Syrup Sponge Pudding
This is an old family recipe that originates from Yorkshire England -- you can try substituting maple syrup or jam for the golden syrup.
This is the best pudding recipe I have come across and is really delicious for those of us who enjoy the taste without worrying!! Brilliant
Dont know what I did wrong but my spong wasnt fluffy it was thick and tasted disgusting and almost barely cooked through. I will try it again tomorrow and see how it turns out again.
I made this recipe for a potluck with a UK theme. Some people really enjoyed it and others didn't liek it at ALL. I used a raspberry syrup and was pleased with how it came out.
Really yummy and easy to make. the worst bit was waiting for it to cook in the oven! but was definately worth the wait. light, fluffy and lovely syruppy topping- Thankyou!
Excellent pudding. My husband is British & loves this recipe accompanied by Birds custard. Thanks so much.
Perfect recipe. Truly wonderful and well worth all the effort for special occasions. Tastes exactly like my British husband's mom makes it in England. We make it in a turkey roasting oven. $20 special around Thanksgiving. The roaster allows us to get the desired temperature without heating up the entire house with the oven. Be aware it generates a LOT of steam in the house. The interior of the windows in the kitchen gets wet when cooking this. Kind of alarming. The only changes I ever make are to add another tablespoon of syrup. In regards to the syrup, any "golden syrup" will do. You can substitute Karo, maple syrup or a jam but it's not as good. The golden syrup is a must for this recipe.
Yummi! I mace it twice and we ate it all on a seat. The second time I tried with maple syrup and turn up great. Thank you for such an easy and delicious recipe.
I wanted this as my Birthday Cake this past week. We added a few more tablespoons of syrup. If you don't eat it hot out of the oven - you miss out. This was delicious!!! A real Treat!
