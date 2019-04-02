Funky Beans
An old family classic from my great aunt. Easy and surprisingly delicious! Easy on the budget too! This is also a great recipe to play around with and perfect to your liking. Serve with cornbread.
This dish was really very good. I did make some changes though. Didn't have diced tomatoes w/chile's, so used regular diced tomatoes. I used hot italian sausage so there was still a nice bite to this dish. I didn't have ketchup either so just omitted it. Used the leftovers for burritos and they were great!Read More
Very simple and tasty! As is said, it's easy to make your own variations. I'll be using this to make and freeze for when my baby comes!
This was pretty good stuff - a lot like a chili, but not quite. It makes a *lot* - it lasted me for five days. I made it exactly as written, using all the 85% beef I had, and a little 93% beef. I found that it took a lot longer to brown all the meat - maybe 20 minutes on medium heat. Also, the recipe didn't say whether to drain the meat afterwards, so I decided not to. As for the "chili powder to taste", I used up what I had on hand, maybe 1.5T. It was seasoned, but hardly "hot" to my taste. All in all, this was worth making, especially for a carnivore.
This recipe was sooooo gooood!!!thank you
I appreciate this recipe for the great no-soak cooking technique for the beans that it offers.
I made this just as the recipe called for. I hate ketchup but thought maybe with everything else in there I wouldn't be able to taste it. It was good but I could taste the ketchup. My husband loved it but then he likes ketchup.
I used an Instant Pot and cooked dry beans in chicken stock till done. (45 min. on high pressure) I browned the meat ( I used H.B.) in a little oil adding a table spoon of chili powder and sauteed the veggies in my trusty cast iron skillet. I used a can of crushed tomatoes and a small can of green chilies. I added everything to the beans when they were done. I added two more tablespoons of chili powder. I used the simmer setting and let everything cook for an additional 10-15 min. You can also use the slow cook setting as well and let it sit for an hour or more before serving to really let the flavors combine.
Family loved it. I could not find tomatoes with chilies so I added extra spices. Yummy
Love this but you can make it in 3 hrs (min) preferably 3 1/2 hrs with a pressure cooker crock pot. .
I will make this recipe again. I did make a small change I didn't use ground beef I only used hot pork sausage. I doubled the recipe but didn't double the amount of meat and I thought it was plenty. Next time I will only use half the amount of ketchup it made it a little to sweet for me. All my guest's at our 4th of July BBQ liked these beans. Thanks for sharing your recipe
7.12.22 I scaled this to 6 servings, but ended up adding the whole can of tomatoes plus some additional water and ketchup because it seemed a bit dry. I thought this sounded a bit like Calico Beans, but the taste really is different. Pretty good, and I did serve with corn muffins.
