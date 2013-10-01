Banana Pineapple Delight
A delicious no-bake dessert, this is the kind for any occasion that everyone loves and wants the recipe for. Vary crusts using chocolate or vanilla wafers. Garnish with nuts or cherries.
All I can say is...its the best! My friends and I have renamed it Survivor Pie and we have it every Thursday night! One timesaving hint-make the custard one night, cool overnight, then finish the pies in 20 mins the next night. Also don't stop stiring when heating it(under medium heat) on the stove top. It burns easy and clumps up.Read More
Sorry to say but the custard did not taste good and had a grainy texture.Read More
This was fantastic. I made it two nights in a row.However the second time I just used vanilla pudding instead of making the custard. This was very good.
A trip to the tropics without leaving home. This pie has great flavor and nice presentation. I used real whipped cream flavored with orange extract for yet another taste sensation. I am supposed to host a dessert bar for my club's progressive dinner in a few weeks, and I believe this may be on the buffet. Thanks Connie.
excellent! very good and easy. One thing that i must let everyone know is that when your making the custard you can not! stop stirring or it will scorch! continuously stir this please or it wont turn out! dont bake ouyr crust and put your custard on when its still warm because if you let it cool it will thicken too much and it wont spread well. But other than that it was great and i've made it 3 times!
This recipe brought me a lot of praise, and it is a very refreshing summer dessert. I was pressed for time, so I used 2 (3.4oz.) pkgs of instant french vanilla pudding instead of making the custard. I also added strawberries on top of the bananas, and used oreo cookie crumbs instead of the graham crackers crumbs and real whip cream. It was delicious. My husband wants me to make it again tonight.
I tried coconut cookies for the crust. It was absolutely amazing and no fuss to make at all.
Delicious although we modified it a bit by using an extra cup of graham crackers and extra 1/2 stick of butter(the crust wasn’t thick enough the first time around)& we used two small packages of French vanilla pudding mix. I chilled the crust a bit before putting the mix on top and also let the pudding set a bit before putting in on the crust and nuts OH MY that was a great addition. I will make this again for sure it’s a delicious and light summer dessert. I'm glad I found it!!!
My husband absolutely loved this pie! Will definately make again. Thanks so much!
This recipe was awesome! I made it the first time I ever met my significant others family. It was a HUGE HIT! It was simple to make, the only thing you have to be careful of is when you're making the pudding filling, stir it non-stop or it gets clumpy. RIGHT ON THE TUMMY!
In general, this is a delicious dessert, but I felt the custard was grainy and too much work (stirring constantly for over 10 minutes) to come out with a mediocre custard. Next time, I will use vanilla pudding or a different custard recipe instead. I used a walnut crust from this site instead of graham cracker (personal preference). It complemented the dessert very well. I used pineapples in their own juice (all I had), but it would be better in heavy syrup. It was just a tad too tangy in their own juice. I did not let that bear on my rating since the recipe called for heavy syrup.
Not bad, but not outstanding. Easy enough to make (especially using the French Vanilla instant pudding).
After I made the custard, I thought this was going to be bad. It wasn't like any custard I've ever had. It was a little grainy so I was worried. However, once I put it all together it was wonderful!! I didn't use pineapple in syrup. I used in juice instead, but it still tasted great.
Make sure you take the advice of a previous reviewer and stir constantly while at medium heat. It will clump terribly if you don't. I made an ANZAC crust which includes coconut and it came out with the perfect flavor combination.
Five stars is simply not high enough to rate this fantastic dessert. I took it to a cookout where 12 people were in attendance, and came home with a nearly empty dish. Comments ranged from "this is so sinful I'm going to have seconds," to "this tastes just like a banana split." I followed the author's suggestion and used crushed vanilla wafers for the crust which was delicious, and because I was pressed for time, I followed a hint in another comment and used french vanilla instant pudding rather than make the custard from scratch and it still tasted wonderful. My own hints: I toasted about 1 cup of coconut and sprinkled it on top and it was quite good and made for a nice presentation. And being that it does taste like a banana split, I think that lightly drizzling chocolate sauce on top would add a new dimension as well. Have printed out a copy of this recipe and will definitely make it again!
Loved it, friends took the recipe home.
Yum! My custard turned out fine. I never stopped stirring and found the texture to be quite smooth. The combination of flavors is excellent. I would make this for a potluck type of party; i anticipate it would be well received.
After I alter the recipe a bit this is the best!
Overall, this is a GREAT recipe! It takes a little long to make, but its worth it. It tasted better after it had chilled in the fridge for a liitle while. We ate this dessert for at least 4 days after I made it. It has a great flavor.
I think there is something missing from the filling ingredients. Seems like there should be a dairy product. I cooked it on low heat in a heavy pan and it still scorched like crazy before it even came to a boil. Tasted okay, but I don't think I'll try it again.
I tried to make this recipe but didn't get past the crust and filling. I thought 1/2 cup margarine to 2 cups of graham crackers was too much as it was way too moist to spread--just stayed in a gooy mass. The filling didn't work either--as soon as the ingredients heated, they lumped together which didn't surprise me. Could possibly be something wrong in the quantities listed?.
Loved by all. This was a great hit at the office. I also made a pan for home and my kids who don't like pinapple couldn't get enough!!! Great recipe and a must to try!!
We made this recipe for Christmas dessert and it was very good! We originally chose it because it was similar to something my Grandmother used to make. It was very easy to make and yummy! We garnished it with chopped walnuts. Thanks!
Indeed, everybody wants the recipe. Really great dessert, which I served on Christmas Day. I used honey sweetened biscuits instead of graham crackers (couldn't find those over here in Holland), and real whipped cream covered with grated chocolate, and it was really delicious!
Pulled this recipe for a Girl Scout overnighter. I needed something 3rd graders could manage. This turned out to be a super choice. All of the girls enjoyed the end product. The leftovers were gobbled up by hubby who gave it a thumbs up.
This recipe is great, everyone who has tried it wants the recipe. Its light and not too sweet, and easy to make.
Custard came out more like paste than custard. It needs milk. I recommend substituting a different custard recipe than the one above.
Did not heed the importance of stirring the custard mixture constantly so it did scorch a bit. I just poured the hot custard through a sieve to take out the brown bits. Cooled it a bit in the fridge before pouring into a store bought Keebler graham cracker crust (large size). Only used 2 bananas due to not using the 9x13 pan. I only had pineapple in it's own juice so threw a bit of sugar in there while it was draining to compensate. Overall, the finished pie (after cooling an hour in fridge) was actually surprisingly good. The weird texture of the "custard" was gone so that was a relief. I didn't expect it to be good, as the filling wasn't that great when I tasted it on its own, but as another reviewer mentioned, it somehow comes together. The "custard" turns out to be almost a mixture between a caramel and a custard and just melds into the rest of the toppings. It IS very sweet though. I think the size pie I made would feed 10-12. I would make it again.
pineapple overpowered the banana. and I only used half of it. I cant imagine if I used the whole can. There also didn't seem to be enough custard to coat the pan like I wanted
