Baked Alaska

I made this yesterday for a dessert party and it was the STAR of the desserts. I used a cookie dough crust--a little over half of a large tube of chocolate chip cookie dough (saved me time, but you could make it from scratch). Baked for a while; about 16 minutes until firm but still slightly soft. For the inside, I filled my 8-inch bowl first with a tub of chocolate ice cream (everything is 1.5 pints now), pushing it up the sides so there was a bowl-shaped cavity for more ice cream. Inside of that, I put chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, totaling 3 pints between the two. I frozen that AND the cookie dough crust for about 5 hours. For the meringue, I beat 9 egg whites with a heavy cup of sugar and 1/4 tsp cream of tartar. I was making Creme Brulee at the same time (from Creme Brulee recipe on this site), using 9 egg yolks (1 1/2 times the recipe), so I used all the leftover egg whites for this meringue. I made a lot of meringue, which allowed me enough to THOROUGHLY coat the outside of the ice cream and cookie dough. The meringue MUST cover everything--it acts as an insulator. This is VERY important, or the Alaska will not work. I froze that for 2 1/2 hours and then baked for 8 minutes. It could have used an extra 2, but it was lightly browned at 8. This was a spectacular and delicious dessert, plus it was something new and fun. I will make again--thanks for the recipe!