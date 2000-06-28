Banana Boats

I accidentally had one banana peel come off so I cooked that in a double layered foil boat and ended up cooking the other ones in foil boats, too. I thought the black peels were a little gross looking so I would suggest cooking them without the peel in foil boats with a little non-stick spray. Placing them just like you would a banana split in a bowl. Sprinkle the chocolate chips and then the marshmallows on top. Placed them on my grill and it definitely took more like 15 min. to melt the chips and the marshmallows got lightly browned and puffy. Pretty good, a little too sweet. If you like nuts, that would add texture and cut down on the sweetness. It was simple and fun to do, especially with the kids!