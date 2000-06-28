Banana Boats

These are great for a camp fire during a trip to the outdoors. If you don't have a fire, use the oven or barbeque. Serve with hot chocolate.

Recipe by Kelsie

prep:
2 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 boats
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slit each banana lengthwise through the peel, making sure not to cut all the way through to the other side. Stuff the bananas with marshmallows and chocolate chips.

  • Wrap each banana in aluminum foil and cook over a fire, on the barbecue, or in a 300 degree oven for 5 minutes, or until chocolate is melted. Eat with a spoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 13.5g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
