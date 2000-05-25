Candied Citrus Peel

You can use the peel of orange, lemon, lime or grapefruit. This recipe can easily be doubled.

Recipe by Jill

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place peel strips in large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes longer. Drain. Repeat this process two more times.

  • In a medium saucepan, heat sugar and 1/4 cup water over high heat until boiling. Place peel in sugar mixture, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes, until sugar is dissolved. Remove peel with slotted spoon and dry on wire rack overnight. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
