Candied Citrus Peel
You can use the peel of orange, lemon, lime or grapefruit. This recipe can easily be doubled.
You can use the peel of orange, lemon, lime or grapefruit. This recipe can easily be doubled.
Super! so happy to find a basic recipe for candied citrus peel! Added notes: For gorgeous presentation, cut citrus peel in spiral. For result more citrus peel-y and less candy-fied... do step 1 only 2x (instead of 3x), also skip the 10 min simmer.Read More
They were ok, but not really worth all of the work.Read More
Super! so happy to find a basic recipe for candied citrus peel! Added notes: For gorgeous presentation, cut citrus peel in spiral. For result more citrus peel-y and less candy-fied... do step 1 only 2x (instead of 3x), also skip the 10 min simmer.
This recipe is really yummy! I used orange peels and planned to use them to decorate a cheesecake; I had to stop myself from eating them all. I followed the directions exactly, and the orange peels were very sweet, not bitter at all. Just one word of warning -- take the peels out of the syrup no later than 15 minutes after you put them in; I waited a few extra minutes and the sugar syrup crystallized before I could get the last couple out. If that happens to you, just add some hot water to the pot. It'll wash away some sugar, but the peels will still tasted great.
Worked great for me. Make sure you take the peels out of the sugar water after the 15 minutes...I waited too long, so they were a bit too gooey. I then chocolate coated them....AN EXCELLENT CANDY. Very well recieved. I have to hide them so they won't disappear so fast!
This was easy. After they dried I tossed them in granulated sugar. A tip to make the removal of the pith super easy - use a Pampered Chef grapefruit knife. You'll be done in a jiffy.
This recipe was a hit with my family. I was surprised because I first tried grapefruit peel. My husband kept raiding my stash and ended up eating every last one.
Tastes just like gumdrops...only better! Easy to do, but beware it takes some time, mostly "babysitting". Worth it though! Dipped them in sugar while still a little sticky and will use them to decorate a lemon bundt cake. Thanks for the great recipe!
I used a citrus zester to make long very thin ribbons of lemon rind with no pith. Cooked exactly as directed. When done and cool enough to handle, I put the candied rind in a small bowl of sugar and tossed it, separating the rind into individual pieces. It looked great (and tasted great) on top of my lemon cheese cake. Thanks for the easy recipe.
I like this recipe for the 3 step blanching process and the simple instructions (no candy thermometer!). I do change the sugar/water ratios to 1/3C and 3/4C which allows the cooked peel to be rolled in sugar without being overly sweet. Try this recipe using sliced ginger -- it's fantastic!
I tried to take the shortcut and listened to another reviewer, who said you should only boil these twice. I was left with peels with a very bitter pith. I made another batch, boiled them three times, and they turned out perfectly. The moral of the story is follow the recipe as written, and you'll get perfectly candied citrus peel.
This was easy but took a little time. I'm delighted with the result. It's well worth doing this to have around for recipes where you might ordinarily use expensive store products loaded with preservatives. I'll definitely do it again. Definitely double it, which takes about 2 large oranges.
I love this recipe. I saw it in a traditional cookbook we have and made it last Christmas. This year I went to find the book and it was missing. I was so happy to find this recipe here. I have people begging me to make it. They are time consuming but well worth the effort.
Yummy Candied Lemon Peel. I wanted the peel to be a bit more frosted. So after doing the process I let the peel dry over night. Then put them into a zip lock with some bakers sugar and shook it. Great way to sugar coat the peels.
Excellent! My first time making candied orange peel and it was a huge success. I love this! As someone else remarked, tasted almost like those orange jelly candies. Orange flavor just erupts in your mouth! I used a veggie peeler to peel the orange so it wasn't beautiful (I was using the peel in a recipe) so no pith. A little time is spent but the flavor is big. Will definitely make this again and again. Thank you!
I thought this made a great treat. Was easy to make and didn't take that long the prepare. They drying took a while though, but it was worth the wait.
This is THE recipe for candied citrus peels! We did a head-to-head tasting of these and "Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel" and these won by a landslide. I've done it using both grapefruit and oranges and it turned out tasty both times. Changing the water three times allows you to really get the bitterness out of the pith (we like our peels a little chewy) and makes the peels beautifully translucent. I ramped it up a bit and rolled it in sugar after it had dried for 3 hrs and it was awesome! I also like the idea of coating it in chocolate as one reviewer did.
They were ok, but not really worth all of the work.
I did this recipe with kumquat peels and loved it! I made 4 vertical cuts at the compass points and peeled by hand from there. Because of the thin peels, I only did the first step twice. I then dipped it in chocolate. YUM!
This recipe was so great, and so easy. I made it as a topping/decoration for my wedding cake. I used some of the extra large-crystal sugar that I dusted the cake with, and dusted the citrus peel as it cooled. My Fiance (now husband) couldn't resist grabbing a piece while it was still warm.
Made this with some grapefruit that my friend picked off of her tree for me. Everyone, young and old, LOVED these little 'candies'! It was my first time peeling the thin outer portion from a grapefruit so I used several different techniques, but in the end they all looked, cooked and tasted the same. I can't wait to try other citrus fruits. Thank you for posting.
Turned out pretty good. I had read in some other recipes a recommendation to save the syrup for teas. It tasted ok but if you do use a strong tea.
I made Citrus Jam and wondered what to do with all the peels after I grated all I could use for zest. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Citrus peel candied & awaiting a chocolate dip!
Do not use a metal fork to get the orange peels out of the syrup!! The movement causes the sugar to crystalize and form into one solid sugar rock (trust me, I learned the hard way...). I suggest draining the remaining syrup into a container and then removing the peels and placing onto a drying rack.
Ahhh, I've tried twice to make this recipe and each batch came out yucky and bitterrrr. Half of the second set didn't have the bitterness but were far too sweet in my opinion. All that sugar inside and out... just didn't seem to be that appealing! Someday I will try these again... third time's the charm right? I donno what I'm doing wrong so that I'm not getting all these same rave reviews! :<
Neither of the two batches I made turned out very good. The recipe doesnt specify if the pith must be removed or not, so I tried it both ways in small batches. Decided that the pith should be left as it made them softer, although it didnt change the bitterness. Overall this was bitter for my taste and my excitement at finding this recipe turned to disappointment. Not the candied peel I am used to For Sure. I'll decide if I keep this to try perfecting again if my Man likes it.
Was actually very easy! Not a whole lot of work, in my book. I sprinkled sugar on them when they were cooled.
worked great coated in sugar for garnishing lemon cupcakes
Delish! Worth the time
I made these last night for my Chilis En Nogata recipe. The recipe only called to two tbs of them, so I have been eating the rest as a snack while I cook. they are yummy! I followed the recipe as written. I got slightly sticky, yummy gummy orange peel.
I will take a bit more of the pith off in the future. Love the recipe. Used in making Biscotti and for dipping in chocolate. Husband kept getting into it and eating like candy. Will never throw away orange peel again.
This wasn't too difficult to make...I thought it tasted yummy although it did have a bitter after taste but combined with the sugar coating it wasn't too bad. Probably will make this again.
A bit time consuming, but what is time these days anyway? I used the peel from the grapefruit, cara cara orange, and blood orange we had in this morning’s citrus salad. I didn’t bother drying the peel but popped it into the freezer. I saved the syrup to flavor cocktails - I hear it’s lovely with bourbon.
This is my second time using this easy recipe and I loved it! The only thing I did differently was to scrape off as much of the white part of the peel as possible after the first simmer, and dehydrate it for several hours to dry the peels more.
Get as much pith off as possible if using grapefruit. I put them in the oven at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour after leaving out overnight and they were perfect
This is a delicious recipe! I used orange peel and followed the directions as given. My only problem was it didn't get as hard as I'd thought it should. Next time I think I will leave it in the sugar water longer.
I've been trying to figure out the perfect cocktail for myself utilizing lemon juice and it seemed such a shame to waste all of those peels in the process; until I found this! Bonus: the lemony simple syrup left over (I used more water so it wouldn't get tacky too quickly) is perfect to be added to any cocktail along with a candied peel or two. Also, I expect it would add just the right amount of sweetness and zest to teas.
Just the recipe I was looking for to make some Candied Citrus for an Eccles Cake recipe I'm making. Unfortunately the shops don't keep Candied Fruits here off season. Easy to make, but a bit time consuming.
I followed the instructions as written, but the peel didn't look like I remembered. So I rolled them in sugar after I drained the syrup, which I saved, then the peel looked like what Mom used to make. The syrup is great for mixing cocktails. The extra sugar from rolling is reusable as well-lemon meringue pie...
I doubled the recipe and otherwise followed it to the letter: perfect!
I made this with lemon and orange (miniola) peel. I boiled the lemon 4 times. They came out picture perfect. I boiled the Orange three times. They began to turn mushy, so I stopped there. The flavor is wonderful. Not bitter. I left the pith on. Some recipes have you remove it. This is pretty labor and time intensive as it is. I will probably do multiple batches around the holidays for stollen and fruit cake. The husband loves the syrup for tea. So much better than store bought.
Had an over abundance of limes. Love this recipe. I saved the sugar syrup and made margaritas with it! Yum yum.
I have found Candied Lime Peel very difficult to make--it often turns out like strips of linoleum--too hard and tough to use even minced. The secret is to STOP boiling the strips in the sugar syrup BEFORE all the pith becomes transparent. You want some white still showing.
URGENT: must use only organic fruit, well washed. USDA stated conventional citrus fruit peel now has too much pesticides to be eaten safely. That said, I love making this with grapefruit peel and am thankful to have found the sugar ratio here. You can save the peel, cut in strips, frozen. Then when you have a lot, can make in a large batch. Nothing smells so fresh and tastes like the sun itself! Good vitamin C!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections