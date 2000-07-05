My Father's Lime Daiquiri

My father used to make this refreshing beverage since I can remember and...let me drink it! It is a favorite of everyone in my family and of every one who has tried it!

Recipe by Deborah L Gonzalez

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a blender combine lime juice, sugar and rum. Blend and add ice one cube at a time until mixture is thick and smooth. Pour into 4 glasses and garnish with maraschino cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 10.5mg. Full Nutrition
