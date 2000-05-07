Apple Dumplings I
These Apple Dumplings are swimming in a buttery vanilla sauce. My family loves them. I hope you will, too.
This is just too good to be true. It was easy to prepare. I did follow the advice of the others by using only a little water and by cutting my apples into quarters. I used gala apples. I also sprinkled the apples with a little cinnamon and sugar before wrapping them with the croissant dough. And I baked for about 5 minutes before adding the liquid mixture and I used half brown sugar half white sugar. These were sooooooooooooooooooooooo good. You must eat it with vanilla ice cream. I am going to make another batch today.Read More
This dessert is a good idea in theory, but unfortunately, this particular recipe isn't so great. If you want this recipe to work, please be sure to read these reviews and consider the other reviewers' advice! 1) Dice or cut your apples into slices, 2) Add cinnamon/sugar to the cut apples (so it'll taste like a dessert, and not just an apple wrapped in a biscuit), 3) Use a smaller amount of liquid, or add the liquid in small amounts throughout the cooking time (don't dump it in all at once or you'll get a soggy mess!), and 4) Cook each dumpling for a few minutes on one (or both) sides before adding liquid to keep the sogginess to a minimum. If you follow those suggestions, you'll have better luck than if you use the recipe as is.Read More
DELICIOUS! I followed all of the suggestions...diced apples and sprinkled w/cinnamon and sugar, reduce the water in the sauce (I mixed everything else together and then added water gradually until I had the consistance I wanted), cooked for 10 minutes before adding the sauce. I made two dumplings (used 1 diced apple) with the "grand" crescent rolls. I only baked for 27 minutes and it was perfect.
This recipe has wonderful flavor. Easy to prepare. I,too, decreased the water to 1/2 c. and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar and used Grands Flaky Biscuits. Next time -I will dice apples and turn the dumplings over during baking to get the underside brown and more done.
This recipe is wonderful!! I took it to a women's meeting at the church and it got rave reviews. I used Pillsbury cinnamon and sugar flakey bisquits (eliminates the need to season apples before wrapping)and baked the apples 10 min before pouring on the sauce. I also eliminated the water as suggested by other reviews, and added 1/2 cup pecans to the sauce (note: the pecans taste wonderful with this, but add considerable work to washing the dish... it was worth it!) Thanks Carol, for a wonderful dish!
These tasted like apple pie! I diced up the apples rather than halfed them and sprinkled cinnamon, sugar, and a little nutmeg on before I wrapped them. I also only used 1/4 cup water and that was more than enough. This was delicious! Definately worth trying.
The 1st recipe I tried from this site. Following other's suggestions, I reduced water/sugar/butter, sliced apples, and sprinkled them with cinnamon prior to sealing. I also let it bake ten minutes before adding the sauce, turning each dumpling beforehand. I daresay they were PERFECT! Fast, easy, and oh so yummy!
The first time I made this recipe I cut the butter in half, and it still turned out great. The second time, I eliminated it altogether with great results. Quick, nummy and fun for the kids to help with preparing! Great recipe!
This recipe was very good with vanilla ice cream. i cut the amount of butter in half and it worked just as well. i also used cinnamon roll biscuit dough instead of regular and it added to the cinnamon flavor. the only bad thing was that i covered the dish with a top when it was done and it ended up getting a little soggy. but it was still good with the ice cream.
Great recipe.. I used granny smith apples and cresent rolls instead. I also baked it for a little longer. Thanks for a great dish.
Excellent dessert with a few modifications. Use tart apples and be sure to peel them. Slice them using an apple slicer and toss the pieces with 2 tsp brown sugar, 2 tsp white sugar and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Stretch that dough out and pack 4 apple slices into each round (this will keep the dessert from being too "doughy" as other reviewers have said). When you mix the sauce, use 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white suagr and add the water gradually to get a nice consistency; i used 2/3 cups but could have gotten away with only 1/2, easy. Don't pour this over the apples right away. Bake them for 15 minutes then flip them over and bake them for 10 more. Now pour the sauce over and bake for another 10-15. Serve it up with some cool whip and watch them disappear! SO GOOD :)
I made this recipe for my husband and I. We loved it and it was so much easier than making and rolling out the dough myself! I will definetly make it again!
BEWARE! The original recipe is not what earned the stars of other reviewers...Read the reviews. Most cooks have had to alter the recipe dramatically. My review: The use of sugar, butter, and cinnamon does not overcome the fact that biscuit dough does not suffice for apple treats. Even after following the unanimous recommendations, the overall end product is simply not great. On the other hand, the filling (using the recommendations of Orange juice, no water, more cinnamon, brown sugar for 1/2 the sugar) is quite outstanding, and I will probably use it with some type of apple dessert in the future. Not a good recipe, but I do appreciate the other reviewer's help in finding such a great syrup/filling. Last note: these were good enough to be liked by those who ate them at a function, but not enough for anyone to rave about them.
My son loves anything apple....when he tasted these he thought I'd spent all day in the kitchen. Thanks for a quick and easy treat for apple lovers.!
This recipe is so incredibly easy and I get so many compliments each time I make these. Easy, Great tasting recipe. Perfect for Fall.
This was a very quick and easy recipe that was all the more enjoyable because my 4-yr-old daughter was able to help. I used McIntosh apples and it turned out great! Thank you, Carol, for the great easy recipe!!
I peeled 2 apples and used an apple corer that also made 8 equal segments. I rolled out a Grand's Flaky Biscuit and placed 3 or 4 quarters inside the dough. I pulled the sides up and pinched at the top. This reminded me of an old fashioned apple dumpling that I grew up eating. I baked it in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Meanwhile, I melted on the stove, butter, sugar, vanilla and water. I let it come to a quick boil and then took it off the heat. I think that helped to thicken it back up. (although, I think you could use less water in the recipe) Then I poured that over the dumplings and I think since the pinched dough was at the top, the "juice" poured down inside the dumpling and helped to flavor the apples. I sprinkled with cinnamon and baked 30 minutes more. I served with cinnamon ice cream.
these were very good! my husband & i both enjoyed them. they were good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. i will definately make these again!
I hosted a dessert party for a Christmas dinner and these were the first to go. I used Cresent rolls instead of bisquits and I cut the water to half and added orange juice.(a trick from an old apple recipe) Sounds funny but you would not believe the difference. It adds the perfect balance to the apples. Superb. I am asked constantly to make these...a real keeper.
Love these with the suggested modifications, but I will tweak the recipe even further next time. As recommended, I diced and cinn/sugared the apples before wrapping them in the dough. Per other reviewers' advice, I altered the sauce (1/4 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 c orange juice, 1/4 c melted butter, 2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon), and it was incredible. The biggest issue that I had was that the bottoms did not cook all of the way through on my first try (even though I did bake the apples/biscuits for 10 minutes prior to adding the sauce), so next time I will precook the apples/biscuits for 15 minutes first – until they begin to brown. Maybe my apples were too big, but I didn't even end up using all the diced pieces from three medium apples (I think 2 apples would be enough next time), and I had a hard time getting the dough securely around the apple pieces -- next time I will flatten the biscuit rounds as thinly as possible to stretch further around the apples Overall, though, DELICIOUS -- great as a dessert or for a brunch, and as good cold as they are warm!
Wow! I can't imagine a dessert any better. I followed the other users and used 1/2 cup water, 1/2 white 1/2 brown sugar, and half the butter. Sliced apples, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and wrapped. Placed on cooking sheet, baked for 15 mins one side, turned and baked 15 mins, then covered with sauce. Bake until done, awesome!
DO NOT USE BISCUIT DOUGH!!!! AND THESE WILL BE SO GOURMET! Followed TOFCHRIS's sugg. For 4 Good dumplings (either 2/person or 1/person): 1 pie crust, cut in QUARTERS & PRESSED OUT for more coverage for the apple -- 2 Apples (I used Gala), peeled, cut in half & cored -- 1/4 c. Brown Sugar, 1/4 cup White Sugar -- 1/2 STICK melted UNSALTED Butter -- 1/4 cup OJ -- 1 tsp Vanilla -- 1/2 tsp Cinnamon (I like Cinn) I feathered the apples (kept it in tact on one end, but sliced it thin 3/4 of the way through, so the sugar sauce can penetrate). Butter a square dish. Combine sugars, oj, butter, vanilla, cinn. Dip 1/2'd apples in, place on pie crust & WRAP IT UP! Place in square dish, flat seamed side down. Bake FIRST DRY (w/o any sauce), for 10-15 min. Then drizzle 1/2 the sauce over, bake 15 min. Drizzle the rest, bake 15-20 min. Serve w/ ice cream... DRIZZLE THE SAUCE FROM THE PAN ONTO THE ICE CREAM!!!
These dumplings are positively scrumptious! Most everyone who eats them asks me for the recipe. They are always a huge hit! I use Pillsbury Grandes biscuits, half the amount of water, and I usually triple the cinnamon. And I must confess, I even lick my plate when I'm finished...
Just made these thi evening and ate warm with french vanilla ice-cream. I was worried because when I went to put it together, I realised I had less than a tsp of vanilla. I added a splash of grand marnier to the sauce and they were amazing. Others I made, I found way too sweet,t his one is just perfect!
It's sooo good! Hmmm Yummm... I halved the apples, sliced it thinly but made sure it was still in tact, used the "best ever pie crust" recipe from this site which truly is the best!, instead of biscuits, and it still came out delicious. Substitute the water with OJ, half brown sugar half white sugar, baked it dry 10 min, flip it over and baked for another 10 min, poured the sauce on, put it back to the oven for another 15 to 20 min. SOOO GOOD!
I've always used my grandmother's apple dumpling recipe for the holidays - my family's all-time favorite dessert - but it takes so long to make the pastry that I just didn't have time this year. I made these instead, and my family actually preferred this quicker version; I had to make them three times over Christmas because they disappeared so fast! The only thing I changed was the sauce - I added some extra cinnamon and doubled the recipe, as apple dumplings tend to dry out when reheated. I'll definitely be using this recipe from now on.
This is way better than apple pie! The water amount definitely needs to be smaller and also the apples are great diced and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. I also added walnuts and some extra apples... sooo good.
These were pretty easy to make and were soooo good. I made some where I diced the apples and mixed them with cinnamon and sugar, and those were even better! Everyone said they were the best. Really great with vanilla icecream on top too.
Excellent flavors and quite easy. I made adjustments based on some reviews. Perhaps should have read more reviews as I diced up 3 apples (instead of the recommended halved 4 apples) and couldn't fit all the apple pieces into the biscuit dough. I tossed apple pieces with cinnamon sugar. Baked dumplings for about 15-20 minutes without sauce. I couldn't flip dumplings over as they were placed too closely together in baking dish and baked together making it difficult to flip dumplings over. Didn't add water to sauce but added leftover apple pieces so got liquid from that. Poured sauce (with leftover apples) over dumplings and cooked additional 15 minutes. The apples in the sauce were less cooked than the ones inside the dumplings due to less time in the oven. However, the family agreed it made for a nice combination to have some fully cooked apples and others slightly cooked so still a little firm. We actually had this for breakfast so didn't add ice cream. I do think I'll try baking with sauce from beginning next time to see what we think about that, or I might try a 9 x 13 dish and separate the dumplings more for initial baking if I chose to add sauce later. I will also probably up the cinnamon to at least 3/4 tsp as family loves cinnamon. Recently discovered Saigon cinnamon and very pleased with the flavor.
I made this with crescents (instead of biscuits) and fresh peaches (instead of apples). Just diced them up and tossed in cinnamon and regular/brown sugar. Top with the sauce and they will not be mushy. Serve with Bluebell Vanilla Ice Cream. In the words of the infamous Rachael Ray...YUM-O!!! People could not get enough of this; so now I make it all the time!
Entire family liked this one. I got everything ready ahead of time and baked it while we finished our main course. I put the dumpings in a glass pan and covered it tight with plastic wrap and put it in the refrigerator. I poured the liquid topping when I was ready to bake it. The apples didn't turn brown and I didn't even use lemon juice! I also reduced the water and sugar to 2/3 cup.
Gimme a break - these are awesome. Here's a compliment - my husband took the first bite and said "I think this is the best thing I've ever eaten in my life." My recommendations - use 1/3 cup water or none at all, buy the Grands bisquits - they wrap easily around 1/2 an apple, and turn half way though baking - otherwise they come out a little soggy on the bottom. I also used macintosh apples and put 1/2 tsp cinnamon in the sauce, as well as sprinking some on top. Yummilicious - can't wait to feed to company tonight. The best part - so EASY and fast! Don't forget the vanilla ice cream!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used orange juice instead of water and half white and brown sugars. I also baked them for about 10 minutes before I added the sauce. If you use orange juice you may want to decrease the amount of sugar you use since the oj is sweet. Maybe only use 34 of a cup of sugar. Thanks for sharing
My aunt always used to make this for family gatherings, and it is a favorite recipe. The only change I make is to half the amount of sugar and add a ton of cinnamon. Thanks for sharing! :)
I thought these were bland. I made a second batch & cut up the apples & added cinnamon & sugar, but they still didn't come out very good.. Similar recipe, Apple Crisp II is incredible, I would recommend making that instead.
I love this recipe! I often make it for potlucks. I do cut the water in half and add more vanilla. I cut up the apples in smaller cubes and put them in a baking dish. I use the cinnamon flaky layers biscuits and then drizzle the sauce on top. It is soooo delicious and such a hit every time I make it.
Delicious! I wouldn't recommend doing halves, definitely needs to be smaller slices. I, too, dip the slices in cinnamon/sugar before wrapping.
These were delicious. We took other bakers ques and diced the apples and tossed them in some cinnamon & brown sugar before wrapping them. We also cut the water down in the sauce. I am glad to have found these in time for Fall!
Awesome! We loved these.I followed other reviews and seasoned the apples first and cut them into smaller slices. (I doubled the sauce as well.) Next time I make them for breakfast and let the kids put the sauce on some oatmeal, That should get them to eat there oatmeal!!! Thank you Carol.
I had to whip up a quick dessert and found this and decided to try it. I am so happy I tried it and so were the group of guys I made this for. I did follow the recomendations and used less water in the sauce and the 1/2c of brown and white sugar. I also covered the apples with cinnamon sugar before making them. Flipped them over after 20 minutes and then poured the sauce for the last 10. It came out divine! The only thing was that 4 apples were way too many. Next time I will only use three. You bet I will be making this one again.
I have been making this recipe for a few years and I am now just rating it. My kids and husband love it. Instead of water, I use apple juice and I add a teaspoon of vanilla. Like other reviewers, I also use half brown sugar and half regular sugar. Great recipe!
This is an exceptional recipe! It is so delicious it is unbelievable. I took a patch of apple dumplings to work and they were a hit. I have shared this recipe with 10 other people, who have shared it with others, too. My variation on this recipe was to use the cheaper canned biscuits (10 to a container) and use the typical small red apples that are in the 5 or 10 pound bags. Everyone was truly amazed they were made with biscuits and not pie crust! The sauce is wonderful.
i like the concept of this recipe.. i used cin. roll dough instead but i made it like a pie... i placed the rolls on the bottom of a 9 by 13 pan... placed in the oven for 10 minutes to crisp up.... cut up the apples and rolled in cin, and sugar... put them over the dough and then rolled out the rest of the dough and placed over the apples.... put in oven for 15 minutes and then put the sauce over them little by little as they cooked...so the wouldnt get too mushy... the top was crisp and all you have to do is scoop them out when they are finished....pouring a little carmel over them and a scoop of ice cream... it was easy and fast,,, i cooked for 40 minutes all together....and i also used less water and added brown sugar to the sauce.....
I made these for a christmas party, and everyone loved them, including my boyfriend, who does not like desserts! I will be making these puppies again!I followed the recipe, but cut up the apples, and added a little brown sugar, and cinn. inside the dumpling.
This recipe was super easy and tasted great! I used several of the substitutions I read in the other reviews (1/2 C oj instead of 1 C water, 1/2 C brown and 1/2 C white sugar, and bake for 10 minutes before adding the sauce). Following those guidelines it was great. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe for themselves!
This was an amazing dessert and so simple to make. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used less water, 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar, and waited about 10 minutes into the cooking time before I added the sauce. My husband thought they were restaurant quality! I will definitely make these again - soon!
This has become a family favorite. I substitute the full cup of sugar and water with apple juice and brown sugar. Adding a little ground clove and nutmeg gives it nice extra something.
This is a great, and fatty recipe - so easy to make too! I typically use croissant dough, and it turns out really well too. I have also begun to add ground cinnamon to the apples before i wrap them so that there's a sugary, cinnamony sweet surprise inside. Definitely a keeper, especially for cold winter days!
I followed the recipe, but the cooking time wasn't long enough for me, they were still very doughy on the bottom (the biscuit dough hadn't cooked all the way through) and the apples were still pretty hard, if I'd left it in another 15-20 minutes I think it would've been perfect. The taste was really good, but I think (as others have mentioned) the amount of water could've/should've been reduced!
A big hit even with my husband who normally doesn't like pie crust. I used Golden Flakes honey butter biscuits and for the sauce I added sugar to the butter on the stove to disolve it, then added nothing more than the vanilla and I poured that over the dumplings. To die for!
Yummy! I made this for dessert one night for some friends and they raved about it long after it was gone. Instead of peeling, coring, and halving fresh apples, I just bought a can of Comstock apples (you can use the fresh apples or the compote) and you could not tell the difference. It came out incredible. I served it with vanilla bean ice cream. Sweet!
Absolutely amazing! Dice the apples up and mix with a little cinnamon and sugar before sealing up (I also mix in a splash of lemon juice with the apples). I used a little bit less butter and half brown sugar half white sugar. I needed almost the full cup of water, just depends on the consistency you want for the sauce. Bake the biscuits before adding the sauce as other reviewers have stated then bake about ten minutes more with the sauce. This dessert is insane, so darn good.
These are the best thing ever!! I did make a few changes though. As other reviewers suggested I chopped my apples and added sugar, cinamon, and a tad of flour to them. When making the vanilla sauce I used half brown sugar and have white sugar as others suggested and then just added water till I got the consistancy I wanted. I only poured half of the mixture over the dumplings after I had cooked them 10 min and turned them over. The other half I cooked on the stove untill it became a thick rich carmel sauce. I served them warm with ice cream and the extra carmel sauce and they were delicious!! I think I could eat the whole pan myself!!
I took others advice and chopped the apples first then I sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar. I didn't have refrigerated biscuits so I made my own. They were a little difficult to flip but they tasted great. I did as others did and cooked for 20 minutes then flipped for the last 10 minutes. I added the sauce during those last 10 minutes. I limited the water as suggested by others but the consistency was to thick in my book. I think next time I will cut the butter a little and add just a little more water to thin it out( probably not the amount called for in the recipe though). I will say my husband loved them just as they were. I will definitely make these again.
I used puff pastry instead of the biscuit dough, and cooked them for 25 minutes in a 400 oven. I also used only 1/2 cup of water. The sauce was good, but there wasn't a lot of it.
ALL-TIME FAVORITE! I used butter-flavored Grands Biscuits. Sprinkle your sliced apples AND the biscuits with cinnamon/sugar. To avoid the "soggy bottom," I melted just enough butter to lightly cover the bottom of my baking dish and baked the dumplings (without the syrup) for about 20 minutes. Then, I poured 1/2 the syrup over the top of the dumplings and finished baking---about another 25 minutes. Use the remaining syrup to glaze the dumplings when they are done baking or save for serving time. When making the syrup, I used the hint to add-in just enough liquid (water, OJ, mountain dew) to achieve the desired consistency. These dumplings were picture perfect--tender, flavorful apples, sweet syrup and no soggy dough. Simply delicious and do not forget the ice cream!
I used flaky honey butter biscuits and rolled out as large as possible.(5").Added sugar and cinnamon to diced apples and put as much as possible (about 1/4 c./biscuit)on each biscuit. Because I put too many apples, I could not fold them up so I put another rolled out biscuit on top and sealed edges. Then baked 20 minutes, turned, baked 10 minutes then added butter,sugar sauce. Bake 10 more minutes. I reduced the water in butter sauce to about 1 T. as other reviewers suggested. These were delicious!
My husband loved this dessert; he said it was just like the dessert that he gets at a steak house he loves. Do follow the previous reviewer's suggestions--dice the apples and toss them with cinnamon & sugar. Makes the big difference. Fabulous served warm with vanilla ice cream!!
These were fantastic! I did take the advice from other reviews and only used about half of the water it calls for. I also replaced 1/4 of the white sugar with brown sugar. They were a huge hit! I will definately make these again! Thanks!!!
This was the most incredible dish and my guests went crazy over it...and I my mother cleaned her plate with her finger! Here's how I incorporated other's suggested variations to this recipe which is why it was so good! Cook time: 45 min. Makes about 14 servings (2 dumplings ea.) 4 pre-made piecrusts 2 sticks of butter (1 c.) melted 7 apples peeled, cored, spiral sliced 4 tsp. Vanilla extract 1 c. brown sugar 1 tsp. Ground cinnamon 1 c. white sugar 1 c. orange juice Butter a 9x13 dish combine sugar, orange juice, melted butter, vanilla and cinnamon. Cut each spiral cut apple into quarters. Dip each ¼ (about 4-5 thin slices) into the mixture and wrap in piecrust. Put in oven and bake uncovered for 10min before drizzling ½ of the mixture over the dumplings. After an additional 15 minutes or so drizzle the remaining mixture over the apples as desired. Cook time should be a total of approximately 45 minutes. Serve warm with heavy whipping cream drizzled over each dumpling and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.
This recipe is perfect...sweet & delicious. It you Yankees like your dumplings dry & crisp, then add less water, but 'us' Southerners like our dumplings moist and juicy.
This was an awesome recipe. I thought it was more of a breakfast recipe, but on some of the reviews it said that it was really a dessert item. I think this had a really good sauce!!! When you're trying to figure out when biscuits are golden you can't really see in the oven because of the light so you will have to take it out of the oven to see it. If you take the dumplings out at the right time it will be crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I think the cinnamon on top tasted great, but I don't think you need to measure it. I think it was one of my favorite sauces ever. This recipe is perfect for breakfast because it just the right amount of sweetness (I only put in 2/3 of a cup of sugar). Also, my biscuit container was smaller than you're suppose to put it in. In which case just cook it for about 20-30 min. This a great recipe. I will probably make this recipe again. (As written by my 10 yr old 'chef.')
I made these last night and served them with a scoop of butter pecan ice cream. Macoun apples worked beautifully in this recipe, and I followed suite by chopping the apples and tossing them lightly with cinnamon and sugar. I didn't use as much butter as asked and I still though the recipe came out incredibly. An excellent dessert for those who want something homemade, but don't have the time to whip up the dough. I would've given it 10 stars if I had the option!!!
I made this recipe with my junior girl scout troop and it was delicious. Super easy to make and bake, the girls had fun coring the apples and wrapping the biscuit dough around them, we did not peel the apples as directed on the recipe, thus the apple baked nicely inside the peel and the biscuit. I doubled the recipe with no problems and did cut down on the liquid and sprinkled cinnamon on top. Definitely an easy recipe to follow and enjoy, the girls all want their own copy of the recipe to share with their families.
I was surprised how good this recipe was. I dipped the apples in the butter/sugar/water mixture before I put them in the dumpling, and I think next time I will actually add a little caramel to the apple. I also used a dash of cinnamon in the mixture, which I thought gave it a little kick. But, like I said, this recipe is DELICIOUS!
We had this last night. Easy to make & tasted great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream...yummy. We will be having this again.
I thought this recipe would be great, but I wasn't impressed with the way mine came out. I followed the directions exactly. It was very easy to make, but the sauce was too watery and the dough just didn't go well with the apples. I used pillsbury crescent dough, so maybe I got the wrong kind. My whole apartment smelled delicious while baking, but then the actual taste wasn't as good as I had expected.
What an awesome recipe! Great tasting, easy to make! I bought the large buttermilk biscuits and small apples, it worked PERFECTLY! I would also reduce the amount of water next time... but the taste was wonderful. I served it with vanilla ice cream... yummy! Thanks for sharing!
This is a wonderful and easy dessert recipe! To add even more to the flavor and texture, I sprinkled the rolled out dough with cinnamon, placed the apple flat-side up, and filled the apple core with chopped pecans before wrapping it with the dough. These dumplings are great served with a little scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side. I will definitely make these again and again.
I LOVE this recipe!! Fairly easy to make and absolutely delicious!!! I have made a few changes based upon others' great ideas: I diced the apples and coated them with cinnamon/sugar. I baked the dumplings on one side for 20 minutes. I made up the sauce minus the water and had to add just a tablespoon or so to get it the right consistency. I also used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar and ended up with this beautiful caramel sauce. Then I turned the dumplings and baked for another 10 minutes. I added the sauce the last 10 minutes of cooking.
I made this for company one night (hubby's friends) well 2 of them still tell people about these "amazing apple dumplings" that I served, and they had them about 8 months ago.. very good.
My husband loved these! He says that they are even better the next day. There seemed to be a lot of sauce that we drizzled over vanilla ice cream. Delicious!
EXCELLENT!!! These are excellent just as recipe list. I made two batches at once, one per recipe. Great. The other batch w/ the following....added some xtra vanilla (dble), xtra cinnamon, and added a few raisins in with the apples and a few on the top! Excellent!! Big hit!! Also, different apples can change taste...granny smith, etc....you can mix. Think a feww chopped nuts inside w/ apples may work too.
So easy and very yummy! Made this for 2 servings as I had only 2 biscuits left (used the other biscuits for a different recipe) so of course I had to adjust the rest of the recipe. Placed it in remikens. Minor changes: used mountain dew in place of water (yea, stole the idea from the highly rated apple dumplings) and mix the cinnamon along with the rest. Probably cut down the mixture a tad bit next time.
Awesome recipe! I used a half cup of brown sugar and a half cup of white sugar. I also cut the apples into smaller pieces and coated them in sugar and cinnamon before putting them in the dough. I didn't add the sauce about 5 minutes before they were supposed to come out of the oven. I also rotated the dumplings after 20 minutes and again after 10.
Absolutely fantastic. I think I've made these at least 10 times in the last month. Everybody loves them. I found they tasted better using 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. Also suggest serving them warm with heavy whipping cream poured over the top. Sinful!
All I can say is YUM! These are so excellent I;ll never reveal how many I ate right in a row. (I made them without the water in the recipe and liked them better, though...more syrupy.)
This is a SUPER recipe! Thank you Carol! I have made these many times and have found that the best way is to quarter the apples and use the regular sized bisquits. I also sprinkle apples with cinnamon before wrapping in the dough and put cinnamon in the butter sauce...and skip the water. MacIntosh apples work great because they soften so easily. My whole family loves these...had them for breakfast Christmas morning! Thanks!
These are awesome! My Mom made something similar when we visited her recently, so I came here looking for the recipe. So yummy, taste just like apple pie!
Outstanding! These were absolutely delicious! Handed out the recipe at work the next day! The buttery sauce was scrumptious! Thank you!
I don't know how this recipe got to be so highly rated. I reread the recipe several times to make sure that I just hadn't fixed it wrong. It was kind of tasty, but definitely not 5-star worthy. I would have liked more flavor and less sweetness. It was definitely better warmed up the next day.
My teenage daughter found this recipe and we ended up making it together for our dessert last night. It was delicious! I went back and read the reviews later and next time I will try adding cinnamon and sugar to the apples before wrapping and maybe decrease the water a little. Still, they were great just by going by the recipe. A Keeper!
For some reason this didn't work for me. The apples were too big for the biscuits, it took forever to prepare the recipe, and the mixture just kinda sunk to the bottom of the pan - didn't flavor them well at all. I think next time I'll try another recipe.
I made this with all of the suggested changes and it was AMAZING. Very sweet so make sure to serve with ice cream.
Quick - Easy - Yummy! I cut the recipe in half and it was perfect. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks for sharing!
My family loved these. They were gone before they had time to go cold. Topped with cinn. icecream-yummy. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
so tasty. I spriknled mine with cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg and cloves for more spice!
I liked this recipe better than another apple dumpling recipe I'd tried. However, the sauce was too rich. Maybe I'll cut down on the butter next time. I cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup and I doubled the cinnamon, and I'm glad I did! Also, the crust was terrific, but the apples inside were still hard. I think next time, I'll poke them with a fork and see if they get more tender that way.
I followed all of the suggestions and this turned out great! With or without ice cream.
Oh my gosh! These were delicious and so easy. I used peeled Golden Delicious apples and the large Grande biscuits and they turned out perfect. Hot out of the oven with vanilla ice cream could not be beat.
Wonderfull desert even my mother-in-law gave me a complament! I took the advice of several of the reviews and changed the sugar to 1/2 cup white , 1/2 cup brown, and substituted orange juice for the water and only used 1/2 cup, it does make a difference the sauce is thicker and richer!!!!!!!
Easy, cheap, and DELISH. Followed the recipe almost exactly except for mixing in the cinammon with the melted butter instead of sprinkling on top. I only needed 2 Granny Smiths to make the recipe, and I used generic jumbo butter biscuits from the grocery store. No need to make it any more complicated. A favorite at home and with pals!
Big hit with guests!! Agree only 1/2 cup water needed, also bake 5-10 min before adding liquids. Cutting up apples made it a bit harder to wrap. Will try slicing but keep the slices together.I also added sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg to apples before baking. Thanks Carol for this GREAT recipe
These are great! Very tasty. I couldn't stop eating them. The only thing I differently was I put some brown sugar on top of them before baking and used less white sugar. My mom just came back from Apple Hill (CA) and talked about an apple pie with brown sugar in the filling. This came out so good! Thanks so much for this recipe!
Made these just like the recipe says, and they were delicious!!! My entire family enjoyed them. The only reviewer recommendation I followed was turning them with about 10 minutes of baking left. I'll make them again and I won't change a thing. I was a little nervous about how much liquid I poured into the dish, but it thickened nicely while baking.
Very delicious! I made a few changes though. I only needed 2 1/2-3 apples. I cut them into smaller pieces (instead of big slices). I then mixed them with cinnamon & sugar and let them soak in the fridge for about an hour. I also used a little less butter and about 3/4 cups of sugar. Very yummy with vanilla ice cream!
Very good! I served them with a dollop of cool whip.
This recipe is perfect! DO NOT CHANGE ONE THING. I've tried it with orange juice and it did NOT taste right. Even 1/2 cup of orange juice competes with the buttery vanilla flavor...the recipe is just fine the way it is.
The kids loved helping with this one. They LOVED it! I thought the bottoms ended up a little too doughy, but I probably could have baked them a few minutes longer. It was a quick and easy dessert that I know we'll make again and again. I added cinnamon to the apples before wrapping them too. Thanks!
