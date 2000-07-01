Pineapple Delight Smoothie
A refreshing healthy smoothie with bananas, pineapple, milk and honey.
Loved it! I used drained crushed pineapple. Great morning smoothie, thanks Cindy!Read More
Kids really liked it, which is why I gave it 2 stars. But I didn't enjoy this one at all. It wasn't sweet enough and just plain bland. I won't be making it again.Read More
great for sleepovers!
What can I say? Yummy Yummy Yum!
Very nice! The honey added a great flavor, but I also added some Splenda to sweeten it up a little. I used the ripest bananas I had, as the greener ones wouldn't have been very flavorful. I would also use fresh pineapple next time. Thanks, Cindy!
Not really sure why everyone found this recipe to be so great. I found it to have almost no flavor. If you like the taste of fresh bananas and pineapple this is probably not for you as the 2 cups of milk almost completely mask the flavor of the fruit.
Bleh!!! This smoothie had no taste!!!
I seem to not be in the minority in not liking this one. Pineapple tends to not mix very well and leave stringy stuff. (Not pulp, but stringy stuff.) There's enough liquid that I could fairly easily strain it before adding the other stuff. But in the end I could not taste the pineapple at all and it was a bit like drinking weak banana juice, and there needs to be some other kind of flavor.
loved it!! i used fresh pineapple and used plain yogurt instead of milk...loved the sweet,tartness to it... will do this again
I used 3/4 of a can of crushed pineapple that I drained well as I had to use the rest after making Grilled Leftover Ham and Pineapple Sandwiches also from this site. (I didn't have pineapple rings.) Kids drank it down. Simple and got a couple more fruits into my kids' diet.
Good, with some modifications. I used three bananas, 2 cups of fresh cubed pineapple and I added about 1/4 cup of Splenda. As my boyfriend said when he tried it 'delicious!'.
It was really good, reminded me of when i lived in Barbados
Bland - absolutely no flavor.
This was not very sweet and the pineapple gave it an interesting flavor. It wasn't bad but I had to add a lot of sugar. Not very thick either.
I like this i ev3en tried it myself yummy!
Very tasty with a little sugar added and a couple less pineapple.
It was ok. Instead of 2 cups of milk, I used vanilla yogart. I intend to make this again with more modifications. I can tell it has the potential to be a 5-star smoothie.
This is lovely
I like this recipe but the only through back is it that,you have to like bananas and pineapple.
