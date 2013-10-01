Banana Pineapple Delight

Did not heed the importance of stirring the custard mixture constantly so it did scorch a bit. I just poured the hot custard through a sieve to take out the brown bits. Cooled it a bit in the fridge before pouring into a store bought Keebler graham cracker crust (large size). Only used 2 bananas due to not using the 9x13 pan. I only had pineapple in it's own juice so threw a bit of sugar in there while it was draining to compensate. Overall, the finished pie (after cooling an hour in fridge) was actually surprisingly good. The weird texture of the "custard" was gone so that was a relief. I didn't expect it to be good, as the filling wasn't that great when I tasted it on its own, but as another reviewer mentioned, it somehow comes together. The "custard" turns out to be almost a mixture between a caramel and a custard and just melds into the rest of the toppings. It IS very sweet though. I think the size pie I made would feed 10-12. I would make it again.