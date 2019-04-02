Slow Cooker Moscow Chicken

1 of 83

Rating: 4 stars very tender and YUMMY...I made some changes to make it EVEN EASIER! 1) I browned the thighs, then wrapped with bacon and placed in crock pot. 2) Then I (because I'm not a fan of that dressing) put BBQ sauce over the thighs 3) I cooked on high for 3 hours (was short on time) TASTED GREAT!!! Thanks for the recipe! :) Helpful (68)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very good and easy recipe. Rather than bottled Russian Dressing, I used a home made version from this website. I wish the recipe specified whether to use boneless/skinless chicken thighs or not. I used bone in skinless tighs; worried about bacon fat + chicken fat being too rich but think it would be better with skin on thighs. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe for chicken. Hubby took one bite and said "Yum". High praise from him! ;) I had made bacon for breakfast so I used the bacon grease to brown the chicken in. I did use bone in skin on thighs. Instead of wrapping the chicken I just placed bacon on top of the thighs. Also used homemade Russian dressing. I wasn't sure what I was supposed to do with the green onions so I decided to just top the chicken with them as garnish. Unfortunately it was a crazy night and I completely forgot to do it!! Ah well next time. Served with rice. I will definitely be making this again.*****Made this again and remembered the green onions. They really add and extra kick. I just sprinkled them on the finished chicken. Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars Half liked this half didn't Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is excellent. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This is an easy and tasty recipe. I browned 2 additional strips of bacon and crumbled it into the salad dressing and then pour that over the chicken. I served it over long grain rice and it was a hit with the entire family. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This was easy to prepare and was very very good. My boyfriend absolutely loved it. We couldn't find Russian dressing at the local grocery store (seriously it was ridiculous!) so I had to make it from scratch. Sadly the dressing separated during cooking and didn't look too appetizing in the crock but it still tasted amazing. Next time (and there will certainly be a next time we loved this) I'll definitely make sure to use bottled dressing as that should help remedy the separation problem and make this even better. Also I did microwave the bacon for a short time before wrapping the chicken. I'm not sure it was necessary but it turned out very nicely. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed the flavor. However the bacon in the crockpot remained soggy, and half the sauce was bacon grease. So I put the oven on 400 and baked for 20 min to make the bacon edible. The sauce although tastes, was too greasy, and not enough to pour over rice. Next time I will halfway cook the bacon getting rid of half the grease, and I wouldn't wrap it...double Russian dressing, and skip the crock pot all together. I would layer chicken on bottom garlic, ginger, green onions, dressing and bacon laid on top. Cover and bake at 400 for 30 min and uncovered for 20 with bacon on top to crisp. Helpful (11)