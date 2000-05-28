Uncooked Banana Pudding

I have made this several times now, and used some different variations. I usually layer with the cookies on bottom, then the bananas (so they're covered up as others have said), then the pudding mixture, and then I usually put another layer of whipped cream on top with a few crumbled vanilla wafers, just for presentation. I have made this with fat free sour cream and 2% milk, I've also used both regular vanilla pudding and french vanilla pudding, and I've also made a couple of times with fat-free sugar-free vanilla pudding for my diabetic niece. All variations have turned out wonderful, the only thing I've had problems with was when I used the fat-free sugar-free pudding I found it didn't mix as easily so I had to make sure I added the pudding after I had mixed the other ingredients together and had my hand mixer at the ready to blend it in well. Other than that it was wonderful. A good dessert that is very yummy and not too rich. My family has started expecting me to make this for family get-togethers and it is so easy that I'll keep doing it. Thanks for the recipe!