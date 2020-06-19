Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

10.20.16 Didn’t frizzle any onions, but I wouldn’t change a thing in this recipe. What the curry powder and pear bring to this soup is almost beyond words. I had part of a butternut squash already cut up, so I just cubed the rest, drizzled a little olive oil over it, and baked for about 30 minutes in the 350°F oven. Don’t even bother looking at another recipe for butternut squash soup because this one's the Superstar (and I’m tried a number of recipes, too). So glad I’ve found this recipe, only wish I’d found it sooner! ******5.14.18 UPDATE: This has become my favorite soup ever, seriously belongs in the “Hall of Fame.” I’ve made it so many times that I’ve lost count, and rarely, will you find my freezer without a container of it. I let my pears get REALLY ripe (scary ripe I suppose) until they’re super sweet. I don’t even peel them anymore, just core, chop, and into the pot. Don’t think I’ve ever served to anybody who has not asked for the recipe. It’s savory, sweet, and has just enough of a hint of curry powder (I use Madras) that you know it’s a really different butternut squash soup. Can’t say enough good things about this recipe