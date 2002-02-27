Apple Snow
Fluffy and sweet, this apple treat is from the UK and goes great with ladyfingers and cream. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
When I first read this recipe I thought - it's just apple sauce and since I'm not really a fan was about to move on when I realized it was fat free and I've been meaning to try substituting apple sauce in some recipies, so why not give it a try. Well, it was delicious and gone in one meal. I'm making it again today - to try in other things. I cut way back on the sugar as my apples(Cortlands) were fairly sweet.Read More
Half the sugar as previously advised was plenty. The apples were ok, but the egg white was just more of the same texture. It needs something oaty or crunchy or something. Since raw egg whites scare me anyway I won't make it again.Read More
I di this recipe a little differently. I only cooked the apples for 15 minutes then added the sugar and spices. Instead of using an egg white I used 1 Tbs meringue powder whipped with 1 Tbs. water (or milk). The apples were still chunky and I served them over french toast. Yummy
We put our apple snow over vanilla ice cream. This is a great recipe.
This is great! You can also make it with just original, premade applesauce and skip the sugar. So delicious, I made it twice in the past 2 days!
Yum! A very decent applesauce (good spices, could use nutmeg) and the egg white makes for a nice fluffy base. I let this cool a long time before serving so that the flavours could mix, and the apples took the whole 30 minutes to cook. Give it a try!
Really nicely spiced. I cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and thought it was still too sweet, so I think I'll cut sugar down to 1/4 cup next time. No need for egg white or meringue powder - it's great without it. Delicious straight up or as a topping.
I use 1 egg white, 1 cup sugar, 1 apple (peeled, cored and grated); beat egg white and sugar until stiff; fold in grated apple, mixing well; DELICIOUS served over a slice of Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake, or any chocolate cake! Very old recipe, probably more than 50 years old!
Used already prepared store bought apple blueberry sauce so all I had to do was whip egg white and fold together. Of course - the blueberries being so dark this was not really snowy looking-but was delicious mixed with a crisp topping.(think apple crisp) and with whip on top.
I left out the water and cooked the apples in the microwave. I also added nutmeg.My husband loved it!
