Italian Cream Soda

A watermelon and passion fruit flavored Italian cream soda.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a tall glass half full with ice. Fill to 2/3 with carbonated water. Pour in watermelon and passion fruit flavored syrups, then float the half-and-half cream on top. Stir when ready to drink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 46.4mg. Full Nutrition
