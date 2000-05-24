Australian English Trifle
I got this from my mother. It's as English as you can get. Decorate with whipped cream and flaked chocolate.
I got this from my mother. It's as English as you can get. Decorate with whipped cream and flaked chocolate.
Hi Karen Excellent trifle. Exactly like my mother-in-laws. Now I don't have to ask her to make it anymore...plus she would never give me the recipe. I guess that's a mother-in-law thing!!! Thanks again PS My husband thanks you too!Read More
Hi Karen Excellent trifle. Exactly like my mother-in-laws. Now I don't have to ask her to make it anymore...plus she would never give me the recipe. I guess that's a mother-in-law thing!!! Thanks again PS My husband thanks you too!
I plan on making this recipe but where do I find port wine gelatin and custard powder? I am from No.East Ohio USA and have never even heard of either. Please help me. Will be watching for your reply. Thanks....Lovestocook
I don't use port flavored gelatin but sherry instead. I use either chopped up angel cake or 'Ladys Fingers Sponge', place them in a bowl first and soak with sherry (or port) and I use a strawberry or raspberry jelly (jello). Depending on what state you live in, I know Publix & Albertson's in FL have a British section that sell custard in powder or ready made version or you can make your own custard. Trifle is so easy to make as you can tweak it to suit your palette.
Top Trifle!!
Hey lovestocook. You can find Bird's custard powder at British speciality food stores, or in the British section of the ethnic food aisle (if your store has one). I've never seen port wine flavored gelatin but when I make trifle, I use raspberry jello. Works great. Hope that helps.
This trifle is tasty!
A light, pretty dessert. Next time I'd pour some liquid over the cake - the cake stayed a bit dry. I didn't have port wine gelatin, I used strawberry gelatin and replaced 1/3 c. of the liquid with wine. I also doubled the custard - next time I'd triple it, since the trifle could have used more custard.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections