Banana Pudding I

335 Ratings
  • 5 219
  • 4 70
  • 3 17
  • 2 12
  • 1 17

This is a recipe that's been handed down from my grandmother. My whole family loves it and we all grew up on it! Hope you enjoy it!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
53 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium saucepan combine sugar, flour, and salt. Add eggs and stir well. Stir in milk, and cook over low heat, stirring constantly. When mixture begins to thicken, remove from heat and continue to stir, cooling slightly. Stir in vanilla and butter until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Layer pudding with bananas and vanilla wafers in a serving dish. Chill at least one hour in refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
666 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 91.1g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 505.4mg; sodium 381.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/15/2022