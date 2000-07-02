Never Bitter Lemonade

The secret ingredient is salt, which removes any bitterness. Don't be tempted to use reconstituted lemon juice or to add the juice until the sugar water is completely chilled!

Recipe by Sue

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a pot combine water, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil and continue to boil for 2 minutes. Chill the sugar water for at least 60 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • In a 2 quart pitcher mix cooled sugar water and lemon juice together. Pour over ice and serve.

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 26.3g; sodium 36.5mg. Full Nutrition
