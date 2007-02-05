Baked Alaska
Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!
Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!
I cheated a little and used sliced pound cake cake as a base then I poured some Baileys liquour over it before the ice cream was added. Other than that it went like a dream. If you have a chefs blow torch you don't even need to put it in the oven as your are not actually cooking the meringue.Read More
First of all, I only needed 3 egg whites for the meringue. This was a fun and special treat for my husband on Valentine's day, but a little disappointing for all of the effort it took. I can get as much enjoyment out of a bowl of cake and ice cream.Read More
I cheated a little and used sliced pound cake cake as a base then I poured some Baileys liquour over it before the ice cream was added. Other than that it went like a dream. If you have a chefs blow torch you don't even need to put it in the oven as your are not actually cooking the meringue.
This recipe was great but was a little confused when it came to preparing the cake. This recipe called for 1 egg along with the almond extract but if you prepare the cake mix by the directions on the box it calls for 3 eggs so I went by the box directions and it turned out really good. Everyone was amazed that the Baked Alaska didn't melt and was very tasty. We used orange/pineapple ice cream which was very yummy! Thanks
My family loves this and my kids ask me to make this for their birthday cakes. I make this with a browine bottom instead of a cake bottom (make as directed on box). You can also line your bowl with saran wrap. Once the brownie has cooled completely and the ice cream is hard, I put the ice cream on top of the brownie and spread the meringue over the top of the ice cream and to the bottom of the brownie. Make sure that you have a fairly thick layer of meringue completley covering everything or your ice cream will melt. I bake this at 375 until lightly brown. Freeze left overs. Once frozen it is hard to cut.
First of all, I only needed 3 egg whites for the meringue. This was a fun and special treat for my husband on Valentine's day, but a little disappointing for all of the effort it took. I can get as much enjoyment out of a bowl of cake and ice cream.
I found this recipe to good, but too boring compared to other Baked Alaska's I've enjoyed. Try using a cookie base for the base (prepared cookie dough), and adding some fun to the ice cream, such as crushed candy or candy bar. Also, you cannot stress enough the importance of having the meringue truly meet every edge!
I made my first baked alaska using this recipe as a baseline. I used vanilla bean ice cream, haagen daz chocolate ice cream, and HD rasberry sorbet softened, spreading one layer at a time in a medium tupperware bowl, freezing between layers. I baked 1/2 of Hersheys best choc cake recipe in a round layer cake pan that was the same size across as the tupperware bowl. I spread abt 1/4 c melted raspberry jam on the cooled cake and then put the cake, jam side down, on top of the frozen ice cream layers,smashing it in place with plastic wrap, and put it back in the freezer overnight. I made the meringue as the recipe reads, only I used 10 egg whites, unmolded my ice cream cake into a baking sheet covered with parchment( I covered the bowl for a few minutes with a warm damp towel to loosen) I covered the whole thing with the meringue, then back to the freezer for several hours. Right before serving, I put about 1/2 c of grand marnier in a metal gravy boat, ignited it with my kitchen torch, and poured it , flaming, over the alaska.It was a show stopper! I let it burn until all the alcohol was burned off, and finishd browning the meringue with my torch.. It took 3 days to make, but it was for my husbands birthday, so definitely worth the wait..
I am actually rating the meringue portion of this recipe. I wanted to make an ice cream pie topped with meringue, so I crushed a bunch of Oreos and patted them down into a glass pie plate with some butter and a little sugar. After baking that for a bit, I placed it in the freezer to cool and then spooned in some yummy coffee ice cream. That went in the freezer again. Once it was nearly rock solid, I whipped up 3 room-temperature egg whites with a handheld mixer on low in a large ceramic (never use plastic) bowl. I added 1/8 tsp cream of tartar and 1/2 cup sugar, slowly as it mixed and increased the speed in increments. I grabbed the pie out of the freezer and spread the meringue on top, making sure to meet all the edges. The peaks weren't extremely stiff, but they held up when I swirled them around. I baked my concoction for about 6 minutes in the oven, but unfortunately the ice cream melted quite a bit. Perhaps the cake serves as a buffer. Anyway, I froze it all over again and it turned out lovely, without weeping at all.
Try a brownie base- this was a family treat when I was a kid!
I've had this before and it was INCREDIBLE!!
This recipe is too hard to make. I didn't like it becaus it didn't turn out like it should have. It was too dificult!!!!!!!
This was spectacular! I don't think that you need that many egg whites though. I used only 4 and had more than enough. Thanks for a great recipe! :-))))) A+++++
i made mine individual size, it was so much easier to serve.
I made this yesterday for a dessert party and it was the STAR of the desserts. I used a cookie dough crust--a little over half of a large tube of chocolate chip cookie dough (saved me time, but you could make it from scratch). Baked for a while; about 16 minutes until firm but still slightly soft. For the inside, I filled my 8-inch bowl first with a tub of chocolate ice cream (everything is 1.5 pints now), pushing it up the sides so there was a bowl-shaped cavity for more ice cream. Inside of that, I put chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, totaling 3 pints between the two. I frozen that AND the cookie dough crust for about 5 hours. For the meringue, I beat 9 egg whites with a heavy cup of sugar and 1/4 tsp cream of tartar. I was making Creme Brulee at the same time (from Creme Brulee recipe on this site), using 9 egg yolks (1 1/2 times the recipe), so I used all the leftover egg whites for this meringue. I made a lot of meringue, which allowed me enough to THOROUGHLY coat the outside of the ice cream and cookie dough. The meringue MUST cover everything--it acts as an insulator. This is VERY important, or the Alaska will not work. I froze that for 2 1/2 hours and then baked for 8 minutes. It could have used an extra 2, but it was lightly browned at 8. This was a spectacular and delicious dessert, plus it was something new and fun. I will make again--thanks for the recipe!
Awesome!! I made this for my family and they all loved it and have requested it again and again. The third time I made it, I tried to get creative and use cupcakes and make a bunch of mini baked alaskas. It didn't work. Don't try it. All the ice cream melted. Follow the recipe for best results. My family and I loved it and I will be making this again and again and again.
This dessert is fabulous & delicious, what a show stopper!! I made this 4th of July weekend, and it went over so very well. Only change I made was to use chocolate fudge cake mix, I omitted the almond extract, but used vanilla bean ice cream. The flavor combo is great, I will make this again using the white cake though. I used the 8x8 inch glass dish, the cake baked up high which was fine. I used a round bowl for the ice cream mold. This does require several steps and prep, but it is so very worth it, this is no fail if followed properly. Be sure to quickly spread the meringue, and definitley be sure it's "sealed" to the parchment paper. I never thought my first time making baked alaska would turn out so great! Thank you for this recipe, I will use this again!
I made this as a bit of a joke, since it has a reputation as an incredibly complex dessert. But it wasn't that hard, and tasted great.
I used the chocolate cake recipe "One Bowl Chocolate Cake III" and Maple Walnut ice cream. I also used 6 egg whites instead of 8 because that is what I had. Next time I will use the whole 8. The cake was amazing. Just great!
My sons prefer a Baked Alaska for a birthday cake. I use 4 eggs (the yolks to make the brownie which we use under it, whites with 1/2 c. of sugar). The four whites are enough and work fine:)
Delicious! I made my sponge cake a little small by cutting out a circle. I made half s'mores and half vanilla. Big success.
Wonderful Dessert. It was guys turn to cook for our potluck group. My husband did awesome job. He made his dessert in a springform pan. Best baked alaska that I have ever had!!!
nice idea, but using that many egg whites was horrible- they wouldn't form stiff peaks at all. definetly cut that amount down! it was a disaster!
too difficult. The ice cream melted before I could get the meringue on. The meringue never formed stiff peaks. Appereance was awful. Tastes good though.
it takes alot of tender loving care but it was definetly worth it! It was delicious!
Great recipe! This was my first attempt at Baked Alaska and it came out perfect. Now, I have made it with chocolate cake/vanilla ice cream and with chocolate cake/mint chocolate ice cream. I like how you can make it ahead, then pop it in the oven just minutes before serving. My dinner guests have been impressed! (Tip: Since this entire cake needs to be eaten immediately, tell a neighbor in advance when you will be running half of it over to them right out of the oven if you only have two or three for dinner at your house.)
Follow the cake instructions on the box as far as how many eggs to use. The almond is a great touch. Also, the recipe for the meringue is correct, because if you don't thickly coat the entire cake and ice cream concoction, it will melt in the broiler.
I made this for dessert for Christmas dinner and it was a success. I used a white cake mix and a chocolate / vanilla combo ice cream. The only thing I will do different next time is to get a more flavorful ice cream; possibly mint chip. Unfortunately for me the dessert did not get finished that night and I had to suffer through eating the rest of it myself over the next several days!
not to waist them I would probably make a custard of the yolks, and maybe even use it between the layers.....
Blue lives matter!
The end result turned out beautiful and tasted great but could not follow the directions as written. The instructions are confusing because as written the cake mix, 1 egg and almond extract does not make a batter. Conversly, making the cake mix as directed adding 1 more egg and almond extract makes more batter than will fill 1 8X8 pan. First time making this unique treat.....will definitely make again......thanks
I made this today. The only problem I had was the cake instructions. So I used just one egg, 1 cup of water and 1/4 cup oil and the 1/2 tsp of vanilla (since I didn't have any almond extract) It was absolutely delicious. We couldn't believe how big it was!! wow!! The meringue tasted like marshmallows..Thank you for a great recipe!!
I made this with a store bought cake and ice cream I only used one egg white I put in a little villian and I only put it under the boriler for 1 min. I was ok.
I love Baked Alaska, but I think that it tastes better with a foam cake, like Angel Food
There is a video that goes with this recipe. It states to make the cake according to box directions, with the exception of only using one egg. That is what the egg in the ingredient list is used for. Good Luck!
Had fun with this one used three different ice creams. Lined the bowl with plastic wrap. added ice cream packed it down and sealed it with plastic wrap froze it for 8 hours each time. I change flavors
I made our cake from scratch, and used a devils food recipe. The merengue instructions in this recipe needed to be tweaked a little. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla to the ingredients. I also ended up with twice as much merengue as I needed. Overall, the instructions were good and my first ever Baked Alaska was a hit!
It was ok. This was the first time I had Baked Alaska and I wasn't impressed. It was a lot of work for something that didn't taste very good and was difficult to make. It was fun but I probably wont make it again. Not something you can wow guests with since you have to make and serve immediately which means you have to be in the kitchen cooking instead of socializing.
I thought that it was a nice dish.Although i went with homemade cake mix, but still I thought that it was a magnificent dessert.Nice job
DOES NOT WORK It took 5 hours to make and when I put it in the oven, FOR THE CORRECT TIME AND TEMP, it EXPLODED in the oven. The ice cream went EVERYWHERE.
I spooned raspberry sauce on the base before adding the ice cream and meringue. A tour de force to finish a meal. Delicious.
It was amazing my 10 year old daughter made it.
I made this for my husband's birthday cake and he loved it! My kids are now asking me to make this every year for their birthdays.
I increased the almond extract just a little and added I toasted sliced almonds and added them on top of the cake and between layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream to give the dish a little more texture and keep with the almond flavor. Ditto on the confusion over the number of eggs to add. I added one extra egg to the three called for by the mix and it seemed fine. The cake was probably a little spongier than it would have been otherwise.
Incredible dessert! I am reviewing the method because I changed the flavors. I made a chocolate cake and used raspberry chocolate chip ice cream and mint chip ice cream. It was a incredible and well worth the trouble (and actually I think it was very easy, just had several steps). I only used 4 egg whites and 1/2 cup sugar for the meringue. At 8 minutes in the oven the meringue did have a slight "avalanche", so maybe thicker meringue would have avoided that. I will definitely make again and would encourage anyone to try it and experiment with the flavors. Very special.
There was some confusion in the instructions. The Cake was also alittle bit to sweet and heavy
What a nightmare.....I will never attempt again. Sorry:(
The first time I made this we played it safe and broiled it. It was very good. The second time we baked it, but the ice cream melted a bit. The third time I put a layer of meringue between the cake and the ice cream, that way the ice cream wouldn't melt. I would recommend either only broiling it for a couple minutes or baking it with meringue in between. Great Recipe.
Very good. Way too much for us. Half it next time.
Everyone loved this, I will make it again, the only flaw was The cake needed to be made according to box instructions As there was not enough ingredients to make it moist if I had made it as is. I think it would’ve been a disaster. Realizing I can use any cake mix and any ice cream makes it very versatile and I am excited to make this cake again.
Turned out amazing. I am not a baker but everything feel into place perfectly. Everyone was so impressed.
Aaaaaaamazing! I made a brownie base & my 9 yr old said this is a must for her every birthday cake:)
Really fun and easy recipe. It was very impressive upon first presentation, but the whole cake flopped after I cut the first 4 pieces. It feeds about 6 people safely. I would recommend not making it a gigantic mountain because it’s very hard to serve & that also contributed to the flop. It’s a fun recipe for kids - my cooking Davy 11 year old made pretty much the whole thing. However, it’s not as gourmet as it sounds as it sits on a boxed cake mix. My kids really loved it!
My husband always asks me to make Baked Alaska as a joke, so for Father’s Day I decided to make it! It was delicious as is, but I may use different flavored ice creams if I make it again.
I was pretty pleased with the first attempt at Baked Alaska. I made it for a friend’s memory of his mom making it for him. He thought it was great!
I didn't quite seal the meringue correctly. so I had some leaking ice cream. other than that I thought it turned out great.
yes I will make it again.It was so good
Loved this! However for the base I used a Black Magic cake recipe. The flavors completely complimented each other perfectly.
Great recipe and fun to make!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections