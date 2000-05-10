Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel

this recipe is awsome! if i could give it ten stars i would. I did not remove all the pith. The recipe did not call for it. It gave a little more depth to the slices. I also cut four quarters through the skin just enough to be able to peel each wedge away from the fruit and then i cut the 1/4 in. slices from each peeled wedge it saved alot of time and also did not tear the skin. I liked the touch of bitterness. It states that the flavor would be a bitter sweet. It does take more than 1/3 cup of sugar to coat the fruit. I also cut my slices in 1/4 in. and some 1/2 in. They came out great! It also takes alot longer to dry, like any recipe I learn how the recipe works and what i can do different. I think the best way is to just let them air dry until done but next time i am going to try putting them in my dehydrator that way i can do a double batch. Instead of using 4 lemons and 4 oranges i used what i had on hand. I am glad i did! I used 1 orange 2 tangerines 2 limes 1 grapefruit. the tangerines seemed to be a little stronger but it was such a great variety great flavor and the color was beautiful!! This is a fabulous recipe and i totally enjoyed making it. can't wait to try other fruits. I also like the idea of using the fine sugar. I love this website its great to get other cooks input. Besides 20 heads are better than 1 ! Happy cooking everyone!!!!!