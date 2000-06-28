Banana Boats
These are great for a camp fire during a trip to the outdoors. If you don't have a fire, use the oven or barbeque. Serve with hot chocolate.
These are great! The first time I made them I wrapped my tin foil too tightly around the banana and ended up with most of my marshmallows and chocolate sticking to the tin foil. The next time I made them, I made a loose pouch out of the aluminum foil and it turned out a lot better.
Very very simple, but very very good! I've made this before, and have always made it in the oven, which takes about 15 or so minutes to melt the chips and mallows. The taste of chocolate, marshmallow and melted banana is SOOO good! I've also tried with PB chips, and added some walnuts etc., all very good!
Easy recipe! I used the oven and I had to increase the baking time a little.
One of my favorite camp desserts, though I do make them at home in the microwave. Make sure to cut off banana stems before microwaving as they will catch fire. Cook time varies so I always cook for a minute at a time. Would be great for kids to do as it doesn't involve the stove or oven, and it is good and squishy when done.
Instead of the chocolate chips, I took 4 different types of chocolate bar and cut them up into pieces. Then everyone chose what kind they wanted in their boat. SO good! I highly recommend this with your favorite candy bar.
Loved this recipe. It was so simple yet the kids(2, 5, & 6) had so much fun making these. They loved being able to make their own dessert. After pulling out of the oven I also let the kids add whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries. It was absolutely delicious. Plus, clean up was a breeze by just wrapping the aluminum foil over the banana peel afterwards and tossing.
I first learned how to make this at daycare when I was very little. This is the best PMS food. It's even better with chunky peanut butter spread on the inside, along with the chips and marshmallows. You can also vary up the chips to what you like to use. Or you could skip the middle man and use Nutella.
I made them a little differently. i took them out of the peel and then placed them on aluminum foil with the chocolate and marshmallows on top, and then heated it in the oven. The kids loved it.
hey kelsie, it was great. and so simple! i made some for my neighbor and she made them at a BBQ with her family, and everyone there asked her for the recipe. thanks.
These are a quick and easy dessert that is great for kids! I marked it down to 4 stars only because the cooking time is off (I put ours in for 10 minutes at 400 degrees). I happened to have Reese's peanut butter chips on hand so I added those as well and it was great, but they're also really good with just the chocolate. I echo one reviewers advice to create a 'pouch' so all of your toppings don't stick to the foil. We serve them by cutting off the ends after cooking and pulling the peel off as we roll them onto the plate. Great for camping AND home.
YUMMY! Great in the oven & a big hit with the kids! I love them & my husband does too!
My kids loved them...we added ice cream!
Very good! A coworker was just talking about these today so of course i had to try one! He said to sprinkle a bit of brown sugar, cinnamon, m&m's and mini marshmallows in it. It was great!
This was pretty good, but i dont think ill ever 'crave it' again. just a regular banana with maybe some peanut butter on it is fine for me.
simple and delish! I used fluff since i had just used all my mallows for krispy squares ;) yum
This is a great recipe that we use when camping, the adults and kids love it! Instead of eating it with a spoon you can scoop it with gram wafers, delicious!
This was delicious, quick, and easy to make. I added peanut butter around the banana before putting down the marshmallows and chocolate chips, and it made it stick and stay put! If your using a toaster oven like I did I would put the banana and chocolate chips on first and bake for a minute or two, and then add the marshmallows, only if you want melted chocolate and golden brown marshmallows.
Delicious! Took WAY more time to cook in the oven though. After about 15 minutes we got tired of waiting so we opened the foil and stuck them in the oven for about 5 more minutes and they were finally melted. Be sure to pack in the marshmallow and chocolate chips so you get enough to even out with the banana. This was fun and yummy!
I always have made this wrapped loosely in aluminum foil and set at the edge of our campfire. We put all different things in our banana boats from hersheys, reeses, almond joy, ect. Cook it turning every so often for about 30 min to 40 minutes. Awesome campfire treat instead of always making smores.
Tastes ok, but not a big hit at our cookout.
My kids were so excited when they opened up the tin foil!! They took a few extra minutes to cook in order for the chocolate to melt. Very Fun and Yummy!!
Huge hit! Even my picky husband loved these. I served them with whipped cream. Do to popular demand will make these over and over again. I put them in a disposable foil pan and then cover it with foil, a lot less mess and makes serving and clean up easier.
I made this for my 9 and 10 year olds and they loved it. My 9 year old has never liked bananas, but she went nuts over this recipe. It was quick and easy and I'll definitely make it again. (I made mine in the oven, it took about 15 minutes to melt the chips and marshmallows.)
Really good. I didn't have any marshmallows so I used marshmallow fluff.
I accidentally had one banana peel come off so I cooked that in a double layered foil boat and ended up cooking the other ones in foil boats, too. I thought the black peels were a little gross looking so I would suggest cooking them without the peel in foil boats with a little non-stick spray. Placing them just like you would a banana split in a bowl. Sprinkle the chocolate chips and then the marshmallows on top. Placed them on my grill and it definitely took more like 15 min. to melt the chips and the marshmallows got lightly browned and puffy. Pretty good, a little too sweet. If you like nuts, that would add texture and cut down on the sweetness. It was simple and fun to do, especially with the kids!
super delicious!
WHAT DID WE DO WRONG?! NONE OF US LIKE MUSHY BANANAS WITH SLIMY MARSMELLOWS. I DID NOT ENJOY IT.
Done in 15 mins in the toaster oven. I added whipped cream after it was done. I actually like them better at home. Over a campfire you get that fire taste.
I made this over a fire when i went camping. The chips and the marshmallos melted together into the banana. It was an amazing snack to eat while camping.
Great fun recipe! Super easy too! They give regular s'mores a run for their money! I will take this on every future camping trip. We put them right over the fire.
This was kind of yummy.
LOVED these! Next time, we will make as directed, but once finished, we will add ice cream, pineapple, whipped cream and nuts!! We made these last week, and are going to make them again this Sunday!!
I always like to do these on summer nights. I buy the packs of Hershey bars; just split the bars in half and add to the 'boat'. I think the milk chocolate is much better than using semisweet chips.
Tastes great! Very quick and easy. I made it in the oven and left it in for about 10 minutes so the banana was also nice and warm.
This went over really well--especially when we added oh henry ice cream when we took them out of the oven. It took much longer than 5 minutes in a 300 degree oven for the chips and marshmallows to melt though---more like 10-15.
You can also experiment with peanut butter, Andes mint candies, peanut butter cups, anything. Our family has these often! I have enjoyed them at the lake for many years.
I learned how to make this is Girl Scouts for camping trips. It is really easy, fun, and tastes great! Kids love it, and it workss great in the oven too!
This is sooo perfect!! I made these all the time when I was a girl scout. Set in the coals of the fire and they melt perfectly. LOOOVE IT!! xD
We make these every year at our family campout in the hot coals of the fire. They are awesome! I have also used peanut butter chips along with the chocolate chips and marshmallows, it tastes even better! Have fun!
These were terrific on our camp vacation! Thanks for sharing! B
Simple and great tasting. My son added raisins before putting it in the oven. Next time I will add a scoop of ice cream for a sinful treat!
I loved this recipe! I love bananas and chocolate so I knew it would be a great camping treat. I didn't have to measure anything, just cut the bananas in half and stuff them with chocolate squares and mallows and enjoy!!
I cannot go camping without making one of these!
Tasty. However, as other reviewers have mentioned, it takes much longer than eight minutes to melt. Ours took about 22, and for the final 7 minutes we raised the oven temperature about 50 degrees. This item won't be a regular around our house, but it was unusual and enjoyable. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I used the pink strawberry marshmallows. It is great over "no sugar added" vanilla ice cream. That makes it a great banana split variation.
Yummy and messy! We added a couple dabs of peanut butter too. Very good!
Excellent, delicious, easy recipe. I also added some coconut flakes and copped walnuts. It was a hit.
Fab! Thats all i can say!!
This is a very tasty recipe. We also put coconut in ours and I am sure you can find other items that could be added.
rich, but good
This recipe was soso!!! Maybe kids like it...
was not a hit with grandchildren
i've made this with some of my xc friends. we ate them for it. this is seriously the best treat out there!
This was one of the quickest, BEST-tasting desserts I ave ever made. I altered this recipe a bit, no offense. Instead of a campfire, I grilled each @ 400 for abour 7 minutes. No need to flip them. Also, I peeled them and used Nestle Tollhouse Caramel/Chocolate Morsels. They melt much quicker on the grill. I served them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. This is the poor man's bananas foster!!!
It tasted good, but a little too much chocolate... the chocolate/marshmellows stuck to the foil, so take care when 'packaging' them not to smush too hard... I added some chopped/toasted almonds and sprinkled a little coconut on top... i had a little trouble trying to fit everything in the bananas... i would make again, with a few adjustments : )
My son loved these. We added peanut butter first to coat the insides of the banana. I left them in the oven for 8 minutes and the marshmallows were still not quite done. Great recipe to get your kids involved!
We made these at Girl Scout camp when I was little, in the late 60's and early 70's. We added a couple of spoonfuls of peanut butter to the mix, and we used Hershey bars broken into individual squares instead of chocolate chips. The peanut butter makes them even more amazing, if you like peanut butter and chocolate together. If you don't- leave it out. The sky is the limit on what kind of candy bars or chocolate to use. If my daughter were ever to make this, she would use Nutella in it. Now I have Boy Scouts, and we are making these at campouts again! YUM!
I haven't had these in years and I am about to have them this weekend while we are camping. something quick and simple. And so darn yummy!
The idea sounded good and they were fun to make. The chocolate & marshmellows didn't melt in the suggested cooking time and they weren't that big of a hit. The peels turned black in spots and made the bananas very bitter tasting. But others seemed to have better luck with these so we will probably give them another whirl later in the summer.
The children loved this one. They had so much fun stuffing their own bananas. We used the grill after a cookout. A delicious way to end a family evening.
mmm delicious mix of sweet but still healthy, and its great to eat once its hot out of the oven, though i took my banana log out and then had to put it back in because the chocolate chips didnt melt. reading the other reviews, i made a little pouch out of tinfoil and that worked much better. i also sort of scooped out the centers of the banana so that i could stuff more easily. was good in the end, make sure if baking in oven, to go a little longer-took me around 15-17 mintes.
This was very tasty treat I wish I could make some more.
What a blast from the past. I used to make these in Girl Scouts when I was little. This was good. I cooked this for 15 minutes in a 350* oven and it still wasn't quite melty, but enough to eat and I just couldn't ask the family to wait any longer.
This definitely brings back those Girl Scout memories! We always used Hershey's bars instead of chips but it's the same taste. You can carefully scoop out a bit of the banana to make it easier to stuff. And for those who complained that it's messy, don't you know that's the idea! Thanks, Kelsie, for reminding me of this fun dessert.
A very ineresting recipe. It was the first time I've ever had anything like it, and I must say they're delicious. I had to cook mine in the oven longer than 5 minutes, more along the lines of 12.
This is a family favorite that might give smores the boot!
These were good.... be careful if your fire is too hot, the marshmallows disappear... otherwise, very yummy. Think I am going to try it with peanut butter like another commenter mentioned.
very good recipe
Wow, blast from the past.. I used to LOVE these.. and still do. This is a muct have at any campfire
I have been doing this since I was 11 years old! Now that I have my own kids I do it with them and it's a huge hit. This summer we went to Yosemite with a large church group and everyone sat at our campfire just to have these!!! They're wonderful!
I had never heard of these before so this was a nice treat. My husband loved them. I guess I am more of a s'mores fan but these were definitely worth the effort. I had to bake them for 15 minutes to melt the chocolate.
This recipe brings back memories of Girl Scout camp... I always liked these better than Smores...
Cool recipe! I made this tonight for my boyfriend and I. Very quick to prepare and no clean up, awesome! I put a layer of peanut butter on first, left off the peels and baked them for about 20 minutes. My boyfriend loved his, but the squishy banana kind of grossed me out. I don't like bananas to begin with though so I don't feel that should detract any stars. Next time I'm going to try doing this with a thinly sliced apple for me and a banana for him!
A campfire staple described in clear, simple, & direct instructions.
this is amazing!!!!!!!!!! yum, make sure you dont over do it
Tasted good and easy to make! I felt like I was eating an upper class dessert!
I love banana boats!! I made these camping with Girl Scouts. I recently made them for my husband, who thought I was crazy, but after his first bioe he loved it! Great dessert!
What a trip down memory lane. We used to make these at Girl Scout camp only we tossed them into the fire for a minute or so. Fun (great for kids while camping!) and yummy.
The idea behind this recipe is great - unfortunately, better than the execution. Thanks anyway! It was fun to make.
Yum Yum Yum. Awesome!
good idea, you get your chocolate and fruit in one. Every womans dream. I liked it, but would probably have more fun with it if I had children. Thanks for the new idea.
This recipe was a healthy alternative to typical dessert. It satisfied my chocolate craving and sugar craving, and i got one serving of fruit! My husband thought it was kind of boring.
traditional s'mores are too sweet for us, the bannana balances the sweetness and healthy too! we use left over hween choco candies, just chop up and add instead of the choco chips. in the oven, we dont fully wrap the foil, but more loose and open to melt the choco faster. the foil does help keep any juice fm the bannana fm leaking out.
We tried these over the summer and thought they were fun. My husband and kids didn't really enjoy the taste but they did enjoy the *thought* of the recipe. I thought they were yummy but we probably won't make them again.
Fast and Fun!! My son's favorite!
I found that if you're doing these in the oven 5 min isn't enough, it should be closer to 10 probably, but these are fun and yummy no matter what your age!
Pretty good. My kids liked them. But I had to leave it in the oven much longer. Will definitely do these again!
Easy and the kids ate it up!
Tasted pretty darn good from the oven - nice for a quick dessert.
WOW!!! NO WORDS CAN DESCRIBE HOW DELICIOUS THESE ARE!! I WISH I COULD GIVE THEM MORE THEN 5 STARS!!
Excellent! Learned how to make these at camp quite a few years back. Also good if PB& choc chips are used.
sounds good!!!!
The kids loved it
