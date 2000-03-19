Pineapple Punch Drink

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Cool and tasty - best of all easy! A definite winner.

By Sara

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl combine pineapple juice, sprite and drink mix. Stir, and serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 10.6mg. Full Nutrition
