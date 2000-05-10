Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel
With this easy-to-follow recipe, orange and lemon peel become an elegant--yet still a bit tart--sugared confection.
I made this recipe for my mother. And then found out these (formerly) creepy things were no relation to the awful peel found in fruitcake, a pleasant surprise - they really have a fresh fruity flavor, no bitterness at all. I washed fruit before cutting up. Then boiled about 15 minutes, changed water and repeated twice. I used 3 oranges, 1 grapefruit, 2 lemons and (after listening to my brother) 2 limes. The limes were quite difficult to get the pulp out since they were tiny and firm, pieces were much smaller than others. I think I would look for softer fruit if I decided to use lime again. But they added nice color to the mix, even though they lost their bright green color, they still were pretty. Because I used more fruit, I increased syrup recipe by 50%, could've gone to twice the recipe as it barely covered the peels. My brother said Grandma used a plate to keep peel submerged, but I didn't trust a plate in boiling syrup, so just pressed occasionally with slotted spoon. I also threw in a good handful of dried cranberries, they turned out beautiful. Now I have a ton of candied fruit drying on my table, it made a cookie sheet full about 1/2 - 3/4" deep (will separate later for better drying). It was very labor intensive, but did part Saturday and finished Sunday. All in all, a very successful adventure.Read More
Here are tips to making excellent peels: Boil the peels 3-4 times each for 5 minutes: you don't want the texture to be mushy. Drain and rinse after each boil. Simmer the peels in the sugar syrup for approximately an hour till the peels are translucent. I would not recommend doing the lemon and orange together I would do that separately. once you strain the syrup from the peels, save the syrup adjust sweetness and add to iced tea. DO NOT roll the peels in sugar while they are hot, they will be clumpy and use up extra sugar that will fall off. let them cool for about an hour and roll in sugar. let dry ( takes a day or two) and you can keep them in an airtight container for weeks.( You can still use them for baking after a few hours of drying.)Read More
Here is a bitter,sweet trick. Put the peels in the sugar/water and simmer to 230 degrees F.or soft thread,this makes it less bitter,then roll in sugar,let dry,dip half in melted choclate and then in a little flaked coconut. make great for x-mas. YOUR FAMILY WILL LOVE IT.
This recipe was really good.... I plan to give the finished product away as gifts. I filled little zip lock baggies with the orange peels, and then I added a handful of chocolate chips to the bag. That's because as good as this recipe was, it tastes even better with chocolate (and the chocolate chips make the presentation look prettier). Also, I'm not sure if everyone else had this same problem, but it took FOREVER for the peels to dry out. I thought it was only supposed to take 5 hours or so, instead, it was taking 2 days... so I finally preheated the oven to 350, then turned it off and put the peels in there (kinda like meringues). Thanks for the recipe!
Wasn't sure if I needed to remove the pith for this recipe or not...so to be on the safe side I did. However next time I think I will just change the water out several times while boiling them in the first step so it shouldn't be necessary. I did half lemon & half orange (In separate batches because I want to store them separately)...both are so yummy I can't stay out of them. If they weren't so labor intensive I would be eating them by the handfuls. LOL Because I removed the pith I was able to save the water from the first boiling & make orange & lemon simple syrups.
This is a really good recipe! I didn't make the lemon, just the orange slices. The most difficult part was the clean-up! Remember that whatever is left of the sugar mix, will dry very hard, very quickly, so if you're throwing any leftover mix out, don't pour it down the sink!! I did it carelessly and had to boil some more water to dissolve the hardened sugar on the sink! The slices taste great though. I dipped them is melted chocolate and they are divine!
I decided to make these after picking oranges from my sister's tree. After jucing them I looked at all the orange rinds and decided to make just the candied oranges. I boiled in fresh water three times. In the interest of saving time, and against my better judgment, I used a reviewer's suggestion of putting them in the oven to dry. DO NOT do this, as the sugar coating liquified into a pool of sugar syrup, hence adding more time to the already labor intensive process. I had to backstep and rehandle these little morsels all over again in recoating with sugar to dry the long way. You need a lot of sheet pans, counter space or an empty table to let them dry. In the end, it was worth it! Very sweet and fruity and borderline addicting! Thanks for the recipe.
Very easy to make but takes a lot more prep time than stated! Using a grapefruit spoon to remove the pith made it easy. I boiled the rinds 10 min., changed the water, repeated 4 times. The candy was not bitter at all. I will use this again. Thanks for the post.
I loved these and wish I had made a quadruple batch, although it would've taken all day! I followed the directions, and used a vegetable peeler to peel the skin off of the oranges, then sliced them into thinner strips. Since they were thin, I boiled them once for the 20 minutes as stated, then in the sugar syrup for approximately 10 minutes. I strained them out of the syrup using a fine mesh strainer (and a spoon to help), saving the simple syrup. Once drained, I laid the peel on wax paper to dry for about an hour, then rolled and pressed them in sugar. They turned out beautiful, and delicious. I can't wait to figure out how to use these candied peels, if I can stop eating them! As stated, SAVE your syrup to sweeten coffee & tea, and to brush on cake layers to combat dryness--this syrup would be especially good on a poppyseed cake.Also, lime peel did not work for me. They turned pretty hard, and although still edible, they did not have the same nice texture the orange peels had. Can't wait to try this technique with lemon & grapefruit!
Very Easy, I just had a few pieces to candy to garnish a pie so reduced the recipe down to 2 servings...it worked GREAT. I wrapped the longest pieces around a wooden spoon to dry and got a beautiful spiral to work with!
Delicious! Much easier than the recipe I used previously. I dipped the finished pieces in melted choclate chips. My family loves them.
After playing around with this recipe a couple times I found that blanching the peels 3 times for 10 minutes each worked well. I simmered the peels in the sugar syrup for 45 minutes....keep an eye on the pot, so they do not dry out. I'm on the "keeping the pith on" team. These will make a great addition to any Christmas plate. ...UPDATE.... I've found that rolling the peels in Berry Sugar gives them a very professional look and taste. Also air drying them for 24 hours before rolling or dipping gives the best results......UPDATE... for the smaller pieces leftover, I cut up, roll in icing sugar so they do not stick together when stored. I add them to cakes, shortbread, cinnamon buns... just about anything for a great orange flavor. Left over syrup is amazing over cinnamon buns.
This is an old, old recipe from when people did not waste a thing and candy was not as easy to come by as it is today. Yes, it was used as a treat, in fruitcake, and the syrups were save to use in drinks and more. The one thing that is not mentioned in any of the reviews is that the sugar should be very fine. If you can't find it in your store, it is easy to make a batch. Just put a cup in your blender or food processor and process for a few seconds at a time. This should not be as fine as powdered sugar, but much finer than granulated. Then coat a little bit at a time in a bag and shake, shake, shake to get an even coating. This is exactly how a professional candy maker does it. This will also assist in the drying process! Never make these on a rainy day, follow the same rules as for working with chocolate for best results. The end result will not be sticky at all! Just finger licking good!
this recipe is awsome! if i could give it ten stars i would. I did not remove all the pith. The recipe did not call for it. It gave a little more depth to the slices. I also cut four quarters through the skin just enough to be able to peel each wedge away from the fruit and then i cut the 1/4 in. slices from each peeled wedge it saved alot of time and also did not tear the skin. I liked the touch of bitterness. It states that the flavor would be a bitter sweet. It does take more than 1/3 cup of sugar to coat the fruit. I also cut my slices in 1/4 in. and some 1/2 in. They came out great! It also takes alot longer to dry, like any recipe I learn how the recipe works and what i can do different. I think the best way is to just let them air dry until done but next time i am going to try putting them in my dehydrator that way i can do a double batch. Instead of using 4 lemons and 4 oranges i used what i had on hand. I am glad i did! I used 1 orange 2 tangerines 2 limes 1 grapefruit. the tangerines seemed to be a little stronger but it was such a great variety great flavor and the color was beautiful!! This is a fabulous recipe and i totally enjoyed making it. can't wait to try other fruits. I also like the idea of using the fine sugar. I love this website its great to get other cooks input. Besides 20 heads are better than 1 ! Happy cooking everyone!!!!!
I was making a fruit cake and the recipe called for candied orange peel. I'd never heard of that before and they didn't have it at the grocery store. So, I found this recipe. I only made orange peels. They weren't my cup of tea because I don't like candy that sweet. They reminded me of those gummy things that are shaped like orange slices. Everyone else liked them, and I'm giving it five stars because whether I liked it or not, it's a good recipe. My fruitcake might not have been so delicious without them! Thanks!
YOU MUST PLACE PEELS IN COLD WATER AND BRING TO BOIL FOR AT LEAST 5 MINUTES DRAIN, FILL AGAIN WITH COLD WATER, BOIL, ETC. AND REPEAT FOR A TOTAL OF THREE TIMES! THIS REMOVES BITTERNESS (AND PESTICIDES IF ANY). THEN PROCEED WITH SUGAR WATER.
I blanched the peels 4 times, instead of just once dipped some in sugar and others in dark chocolate--these were the best peels I've made yet!
What an awesome recipe! I've made some citrus peel using another recipe but this recipe is a keeper! Out with the old, in with the new!! Yumm.
This is a great recipe! Turned out nicely for me. I repeated the "Boil for 20 minutes" part a few times, straining the water off and replacing with fresh, until some of the pith became a little more translucent. Also, I let it sit overnight before I rolled it in sugar, to let it air out a bit. Otherwise, this recipe is just what I was looking for! Turned out pretty.
This ia so easy my orange peels turned out great.
I used all lemon peel and also left some of the pith on the peel. The peels were sweet and tender.
Went out a picked the fruit and cut up the peel saving the flesh for lemon cookies. This is labor intensive but almost like a meditation too. Easy and beautiful. Felt like I went to a spa when I poured out the water: fresh blast of orange stream.... very wonderful!
I used this recipe last yearand gave the candies as gifts. I used clementines instead of oranges. They are sweeter, but smaller so I had to use more. I boiled three times with fresh water. The candies were not bitter at all. My aunt used to make candied orange peels that were quite bitter. Everyone agreed these were far superior, and loved them. I'm making them again this year. Thank you so much for posting the recipe!
These came out great! So many uses once you have them on hand and start to think of the possibilities! I gotta try Pink Princess' advice next time...sounds like it will make them even better. And larky, those are some great photos. your peels looked so good, it really made me want to make my own!
What a wonderful way to feel like you're really getting use out of an entire orange. I think I'm going to save all my peels from now on. My biggest question about this recipe is wether to keep the pith on the peel. I initially left the white pith on and started boiling, but after the 2nd round of boiling I noticed it was still there so I used a knife to get rid of the white. It was very easy to do since it was now very soft. I did one last boiling with just the skins. I didn't have a thermometer handy, so I just waited until the sugar/water combo started to look a little thicker and tested one drop in water to see if it would thread.
great recipe! i don't think i boiled it enough so it came out a tiny bit bitter. maybe next time il boil it then dump water, then boil again. hopefully this can remove most of the bitterness.
Tried this with lemon, orange & grapefruit peels. I kept them in separate pots since I heard the grapefruit take longer to turn clear in the syrup. Be careful not to let the syrup mixture get too hot - my lemon pot crystallized and turned hard as rock after 10-15 min (and the lemon peels started to brown). The orange mixture I took out first(after about 5-10 min, when the peels were almost clear). They turned out soft and tasted great. I also soaked the peels in salt water the night before. Not sure if it made a difference, but it didn't seem to hurt. Lots of work & time, but definitely tasty if you don't overheat the sugar water. :)
Great recipe! I followed it to a t! I also did add cinnamon to the sugar of the last few I rolled to see how it tasted - it was GREAT! Must try!
I guess I'm gonna be considered a "pith on" reviewer. I left it on, did the (3) 5 min par boils, rinsing and redoing with cold water each time. Then as some others suggested I made a triple batch of simple syrup and put my peels in, brought to boil over med heat then just reduced it a bit to slow simmer/light boil, for 45 min. I made the grapefruit peels with pink grapefruit, they looked very pretty after the first boil. A beautiful pinkish coral color and kept the color through the processing. I pulsed 2 cups of reg white sugar to make superfine to shake in when just tacky enough to hold the sugar. Nice flavor, still "grapefruity" a bit of tang like I wanted them.
I don't know what I expected. I followed directions including some suggestions. I brought the peel from cold water to boiling four times. I let it boil 5 min.s each time. So not very different from the recipe of boiling 20 min.s.There was no bitter taste at all. I left the peel in the simple syrup for quite a while and it coated very good. I put my sugar to dust the candy with in the food processer and had very fine sugar. Dried out over night on DR table...looked beautiful. However no one liked it and no one ate it! I hate to give bad reviews. I am giving this a 4 b/c I think it turned out well. It just wasn't liked by the people at my house. Sorry
They are so delicious!!! Addictive and look so pretty! These 3 (citrus peel, sugar, water) simple ingredients are a match made in heaven. I made them today for the first time and I just love them. I used tangerines, oranges, lemons and limes. The limes were specially great for color. I did heed advice and changed the water several times while boiling and I let the peel dry a little before coating with sugar. I laid it on sheets of baking paper, separated as best possible and let it dry for 30 minutes, then I rolled them in a large bowl of sugar and let them finish drying overnight. The process is a little time consuming but totally worth it. It took me about 3 1/2 hours from start to sugar bowl. I can't wait to experiment by dipping the finished product in good dark chocolate :-) Yummy!!!
wouldn't change a thing. But you can if you want to use a cheese grater to the skin of the fruit and boil all at once. then cool on cookie sheet. perfect for canoli filling! thank you for sharing!
I had a hard time getting these to dry. Plan on it taking much longer than specified in the directions. I made a batch with the pith and a batch without...neither would dry in time and the peels with pith just tasted strange. I love all things orange, but something about these just didn't work for me.
delicious and easy to make! I used orange, grapefruit and clementine peels. I used a potato peeler on the grapefruit and orange and removed no pith. I peeled the clementines and scraped off some of their pith after the 3rd boiling. I did boil the peels 3 times, about 10 minutes each time as others suggested. These candied peels are the best I have ever had.
I made these for my family for Christmas and gave some away as Christmas gifts. Everyone loved them. My family always gets a crate of oranges and grapefruits from my grandparents in Florida every Christmas, so this recipe was perfect. I wasn't sure how the grapefruit would turn out, since I don't like them, but I ended up liking both. I think I blanched them two or three times, which seemed to be perfect. I kept the syrup afterwards and have it to sweeten drinks and oatmeal. Thanks a lot!
These little candies turned out really well. I left them in the freezer over night then the next day dipped the ends in milk chocolet and toasted fennel seeds, really nice!
Beware: this recipe takes a very long time to complete. All told these took me about 3 hours to make, between the peeling, chopping, boiling, draining, syruping, and spreading out to dry. But they smell, and look beautiful and the flavor is out of this world good. This puts the orange slice candy you can buy in the store to SHAME. Thanks for a great recipe!
We LOVED these! Maybe I just was expecting something different from all the other reviewers, but I made this for my mother's birthday as a gluten-free treat. We had 1 orange in the house and that was it, so it was a super small batch. I used the water from the boiling of the peel to make the syrup also. Made it more fruity. I also tried using the sugar mixture to coat some walnuts we had here, and shook them up with some sugar after boiling. Both those and the orange peels came out beautifully! I was in a rush to give them to my mom, so I just threw them in the freezer to cool them and they ended up being like a gumdrop! My daughter, husband, mother, step-dad and their friends all commented on how tasty they were. I didn't know until reading reviews on here that they were supposed to be hard?! Huh... I guess they can be eaten either way! They were delicious! Definitely going to make these again!
Really was pleased with this recipe. Followed recipe only changed boiling water twice. They look cute and fluffy like the picture and I love them. No trouble drying them in about 6 hours.
Turned out great, but much much harder than I thought. I'm not sure when I'll be attempting this again.
Sweet, sugary, Success! I simmered the peels for 20 mins in water; For the syrup, I added 1/2 cup extra water and kept the same amount of sugar. I simmered the peels and the syrup for 45 minutes. I allowed the sugar to seize and it coated the peels real well and I loved it! Thanks for sharing Brenda!
These tasted good, but I probably wouldn't make them again.
If you use a potato peeler, you don't have to worry about the pith.
I guess I did not dry them long enough before coating with sugar....all my sugar melted off. Will try again.
Have used a similar recipe for years. I use a potato peeler to remove the skin, then remove any pith left with the side of a spoon. My recipe (from a very old cookbook, calls for boiling 15 min. then pouring off the water, and repeating the boil. Then making the simple syrup and cooking it for 30 min. I usually dry it out, but have also just frozen it. I have used it on the top of cake frosting in small dice and also in muffins in larger pieces.
I doubled the amount of sugar syrup, because it didn't seem like 1 cup would be enough for the amount of peels I had. Glad I did, and now I have leftover mildly citrus flavor syrup for tea, drinks, etc. The peels will definitely need to dry longer than a few hours. They aren't dry yet, so I can't say how long.
Loved it! Only wish drying time would be shorter! I think it will be quicker next time around! Any other suggestions for quicker drying? Enjoy! Lovely little gifts too!
YUM!!! I only did orange peel & slices. :)
This was a great recipe - I made no changes. Next time I will cut them wider and dip them in chocolate just because that will be a wonderful treat. My only problem is that I am picking at them and I need some for Sunday dessert!!
I made this for my husband, as he loves Orange Peel from Rocky Mtn Chocolates, he said these were wonderful and he could not stop eating them. Now it is time for another batch, thank again for posting this recipe.
Orange Peel to Add to Other Recipes: Since I was making the candied orange peel to add as an ingredient to stollen and orange menagerie cookies I made the following changes: I used only 3 large navel oranges which I peeled using a vegetable peeler, taking off a bare minimum of white pith. Then I cut the peel into long, narrow strips about 3/32 to 1/8 inch wide. I decreased the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and increased the water to 1-1/2 cups; Following the advice in another review I brought the peels to a boil, allowed them to simmer for 5 minutes, then drained. This I repeated 2 more times. I combined the peels, sugar and water in a saucepan, brought it to a boil, then reduced the heat and allowed it to simmer until only about 1/3 of a cup of syrup remained. (It took about 45 minutes.) Also, I did not stir it, I just kept an eye on it and occasionally gave the pan a swirl. After the peels dried on a rack for about 18 hours, I used kitchen shears to snip them into small pieces. I then mixed the snips with about 2 tablespoons of white sugar and worked it with my fingertips until all the clumps were separated and sugar coated. This gives you about 3/4 to 1 cup of candied orange pieces to incorporate into other recipes. Take Care, Kimberly L.
This was good, but the recipe called "Candied Citrus Peel" was better. Changing the water a few times really cuts the bitterness in any remaining pith, and makes the peel more translucent.
Just made this Thanksgiving evening. Fun and tasty! We used plastic bag to toss in sugar then stored in tin.
Didn't work for me at all. Don't know what I did wrong. Was very bitter and nasty.
Everyone loved these. My sister vowed to never buy store bought again!
I used a peeler to remove the skin from the oranges and lemons for this recipe. It cut out a lot of 'scraping' time. I followed the recipe and it came out WONDERFULLY! It's quick and was easy for me. They dried in less than four hours. I cooked the lemons and oranges together, but I liked the taste of the lemons BEST. Next time, I may do only lemons!
I wasn't sure if I was supposed to peel the lemons and oranges (like you would do if you were going to eat it whole), and then cut the peel into strips (with the white pith included), so I read the reviews and took the suggestion of others and used a vegetable peeler, getting only the colored part and as little of the pith as possible. I used the peel of 1 lemon, 1 orange and 1 lime and cut the sugar and water in half. Worked great! After draining them, I let them dry slightly on waxed paper, then sprinkled with the additional sugar. My daughter used these to top a "Rosca de Reyes" cake that she made for her Spanish class, and I we ate the rest like candy!
very time consuming. I agree get off as much of the white as you can because it's bitter. Yummy
I tried this recipe.. I just used the orange part because that's what I need. I followed the recipe that is given minus the lemon. I did some research an boiled the rind for 20 minutes like it says too, then drained them. I removed the pith from the rinds an followed the recipe the rest of way.. Drain after being in simple syrup.. Saved it.. for tea etc.. While still warm put them in sugar. I didn't have a problem with this an now they sit a dry. Tasted it an they are fine. I would recommend this recipe after doing some extensive research..
Has anyone using small oranges,like Manderin or Clementines,instead of peel?
I have used this recipe and wow it went well with the lemon peels. I need to try the orange peels to see if it has the same consistency. Thanks for the recipe.
I made mine with tangerine peels. Don't know if that makes a difference but mine were a bit on the bitter side. I scraped off the white pith before I cooked the peels.
My son asked me how and where did I find the recipe? they were very good and lasted and lasted - till they were gone.
My mom used to make something like these when I was a kid. Got very excited to find this recipe. They were ok but not what I was hoping for.
I save the water from the first step and use it in step two. At the end I save the sweetened water and mix it with the water from candying ginger as the basis for a simple syrup for drinks too make home-made "lemoncello"/"orangecello" or for drinks. Flavour is flavour.
Made the orange slices. Followed the recipe and it turned out great can’t wait to make the lemon slices next. My only warning is that they are addictive.
It took us a long time to wash the oranges and lemons, peel them and scrape off the pith, but the results were outstanding!
I followed the recipe exactly and, although I boiled them for 20 minutes as calls the recipe, they still ended up slightly bitter. I would definitely make this again but I'd probably boil them again in fresh water to remove more bitterness.
It was really simple and tastes great!
I only used orange peel, but they came out perfect. Instead of coating them in sugar, I chopped them and added them to a batch of gingerbread. Super sticky, but OMGoodness!!! YUMM-O!!!
These were delicious. Let dry for an hour and shook with sugar in a paper bag. Everyone love them.
Yummy! Gave as gifts...to those appreciating it. And used in holiday breads...better than any packaged store-bought peel. Yes, a definite winner, and will make it again, and again.
I made this recipe from the original directions, except I simmered them for fifteen minutes. After dusting in sugar, I also gave them a very light dusting of dry mulling spices, for a hint of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. (The kind in a small carton.) They smell like Christmas and taste divine! Will definitely make again!
Easy peasy. Yummy too.
*Redid the recipe as written. Success at last. Made orange and lime peels, used a peeler though for the limes, and the oranges were the thin-skinned variety, so very little pith. I used chopsticks to move the peels around the pot as they boiled, to avoid possibility of crystallization. Worked so well! I've included photos. I'm using these for a birthday cake! I did the boil, drain and rinse 3 times and used the orange peel only, pith included. I didn't have a candy thermometer and was making these with a serious sinus infection and migraine so to keep it simple I added the orange peel to th syrup just when I saw the sugar disappear. Also, I peeled the fruit as usual, in a spiral. After the last blanch I used a pair of kitchen shears to make the smaller pieces while waiting for the sugar water to be ready. I've not finished yet but so far so good! @Skunkee from 2011: I wonder if you actually changed the water ir just allowed it to cool before bringing it back to a boil. That would just make the peels even MORE bitter!
Great method. I dried them just a bit to make them chewier. But they are good both ways.
Great recipe, thanks! I used a vegetable peeler and after boiling them I scraped off any of the pith with a small knife.
This is the third time I'm attempting to leave a review. It keeps stopping me before I finish, which is so maddening. Is it posting my unfinished efforts? How pointless it is to keep fighting to be heard! I made this and used limes and their juice as the liquid for the syrup. I put 2-1/2 cups sugar in with 2 cups lime juice. I had 3 cups of lime peel strips. Cooked it to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. Fabulous.
My Mom used to make this when I was little and honestly, this is much better. Followed the instructions without deviation. Yummy! Gave a jar to Mom and she loved them too! I even saved the simple syrup flavored with the orange and lemon to use with cocktails. I have also used them in hot tea!! Gives a light flavor of citrus. Of course, I love them just as they are to eat. Make sure no white puth is on the peels as it makes them bitter. Nice recipe, thank you!
it tasted good I yoused it for a cake
I just made these for the first time and will definitely do them again! I trimmed my peelings into about 1/8 inch strips before boiling them. I also added a few dashes of cinnamon, ginger, and clove to the water. I dried them after draining. Then once I stirred the peelings into the sugar syrup, I added about 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla. Once simmered, I drained the syrup over a bowl to save as a glaze or just to add to tea!
Interesting and enjoyable. I boiled the rinds twice the second I made it. It seemed less bitter than the 1st batch.
I like things with a little tange so instead of just sugar I add 1/4 tsp to every 6 tsp of sugar when dusting the finished product in sugar they turned out fantastic! My kids LOVE them!! And they made fantastic Christmas gifts!!
Recipe didn't say anything about removing the pith from the peel but I did, after the first boil. Dipped the orange peel in melted chocolate chips after the candied peel cooled down.
