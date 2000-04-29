English Trifle to Die For

106 Ratings
  • 5 87
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A traditional English trifle all children in the UK grow up eating on high days and holidays.

By Polly Welby

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 trifle
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread a little jam on each piece of cake and place in the bottom of a large glass bowl. Sprinkle raspberries over cake.

  • Heat 10 fl. oz. cream in a medium saucepan over medium heat. While the cream is heating, beat the egg yolks with the sugar until pale yellow and smooth. Strain yolk mixture into a clean bowl. Pour hot cream into egg yolks and stir vigorously. Return mixture to pan over low heat and cook, stirring, until thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • While custard is cooling, whip 10 fl oz. cream until soft peaks form. Place almonds on a baking sheet and toast, in a 300 degree oven or toaster oven, stirring frequently, until golden, 2 to 10 minutes.

  • Spread cooled custard over cake in bowl. Top with whipped cream and toasted almonds. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 63.6g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 178.7mg; sodium 349.6mg. Full Nutrition
