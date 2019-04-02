Stuffed Artichoke Hearts

1 of 43

Rating: 4 stars First of all, the recipe should be called stuffed artichoke BOTTOMS as asked for in the ingredients. Big difference. I am an expert chef and this is a wonderful appetizer, with these changes. I put 1/4 cup of the Parmesan in the cream cheese mixture and added 1/4 tsp. garlic powder to the mixture and 1/2 tsp. Laurie's lemon pepper to the mixture also. So I did not need to sprinkle the artichokes with garlic or pepper. Also only dipped the bottoms of the artichokes in butter and that was plenty ! Also I baked at 350 for about 30 minutes. I got rave reviews at my dinner party. You must try this. Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars These are incredibly good addictive and easy to make. I scaled the whole recipe back to use 1 can of bottoms but I ended up having to increase the cream cheese/sour cream mixture again to fill all of them. The lemon pepper gives a nice flavor but I think there is a little more salt going on than I care for so I would probably skip it next time. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and was glad I did for the same reason. Overall excellent! Will definitely make again! Thanks! Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars These were DELICIOUS!!! I am only giving the recipe 4 stars because I changed it up just a little. I used garlic powder instead of salt. I did not use the amount of lemon pepper called for I just lightly sprinkled it over the artichoke bottoms. I didn't have chives so I just finely chopped a green onion (green top also) and mixed that in. Also I used one can of artichoke bottoms but still used the amount of filling called for in the recipe but maybe my artichokes were bigger than normal. My family really liked them. I will definately make this recipe again! Thanks for posting.:) Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars These are very good. I didn't have chives so I used cream cheese with chives already in it. I also scaled back the recipe because I wasn't sure if we would like them but next time I plan on making the full recipe because these were delicious!! Thanks for sharing. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I have never tried an artichoke so I tried this recipe because the picture is so beautiful and looks delicious. I made them for Thanksgiving as was such a big hit I was quite surprised because I was iffy about them once I made it but awesome. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Made these for mother's day and they were so good. I couldn't find artichoke hearts by themselves so I just bought canned whole artichokes and hollowed them out and filled them with the filling (which made for a very difficult time). I didn't use any lemon pepper used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and I also added some of the parm cheese into the filling. If I can find the artichoke hearts I will make them again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Just made these for my me and my husband. Absolutely wonderful!!! I used lofat cream cheese as well as lofat sour cream. Delicious! Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars I made these exactly as the recipe had them. They didn't taste bad but they didn't taste good either. They taste exactly like artichoke hearts with sour cream cream cheese and garlic salt. In other words nothing blended together. So making these and eating them really isn't worth the high calories. Helpful (8)