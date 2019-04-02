Slow Cooker Moscow Chicken

Rating: 4.09 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is a delicious mixture of tender chicken, smokey bacon and sweet Russian dressing. Serve this saucy chicken on steamed rice or hot egg noodles.

By Val-Flowers

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken until well browned on both sides. Allow chicken to cool slightly.

  • Wrap each thigh in a piece of bacon, and place in slow cooker. Sprinkle garlic and ginger over the chicken; top with Russian dressing. Cook on Low heat for 5 to 6 hours. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 730.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (83)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Lindsey
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2009
very tender and YUMMY...I made some changes to make it EVEN EASIER! 1) I browned the thighs, then wrapped with bacon and placed in crock pot. 2) Then I (because I'm not a fan of that dressing) put BBQ sauce over the thighs 3) I cooked on high for 3 hours (was short on time) TASTED GREAT!!! Thanks for the recipe! :) Read More
Helpful
(68)
DINNERSBYDAPH
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2010
This is a very good and easy recipe. Rather than bottled Russian Dressing, I used a home made version from this website. I wish the recipe specified whether to use boneless/skinless chicken thighs or not. I used bone in skinless tighs; worried about bacon fat + chicken fat being too rich but think it would be better with skin on thighs. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
Very good recipe for chicken. Hubby took one bite and said "Yum". High praise from him! ;) I had made bacon for breakfast so I used the bacon grease to brown the chicken in. I did use bone in skin on thighs. Instead of wrapping the chicken I just placed bacon on top of the thighs. Also used homemade Russian dressing. I wasn't sure what I was supposed to do with the green onions so I decided to just top the chicken with them as garnish. Unfortunately it was a crazy night and I completely forgot to do it!! Ah well next time. Served with rice. I will definitely be making this again.*****Made this again and remembered the green onions. They really add and extra kick. I just sprinkled them on the finished chicken. Read More
Helpful
(25)
sandi
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2009
Half liked this half didn't Read More
Helpful
(17)
Pickviking
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2009
This recipe is excellent. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Jojodiva
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2011
This is an easy and tasty recipe. I browned 2 additional strips of bacon and crumbled it into the salad dressing and then pour that over the chicken. I served it over long grain rice and it was a hit with the entire family. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lindsay Niles
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2011
This was easy to prepare and was very very good. My boyfriend absolutely loved it. We couldn't find Russian dressing at the local grocery store (seriously it was ridiculous!) so I had to make it from scratch. Sadly the dressing separated during cooking and didn't look too appetizing in the crock but it still tasted amazing. Next time (and there will certainly be a next time we loved this) I'll definitely make sure to use bottled dressing as that should help remedy the separation problem and make this even better. Also I did microwave the bacon for a short time before wrapping the chicken. I'm not sure it was necessary but it turned out very nicely. Read More
Helpful
(12)
PenWrenn
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2014
I really enjoyed the flavor. However the bacon in the crockpot remained soggy, and half the sauce was bacon grease. So I put the oven on 400 and baked for 20 min to make the bacon edible. The sauce although tastes, was too greasy, and not enough to pour over rice. Next time I will halfway cook the bacon getting rid of half the grease, and I wouldn't wrap it...double Russian dressing, and skip the crock pot all together. I would layer chicken on bottom garlic, ginger, green onions, dressing and bacon laid on top. Cover and bake at 400 for 30 min and uncovered for 20 with bacon on top to crisp. Read More
Helpful
(11)
MrsPestana
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2011
This was ok. I think the bacon needs to be cooked a little first. I can't have tomatoes so I used a balsamic garlic one. I also used breast as I don't like bones. I don't know how that picture has such a brown look as if it was baked or grilled. Ours certainly did not look like that. My teenage son really liked it but I probably will not make this one much. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
