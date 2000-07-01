Italian Cream Soda
A watermelon and passion fruit flavored Italian cream soda.
Wonderful flavor combination, Darien! Just like the Italian Sodas I get from my favorite espresso shop!I never would have thought to combine these two flavors. Yummy! Thanks.Read More
What am I doing wrong? Why does the half and half get all clumpy? I made again without half and half and it tasted great, but I wanted the creaminess in it.Read More
I made it, and I love it...
wow! this recipe is soo simple and straightforward, the result of delicious!
this was good stuff i used other flavers also and I've never had it turn out bad
Wonderful combination of flavors! I would never have thought of this combination. It was a big hit at my summer bbq on a hot day!
my daughter ,who is 7 & loves evrything Italian ,loved this & i do too.It's great !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THANKS FOR MAKING MY CHILD HAPPY
Quick, easy, and delicious.
I love these. They are so refreshing. I found syrup at Whole Foods that doesn't have High Fructose Corn Syrup. I use 0.5 oz heavy whipping cream instead of half and half and I think it tastes much better. This is a much better than some of those high calorie drinks from Starbucks and much more refreshing.
Thanks for reminding me of this great drink. I enjoy this with many different flavored syrups. For those with curdling issues...try mixing the syrup and cream then adding the soda water. It doesn't look as pretty but my cream didn't curdle any more.
Love Italian sodas! I used this recipe as a base but with different flavors. I have used milk as I don't always have cream handy and I add a bit more than this recipe calls for. For those having problems with curdling, I read somewhere that if you put the syrup in the glass first, then the milk/cream, stir. Then add the ice and finally the carbonated/soda water. Not sure if that works all the time, but it does for me. :)
I made one of these with raspberry flavored syrup for 'dessert' tonight - it's great with orange, too!
Hello!!!!!!How about a jigger of Vanilla Vodka
I am excited to make this recipe but I saw a lot of reviews on curdling it is very important that you put the cream in last to prevent curdling and to stir right before drinking.
My sons love Italian Sodas, so we decided to make them ourselves. We used Raspberry and Vanilla flavoring. The drinks were fabulous! Will make again and again.
I didn't like this at all. I made my own watermelon syrup and used that for the full amount of syrup called for in the recipe, omitting the passion fruit syrup. I used a 'cream' that was a blend of milk and cream that was 5%. I didn't have ice (all those dang trays were cracked...) but I did use all cold ingredients. Perhaps the syrup portion relies heavily on the artificially flavoured stuff commercially available, while the one I made contains nothing but pure watermelon. I did not like the cream with soda water, but I didn't have the curdling issue many reviews mention. This may be for some, but not for others.
A nice change on a hot day
oooosum!!
I was paying for these at our favorite restaurant then decided I could have any flavor I wanted at home for a fraction of the price...They are so refreshing and delicious. My favorite flavor is vanilla and my husbands is raspberry.
Delish! I used cherry syrup because that is all I could find. I didnt know it would be that easy to make. :) Thanks for the recipe!
OMG the best drink ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
I used different flavored syrups. This recipe was a great base.
I used blackberry syrup, and it needed a LOT more half and half and some stevia. Good though.
This was so refreshing, i just found a new drink for the summer, i will be making it again!
amazin
Very good! Cool and refreshing and different. The perfect recipe for my Italian theme night. I couldn't find the flavors of syrup, so just settled for strawberry, which we decided we needed to add a little more than the recipe called for. I can't wait to find other flavors to jazz it up a little. Will make again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
I used the sugar free Toriani Raspberry syrup, and fat free half and half. It was delicious. My two year old also loved it!
I had some of mine curdle, and some not. I used different flavors for each. I think some of the syrups may have been old, and that's what caused the curdling, but I'm not sure. They all tasted good, but it was hard to get your mind past the curdling. The one that didn't curdle was great!
Couldn't find passion fruit and watermelon so used raspberry. Drink could use more syrup and less half and half but very refreshing.
These are so delicious, pretty & easy to make. You can use the same brand of syrups used to flavor coffee. Someone gave me a bottle of raspberry so that's what I've been using but this combo sounds really good!
I've been making my own Italian sodas for years, and are beyond fantastic! My favorite flavor combination is raspberry and peach...SO tasty!!
I let everyone choose their own flavor combo and only one person went with this particular combo. They all loved them, whatever flavor they chose. PS if your cream goes clumpy you were probably using a sugar free syrup. Try regular.
Awesome so good at my party
Used to buy this drink at a little cafe12-13 years ago, moved away and never could find them again! Very excited when I saw this recipe, had to order the syrups due to our location, very rural, little choices--boy am I GLAD I did!!! LOVE this drink!!! Thanks SO much for sharing!! A KEEPER for sure!!!
Two enthusiastic thumbs up!!!
LOVE It!!! Better than the restaurants serve!
This drink was surprisingly good. I like it a little creamier so I add more half and half. I also substituted raspberry for the watermelon and it was delicious!
I used pomegranate/blackberry italian soda and added 1 tsp of sugar to my half n half. I know I added way to much milk. maybe I will make a sugar water and add less milk. But it was still very yummy!!!!!
