Pineapple Punch Drink
Cool and tasty - best of all easy! A definite winner.
Very yummy. I think the 4 oz package must be a typo. I used a .4 packet of raspberry drink mix and it came out really nice. As the other reviewer said, 4 oz is an awful lot.Read More
I tried this recipe and it had WAY too much raspberry powder in it. I used the 4 oz. it called for, but I would cut that down by a lot. The flavor itself was ok, but it was so strong and so sweet no one could drink it. I ended up pouring the whole bowl out! I even tried diluting it! I might try again, but would have to do some major tweeking.Read More
I doubled this for a dinner get together and it went over well. For the soda-pop, I used Fresca, and it gave it just enough sweetness to the drink. It was perfect. Will most definitely use this recipe again! Loved it.
I made this punch for a bridal shower (and spiked it with Bacardi Rum!) and it was a total hit! Everyone was asking for the recipe! P.S. It definitely should be 0.4 oz package of drink mix (I used Crystal Lite), NOT 4 oz!
Great Punch!
great
I made this for our office Christmas party and it was really good. I made half the recipe (one can of pineapple juice, about one little packet of the raspberry ice Crystal Light, and one liter bottle of soda). I used club soda instead of sugary soda. I thought the lemon-lime soda would make it too sweet. If you're making it for kids then go with the sweet soda. I'm making it again for Xmas Eve and will be spiking it with vodka or rum.
i give this drink a 4 out of 5
I would make it again i just added two packets of drink flavoring mix and whoop finished. Also was a little bit pinapply for me.
