Bread Pudding

4.5
314 Ratings
  • 5 236
  • 4 43
  • 3 20
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

This is one of my favorite desserts. The sauce makes the dessert! I don't use raisins, but a lot of people like to add them in.

Recipe by Missi

Gallery
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Butter an 8x8 inch glass baking dish. Soak bread in hot milk for five minutes. Stir in 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, salt, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Pour into the baking dish.

  • Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place baking dish on towel inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the baking dish. Bake for 60 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

  • While pudding cools, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup butter, cream, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a large saucepan. While stirring, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and stir 3 minutes more. Spoon over warm bread pudding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 256.5mg; sodium 262.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022