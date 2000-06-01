Syrup Sponge Pudding

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an old family recipe that originates from Yorkshire England -- you can try substituting maple syrup or jam for the golden syrup.

Recipe by Tricia Scoffield

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 pint pudding
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a two pint heat proof bowl or basin.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, cream together margarine and sugar. Add, a little at a time, beaten eggs, vanilla and flour, until well mixed. Fold in milk to make a smooth consistency.

  • Pour syrup in bottom of prepared basin and layer batter over the top. Cover basin with firmly tied parchment paper covered with foil. Line a roasting pan with a damp kitchen towel. Place basin on towel, inside roasting pan, and place roasting pan on oven rack. Fill roasting pan with boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the basin.

  • Steam in the oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until pudding springs back when touched. Invert onto serving plate and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 73.1g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 898.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022