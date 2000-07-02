Marie's Summer Marvel

A refreshing cocktail made with pink lemonade and vodka.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub rim of cocktail glass with a slice fresh lime and drop lime into glass.

  • In a cocktail shaker full of ice combine vodka, lemonade, a splash of lime juice and a splash of cranberry juice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and pour into cocktail glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.4mg. Full Nutrition
