream maker & it was done in under an hour! Deeeeeelish!
We added mint extract (less than 1 tbsp and it was a little heavy) and choc chips. Was more of a shake, even in our ice cream maker, but good. Used Whole milk, but fat free half and half
First time I made homemade ice cream, I used this recipe. Easy and fun to make. I made it exactly as stated. Better than store bought, especially since you control what goes in. Like some reviewers said it was too sweet for me, however, what is too sweet for me may not be so to another person.
Good flavor but I did not achive the right texture, maybe it was me though
This was good, mine came out a bit icy that is why I couldn't give it 5 stars. I will probably try again, though!
Best & easiest ice-cream EVER!! My partner is an ice-cream person, and loves this recipe. I made half with chopped strawberries and honey (instead of vanilla extract), and the other half with chopped chocolate, mint extract (instead of vanilla) and a few drops of green food coloring (although it wasn't necessary). The strawberry got rock hard I think because of the strawberries, but I just had to remember to take it out of the freezer 20 minutes before eating it. I used low fat milk, and didn't think it had too much fat. DELICIOUS, can't wait to keep trying different flavors. This is a great basic recipe, go wild! :)
So simple and easy, and so delicious! I added some instant cappuccino mix and a splash of cold coffee.
Too much like eating frozen whipped cream. Also too much vanilla.
Just put my 3rd batch in the freezer. 1st I left plain and was yummie. 2nd split it and added GS Thin Mint cookies crumbled. To die for. I might try crumbled Reese's Peanutbutter Cups in 1/2 of this batch. It is so easy and you can add just about anything to it for flavor and texture. A hit with my husband.
The colour was right. The texture perfect. But unfortunately it didn't taste so good. I could taste the condensed milk and the cream. It was hard to eat cause it was soo sweet, too sweet. And not at all that nice. It left a scratchy feeling at the back of my throat. Won't make it again.
The BEST ice cream recipe!!! I have tried a lot of them, and this is the best. So easy, I loved not having to heat anything in a saucepan. Worked great in my ice cream maker. Most recipes I've tried turn icy after being in the freezer a while- this did not- stayed light and creamy. My husband couldn't believe it was home made! Thanks!!
What an amazing taste!! Easy and tasty, the hubby loved it and he is my biggest critic.
It is was my first time making ice cream and my daughter said it was the best she ever tasted. After eating a bowlful, it left a greasey taste on the roof of my mouth, it was still the best ice cream I ever had.
I made this recipe while camping w/ one of those new camping roller ball ice cream makers. It worked great. I used half and half instead of the milk and heavy cream. Added some cookies that had been crushed on the way to the campsite. Turned out great and was a fun treat on a very hot day on the beach.
This didn't have enough flavor and just folding the whipped cream in doesn't let it all mix together enough.
Super easy, super creamy, just beware of lumps of butter/whipped cream :) delicious!
GREAT recipe!! I added crushed oreos! Yum,I would add all sorts of diffferent mix-ins, everytime I make it. I will make it over and over!
Mine didn't set anywhere nearly as firmly as regular ice cream, but the flavor was absolutely out of this world. I followed the recipe as written, then divided the ice cream into 3 storage containers. I made one into mint choc chip, another into choc choc chip, and the third I left plain. Delicious! Thank you, Alisha!
Wow... this is really good. I rate four stars because it is really, really expensive, but it was SO good. :D
This was an interesting experiment...after four hours in a 9x13 2-quart dish, it wasn't near an ice cream consistency. After 6+ hours, it was a bit better, but wasn't close to what I think of as ice cream. My husband and daughter ate some anyway and said it tasted like the soft-serve at Sonic and suggested that we add things to it to make it like their Sonic Blasts. I'm not sure if it's worth the effort to try again...I feel like I'd be better served to buy an ice cream maker.
I've been making this recipe for years and it is no-fail and always creamy. My kids barely want to eat store bought ice cream anymore!
Oh my goodness!! This was amazing, it was so easy to make. The hardest part was waiting for it to freeze. I made blueberry sauce to serve over it and it was heaven.
This is a wonderful alternative to an ice cream maker. I did not deviate from the recipe and it turned out delicious. The recipe is looking for stiff peaks to form when beating ingredients together; when I made this recipe, I never saw the stiff peaks, but it still turned out great. I used frozen blueberries and strawberries. I may never buy ice cream again.
We didn't think this was as smooth as ice cream, but it was pretty good! I added "cookie dough for ice cream (eggless)" from this site. Very delicious together! I like the fact that I don't have to use an ice cream maker! Thanks for the recipe!
So easy and yum!
I wouldn't change a thing. I am excited to try different flavor variations based on this!
I usually don't think of homemade ice cream as tasting as good as the store bought kind (too icy and runny) but this is fantastic!!! I think I'll try other reviewers ideas for different flavors next time I make this. (And I will make it again)
Everyone should try out this recipe, this ice cream will be the best you have ever had, and it was so easy to make. The only this i did different was, i used the vanilla extract, and a whole vanilla bean. This ice cream is to die for, it's so creamy and easy!! Yummy!!
I followed the directions exactly, and this came out really wonderful. I paired it with an apple pie cake (yes, you read that correctly), and it very nice. Some of the other posters noted the ice cream came out hard, but it didn't turn out that way for me. It was smooth and creamy. I suspect it's a matter of how well you whip the cream and fold in the milk mixture. Folding can be difficult. As others have said, use real vanilla and not imitation. This will give you full flavor. I'm going to try to some other flavorings next, including one made with chocolate ganache.
Impressive! I must say. I add'd the juice of one lemon, as well 1tsp of lemon flavoring extract. Guess that doesn't make it vanilla anymore..lol..Also, I add'd a few drops of yellow food coloring. It was awesome! The color was perfect. So perfect, my family didn't not believe it was really homemade. LOVE IT!
This was fantastic! And so easy! Thank you for sharing!
I love this recipe because it doesn't have ingredients that I can't spell like the ice cream containers at the store do, and it was delicious and easy to make. Just be care full not to over whip the cream or you will have butter.
Excellent! The only change I made was adding a tsp of Cinnamon which made it extra special.
This is absolutly fantastic! I used this recipe for a strawberry icecream pie with a gramcracker crust. YUMMY!
I used a little less of the condensed milk (the containers available were smaller than the recipe called for, & I refuse to leave a partial container of something that won't get used right away), and it turned out great. We split the batch and threw in some whole strawberries, then swirled the 2 flavours together for freezing....which turned out divine!
This really was good. Made for a birthday party since we don't buy icecream. My icecream freezer bowl doesn't fit in the stocked freezer so I needed something that didn't need the icecream maker. All the kids and adults loved it,followed the recipe and the texture was good, certainly sweet- but tasty. Yum, will make again.
Wonderful recipe! I had to beat the cream by hand, but it was easier than I thought. I divided the batch into one half to which I added a cup of chopped strawberries and a touch of honey, and one half to which I added two tbs of instant coffee dissolved in a tablespoon of water... both are incredibly delicious, and it's so easy to make! One of the best recipes I've found in this site, I'll be making this all summer!
Incredibly easy to make, but a bit too creamy for my taste. Perhaps using light cream or skim milk would better suit me? I'm not sure. It also froze so hard to the point where I had to microwave it a little to get a scoop in.
Added Ovaltine, and it was fabulous! My brother said it was too sweet, but I loved it that way.
A little sweet, but definitely a recipe that I will try again! Good stuff!
AWESOME!! AWESOME!! My 5yr old has asked for this eversince I made it the first time. I crushed up mini oreos and added it to the cream mixture and we ate the cream mixture before it was frozen and then when it froze up, ate it right out of the bowl!! I'm going to have so much fun finding different flavors!!
super yummy....the only thing i did differently was like i only used 1/2 pint heavy cream....to avoid the whipped cream texture...turned out fantastic...very creamy...almost like soft serve from dairy queen...i added white chocolate macadamia nut cookie dough rolled in little balls...love it
The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out great, but you could really taste the sweetened condensed milk. The second time, I used half&half instead of the cream, 1/4 tsp salt, and just wisked everything together before adding it to my ice cream maker. After about 20 minutes, I added 8 chopped up Oreos-- and WOW! It was AMAZING! Better than the store bought cookies and cream by far, and soooo easy!
Made this with mango and pineapple. My 7 year old said, "This tastes like the ice cream God serves in heaven." Sooooo creamy and delicious. Not too sweet
The flavor was not bad. It did taste like vanilla ice cream. But I had a hard time with it because I couldn't mix the whipped cream and condensed milk mixture very well. It ended up being the condensed milk on the bottom with a layer of whipped cream.
