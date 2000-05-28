Uncooked Banana Pudding
Dessert in 10 minutes with vanilla pudding mix, bananas, sour cream and whipped topping.
This was excellent! I made it exactly as written except I soaked the sliced bananas in acidulated water to prevent them from turning brown. I sprinkled crushed vanilla wafters on the top because the picture with the whole cookies on top doesn't look very appealing. My husband, who loves banana anything, ate it all gone!Read More
Not bad, I would cut the sour cream down to 4 ounces though, I could still taste an over powering taste of sour cream. Would make again though, just tweek it a bit. I would give 3.5 starts if I could so I will give it a 3 for now.Read More
This is delicious and super-easy. I have made 2 double batches in the past week for people at my school, it went like hotcakes. Several people asked for the recipe. I used french vanilla pudding mix, one extra-creamy CoolWhip and one Vanilla CoolWhip, 8 oz. regular sour cream and 8 oz. light sour cream. I used about 1/2 cup less milk than the full quart needed so the pudding would not be soupy. I also used Pepperidge Farm Mini-Chessmen cookies in place of the vanilla wafers. I highly recommend using Chessmen cookies, either regular size or minis, anytime you make banana pudding. They really class up the taste. That said, if you are only making a single batch, I would use the regular sour cream instead of the light, since light sour cream has a much softer texture and probably would make a 'soupier' pudding. All in all, a wonderful pudding recipe and really quick and easy! Thanks for the posting!
Not your typical banana pudding taste. I really like this one better. It's not quite as sweet and rich. Has a GREAT flavor! I like it better if you make it ahead and let it chill for 24 hours before you serve. Also, I always stir the bananas into the pudding then layer with wafer.
Wonderful banana pudding recipe. My kind of recipe, very easy and fast to make and not a ton of complicated ingredients or instructions. Tastes great. I used 2 small, 3.4 oz., boxes of vanilla pudding instead of one larger one. Stayed with the same amounts of milk, sour cream and cool whip. It was a little thicker but I actually liked the neat servings out of the bowl being less sloppy than your usual puddings. My mistake: I whisked the pudding, sour cream, cool whip and milk but discovered that some of the pudding mix was on the bottom and didn't get mixed in until I was pouring the last layer. I mixed it in as best I could but had a bit of a lumpy super thick last layer. No one noticed though as they were too busy gobbling it up. Even if you don't use this recipe, I highly recommend using any recipe calling for the vanilla pudding in the banana pudding dish and NOT banana pudding mixes. Banana pudding mix has sort of an artificial banana flavor but the real bananas and the vanilla pudding make it perfect.
this dessert was amazing, and very rich. I served it to my in laws and they loved it. I also made it with chocolate pudding, and oreos and again was a big hit. looking forward to experimenting with many pudding flavors.
This recipe was so easy my husband thought there ws no way it would be good! He is used to "his Mom's" baked banana pudding and thought this would not come close. I made it for a dinner party we had, and he LOVED it, as did every one else. I used light sour cream, light cool whip, and 1% milk, and I couldn't imagine it any better. Thanks for the easy recipe it ROCKS!
Made this last night for girl's night with ALL fat free or low fat ingredients. It was such a big hit! I had some today, 24hrs later, and found it to be even better, now that the cookies have softened up. This was great, different, and sooo easy!
Sooo good!! I used sugar free pudding, fat free milk, and light cool whip with delicious results, and a little less guilt!! It is also wonderful poured into a graham cracker crust
Wonderful, easy recipe. I always end up using more bananas than what this calls for though...Update: Every time I make this one I get raves. I think its the sour cream.
This recipe is DELICIOUS! My family loved it. First time I made it exactly as stated. However, the second time I substituted the sour cream with soy sour cream and the milk for plain soy milk (due to milk allergies in my family). It tasted exactly the same! Will make again and again!
You will love this Banana Pudding!!! Whenever we have a picnic or pot luck I am always asked to make this. For those of you that said you soak your bananas before making I really don't think you need to do that. I have never had mine turn brown in this pudding recipe. I am not sure if it is the sour cream that stops them from turning or what but they don't. Also I finish this off with pudding not wafers then I crush some wafers and sprinkle on top. This recipe will not disappoint ....
I think it's the sour cream that really makes this recipe... I tried another banana pudding recipe on here that used cream cheese and did not care for it. I used french vanilla pudding mix instead of vanilla, honey graham crackers instead of vanilla wafers, and lite sour cream instead of regular sour cream. I also coated the bananas with lemon juice so they wouldn't brown. I also only used about 2/3 of the container of whipped topping for the pudding mixture - I used the remaining 1/3 as my top layer. I placed vanilla wafers on top of the final whipped topping layer just for looks... Anyway I made it the night before to allow the graham crackers to soak in the pudding mixture. I got RAVE reviews on this one - people said that for a northern girl, I can make awesome banana pudding down here in the South :)
This was the best banana pudding ever! It was a huge hit this thanksgiving! Thank:)
May all time favorite recipe! I added more banans because people said it was a bit skimpy on them. I also added more cookies - I lined the bottom of the pan and the top too! This is a mega keeper - so light and fluffy it will make you eyes roll back in your head!
Tasty, although I added lots, lots, lots more bananas. Sliced them down into thin slices and sprinkled them with reconstituted lemon juice to make sure they wouldn't turn black. Used regular flavored instance vanilla pudding, but probably will use French vanilla next time and/or add vanilla extract. Wanted just a tad more vanilla flavoring. Used generic vanilla wafer cookies, so maybe that might make a difference as well.
This is just as tasty with lowfat/fat free sour cream, "free" whipped topping, sugar free pudding and nonfat milk or fat free evaporated milk. To keep your bananas from browning quickly, you can toss them in just a tablespoon of lemon juice. For a more banana flavor, I suggest using banana instant pudding.
Worth every 5 star if only for how easy it is to make. I used everything with reduced cals a little less milk since the low cal pudding is a little softer than regular pudding mix. Think I'll try it with ginger snaps next.
This is probably my favorite recipe for Banana Pudding. It's not too sweet like the ones which use condensed milk. I lower the fat and calories by using 1% milk and fat-free frozen whipped topping. It is still just as delicious.
Absolutely fabulous recipe! Very fluffy and light! I followed recipe EXACTLY. To the reviewer whose pudding was "soupy", I would bank that she either didn't use the correct size of pudding box (it is the LARGER 5 ounce box, not the smaller 3.5 ounce) or she actually prepared the pudding with milk in addition to the milk in the recipe. This banana pudding, as made per the recipe stands up completely tall and firm adjacent to any cut portion. Will make again and again!!
My husband was highly skeptical about this when I told him there was sour cream in it. He was very pleasantly surprised. It was delicious!
My diabetic aunt made a low sugar and lowfat version of this using sugar free instant pudding and sugar free Cool Whip, skim milk, lowfat sour cream and reduced fat Nilla wafers. I use 2 pkgs of the sugar free instant pudding and 4 cups of milk and whisk this together for a full 2 minutes before folding in the sour cream and Cool Whip. It makes a big recipe, good for a crowd.
I made this recipe over the weekend for my boyfriend. I used skim milk and soaked the bananas in 7-UP before layering them. At first I wasn't too sure of the taste because while I was mixing all I could taste was the sour cream but after chilling for several hours it was perfect and my boyfriend said it was incredible. I liked it too!
Made this as written, but used low fat ingredients for everything other then the sour cream, just because that is what I had on hand. This came out very good, but does need to be made a day ahead of time for the wafers to soften up. Will make again for a quick no bake dessert during the hot summer months here in the desert!! Thanks for another great AR recipe!!
this was pretty good. i made a double batch and it came out pretty soupy. so next time i will mix the sour cream and whipped cream together instead of mixing it in with the pudding mix and layer it on top of the pudding mix
Absolutely the best Banana Pudding recipe I've come across! I like the almost mousse consistency of the pudding and that it's not overbearingly sweet. It's just right! Made this for a Memorial Day picnic and it was the first dessert that disappeared & everyone wanted the recipe! Excellent and quick & super easy!!
Everyone loved this! I made mine in an 11x8 glass dish since I don't have a trifle bowl. I did my layers as: cookies, pudding, bananas, cookies, pudding, bananas, pudding, then crushed the remaining cookies and sprinkled them on top. Covered it, and chilled it overnight and served it the next night for dessert, and it was inhaled! Seriously easy and so delicious, I will be making this again happily as well as at the insistent request of my family! Thankyou!
Amazingly easy and good. The only change we made was to use additional bananas. Thanks so much for sharing this!
I love this pudding! It is a family recipe now. I have used skim milk and light sour cream and it taste the same!
This recipe will be used often!!! I made earlier in the day. Delicious. I added 1/2 pkg. of regular (8 oz.) cream cheese to milk mixture first in kitchen aid mixer for about 3 minutes to blend in well, then added other ingredients. With banana slices, put them in a little water with lemon juice to keep them from browning. Awesome recipe!!! Thanks for sharing.
Very delicious! Even better overnight after all the pudding is soaked up in the bananas and cookies. I strongly suggest you prepare the night before serving. My only concern was that the pudding was a little too soupy. I will probably add less milk next time to make it a little thicker.
Don't panic if you don't have time to thaw the whipped topping--I thawed for 15 minutes in a bowl of hot water then whipped it smooth with a hand mixer. I substituted banana cream pudding for the vanilla. My last layer was banana, which didn't look very appetizing. I topped it crumbled nilla wafers. Next time I think I'll try real whipped topping for the pudding mixture and topping. This worked great! I prepared it in 15 minutes.
I didn't try this out yet, but plan on making it this week for a coworker's birthday. He asked for a banana pudding with vanilla wafers. Anyhow, I love watching the Food Network and two different personalities had suggestions that are perfect for this recipe: Sandra Lee said that she will put the milk in the freezer for 15 minutes before mixing it up in her banana pudding. The second came from the Neely's. They made their own whipped cream by using 1 cup heavy cream, 4 Tbsp confectioners sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. Just mix the heavy cream for a couple of minutes, add the confectioner's sugar and mix until you have soft peaks. Fold in the vanilla. In the case of this recipe, I would fold in the sour cream, pudding mix and milk at this point.
Yum!! makes alot!! use your biggest bowl
i love this recipe i always make cooked banana pudding i never made it like this very good i will be using this again
We really liked this banana pudding recipe. I didn't use anywhere near the amount of Nilla Wafers the recipe calls for and I really don't see how you could use an entire 16-ounce box and not have there be way too much cookie in the dessert. I used about 2/3 of a 12-ounce box and it ended up being perfect. I finished with a layer of pudding mixture with Nilla Wafers sticking partway out of the top around the edge of the dish and then crumbled up about 6 more Nilla Wafers on top. I really liked the slight tanginess the sour cream gives to this dessert. Other recipes that call for sweetened condensed milk are just way too sweet. I'll definitely make this one over and over. Thanks for sharing, LeAnne!
Excellent and easy recipe! Instead of using whole wafers on top, i crushed some in a ziploc and sprinkled them on top. Followed with powdered sugar. This is a keeper for sure!
First time ever making banana pudding, it turned out great. It was so easy & quick. I made double batch. I did use the bite size waffers instead of the traditional size, and crumbled some for the top layer. I also sprinkled the banana slices with lemon juice to keep them from turning brown.
My family loves layered banana pudding and this is special because of the addition of sour cream. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the pudding and mixed only about half of the whipped topping into the pudding, then put a thin layer of the whipped topping on top of the pudding. My husband and I only had one helping because my daughters had their friends over and they ate what was left.
It was a big hit.... Very easy to make.
Awesome. Good balance by using sour cream. I used 3 oz of pudding w/ 6 cups of milk (like making reg. pudding by the box). Seperately combined by sour cream and cool whip. Seperately made my pudding. Layered like this: Wafers, pudding, s. cream/whip mix, bananas. Repeat. Was asked for the recipe. So good. Definitely will use this again! Oh, I used light s. cream, lite cool whip, 2% milk, and sugar free topping - still stinkin' awesome.
This was great!! Very easy and simple. My 2 yr. old helper had a wonderful time. It takes about 10 minutes to get everything ready then another 5 or so to assemble. I layered mine in a trifle bowl with 4 layers and got many compliments. I have made other banana puddings with cream cheese instead of the sour cream and this one tasted lighter and not as rich. More kid friendly in my opinion.I would definitely recommend this.
Easy and great tasting! I opted to use only 1 2/3 C. of milk to keep it from being soupy. But for my first time ever making Banana Pudding this was about the easiest recipe I could have chosen!
hi! this recipe sounds delicious! i was just wondering if it would work if i used it as a mousse/frosting of sorts and poured it on a cupcake. would the cupcakes get soggy?
I had fun with this, thank you for sharing. I too dipped the banana's in lemon juice to prevent it from browning.
I have made this several times now, and used some different variations. I usually layer with the cookies on bottom, then the bananas (so they're covered up as others have said), then the pudding mixture, and then I usually put another layer of whipped cream on top with a few crumbled vanilla wafers, just for presentation. I have made this with fat free sour cream and 2% milk, I've also used both regular vanilla pudding and french vanilla pudding, and I've also made a couple of times with fat-free sugar-free vanilla pudding for my diabetic niece. All variations have turned out wonderful, the only thing I've had problems with was when I used the fat-free sugar-free pudding I found it didn't mix as easily so I had to make sure I added the pudding after I had mixed the other ingredients together and had my hand mixer at the ready to blend it in well. Other than that it was wonderful. A good dessert that is very yummy and not too rich. My family has started expecting me to make this for family get-togethers and it is so easy that I'll keep doing it. Thanks for the recipe!
My family and I did not like this recipe at all! The filling was way to thick and I even added 2 extra cups of milk. This recipe didn't seem to have enough flavor either. I will stick with my old recipe and will not be making this again!
Yummy Yummy Yummy and SOOOO easy. I cook for other families and it was great to layer 3 seperate tupper ware containers full! I will make this again and try it with light sour cream. It calls for whole milk but I used 1% and it came out great.
Yummy! Very rich and flavorful, especially with vanilla pudding. My only trouble was this: I refuse to use Cool Whip (hydrogenated vegetable oil and high fructose corn syrup...no thanks, I try not to eat plastic when I can help it ;)) I used real whipped cream from a pressurized can, which I believe kept the pudding from setting up correctly (since real cream has lots of water in it). Is there a version of this for those of us who prefer REAL food and not laboratory-manufactured chemicals?
Kids and adults at our church potluck scarfed this dessert up! The bowl was empty real quick! Everyone asked for the recipe and was pretty amazed that the recipe called for sour cream (the "secret" ingredient). This is a must have!
The pudding mixture remained watery? I cannot figure out why? If anyone has suggestions, please help me solve the mystery.
THE BEST BANANA PUDDING EVEN THE LOW FAT VERSION!! I have made this several times and EVERY time people beg me for the recipe. There is never any left over. I make it with fat free cool whip, fat free sour cream, skim milk, sugar free vanilla pudding (use two of the large boxes) and low fat vanilla wafer cookies and it is still AMAZING!!! Also, I line the bottom of the glass dish with the whole cookies, but I crumble the rest of the cookies and layer the pudding and bananas with the crumbled wafer cookies so you get cookie in EVERY bite!!
it was very easy and delicious! My son and husband devoured it! The sour cream gives it a bit of a tangy taste. I can't wait to make it for company!!!
Huge success. Felt bad about all the fat and calories though. So I went with fat-free sour cream, light whipping cream, reduced fat vanilla wafers, and stayed with the whole milk. People loved it!! Became an instant family favorite.
AMAZING! It's the quickest and most delicious go-to dessert! Everybody loves it and the sour cream really adds a nice depth to such a simple recipe. Super Yum!
I made this for my students (high school seniors) and the response was a unilateral thumbs-up! Even the girl who doesn't like bananas liked it! I made it just as written, although I ended up not using as many bananas or nilla wafers as called for, this was likely due to the size of the dishes I had used. I will definitely make this again!
Wonderful recipe!!! Tasted great and everyone liked it. The sour cream does make it richer and a more special than just normal banana pudding. Tasted even better the next day when the flavors blended more and the cookies softened.
Ths was awesome. Used lite cool whip. It was better than my mothers use to be. That is the first time I can ever say that about anything. Will be making it again soon. Let sit overnight for best flavor.
This was a big hit. Someone suggested I bring this dish to every function from now on.
This recipe is so fast and easy, on top of being delicious. I made it low fat by using sugar free pudding, skim milk, lite sour cream and lite cool whip, and it was still so rich. I've made it twice, and it's def. a keeper!!!
SUPER YUMMY!!! This recipe takes me back to my childhood. This original is really tasty and the reduced fat version (I made a healthier version with reduced fat ingredients) is fantastic too! Thank you!
A HIT! Everyone loved it!!
my sweetheart was craving banana pudding for last couple of days. So we looked up the recipe.While he was taking an afternoon nap, i made it for him.after tasting the pudding it became an unstoppable experience.only a small portion was left of the large bowl by the time we realized it.YUMMY!!! SUPERB!
WOW! I was raised to believe that banana pudding must hang out in the fridge for at least 24 hours to be worth a darn. I had a birthday emergency today for a banana pudding fiend however, so I gave this recipe a shot and had very low expectations-I took a little taste after mixing the ingredients and wasn't impressed. After two hours in the fridge, I served this and WOW WOW WOW was it incredible!!! The only thing that was wrong is that the cookies were still a tiny bit crunchy but my guests actually said they had never had it this way before but really liked it. The best part is that it took a ridiculously small amount of time to make. I am SO glad I found this recipe, right on!!! Thanks for sharing!
Perfection!
This is simply an amazing recipe. The pudding is firm, thick, and rich. It's not overly sweet. I would recommend using less vanilla wafers.
Exactly what I was looking for. This is a stellar, super-simple dessert. Great tasting and also fun if you let the kids help.
Didn't change a thing except to crush some cookies to go on top. Best banana pudding ever!
This is without a doubt the easiest and best no hassle Banana Pudding recipe I have ever come across. This didn't last 24 hours in our house and there are only 2 of us. I used skim milk and light sour cream and Creamy Cool Whip (I did use 6 bananas instead of just 4 - we love them!) - I put it in a 2 quart corningware dish - spread some pudding in the bottom and then layered MINI Vanilla wafers then bananas - pudding - mini wafers - bananas - pudding. It holds together perfect so doesn't look like mush when you plate it. I will never use another recipe. If I could give it more stars I would!! This is a perfect recipe as it is!!! THANK YOU OP for this - I will never go back to the stove top for this again!!!! Yummo is all I can say! =)
I made this for a family gathering and now everyone asks me to bring this super easy dessert. I made it the day before and let it sit in the frig. It only gets better with time.
This is my favorite recipe for banana pudding, and it's very hard to beat. I agree, you should never leave the bananas on top, they turn horribly dark. Better to seal them off with a layer of pudding or whipped cream and top with crushed cookies.
The banana pudding recipe ever!!! My family loves it
This recipe was pretty good. I only gave it four stars because unfortunately, it's not as good as Aunt Betty's banana pudding (from this site.) I tried this one because I didn't have any sweetened condensed milk, which is required for the other recipe. So it was good, just not as good.
This was so simple to make and it is so! delicious. I used about a 1/2 cup of sour cream and dipped the bananas in a lemon juice and water mix to slow down their browning. 1/4 cup water 2tbs lemon juice. Must make again
This is a quick, solid banana pudding recipe. It is good and I wouldn't mind serving it to other people. It was very easy to make. You can also use reduced fat sour cream or whipped cream. I don't like really sweet desserts, so this is good without being overly sweet. I'm not sure if it is the best or will be the best I ever have, but it's solid. UPDATE: On Day One, I gave this four stars. Now I'm revising it up to five stars! It tastes even better on Day Two!! Actually, it tastes amazing on Day Two!
This is really good. Of course as I was getting ready to make it I realized I didn't have 2 boxes of vanilla pudding. I used one french vanilla and one white chocolate. I also replaced the sour cream with vanilla yogurt since I had some to use up.I used up what wafers I had (less than 1/2 box) and ground up some graham crackers to use with the layers ending with them on top. I also mix my bananas in pudding mix. Good next day too :)
The whole family loved this! I halved the recipe and refrigerated the pudding/sour cream/milk/whipped topping mixture for a few hours before serving. I topped with bananas and mini nilla wafers just before serving. It was a hit!
As much as I hate to admit it, my family declared this the best banana pudding I've ever made. I have always cooked a banana pudding on a hot stove, with no pudding-mix-shortcuts, stirring constantly - thinking that was the only way to make a really good banana pudding. How wrong I was. This was delicious. Much lighter and more refreshing than the thick custard type puddings. We polished the whole thing off in one sitting and the kids immediately begged me to make another! Thanks, LeAnne - this is a terrific pudding!
Simple,Creamy and so good. I should have doubled it.I used the mini vanilla wafers.
Absolutely delicious! Every time I make this recipe it disappears that same day! Get requests for it all the time. Used this pudding as a topping on a 9x13 pan cake, WOW, that was gone in no time too. When using it as a topping just mix in the bananas and I crumbled vanilla wafers as a topping. I highly recommend this pudding recipe! Thanks LeAnne for sharing!
Very good! I have already made this twice!! The second time, I added a tsp of vanilla extract for flavor. I believe when I make it next, I will decrease the cool whip. Excellent and it has become a family favorite already!! Thank you for the great recipe!
It was a super hit. I prepared it exactly per the recipe and everyone loved it. It took me barely 7 mins to put it together, definitely recommend it for parties !!
This is really good, old-fashioned comfort food. It's so tasty served cold on a summer afternoon! My husband couldn't stop eating it! It is fast and oh so simple. I used light dairy products and it turned out just fine. We will make again.
Great recipe! Even my daughter could make it and everyone agreed it was delicious!
Huzzah! Doubled the recipe as well to fill my punch/trifle bowl! My two cents: use the mini wafers! They are similar in size to banana slices and keep it even looking for presentation. Also, I saved my 16 oz sour cream container to help portion perfectly even layers. With a double batch, fill your 16 oz sour cream container to the brim each time for 5 even layers.
This was a hit with the whole clan. Very easy and I also recommend to make it early in the day if serving at night or making the day before to let the cookies soften.
I substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream and increased the pudding mix to 2 (3.5 oz.) boxes since that's what I had on hand. Turned out great, especially after soaking for the night. The flavors seemed to meld together more.
Fantastic and so easy! I used almond milk and it came out great, too. Next time, I'll use 5 bananas because I had more pudding mixture and cookies left over.
I'm a single man who has just entered the world of cooking. I love banana pudding and my mom still bakes the best(however it is the cooked version, no instant pudding). This recipe however was excellent, especially since it required no cooking on my part. When even a non experienced cook, can make it and get rave reviews, that tells you something about a great recipe. I did like the one comment that was posted. I suggest that you do save some ot the topping to cover the banana's like one reviewer suggested. This is especially true, if you don't eat it all quickly, the bananas on top tend to brown the next day. The pudding actually tasted better to m e on the second day, than the first. I would highly recommend it. Now I can look Genius at those covered dish outings and no one will know my true secret, unless they ask of course.
Absolutely delicious! Ate some the first day and thought it might be a little too sweet, but apparently all it needed was a night in the fridge for the ingredients to "marry". Smooth, creamy, just wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe.
It was quick and easy to make. I made it exactly by the recipe, and it turned out great! My husband AND my children enjoyed it.
I have made this recipe for very large functions (and have had to bring copies of the recipe with me to pass out). Even folks who have said they don't like banana pudding taste it and rave about it once they've heard others talk about how good it is. Very simple to make -- it's just unbelievable! I usually do a layer of pudding, layer of cookies, another layer of pudding, layer of cookies, layer of pudding, lots of bananas in the center, and then another layer of pudding, layer of cookies, layer of pudding, layer of cookies and then a layer of pudding. On the top, I push cookies down the side and then make a beautiful design with the cookies for the top. Always a hit because people love a lot of cookies.
this was the quickest and easiest banana pudding to make and so delicious.. It didn't last very long at my house. I used sugar-free fat free instant vanilla pudding, and light sour cream..
O M G this was so heavenly & sublime! my husband could not stop coohing & aaahing! i used sugar free vanilla pudding, skim milk, & light cool whip. (but regular sour cream) however, i skipped the cookies. & i didnt layer. what i did was chop up 2 bananas & mixed it in the batch. i then bought mini graham cracker crusts for little tarts. i brushed those w/egg whites & baked for 5 mins @ 375. when those cooled, i heaped a mountain of this pudding mix & topped it w/ chopped walnuts & sliced bananas. im sorry, but the cookies seemed too much! the pudding mixture, though, is brought to another level w/the sour cream.... very fancy !
This is so easy, quick, and delicious!!! I didn't change a thing except to top with cool whip and sprinkle with crushed vanilla wafers. Everyone loved it.
I was about to make banana pudding dessert because I had some Nilla wafers and remember my husband said he liked it. Not sure why but I asked him how, and he said just mash up cookies add pudding and bananas.....ugh. I found this and WOW, it is to die for. So easy, made it in under 10 mins. Used banana pudding bacause that's what I had. Great one thanks! *QUICK TIP*.....A reviewer mentioned that the filling was watery prior to filling. Because it's instant pudding, throw it in the fridge for just a few minutes and it thickens right up to perfect consistency
Don't forget - INSTANT vanilla Pudding! Haha! Wonderful! My husband and my kids ate it ALL in 2 days! DELICIOUS! I crumbled Nilla Wafers on top instead!
I don't care for banana pudding but my husband loves it so decided to give this recipe a try and it was WONDERFUL! My husband absolutely loved it and so did my co-workers. Everyone wasnts the recipe.
It was a hit with my Christmas Eve dinner! I added some whipped cream on top and spinkled with cinnamon! Delicious!
