Bread Pudding
This is one of my favorite desserts. The sauce makes the dessert! I don't use raisins, but a lot of people like to add them in.
I am always asked to make this again...there is never enough! I used 5 cups fresh french bread, cut out one of the eggs, and did what an earlier reviewer suggested: use half brown sugar and half white sugar, and I used half milk and half cream. I also sprinkled some raisins on top as an after thought. It turned out great because the people who don't eat raisins can just pick them off instead of digging for them. I used a regular 8x13 brownie pan on just my oven rack, no water bath, reduced the temp and baked for well over an hour. (If I even get a hint of egg taste, I won't eat it...this doesn't taste like eggs.)Marvelous recipe! I always bake it when the kids are sleeping and hide it so I don't have to share. I'm greedy!
I am always asked to make this again...there is never enough! I used 5 cups fresh french bread, cut out one of the eggs, and did what an earlier reviewer suggested: use half brown sugar and half white sugar, and I used half milk and half cream. I also sprinkled some raisins on top as an after thought. It turned out great because the people who don't eat raisins can just pick them off instead of digging for them. I used a regular 8x13 brownie pan on just my oven rack, no water bath, reduced the temp and baked for well over an hour. (If I even get a hint of egg taste, I won't eat it...this doesn't taste like eggs.)Marvelous recipe! I always bake it when the kids are sleeping and hide it so I don't have to share. I'm greedy!
Awesome recipe. The sauce is definitely a winner and should be used warm. I added cinnamon and nutmeg to bread pudding and also used nutmeg in the sauce. Incredible! Cooks well not in a water bath too, just lower the heat a little.
I've been using this recipe for 6+ yrs & it is my most requested recipe. I make it for comfort food. It is a custard-like pudding, not thick & dry (although I do add a little extra bread. I use unsliced Italian or french bread with crust removed cut or torn in lrg. squares. I add 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and hi-quality fresh vanilla and unsalted butter. This always needs to cook longer than the 1 hour called for. I now use a glass dish so that I can see precisely when it is done and not overcooked.
Before I made this recipe I read all the comments, so instead of using an 8x8 I used an 8x11 pan. The pudding was still moist but not watery. We loved it!!! The sauce was perfect, did not change a thing!! Thank you for sharing, this will be added to my favorites and it will be part of our family recipes.
This was the first bread pudding I've ever made. I took it to work and my co-workers loved it. My supervisor said it was the best thing he had put in his mouth in a long time. I used raisin bread and added a couple of tablespoons of bourbon to the sauce -- Good work Missi!
This bread pudding is the BEST ever! My new favorite recipe! Since I didn't use the full carton of heavy cream (the recipe calls for a 1/2 cup) I whipped what was left into whip cream to use on top.
I did add 1 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon to the bread pudding. Used french bread (approximately four cups). Will probably eliminate crust of french bread. Pudding was GREAT...sauce was GREAT without any additions to the recipe.
This is a nice, moist bread pudding. Putting the bread in boiling milk prevents having the chunks of dry bread that sometimes occur with other bread puddings. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg, skipped the water bath, and omitted the sauce (I was serving it for lunch, not dessert and wanted to avoid all that sugar and fat). The family enjoyed it.
i have never had bread pudding b4 and i dont like rice pudding (b-cause of the texture) but this was very yummy! the sauce is FABULOUS! i used day old cinnamon bread and sprinkled nutmeg on top b4 i baked it. i was a little daunted by the water-bath technique, but the pudding was firm and custardy, not soggy and gross, thanks to the water-bath (i think). it's a very christmas-y tasting dish. BUT VERY SWEET!
This recipe is absolutely wonderful. I have made it a couple of times already with different flavored extracts for the sauce and it is wonderful. I have used lemon, rum, and vanilla.
This recipe is so yummy. I made 2 loaves of homemade french bread the night before. I thought I would make bread pudding with the day old leftover bread. The family loved it. I followed the direction for the bread pudding exactly, but I made two sauces. For the cream sauce I used 1 cup of heavy cream & I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup. I also made a caramel sauce with brown sugar, butter, and a little cream. I topped the bread pudding with a combination of the two sauces.
My husband has yearned for bread pudding like the kind he got at a festival in New Orleans about 5 years ago. I hit the jackpot with this recipe. He loved it!
This is one of my top 10 favorite desserts! Loved even by those who don't like bread pudding! I use blueberry bagels - slice in half horizontally then cut into cubes. The blueberry lends a wonderful light flavor. This should 'rest' awhile before eating, as others have said. Plus, it's hard to remove the baking dish from its water bath. So, I remove the whole pan from the oven when done baking and place on a trivet on the counter (still in its water bath). 1/2 hour or so later you can easily remove the pudding from the water bath and it will still be warm - ready to eat. Incredible!
I thought this was the best bread pudding I have ever made. I have some friends that really enjoyed it also. I did not have any bread when I tried it the first time so I used raisin bagels instead it was great. Judy Johnson New Mexico
Loved this recipe.My husband, who has absolutely hated bread puddings all his adult life actually tried this one and then went back for seconds.Incredible!!! Keep in mind though,if you are not a sweet tooth you may want to cut the amount of sugar required down to half.
I made this and served it warm with a whiskey sauce and fresh pecans. Yum!
This is the same kind of bread pudding my mother made when we (eight of us) were growing up - more like an egg custard with bread in it. My mother's recipe is very similar. She made a dish for a friend of ours who took it to a church social back in the 1980's. A man liked it so much, he took the dish home and promised to return it. That man was Muhammad Ali, who came to the front door with the dish in his hand, requesting more bread pudding (true story).
I made this bread pudding for my family and it got rave reviews. My mom used to make a similar one when I was a child, but like all the in my moms day they never wrote anything down, so I never got to make hers. Wow did this recipe take me back. Thank you Missi
excellent bread pudding. never liked before this one. made it 3 times now. sauce is excellent. a must.....
This was fantastic! I did make some modifications to it though. I used homemade french bread that was on the verge of being stale. Also, instead of using all milk, I used 2 1/2 cups milk and 1 1/2 cups heavy cream. I also used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Added a touch of cinnamon and it was perfect!! I didn't even make the sauce, because it just looked too sweet. I doubled this recipe and made a 9x13 pan, baked for an hour and 20 minutes! Thanks for the perfect bread pudding recipe!
I made this for Christmas dinner. I baked it the night before, even made the sauce earlier in the day and just reheated in the microwave before serving. It was a hit! I used raisin bread in place of the regular bread, doubled the sauce and cut the sugar by 1/4 of a cup total. Awesome!
This is the ALL-TIME BEST bread pudding. I have taken it to work for parties many times and EVERYONE raves about it, that is why I have to make it several times a month. I usually add coconut and raisins. Thanks for sharing.
I was a bit hesitant at first since I had never made bread pudding before......but WOW...this was super. I did make changes after reading other reviews and added raisins, cinnamon and nutmeg. Made a mistake and added the butter to the actual bread pudding rather than the sauce.. but is only made it better! Everyone LOVED it. Cut the sugar in half and added a little more cream to the sauce. My in-laws are already asking when I will make it again! Mahalo (thanks) for this great recipe!
Delicious. The sauce makes the whole dessert. I added cinnamon and nutmeg for a little spice, and used cranberry pecan bread, which worked very nicely.
This recipe was great, but I made a few changes based on the reviews I read. I, like others, added 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2tsp nutmeg and 1/2c raisins to the mixture. I also used 5c bread instead of 3. Instead of whole milk I used 3c. 1% milk (scalded) and 1c.of heavy cream. I let the bread soak into the mixture for 45minutes. I placed the dish in the oven for about 45 in 350 (no water bath). It was to die for!!!
Made this for Christmas dinner. The whole family (4 generations) raved about it. The pudding is pretty bland without the sauce, but with it -- tops.
What a delicious pudding it turned out to be! I used homemade dense cinnamon raisin bread and one leftover scone (all grain) to come up with 3 cups of bread, and it turned out just perfect to pudding consistency, not runny or too thick. Tried with regular store-bought white bread and it came out runnier, so definitely go with dense bread, it comes out whole lot heartier and has distinctive homemade taste. For sauce, I ran out of sugar so made with whip cream, caramel sauce and a little bit of rum instead of making sauce, so it was more like pudding Sundae. It was super delicious!
Followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out beautifully, although next time, I'd cook it perhaps 5 minutes longer. We skipped the water bath. We used Texas toast bread, which is twice as thick as regular bread, and that worked really well.
VERY TASTEY!! I have tried many different kinds of bread pudding recipes but I could never find just the right one until today. I did tweek it a little for our taste. I added 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg to the bread while it soaked in the milk. Then for the sauce I change it sometimes I will use a tsp of brandy extract or 1 tsp of whiskey or 1 tsp of amaretto. Makes a great change for the sauce. Do not use all of them just one of them.
the flavor is wonderful. i added some freshly ground nutmeg. the sauce is terrific and makes this dessert a favorite.
I used 4 cups of day old white bread instead of 3 (as suggested by others, I didn't want it to turn out too soupy) I also added cinnamon and nutmeg (I didn't measure, just generously shaked both into the bowl)I put the batter in a well-buttered 8x8 glass dish and baked at about 325 for a little over an hour w/out the bath method. This came out fantastic! It's the first time I have ever made bread pudding, my guests at Thanksgiving raved over this. Next time I will definitley make sure to have some french vanilla ice cream on hand to pair with this. A+!
Great recipe! Very custardy and delicate, not dry and chewy like some bread puddings. It's become one of our favorite desserts!
this bread pudding was very good, although i believe adding a teaspoon of nutmeg makes it absolutely perfect. it's spiciness is delicious when paired with the vanilla flavours.
Very yummy. I had to cut the recipe in half because I only had 2 eggs. However, I had 4 whole wheat hot dog buns that needed to be used (this amounted to about 6 cups of bread pieces; I just tore up the bread instead of cubing it). I decided to use all 6 cups even though I was using 1/2 of the other ingredients because other reviewers said the pudding was really soggy. I baked it for 1hr, without the water bath, in a 7x11 dish. I thought it turned out great with just the right amount of custard feel to it. I also added a tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and used mostly brown sugar in the pudding mixture. The sauce is what really makes it awesome though!
I usually like firmer bread pudding, but this is delicious. My husband and kids flipped over it and the sauce is magnifiant. I wouldn`t recommend kids making this as you start out with hot milk. Yummy
Made first time as directed and it was wonderful! The sauce is to die for. The second time I upped the bread to 5 cups as other reviews advised and added raisins and cinnamon. Mmmmmmm
I made this today for my boss and myself, and we both loved it! I used cinnamon swirled wheat bread and added raisins, so it was just a touch too sweet for us (even me, and I have an incredible sweet tooth!), so next time I will definitely cut down on the sugar a little. Still, a very delicious, satisfyingly old-fashioned dessert, one that I will be making again and again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My daughters favorite dessert. Asks for it every birthday! I make it with cinnamon raisin swirl bread. I also put fresh grated nutmeg in the sauce.
This was superb. My kids unfortunately don't like bread puddings, but my husband (who doesn't often eat dessert)and I managed to finish it in 3 sittings! I did change the sauce to make it a little less rich and used a tin of Carnation milk, vanilla essence and 1/2 cup of sugar boiled up. Really good!
This is the best bread pudding ever. I meant to add some raisins to it but forgot so I just added them to the sauce...fantastic. I used Texas toast and it turned out great...The sauce really isn't necessary but it's delicious....if you can handle the calories that is!!
Absolutely delicious! I used an 8x11 rectangle dish. I changed the bread to 4 1/2C (yeast dinner rolls)and added 1/2 C of chopped fresh strawberries for a variation.Otherwise I followed the recipe. Perfect. I will make this everytime I want bread pudding.I can't wait to make it for company!
I've definately added this to my recipe box! My husband who usually does not like bread pudding, had seconds! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This was by far the best bread pudding I have ever tasted. What a treat!
My husband and daughter both love bread pudding. I however do not eat it so I have to ask them how good it was. My daughter said it was the best I've ever made so far. My hubby loved it! This was a very, very easy recipe and I will be making it again. It's great to use up that leftover bread and milk at the end of the week.
OK this does not in any way shape or form feed more than 6 people. It tastes SO good that if u dont get to eat along with the rest of ur guests, you wont get any at all. I used plain white bread even though i was tempted to try the french bread but didnt get around to buying it. instead of making it in an 8X8, I made it in a 2 quart corning dish and the results are still great. made it 3 times in the last 10 days. doubled it for a party and still didnt get leftovers. and that included people who detest bread pudding. did have friend comment that its like caramel pudding with bread in it
Absolutely delicious and satisfying. I thought the original recipe might be a bit bland though. So I added to the bread pudding mixture, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/4 tsp. cloves.
I made just the sauce from this recipe and it was delicious. The sauce wasn't thick enough after cooking it for the original 3 minutes. So, I cooked it about 3 minutes longer than it called for.
I ended up making my own bread pudding by combining ideas from another recipe with this one. I used Craisins,coconut,almonds and cinnamon and a variety of breads. It turned out very very well....but this sauce...WOW....this is superb!! WE enjoyed it very very much!
My whole family loved this! I've used it with different kinds of bread and it's terrific every time. I find myself hoping some bread will dry out so that I have an excuse to make this again....
pretty good, though I will make a few adjustments int he future. the ratio of liquid to bread was too high and it lost most of the texture, it was also a bit too eggy. I would suggest 4 cups of bread, 4 cups milk and reduce the eggs to 3. Also a little sweet for my taste in bread pudding, even without the sweet sauce. I would cut the sugar down a bit. I also added cinnamon to the mix, which adds a nice spice.
What could be more comforting than warm bread pudding? It's the ultimate comfort food. I used whole wheat bread, and wound up using about 4 cups worth, but not tightly packed. I used Splenda instead of sugar, and a bit of cinnamon. This baked up great, but I found the milk/egg mixture was really too much volume for the amt of bread. Next time (yes there definitely will be) I will use 4 cups packed bread cubes and 3 cups milk/3 eggs instead. For the sauce, I used evaporated nonfat milk, cooked with brown instead of white sugar, and at the end instead of vanilla added amaretto liquor. This was fantastic. And the sauce definitely makes the dessert.
This is very good! I added 3 more cups of bread, used half and half instead of heavy cream, and used less than a half cup of sugar for the sauce.
Excellent Bread Pudding recipe! The best use of stale bread yet. The only changes I made 1) added dates 2) used half and half instead of cream. Next time I will try with raisins. Delicious! Thanks.
Yummy! Another dessert to add to my list of regulars!
I found this recipe a couple of years ago and made it for thanksgiving. Everyone loved it!! I ended up loosing my copy of the recipe and could not find it anywhere. Until today when I thought I would try one more time and found it on this site(i couldn't remember the site I found it on before) You must try this bread pudding!!!!
Excellent! Served this for our Mexican X-mas Eve Dinner and even the nay-sayers were wow'ed! I kept the sauce on the side for people to add b/c of its sweetness.
Excellent - my husband had never tried this so I dug up this recipe and it was a big hit in my house - Thanks
I was amazed by how delicious this turned out. My husband who generaly doesn't like sweets very much said and I quote after I gave him a bite of mine: " I never knew Bread Pudding was this good." My kids said it was "Yummy". I added some raisins to it. Thanks you for a great recipe! I'll be making this again often.
Loved this one! The vanilla sauce is delicious. I think it would be god with raisins or even chocolate chips in the pudding. The pudding looked very "wobbly" after an hour but I still took it out and it was cooked just fine.
THIS RECIPE MADE ME SICK!...Only because I ATE ALMOST THE ENTIRE PAN MYSELF!!! This is one of those warm, comforting, delicious desserts that makes you feel oh so good when it seems like the world is against you! I used about 3/4 of a loaf of day old french bread and added raisins. You could almost drink the sauce because it is so yummy. I also cooked it for about an hour and a half to ensure it wouldn't be too mushy. Thank You Missy!
Kinda mushy, but very yummy!
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. Made this tonight after work and was loved by my family! Added some cinnamon and golden raisins. Made it extra tasty!
This is the most delicious bread pudding I've ever tasted. My husband couldn't get enough of it and keeps bugging me to make more. I added all of the sauce into it when it was finished rather than keeping it seperate, and it was still great. Everyone who tasted it loved it and I've had a lot of requests for the recipe.
I followed the recipe to the T, and it was delicious. My girlfriend had never had bread pudding, she loved it, especially the sauce.
This recipe did not work for me at all. There was too little bread, too much egg and in the glazing there was WAY too much sugar. I would increase the bread and decrease the eggs and sugar amounts. On a texture level it felt more like creme brulee, instead of bread pudding...
Been searching for bread pudding with a sauce that tastes like this! Like the revision of 5 c french bread, 1/2 brown and white sugar, and using cream and milk. Fed it to my extended family and it has become the new family favorite! Thank you all for sharing!
I have made this every year since I found it and it is absolutely the BEST recipe there is! I found that I like to cook mine longer than an hour until the top is nice and golden and then I know it's done. I use French Bread every time - and every time the texture is such a heavenly custard! The sauce is to die for - and makes the bread pudding even more heavenly. This is something I will be making for years to come!
Even though I baked it quite a bit longer than 60 minutes, it was really soft. I will be looking for a recipe with less milk or more bread. Was really custard-like. I added fresh raspberries, and that was good. As others mentioned, the sauce is great.
Swallow your tongue good even for those of us who don't like bread pudding! I must admit I made a couple minor changes, but no way are they what made this pudding delicious! Thank you so much for sharing! For any one interested in what changes I made, I added more spices (nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon) and baked in the oven for 325 for 40 minutes instead of the water method. I also only had half and half instead of cream and used maple extract instead of vanilla extract, as I had no vanilla on hand.
Great recipe. Sauce was fantastic!!! I used cinnamon/raisin bread and it was perfect. The sauce makes this without a doubt. Smells great, and fills the house with the awesome aroma of sweet bread and cinnamon.
I made this recipe for the first time tonight. I made with my homemade bread that my gave me the starter for recently. It's homemade sour dough bread that has been in our family for 30 years. I made the recipe exactly as instructed except I added cinnamon to the bread mixture before cooking. OMG! This recipe was fantastic. Soft with w crispy top, buttery, melts in your mouth like a custard. Exactly what I was looking for. Holy Yum!!! Will make it again with my homemade bread. Oh so good!!!
I've been using my own recipe for bread pudding for years now, misplaced it and needed another. I made my pudding from this recipe and I'm glad to say that I lost my old one. This is an easy, tasty recipe. I have some preferences with bread pudding, starting with a sweet bread ( Portuguese is best), adding a fruit ( none handy this time) and always using cinn and sugar. You can't skip the water bath. That's what makes the "custard" set. I haven't scalded milk since the 70's and the recipe still works fine. Enjoy it and Thanks for Sharing Mein
Easy and delicious! I added a half teaspoon of almond to both the pudding and the sauce. Mouth watering. I also found that the water pan was unnecessary, you just get a touch of browning on the edges which I like for the texture anyway.
Everyone loved this bread pudding. The sauce is a must.
I probably did something wrong. The whole thing with putting it in another pan or whatever was too much. I had to manipulate it to make it decent. The top was done but underneath it was really runny. Maybe next time.
This is the best bread pudding I've ever tasted. I even used a very stale baguette and it still turned out fantastic. It is a bit sweet so the next time I make it I will probably cut back on the sugar that I put in with the bread because the sauce is soooo sweet but sooooooo delicious! Will make it again soon. Must try this one!
I bought a chocolate babka at a bake sale last weekend, we were going to bring it for mothers day breakfast but forgot it at home. I saw it sitting in the fridge and knew it had to be used or thrown away and I immediately thought to make a bread pudding. This was the first time I've made one and we sure were not disappointed. This was super easy to put together, I ended up having enough to fill a 9x13 Pyrex dish so I baked it in a water bath in my sheet cake pan. I have to admit in was a little worried about the sauce with the cup of sugar, butter and cream but it really topped off the bread pudding perfectly. Delicious!
this was my first time trying to make bread pudding. i was looking for a recipe like my bf's grandmother makes and although this isn't it exactly its pretty close. i heard that you should use stale bread but i got over excited and i used a new loaf of orowheat cinammon raisin bread so decided to let the bread soak a little longer than 5 min. i think i'll add more raisins next time (so yes i'll be making it again). my mom said that she liked it when it was more bready (but that didn't stop her from eating it!) my sister loved it and she doesn't like bread pudding she even asked me for the recipe. now the sauce....my sister came home from work one day and went straight to the fridge looking for the left over sauce so she could have it with berries, said she'd been dreaming about it all day the next day she tried to do the same thing but was devastated to find that the sauce was all gone. oh yeah, i served the sauce on the side and cut 1/4 c sugar out.
This the best sauce for bread pudding! Very, very good!
This recipe was my first attempt at bread pudding. It was wonderful! Just like gramma uses to make (except she made a rum sauce). I used left over cinnamon bread I had frozen just to make this. I folowed the recipe exactly as written. I baked it for 1 hour 15 minites as at 60 minutes the bottom was still very custardy. It came out beautiful! Can't wait to make it for the holidays. Thanks!
This was great! I was looking for a recipe that was more of a custard consistency as I don't like dry crusty bread pudding. This is it! Super easy and really moist. I did have to cook it about 15 minutes longer than suggested. Thanks for sharing!
I have tried this recipe numerous times since Thanksgiving, and everyone raves and clamors for the recipe, or begs me to bring it to potlucks or whatever. Way to go, Missi!
Simple, reliable, tasty. Easy to modify with whatever you'd like (in my case white chocolate and cherries). Great recipe.
I have made bread pudding my whole life, trying all sorts of recipes and it was always hit or miss, too soupy or too dry. This recipe is beyond simple and the best I have ever eaten. A true delight. Custardly, fragrant, can't wait to dig in. Absolutely the best.
the pudding was very soggy. i think it calls for to much milk compared to bread. it also needs cinnamin in it. the sauce however is to die for. i had 2 tablespoons of rum to the sauce and everbody raved about it. i used a different bread pudding though.{sorry}
I used this "basic" bread pudding recipe, however, intsead of regular bread, I used Panatone (italian, sweet dessert bread). I loved it, so did my husband. Was moist and delicious.
Very good recipe with a fantastic sauce. Made 2 batches of sauce, added bourbon to one, for those who wanted a little more festive taste. Went great over ice cream too....a definite keeper and passer. Thank you
This one just isn't a thrill. It's sort of an egg custard with bread, and not a whole lot of snap. If you're looking for a basic recipe, this may be it. But plan on a disappointment if you're wanting a lot of flavor. And while the sauce is nice, I suggest you use half white and half brown sugar, and add some bourbon or brandy, as it needs some flavor, too! Personally, I'll be searching for another recipe, one with more of a wow-effect. If you choose to make this anyway, DON"T judge it immediately after it comes from the oven. Allow it to cool and "set up," or it will be too wet, like some other reviewers must have discovered. Egg custard directly from the oven needs time to cool, and so does this.
This recipe was very tasty, but mine came out a little soggy in the middle. I cooked it for an hour and then stuck a knife in the center and it came out clean. But it still seemed eggy. I live in Colorado maybe it needed to be cooked longer due to the altitude?
This was so easy and very good. The sauce is amazing! We loved it.
I changed it a bit. I used: 2 cups bread cubes 2.5 cups vanilla soy milk 1/2 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 tbsp butter 1/2 tsp cinnamon dash of salt a few drops of vanilla All the directions remain the same except I baked at 290 degrees and I didn't make the sauce.
receipe is good without suggary topping
Our whole family loves this recipe. We do add raisins and go a bit lighter on the sauce, but that's just tinkering with near perfection. We have made it many times with consistent results.
I followed this recipe pretty much to the tee, except, I did not make the sauce and I used half white/brown sugar and added a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon. I made it in the 8x8 pan in the water bath. It turned out very very watery. I almost threw it out. I salvaged most of it by removing some of the pudding from the dish and 'draining' the water by spooning it out by hand. It tasted fine, except I did have some bites that were very eggy. I was looking for a custard type bread pudding, like a decadent one I had in a restraunt. This would have been close had it not been for the eggy tastes and the watery consistency. The taste was good, we still ate it. But I will probably be trying other recipes until I get find the perfect one. Sorry.
This is by far the best bread pudding I have ever had. It's perfectly sweetened (the sauce is incredible) and moist! Even my husband loved it who doesn't like anything that's not chocolate chip cookies:)
OMG - this is FANTASTIC! The sauce does wonders! We all loved it - very filling, rich, and oh so delicious! Thank you!!
I would have liked this recipe if it didn't have the sauce. Much to sweet.
For years i have searched for a delicious bread pudding recipe and I finally found it with this! And the sauce is equally as excellent! I made it for my extended family for desert and my hard-to-please uncle said it was "decadent!" Everyone came back for 3rd and 4th helpings. My aunt began calling it "crack pudding" because it was addicting to the palette. Easy to make as well. 2 adjustments I did was, I did not line the baking pan with a towel and at the and of baking, I upped the temp to 375 for the last 15 minutes. I'm adding this to my recipe box. I suggest you make a double batch, 1 will not be enough when people try it!
