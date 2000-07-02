Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Marie's Summer Marvel
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 123.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0g
carbohydrates: 6.8g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 6g
monosaccharides: 1.9g
disaccharides: 0.1g
other carbs: 0.7g
fat: 0g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 70.5g
vitamin a iu: 5.1IU
vitamin a re: 0.4RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 0.4RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 3.1mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0mg
niacin equivalents: 0mg
vitamin b6: 0mg
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 10.4mg 17 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 0.8mcg
pantothenic acid: 0mg
calcium: 1.6mg
copper: 0mg
iron: 0mg
magnesium: 0.8mg
manganese: 0mg
phosphorus: 3.3mg
potassium: 12.8mg
selenium: 0mcg
sodium: 4.4mg
zinc: 0mg
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
alcohol: 14g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
ash: 0g
vitamin k: 0.2mcg
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
pyramid fruit: 0
energy: 11.1
thiamin: 0mg
riboflavin: 0mg
fluoride: 10.6mg
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
