Banana Pudding I
This is a recipe that's been handed down from my grandmother. My whole family loves it and we all grew up on it! Hope you enjoy it!
I really liked this easy recipe, all the ingredients on hand. The only thing I was disappointed about was the size of the dish I made it in. Be sure to use only an 8x8 or a 8x10 dish. I used a 9x13 dish and the pudding was only about 1/2 inch deep. I was so disappointed. Next time I will just double the recipe for a 9x13. Otherwise, very good.Read More
I make this pudding to see if the texture was grainy and it was as I expected. Cooking egg whites in a sauce or pudding is a culinary no-no. The flavor was good but that texture.....I would suggest 6 egg yolk and NO white. The texture will be velvet.Read More
This Recipe is acceptional, but the milk ingredient in it should be partially replace with heavy cream or half-n-half. I stirred the milk to be thicken for almost 10 minutes, and it lacked the fat within to thicken. If the creator made a note about using part heavy cream, then my banana pudding would come out looking 5 times thicker and it would not take 3 hours to just be less thin. Next time, I will (and to everyone else), use at least 1/4 of the requested milk indgredient amount(ex: reciepe ask for 1 cup of milk, instead...use 3/4 of milk and 1/4 of heavy cream).
I love LOVE this recipe. Its delicious. The only thing I do different is use just the egg yolks and I cook on medium heat until pudding thickens. I've made this for cook outs and its always a hit! I took the picture of this recipe too. Sooooo good!
I'm giving this recipe 2 stars not for the taste, but for the vague directions. I "know" how to make pudding it is basic. I "know" that you should get the pudding thick enough to coat the back of a spoon and when you run your finger down it you can tell it has thickened up. What tripped me up in this recipe is the statement "when mixture begins to thicken" indicating at the beginning of the thickening process you take the pudding off the burner. If you follow the directions and do that you will have runny pudding like so many folks with this recipe including myself had. I thought it might thicken up when I refrigerated it, but that is not the case. Cook this pudding until it is thickened than take it off the burner and you should be ok. The flavor was lovely and I think I would make it again, but next time using my skills and knowledge as a cook and not depending on a recipe that has a slight flaw that will produce a desert that isn't "right"
This is just like what my mom made many years ago. I followed the recipe and it turned out great. It thickened just like it is supposed to. Stirred in the bananas and then placed nilla wafers on top. Tasted great!
Delicious!! Just like my Grandmother's! I use the ingredients exactly as stated. If your pudding is runny, you need to cook it longer. If your pudding is really runny when you remove it from the pan, it will also be runny when you serve it. You will know when you see the change in constitency of your pudding that it's ready to take off the heat. Enjoy, this is a GREAT recipe!!
Made this for a friend's birthday as it is her favorite dessert. Turned out great! I upped the vanilla, used three bananas, only egg whites, and almost a whole box of vanilla wafers, but I followed everything else as written. Had no problems with runniness, stickiness, etc. I think the trick may be to stir (constantly) with a whisk so that air gets in to the pudding, preventing lumps and allowing it to cool more evenly. I would agree that if you plan to get 18 servings out of this, they will be tiny. I really couldn't see any more than 12.
I am a BIG banana-pudding lover, and I really enjoyed this receipe. This receipe was so much easier than those double-boiler receipes. My recommedations: (1) use an 8x8 dish (unless you double it to ingredients), and (2) turn up the heat a little to thicken up the mixture.
I liked how the easiness of this recipe. And, maybe the egg whites may complicate the smooth texture of this recipe. But, using 3 eggs, is less expensive than using 6 egg yolks. The other change I made to this recipe is that I ran the milk and 2 bananas through the blender and the highest speed. Then I added this mixture to the other ingredients. Not only did it help use up more bananas, which I have plenty of, but it added more banana flavor. I like the genuine banana flavor as opposed to the fake banana flavor derived from the boxed recipes. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. It does remind me of my grandparents. They made do with what they had on hand while living as economically as possible.
My first attempt at homemade pudding..it is WONDERFUL! And easy to boot! I used a double boiler and whisked the mixture constantly until thickened. I crushed nilla wafers and sprinkled on top to keep from getting a "film" and it also made a really pretty presentation.
This is my first time making pudding from scratch. I absolutely could not think of eating pudding out of a box so I tried this recipe for my banana pudding. WOW!!! I read most of the reviews and made the following changes: 1. I doubled the recipe 2. I only had 9 eggs so I used 8 yolks and one whole egg 3. In place of the 4 cups of milk I used 3 cups of whole milk and 1 cup of half and half 4. Instead of 1 1/3 cups of sugar, I only used one cup and it was plenty sweet 5. I doubled the vanilla to 2 teaspoons 6. I stirred the pudding for 12 minutes and it thickened beautifully then I strained it and cooled it so that I could put the banana pudding layers together That's it -- this is now my go to for pudding w
I made this last Sunday. I added more bananas and wafers to taste. Taste almost like my Granny’s, the culinary artist.
This recipe is GREAT!! Everybody loved it!! 1 time I made it the exact way except I always dip my bananas in lemon juice. 2nd time I doubled the recipe. I used whole 3 1/2c milk and 1/2c of half and half, only used egg yolks, and used the whites for the meringue. I always use a little more vanilla and I add a little nutmeg. It was simply the best! Next time I will probably use a little more milk because I only use the yolks.
This was terrific! I was in a panic on Thanksgiving when I couldn't find my husband's grandmother's banana pudding recipe - it's a traditional favorite - and went on a frantic search on this site to find somthing similar. This is it! I've always used evaporated milk though, so I used it w/this - turned out great! I would recomend using a litle less vanilla though - it was a tiny bit to strong. I'd also suggest making this the night before. Banana pudding ALWAYS tastes beter the next day!
Great results! Here's what I did: 4 egg yolks. Medium heat. Only took about 12 minutes to thicken. Smooth and creamy and delicious. I also added a smashed banana to the pudding in the end in addition to the sliced banana in the bottom of the pan. Yummy!
This was FABULOUS! My kids devoured it and my husband loved it. I did use about 1/2 cup of half and half in the milk portion and added an extra egg yolk. Will definitely make again.
I followed this one exactly, even extended the heating time but it was still so liquidy, just like water. My husband stuck it in the freezer so it would freeze, he ate it that way.
i went exactly by the recipe = awesome; exactly how my nana makes it! to serve 12 i usually make double the batch and top it off with homemade whipcream. yum!
I basically followed your recipe (with wonderfully tasty results) but I just put the yolks in, instead of the whole egg. I remembered a recipe my mom had and she only put the yolks in. I was disappointed at the amount it made. Must be small servings...
The pudding was good. The texture was smooth. Be sure to keep stirring until thick. You will need to double the recipe to fit a 9 x 13 pan.
The first and only Banana Pudding I'll ever make. Thanks alot Sara...
This recipe is awesome!!! The only thing is that the pudding takes sooooo long to thicken. I cranked up the heat and it still turned out fine. Also I took 3 egg whites and beat until fluffy while gradually added 1/4 cup of sugar to create a meringue to go on top. I then put it in the oven for 15 minutes to brown the top and it was scrumptious. Update: I have been making this pudding for almost 10 years and I believe I have now "perfected the recipe! So as to not burn the pudding, you can substitute a 1/4 of the milk content for heavy whipping cream and it will thicken up and smooth out great. i.e. instead of 2 cups of milk add 1 1/2 cups of milk and a 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream. I also do not put any egg whites in the pudding. I love meringue on my banana pudding and I take all the eggs the recipe calls for and only add yolks while using the whites to make delicious meringue with the recipe I included earlier. To DIE for!
Wonderful recipe. I was looking for a recipe like my mom-in-law makes. This certainly did not disappoint! I used 2C milk just like the recipe calls for but did use egg yolks instead of entire egg. In addition, as another writer suggested, I cooked my bananas with my sugar/flour mixture. This gave the pudding a very distinct banana flavor throughout! I will definitely make this again. It was the hit of the Easter dessert table.
I doubled the recipe as recommended for a 9 x 13in pan and I am glad I did. I made a couple of modifications. The doubled recipe calls for 4 cups of milk, I wanted to substitue 1cup with heavy cream. I actually made a mistake at dumped an entire pint of heavy cream in plus the 3 cups of milk. It turned out so awesome and I got such rave reviews from everyone at the Memorial Day function that I will continue to make that mistake again! I also seperated out the whites from the 6 eggs and used only yokes in the pudding and saved the whites for a meringue topping. It turned out fabulously creamy, rich, and perfect! The Meringue topping kept it from getting "skin" on top and I recommend that as well. I used Meringue II by Saundra from this site.
I had a whole bunch of bananas and a box of boring wheat cookies that no one wanted to eat in the cupboard. I stumbled upon this recipe in my search to use up both ingredients. And I was pleasantly surprised! I made a few small changes as suggested by other users. I doubled the recipe and only used the egg yolks. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly for the pudding part. My pudding thickened beautifully and without any problems. I think it is possible that the users who couldn't get the pudding to thicken may have had the heat set too low. Everyone's oven heats differently, so you have to take that into account. You want the pudding hot enough, but NOT boiling. Mine took about 10-15 minutes to thicken. After I removed it from the heat and let it cool down a little, I added 2 finely chopped bananas to the pudding itself. I crushed up the wheat cookies I had on hand into crumbs and made a sort of graham cracker type crust at the bottom of my glass dish. I added some melted butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the crumbs and let the crust toast in the oven for 5 minutes. I let that cool down and then I put the pudding on top. I sliced 2 more bananas for decoration and I also added some more cookie crumbs on top. I let it chill for a few hours before dessert time. My husband couldn't believe that I made this myself, that is how good it was! We ate the whole bowl. When I asked if I should make it again, everyone in the family said YES! So, thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This recipe is like similar one that used to be on a Nilla wafer box and I've been looking for. I like the butter it gives the pudding richness and shee.
I doubled the recipe and omitted the egg whites. I used 12 egg yolks and whipped them with the sugar and flour. Made it a bit more expensive but man it was worth it! I used bananas that were turning a bit brown in order to get more banana flavor. This was the best banana pudding Ive ever had.
Took raters advice and used 6 egg yolks instead of 3 eggs. It was an okay pudding. I wouldn't say fabulous but it was okay. Easy to prepare. I used 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of heavy cream so the thickening time was not that much.
My first attempt at a banana pudding and it turned out great. It helped reading the other reviews because it does take 10-15 minutes to thicken (I would of given up if I didn't read that). I used a smaller dish per the other reviews too. However, it came out delicious - no need to add or delete ingredients.
This was exactly the recipe I was looking for.....an old fashioned banana pudding from my childhood. This made a very large banana pudding after I put it together with 3 medium bananas and two layers of vanilla wafers. I mixed the dry ingredients in a microwave-safe mixing bowl, then I whisked the eggs and 2 cups of milk (skim -- all I had on hand) and vanilla. I poured the well whisked egg-milk mixture through a sieve into the dry mixture to filter any little particles that might lump. Once I had whisked the entire pudding until well mixed, I placed it in the microwave oven and cooked on high for 2 minutes. Took it out and whisked well, then put it back for 2 more minutes. I whisked it well again, and because it was thickening, I microwaved 1 minute at a time, whisking well after each minute until it reached the desired consistency. I layered the bottom of the serving bowl with vanilla wafters, spread a thin layer of pudding, then cut 3 bananas over the layer of pudding. I covered the bananas with the remainder of the pudding and then covered the top with vanilla wafers. I used HOMEMADE vanilla wafers from a little local bakery near us...Slatonbakery.com. Delicious and so easy! (Warning: The pudding will thicken around the edges first, but if you whisk well each time, it will be smooth and will not have lumps.)
Wow! Really good homemade banana pudding! I picked this recipe because it was very close to my french pastry cream recipe, which is out of this world, and it tasted very similar except not as thick. Only change I did was to double the recipe so i would have a deep 9x13" dish and good thing I did. I probably added 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons vanilla. I added until it was to my liking and after doubling everything else, I left the butter at 2 tablespoons (only to save on fat a little). Also, the author didn't mention if you bring it to the boil, but I figured since it's eggs, you have to. And that was when it got really thick anyway. I was a bit hesitant to put hot filling over the bananas, I thought they might turn black. So I whisked in 2 ice cubes to cool it a little more and poured it over the bananas and cookies very warm, not hot. But to my relief, the bananas did not turn one bit brown. I topped my dish with whipped cream. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe. I also put it in the oven for around 15-20 minutes or until golden brown on top. Then refrigerate because the baking will soften the cookies and brown the bananas some. Thanks!
Tasted great but was a little thin. Might add a bit more flour.
Oh! This recipe was simply... The Best! My household loved it and so did I, it makes you want to lick the bowl! I doubled the recipe and added more bananas, wafers, & milk for a southern taste and it was just delicious! Thank you for taking me back to my childhood memories!
Very good recipe. My mom makes hers this way too. I did seperate and only used the egg yolks though.
I loved it...It was the first time I made it. It had great flavor, mine didn't set too well, I prolly didn't cook it long enough, wasn't really sure how long. I also agree with another reviewer that a smaller dish may make this a little deeper, was quite shallow, but the flavor was spot on...and I didn't notice any 'grainy' as another reviewer said...IDK!
I did everything as directed and the pudding did not thicken up until I added corn starch. So I am not sure if an ingredient was missed in error or if I possibly did do something wrong I was not aware of. The idea was good but did not execute as I expected.
This is great!!!! I added just a 1/2 cup more of milk. My hubby likes banana pudding runny.
Perfect!! Didn't have to change a thing and the family and guests loved it!
I made this as per the recipe (no changes) and it was very good (although a little sweeter, I think I'd use less sugar next time). Not grainy even though I used whole eggs. I used whole milk and the cooking time to thicken was only about 25 minutes. Will make again.
I used the suggestion of 6 yolks in place of 3 eggs and used corn starch instead of flour and this recipe is absolutely fantastic.
This is the best Banana Pudding Recipe, no leftovers in my house! I'm not sure why some had problems with this recipe, maybe they tried to rush it, you can tell by the end of cooking, if it will set or not. Low temperature is the key. This pudding is just like my Grandma's, delicious! I will NEVER make it with instant pudding again. WOW YUMMY!
Absolutely wonderful! :) I didn't have any problems of the more "experienced" cooks. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very tasty banana pudding. As the recipe says, you need to stir constantly or it sticks to pan.
This was so good. Ate a bowl before it got put in the refrigerator. Much better than instant pudding mixes. Didn't take too long to thicken. May as well make a double batch cause it doesn't make much.
Great tasting recipe. I will triple it next time as I used a 9x13 pan this time and it was such a thin layer of pudding. There is no way that this recipe serves 18 people. My family of 5 had it gone in one sitting.
it turned out good I cooked it on medium heat. My family liked it, but it was not too my taste.
Scrumptious. I only wish the cooking time had been specified; after 1 hour on low/medium heat I was just about to call it quits, but turned up the heat to high and within 5 minutes, the pudding had set. Not being an expert cook, I don't know if 60 minutes is typical for pudding, but I'd be tempted to put the heat a little higher next time. (I see other reviewers say low heat is key. Maybe I stirred too constantly to let it heat up??) It sure tasted great and I'd definitely double it if serving more than 4.
I added a little extra vanilla, and cooked it between the 3 and 4 setting on my stove...it took about 15 minutes to cook, but I could fix the rest of dinner at the same time so it worked out perfect. My Mom always made homemade banana pudding, so I really dislike the ones made from instant pudding. I think this one is even better than Mom's though. Great recipe!
I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used 6 egg yolks instead of 3 whole eggs. It turned out great!
The flavor is wonderful, but it has been in the refrigerator for 2 hours and still has not set up. Right now it's like a thin banana milkshake. Very disappointed. We were all looking forward to having the pudding tonight.
I was looking for a recipe that didn't call for instant pudding, and this is a good one. Not quite sure why a 9x13 dish was called for...I was able to fit it quite nicely into a refrigerator dish with room to spare. Also, it's much better if allowed to sit in the refrigerator over night. Will definitely make again, but will reduce the number of cookies, and increase the number of bananas.
I doubled the pudding and used an 8X8 baking dish. I stacked the cookies around the dish and made some fresh whipped cream to go on top. My family enjoyed this desert.
I prepared this yesterday and just ate a big bowl of it for Easter brunch. It was delicious! As suggested I doubled the recipe for 9X13 dish and cooked it on medium heat which thickened it up just fine. I topped it with whipped cream and crushed vanilla wafers. This banana pudding has that wonderful homemade flavor that you cannot possibly get from a boxed pudding mix.
This is just like my dad's banana pudding recipe that I have been trying to find for a year now. I did double the recipe because it is even better the second day.
I should've read the reviews prior to making this. This was my 1st time in over 10 yrs making one from scratch. The 1st attempt I doubled and did not let thicken enough so I believed that the custard would thicken overnight. Woke up to find mush in a bowl. The 2nd venture turned out much better. But, heed my advice let the custard thicken (as previously suggested) about 15 mins. Good taste overall.
I made this pudding for my very picky boyfriend and he loved it. I am lactose intolerant (but I can handle butter) so I made it with plain soy milk instead of the cow stuff, and it came out great. Mr. Picky eater didn't even know that I used soy. I put the heat at medium, and didn't have any trouble getting the pudding to thicken.
My husband is from the South, and considers himself an expert on Banana Pudding. This one passed the critical taste test. I made it twice in one week, and had to double the recipe the second time so that there would be enough to satisfy him for a while! Definitely a keeper!
This recipe is terrible. It never thickened.
DIVINE!!! I followed the tips from the recipe rating directly beneath mine. Except I added one more banana, and ran 5 sheets of grahams through the food processor to make a fine topping for the top so no skin would form. My mom and I were eating it for breakfast just now!! It's to-die-for warm, and to-die-for chilled! Definately one of my favorite dessert recipes ever!!!
Made This Recipe For The Second Time Today, First Time Didn't Turn Out Good, But I Made Some Changes, Instead Of 2 Cups Of Milk, I Added A Half Cup Of Milk And Half Cup Of Heavy Whipping Cream, It Gave Me The Thickness I Needed.
My first attempt at making a banana pudding turned out fantastic! I read the comments others had posted and used some of them. I used 7 egg yolks in the pudding instead of 3 whole eggs. I stored the egg whites to make meringue later after the pudding had cooled. I also used 5 small bananas and a square dish, about 8X8 which was perfect. I cut back on milk by a 1/4 cup. I didn't think the pudding would ever get ready but when it did, I knew it was ready.
This recipe I'd very close to the one my family has used for years! I would only change from 3 eggs to 3 egg yolks (save the white for a whipped topping.) and use condensed sweet milk with the whole milk to make it creamy. Otherwise this is a great recipe. I always have to double or triple it for family get togethers.
From other reviews I put this in a 2 quart cassarole dish. I also used 4 bananas made a layer of wafers then bananas and 1/3 of pudding. I did this for a total of 3 layers then put wafers around the edge standing up. I crumbled 3 wafers and sprinkled on top. I will make this again. Thank you for the recipe.
This is one I'll have to try again in hopes that it will come out as expected. I stirred it constantly over low heat for an hour, and it never thickened. When I turned up the heat, it started to form chunks. I checked my ingredient list over and over, thinking I must have put in too much milk, but I didn't. I went through with it anyway, hoping it would thicken in the fridge, but it never did. The flavors were so great, we ate it anyway, calling it "Banana Soup". Definitely one to try, but a word of warning...the stirring takes forever, and don't take it off the stove until it's thick enough for your liking, since it won't thicken afterwards.
Followed the recipe exactly except I separated the eggs and used the yolks in the pudding and made meringue from the whites. The whole family loved it. Thanks
it tasted really good but it was wayyyyyy too watery. i'll probably try it again with half the amt of both milk and evaporated milk.
I was looking for a banana pudding recipe made from scratch and I came across this one. I read some of the reviews ahead of time and saw quite a few people had problems with it being too runny. I made sure that I stirred it constantly while it was cooking on the until it was very thick before I removed it from the heat. I crushed the vanilla wafers and layered some on the bottom of the dish followed by a layer of sliced bananas. I sprinkled the top with more crushed vanilla wafers. I ended up using four bananas instead of two. It came out fantastic. My son said it was the best banana pudding he had ever had!
I used the 6 egg yolks as suggested in other reviews and used a higher heat setting as suggested but my pudding was still runny. Maybe I didn't cook it long enough. The taste was great though, just runny and never set up.
My family loved it after reading other reviews I doubled it, didn't have any problems with it. Thanks. I will use it again.
good hot or cold, really good
Oh, yeah! Prefect for my hankering! I also decided to add my own twist and used ginger snaps instead! ??
This recipe was incredible! Delicious and easy to make. Thanks for sharing your recipe Sara!
I love this recipe because its simple and easy to make and memorize especially for me since I don't have a chance to cook too often....It tastes great too.
This is a good recipe for a homemade banana pudding. I did what others suggested and cooked the mix over med-low heat to make it thicken up quicker. It still took a little longer than I had expected, but nothing too bad. about 20-30 minutes. I also used just egg yolks like others suggested and it came out really creamy, just the way I like it! I also doubled the recipe to fit in a 9x13 inch glass pan, because let's face it, anhything smaller just isn't enough! =) It was a little sweet for my liking, but my husband loved it, and he's just about the world's biggest banana pudding Lover. We'll definately be making this one again!
Excellent!! I wated to try making my son's favorite dessert from scratch. Turned out better than any we've had. Served with fresh whipped cream on top - YUM!!
My family enjoyed this. I thought it was going to be really bad because the pudding was really runny, but they liked it enough to keep coming back for seconds.
Perfect got rave reviews from friends and family. Real easy.
It never thickened. I thought maybe it would get thicker after being in the refridge also..... NOPE!
Made this and was not hard at all, and tasted so good!!!
this was delicious, i had no problems with it, I doubled the recipe and added half a container of whip cream to the pudding, it has a soft creamy texture and is absolutely wonderful.
This came out great. I agree with what someone else said about using only the yolks. I never use the whites in puddings or custards so I left them out with this one too. One other note is to make sure to cool the pudding some before adding or layering with the bananas. If you don't the outside of the banana pieces gets cooked and tough. I also put it in a large bowl instead of in a 9x13 pan.
Easy and lovely! I made this right up, doubling the recipie for our larger family. It is not grainy, I just followed the recipie and it worked out fine. Homemade pudding puts the flavor of the boxed pudding mixes to shame, and is not that much more difficult to prepare. Thanks for the recipe!
This was quite simple to prepare with great results. I did follow the suggestions to omit the whites and double the yolks. There were a few tiny lumps, which could be resolved by cooking the custard in a double boiler instead of directly on the heat. So as not to form a skin, I topped the pudding with a meringue I made from half the reserved egg whites (3) and 1/4 C. sugar. Whipped it on high, topped the pudding with it, and baked it at 425 for 5 min. YUM!
This was a excellent recipe. Instead of using the store bought vanilla wafers, i used this recipe and made my own. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/vanilla-wafer-cookies-that-are-better-than-storebought/detail.aspx It turned out great.
I must have done something wrong. I used the exact portions listed in the recipe, but my pudding came out a bit flour-y tasting.
I took the advice of some of the other posters. I swapped out 1/2 of the milk for heavy cream, and replaced the 3 whole eggs with 6 egg yolks. The pudding was awesome. At first I had a hard time getting it to thicken, but when I raised the temperature slightly (from 3 to 4 on my electric cooktop) it thickened nicely. Great recipe, thanks!
Not sure why some of the other reviewers had trouble with this recipe. Just cook slow over medium heat and it will thicken. This is the good old fashioned way to make banana pudding - much better than the instant pudding recipes.
Tasted pretty good, but just not enough pudding mixture! Guess I'll double it next time.
This was fantastic! I was looking for a banana pudding for Thanksgiving that tasted like Mom's. I doubled the recipe, as suggested by other reviewers. I still used an 8 x 8 pan and added two more bananas. Everyone love it! I will definately make this one again!
I made the recipe as written and like another reviewer here found it to be grainy. Also I thought it to be too sweet for my tastes, but I am very sensitive to the taste of granulated sugar. In the future I will make this recipe with egg yolks only and less sugar for sure and probably will substitute heavy cream for some of the milk.
I used this recipe as more of a base for a banana pie since I did not have any vanilla wafer cookies. I made a graham crust and layered 3 sliced bananas on top. As suggested by previous people, instead of using 3 eggs, I used 6 egg yolks and cooked the mixture till it really thickened (about 15 minutes). I then ran it through a strainer since there seemed to be some small lumps. I let it cool then added it to my pie and then added a layer of whipped cream so that I wouldn't get a skin on my pudding. It was absolutely fantastic.
This is the first time I have ever made Banana Pudding and I am THRILLED that I chose to use this recipe. I read through all the comments first, and opted to use only egg yolks instead whole eggs (as per several suggestions), and I opted to turn the heat up a little more while constantly stirring to ensure there was no lumping. The pudding was excellent when I first served it a few hours after making it, but I was unprepared for how AWESOME it was the next day!! I could not believe that I had made something so delicious the first time! This is perfect on its own without the wafers and to use as a banana cream filling. THANK YOU for sharing this recipe; it was a huge success for me! :)
Boyfriend cant get enough of it wants me to make it every nite
We loved the recipe and ate the whole dish in 1 setting.
This recipe was great! My whole family loved it. Since there didn't seem to be enough pudding mixture I used an 8x8 baking dish. And also ended up using 4 bananas to complete two layers (maybe my nanas were small) It was a winner, and we will use it again and again. Thanks
Really good and couldn't be easier to make
This is delicious. I used the vanilla wafer recipe from this site instead of the boxed cookies. I poured the pudding into four wine glasses and stuck the vanilla wafters into the pudding instead of using the baking dish. This was the kids got their own "fancy" pudding and they were thrilled. Very yummy. Thanks for sharing.
