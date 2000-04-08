Banana Pudding I

I had a whole bunch of bananas and a box of boring wheat cookies that no one wanted to eat in the cupboard. I stumbled upon this recipe in my search to use up both ingredients. And I was pleasantly surprised! I made a few small changes as suggested by other users. I doubled the recipe and only used the egg yolks. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly for the pudding part. My pudding thickened beautifully and without any problems. I think it is possible that the users who couldn't get the pudding to thicken may have had the heat set too low. Everyone's oven heats differently, so you have to take that into account. You want the pudding hot enough, but NOT boiling. Mine took about 10-15 minutes to thicken. After I removed it from the heat and let it cool down a little, I added 2 finely chopped bananas to the pudding itself. I crushed up the wheat cookies I had on hand into crumbs and made a sort of graham cracker type crust at the bottom of my glass dish. I added some melted butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the crumbs and let the crust toast in the oven for 5 minutes. I let that cool down and then I put the pudding on top. I sliced 2 more bananas for decoration and I also added some more cookie crumbs on top. I let it chill for a few hours before dessert time. My husband couldn't believe that I made this myself, that is how good it was! We ate the whole bowl. When I asked if I should make it again, everyone in the family said YES! So, thanks for the wonderful recipe!