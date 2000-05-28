Uncooked Banana Pudding

4.7
632 Ratings
  • 5 536
  • 4 70
  • 3 17
  • 2 2
  • 1 7

Dessert in 10 minutes with vanilla pudding mix, bananas, sour cream and whipped topping.

Recipe by LeAnne

Gallery
80 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl combine sour cream, whipped topping, pudding mix and milk. Stir well. In the bottom of a trifle bowl or other glass serving dish, put a layer of cookies, then a layer of pudding mixture, then a layer of bananas. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Refrigerate until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 19g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 370.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022