Apple Snow

4.3
12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Fluffy and sweet, this apple treat is from the UK and goes great with ladyfingers and cream. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by Judith

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine apples and water and cook, covered, over low heat, until frothy, 15 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sugar, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla. Let cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whip the egg white until stiff peaks form. Fold into the cooled apple mixture. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 68.4g; fat 0.8g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022