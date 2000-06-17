this was my first time trying to make bread pudding. i was looking for a recipe like my bf's grandmother makes and although this isn't it exactly its pretty close. i heard that you should use stale bread but i got over excited and i used a new loaf of orowheat cinammon raisin bread so decided to let the bread soak a little longer than 5 min. i think i'll add more raisins next time (so yes i'll be making it again). my mom said that she liked it when it was more bready (but that didn't stop her from eating it!) my sister loved it and she doesn't like bread pudding she even asked me for the recipe. now the sauce....my sister came home from work one day and went straight to the fridge looking for the left over sauce so she could have it with berries, said she'd been dreaming about it all day the next day she tried to do the same thing but was devastated to find that the sauce was all gone. oh yeah, i served the sauce on the side and cut 1/4 c sugar out.