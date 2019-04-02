Funky Beans

An old family classic from my great aunt. Easy and surprisingly delicious! Easy on the budget too! This is also a great recipe to play around with and perfect to your liking. Serve with cornbread.

Recipe by Renee

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pick over and rinse the dried beans, and place them in a large saucepan of water with a lid. Bring to a boil over high heat, cover, turn off the heat, and let the beans sit for 1 hour. Drain and rinse the beans in a colander, return to the saucepan, cover with water, and simmer for 2 hours, until the beans are tender.

  • Meanwhile, place the sausage, beef, onion, and green pepper in a skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir for about 10 minutes, until the3 sausage and beef are evenly brown.

  • Stir the meat mixture into the beans, and mix in the tomatoes with chiles, ketchup, and chili powder. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for about 20 minutes to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 567mg. Full Nutrition
