Apple Dumplings I

This was an awesome recipe. I thought it was more of a breakfast recipe, but on some of the reviews it said that it was really a dessert item. I think this had a really good sauce!!! When you're trying to figure out when biscuits are golden you can't really see in the oven because of the light so you will have to take it out of the oven to see it. If you take the dumplings out at the right time it will be crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I think the cinnamon on top tasted great, but I don't think you need to measure it. I think it was one of my favorite sauces ever. This recipe is perfect for breakfast because it just the right amount of sweetness (I only put in 2/3 of a cup of sugar). Also, my biscuit container was smaller than you're suppose to put it in. In which case just cook it for about 20-30 min. This a great recipe. I will probably make this recipe again. (As written by my 10 yr old 'chef.')