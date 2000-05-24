Australian English Trifle

4.1
11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I got this from my mother. It's as English as you can get. Decorate with whipped cream and flaked chocolate.

Recipe by Karen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the cake in a glass serving bowl and cover with the canned fruit. Prepare gelatin according to package instructions and pour over fruit and cake.

    Advertisement

  • Combine custard powder and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in milk and cook until thick and creamy. Pour over sponge cake mixture. Chill until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 280mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022