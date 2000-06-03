Five Ingredient Ice Cream

It takes only 5 ingredients to make this fabulously creamy family pleaser! Before freezing, you can also add crushed sandwich cookies, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut or other favorites!

Recipe by MARCEA

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together cold milk, vanilla, condensed milk and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat heavy cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Fold milk mixture into whipped cream.

  • Pour into shallow 2 quart dish, cover and freeze for 4 hours, stirring once after 2 hours or when edges start to harden. Serve or store in an airtight container up to 10 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 59.3mg; sodium 77.1mg. Full Nutrition
