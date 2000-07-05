My Father's Lime Daiquiri
My father used to make this refreshing beverage since I can remember and...let me drink it! It is a favorite of everyone in my family and of every one who has tried it!
I never knew a daquiri could be so simple. Its pretty awesome & perfect for those hot summer nights.
Too much work for this taste. Better drinks out there.
I never knew a daquiri could be so simple. Its pretty awesome & perfect for those hot summer nights.
Too much work for this taste. Better drinks out there.
Great easy recipe.
Easy to the point and enjoyed by all.
Enjoyable drink and easy to make. Made it with some bottled lime juice as I didn't have any limes. I will definitely be making this again.
I thought this was wonderful. Simple, easy recipe that needed no adaptions. Thanks for sharing!
I looooove this but omitted the maraschino cherries (couldn't find any) and used a few mint leaves instead. Perfect!
love it. Thanks. I put the lime juice and sugar in the blender first, mixed, then added ice cube one at a time and added the rum as needed until it was all blended. Excellent frozen drink.
This was pretty good. It did seem like it was missing something though, not sure what.
Soooo o simple! This is super easy and delicious! Will use again! I had all the ingredients and it tasted so good on these hot summer days!!
Tried this recipe last night and would have reviewed it then but after two of these there were two keyboards in front of me. Will probably try with a little less sugar next time. Simple, easy and tasty!
Yum!!! I'll definitely be making his again and again. So simple and really tasty. Thanks for sharing!!!
