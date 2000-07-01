Pineapple Delight Smoothie

3.8
27 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

A refreshing healthy smoothie with bananas, pineapple, milk and honey.

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine milk, frozen bananas, pineapple and honey. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 58.3mg. Full Nutrition
