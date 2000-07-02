Never Bitter Lemonade
The secret ingredient is salt, which removes any bitterness. Don't be tempted to use reconstituted lemon juice or to add the juice until the sugar water is completely chilled!
I have a secret to confess. Though the recipe says not to, I used concentrated lemon juice and the results were excellent! Truly excellent! I make this often now, with both lemon and lime concentrate.Read More
baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaadRead More
I have a secret to confess. Though the recipe says not to, I used concentrated lemon juice and the results were excellent! Truly excellent! I make this often now, with both lemon and lime concentrate.
This was the best lemonade ever. I've tried several recipes for lemonade, but this is by far the best. My husband drank the entire pitcher in one sitting! I think the salt is the trick. It really made a difference. I used 4 small lemons and it was just over a 1/2 cup of juice. Perfect. Thanks for sharing this one Sue!
This lemonade is the absolute best. I've made it twice and it's been a huge hit whether it's cold or hot outside. Great recipe - thanks!
this was the first recipe i found and the only one i'll use! when using fresh garden lemons use less sugar, and when using bottled lemon juice or store bought lemons use the regular amount. makes absolutely fabulous tasting lemonade.
I made it with Splenda, instead of sugar and it was good. Next time, more lemon juice to make it more tart, than sweet. My preference.
Good but I used lemons that grew in my friends' backyard and I should have reduced the sugar a bit to allow for the natural sweetness of the resh lemons. I assume storebought are sourer, so keep this in mind.
It is pretty yummy - a tad bit too sweet for my liking, but I will just adjust the sugar. WE are already on our second batch, in just two days. This will be great during those HOT, HUMID, Houston summers - to take to the beach or to the pool. Thanks for sharing!
Perfect lemonade, this is a very good recipe.
This wasn't quite the flavour I was looking for. It was too sweet. I added an extra lemon's worth of juice but it was still on the sweet side. Kids would probably love it but I'm looking for more of a grown up lemonade.
The amount of sugar is just right. The amount of lemon, too, just right. You can't taste the salt, the sugar is fully dissolved and the lemonade isn't bitter. This lemonade is perfect, plain and simple.
Mmmmm.....Mmmmmmmm.....Mmmmmmmm.... This was soooo good. It has to be the best lemonade I have ever had! That salt trick really works (I do that when I make sweet tea also) - no bitterness AT ALL. My family went nuts over this. My only complaint is that it doesn't make enough! Oh well, I guess next time I can double or triple it!
Great recipe. I never made lemonade before, but this was terrific, all my guests commented on it. I chilled the water/sugar solution over night, I used super fine sugar, but it came out as well when I used regular sugar. Thanks!
My kids loved this recipe. It did not make enough , so I had to make an extra batch. I did not care for this one personally.
I taste-tested this recipe against another lemonade recipe that was super-simple (just mix the lemon juice, water and sugar together). I totally thought this recipe would win since it involved making a simple syrup before mixing in the lemon juice... However, the other simpler recipe was hands-down more refreshing and overall more tasty. Had I not compared this to another recipe, I would have still rated it 4/5 stars.
This turned out really well. Maybe a bit on the sweet side for me, but it sure isn't stopping me from drinking it! Will definitely make again with 3/4 cup sugar instead. Thanks for sharing, Suewho!
very sweet
This is a great recipe!! Although a little sweet, just don't add as much sugar!! This is the best lemonad recipe I have ever had.
I absolutely LOVE this lemonade... this is the best lemonade I have ever had! I will never get store bought lemonade again!
I made this exactly as written, then added a couple more Tbsp of lemon juice for a little more lemony flavor and a little less sweetness. This is the best lemonade I have ever made, and even my husband, who usually hates my lemonade (he calles it battery acid) can't get enough of it. Thanks, Sue, for a fantastic recipe. I'll never use another.
Very Easy, We love Lemonade in this house. I used 3 lemons, which was a little over 1/2 cup and it was perfect. Thanks!
Excellent recipe! Not too tangy, which is what I was afraid of. We've made batches and can't get enough of it.
Pretty darn tasty!
I made this for the end of the year party at school and it was a hit. It was not tart at all I added just a tad more lemon juice and it was so so good. We love this recipe.
Tried with reconstituted lemon juice and it worked just fine. Kids loved it!
Best basic lemonade recipe I have come across.
great recipe, though i found it way too sweet and had to add more lemon juice (1 whole lemon). otherwise, the end result was fantastic!
My 4 year old kept begging to make lemonade, we used this recipe and he loved it! So did the rest of the family.
I love this lemonade! It is the best, and I make it alot. The whole family loves it and it never lasts very long.
tasty... make it faster by boiling the salt and sugar with 3 cups of water then pour into a pitcher with 3 cups of ice water.
I've made lemonade several different ways only to have it either too bitter or too sweet and I have finally found a recipe I absolutely love! This is by far the best ever lemonade I've ever drank. You have got to try this one...it's wonderful!
Fabulous lemonade. Just enough sweet, just enough tart. Just to save some energy, try only boiling 2 cups of water with the sugar and making a syrup. It will chill quicker that way. Add the other 4 cups of cold water with the syrup and lemon juice at the end. Less to boil, less to chill. Enjoy!
Very easy, very delicious. I will NEVER use frozen lemonade concentrate again. This simple recipe is just as simple (although you do have to plan ahead to let the water chill), yet tastes better by far! No bitterness, no tang, just sweet lemony goodness...
Great lemonade. I added a 1/4 tsp salt rather than a 1/8, just to experiment. I will always be using this recipe.
My kids are always asking for this lemonade. I tried serving them the powdered kind, but they couldn't stand it after tasting this recipe. Thanks!
So good! Did the recipe exactly as instructed and it was amazing! Not too sweet or tart and refreshing! I do want to try it with Stevia though for a lower calorie drink.
OMG.....I followed this recipe exactly and was surprisingly happy with the results.......GREAT LEMONADE.....I didnt find it to sweet nor too tart....just right! Thank you for sharing.
this had too much sugar.
Delicious and easy what a perfect combination...i was a lil skeptical at first but after reading the reviews I thought..what the heck guess I will give it a try and this is a perfect lemonade...easy to add more lemon juice if desired. Very Refreshing!!
I only had lemon juice othewise, I'm sure it would have been a 5! My little girlies loved it.
Yes, it's not bitter. It's also not lemony. Next time, I'll try adding considerably more lemon juice, possibly cut the sugar a little. I think the salt might be helpful but everything was overwhelmingly sweet, in my opinion, and lacked lemon.
wonderful, quick, and easy!
Me and my kids made this recipe today for 4th of July. It is delicious. Salt really makes it. I grew up drinking tea with salt. really helps with bitterness. will be making again and again.
Loved it..My kids sold it at the local farmers market..Great...
A nice starting point recipe. I like the idea of boiling the water with the sugar. It allows the sugar to dissolve so much better. I used much less sugar because I was using Myer lemons from my tree and, after reading the Ginger Lemonade recipe, I decided to make a second ginger infused syrup that could be added to the Lemonade if desired. So I did not want the Lemonade to be overly sweet. I also made a Pomegranate Syrup and served it an the Ginger syrup in little pitchers to be added to the lemonade. Worked great and was very popular.
This is sooo refreshing! I followed the recipe exactly and I did use fresh squeezed lemon juice. It is perfect as written! Thanks Suewho for sharing your recipe which has now become my favorite lemondade recipe! Will be making again and again and also sharing on Pinterest!
I made this with Truvia instead of sugar. Googling told me use 24 packets to equal one cup of sugar. I don't know if the salt really did anything, honestly, but we all liked it. We liked it so much that we all drank the whole pitcher in just an hour. Next time, I think I might add a quarter cup more lemon juice as it was a little on the sweet side, but it's really good as is. NOTE: I used Meyer lemons.
OH man! tasted like salt water with a touch of citrus......:
Doubled the lemon juice for our taste. Delish.
I gave it a 5 star rating because the salt was an excellent idea to keep it from tasting bitter. I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and was still plenty sweet. We like our lemonade a little more lemony so adding more lemon juice was better for us.....great recipe though...I'm glad I tried it!
My father loves lemonade so I made this for him for Father's Day. It was delicious, but it didn't make a lot.
AMAZING! I love how sweet it was and not over powering by the lemon flavor at all! I will keep this one for sure thanks!!!!!!!!!
This lemonade works for my visiting family! I use the lemon juice in the jar. I don't even cook the syrup! This recipe will travel with me for Christmas dinner at the aunt's house.
This is a very good recipe and have used it twice already. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 a cup and it still has a nice balance between sweet and sour. However, I think the amout of sugar used in the recipe really depends on personal taste. The first time I made it I used 3/4 cup and it was a bit too sweet and at 1/2, it's perfect for my taste buds.
We have tons of lemons on our tree and I never know what to do with them. I tried making this for a brunch with 30 people and it was A HIT! Everyone loved it and it was gone FAST. Next time I'll double the recipe!
I thought it was very good. Our family never puts salt in lemonade, but I followed the recipe, anyway. The after taste wasn't that great though. I made it for a family reunion at my house. My relatives thought it was so great, to the point where I had to go back in the kitchen and make it 3 more times in only 6 hours! I give it 5 stars! *****
I agree with other reviewers that this is too sweet with the amount of sugar given. I added more lemon juice which helped but for me it does need a little less sugar. It was very refreshing though on a very hot day so thankyou.
Very watery. Maybe try cutting back the amount of sugar water.
I added an orange to the lemons...awesome
Yum!! SO good!
I tried this and found it so sickly sweet I couldn't drink it!
Good lemonade. Simply and tasty, glad I found this.
Just made this again yesterday. Have made it several times. Living in Florida, I have this spectacular Meyer lemon tree that produces a ton of lemons (228 last year, but who's counting, noone but me). So I juice them, and freeze them into 1/2 cup blocks, pop them out of container and put into ziploc freezer bags to use all year.
Yummy and easy. Like other reviewers said, cut down on the sugar. Served with lemon slices in a glass pitcher makes a beautiful summer drink!
Add a cup less water and 1/4 cup less sugar; no need to boil the water as far as I could tell, nothing grainy. Yum!
I did not care for this lemonade.
Didn't boil, just added the ingredients and stired. The best lemonade I ever had!
The sugar did not sufficiently dissolve. Will attempt to make it with simple syrup next time.
My grandchildren love it. I put slices of oranges in the pitcher and they all want their own slice.
I would like to say that I made it all together without waiting for the sugar water to cool. I didn't even make sugar water. I just squeezed the lemons and mixed it into the water. Then added sugar. I also skipped the salt!
I made this as directed but I found it really gross. The salt was overpowering even after I added more lemon juice. It tasted like salt water with a little lemon in it and only got slightly better when I added more lemon juice. The kids downed it, but let's be honest, they drink anything with sugar in it. I don't think I'll make this again, unfortunately!
I was so hopeful, but I didn't like it. Sorry.
I did the recipe differently. I did a 1:1 simple syrup mix and used 3/4 cup concentrated lemon juice and 6 cups water. It's really good but I think I'll go for a full cup of lemon juice concentration next time. Any less was way too diluted.
I did not have fresh lemons so I did use concentrated lemon juice and it is still very good! I will definitely make this again! To cut down the cooling time I microwaved 2 cups of water and then added the sugar and salt and stirred until dissolved. Then I added some ice cubes and the remaining cold water. And finally the lemon juice.
Very good this way, but I used bottle lemon juice. I also took 1 1/2 cup of water out of the recipe & replaced it with ice for a fast fix. This also works nicely for my impatient boys.
I used hot tap water rather than boiling & increased ingredients for 2 qt pitcher. Mix 2 cup hot water, 1 cup sugar, 1/8 tsp salt & stirred to dissolve. Added 3/4 cup 100% natural strength lemon juice from bottle; not concentrated. Then I added 5-6 cups of water to fill remaining pitcher and stirred together. It wasn't too sweet or tart. Next time I hope to throw in one fresh lemon sliced.
this is great very nice and quite sweet
This is a great recipe. I did maker some changes just to make it easier for me and taste preference. I used the real lemon juice they sell in the juice aisle. I only used half the water to dissolve the sugar. I added the rest after to help cool it faster. and I cut back the amount of sugar by a quarter. I also made a double recipe. I've made it twice now everyone in the house thinks it's perfect except. the person who said it's bad must be fooling around or they did something wrong... or possibly they don't really like lemonade. this is my go to now.
This is the best way to make lemonade. The secret is to make a sugar syrup. This dissolves the sugar completely. If you simply add the sugar to cold water it will not dissolve and your lemonade will be bitter.
Amazing! My whole family love it!
It was really good!!! This is how I actually make my lemonade now, my family loves it
Not baaaaaaaaaaaaaddd.......
This is quite sweet so next time I'd use about 3/4 of the amount called for. Otherwise, I like this method and will be using it again when I get that hankerin' for lemonade.
Not so much. Darn
