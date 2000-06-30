Soursinth

Great and tasteful chilled drink for the spirits, made with absinthe and sour mix.

Recipe by Joey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
4 hrs
cook:
5 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chill the absinthe glass, a spoon and the absinthe in the freezer for at least four hours. Chill water in refrigerator.

  • Set the spoon upon the chilled absinthe glass. Place the sugar cubes on the spoon. Pour absinthe over the sugar cubes. Pour chilled water over sugar cubes. Pour sour mix over remainder of sugar cubes. If any sugar is left on spoon, dump it into the glass and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
