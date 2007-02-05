Baked Alaska

4.2
68 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 21
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!

Recipe by shirleyo

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 hrs
total:
11 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 8 inch round Alaska
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch round mixing bowl or deep 8-inch square container with foil. Spread ice cream in container, packing firmly. Cover and freeze 8 hours or until firm.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8x8 inch pan.

  • Prepare cake mix with egg and almond extract. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven according to package instructions, until center of cake springs back when lightly touched.

  • Beat egg whites with cream of tartar, salt and sugar until stiff peaks form.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment or heavy brown paper. Place cake in center. Turn molded ice cream out onto cake. Quickly and prettily spread meringue over cake and ice cream, all the way to paper to seal. Return to freezer 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake the Alaska on the lowest shelf, 8 to 10 minutes, or until meringue is lightly browned. Serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 315.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022