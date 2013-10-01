Banana Pineapple Delight

4.2
40 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A delicious no-bake dessert, this is the kind for any occasion that everyone loves and wants the recipe for. Vary crusts using chocolate or vanilla wafers. Garnish with nuts or cherries.

Recipe by ElizaB

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs and melted margarine, and pat into bottom of 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In medium, non-stick saucepan over medium heat, combine remaining margarine, confectioners' sugar, eggs, corn starch and vanilla. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Continue stirring, reduce heat and simmer 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool, then spread over crust.

  • Peel and slice bananas, dipping each piece in lemon juice to prevent browning, and layer over custard mixture. Layer pineapple on top of bananas. Cover all with whipped topping. Keep refrigerated until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 53.4mg; sodium 132.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022