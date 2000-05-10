Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel

96 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 18
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

With this easy-to-follow recipe, orange and lemon peel become an elegant--yet still a bit tart--sugared confection.

By Brenda Ward

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lemon and orange peel in large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 20 minutes, drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In medium saucepan, combine 2 cups sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture reaches thread stage, 230 degrees F (108 degrees C) on candy thermometer, or small amount dropped in cold water forms a soft thread. Stir in peel, reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain.

  • Roll peel pieces, a few at a time, in remaining sugar. Let dry on wire rack several hours. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 39.9g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022