Hot Spiked Cider
This spiked version of the traditional hot cider adds rum. It's great for fall or holiday gatherings. It can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
This spiked version of the traditional hot cider adds rum. It's great for fall or holiday gatherings. It can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
This stuff is POTENT! I used Capt. Morgan's rum and mixed everything in a crock pot. I didn't bother to double the recipe because I was serving other beverages at my party, but the long faces I saw when it was announced there was no more of "that CIDER" told me I'll be doubling, nay tripling next time!Read More
Not bad.... BUT- Why O why would you want to lose any of the alcohol content? I keep my cider spiced and warm on the stove, then add the alcohol (rum or whiskey or bourbon) after removing from heat and stir with a cinn. stick....Read More
This stuff is POTENT! I used Capt. Morgan's rum and mixed everything in a crock pot. I didn't bother to double the recipe because I was serving other beverages at my party, but the long faces I saw when it was announced there was no more of "that CIDER" told me I'll be doubling, nay tripling next time!
Just made a batch, wanted to try it out before serving at Thanksgiving. Quite strong! Added another cup of cider, it totally did the trick! Also added some ground cinnamon
Served this at our annual holiday party and once people had a sip, they just kept sipping. Only made one batch and it was gone! Used Capt. Morgan instead of regular rum and used cinnamon tea instead of orange. Turned out great and will make again during winter sporting events! hiccup...
This is the best cider I've ever had. I made it for a party and it was a big hit, everyone loved it.
This was wonderful!! Made it for a fall football tailgate party in a friend's backyard on a cold Sunday. The party lasted 12 hours and so did the cider! Everyone loved it and they haven't stopped asking for the recipe. We made batch after batch and kept them warm in a crockpot (on the low setting) with cinnamon sticks swirling around the bottom of the crock. I will definitely be making this for ALL of my holiday parties.
We felt that the recipe was a little strong at first, but thought that it was better after adding more cider. Then, quite by accident we found that, after it simmered on the stove for several hours (until it was like a syrup), and we added a little MORE cider, it was fabulous! :)
Served this Christmas Eve and it was a BIG hit! Will serve again! I kept in a crock pot hoping it would make the house smell like hot apple cider (it didn't)and per other's notations used only 2/3 of the amount of rum called for. Very yummy!
This was so wonderful! All of my friends loved it and wanted the recipe! Took it to a cold parade and it certainly kept us warm! I will use this year after year - it's the best!
YUM! I used a crock pot to keep this warm outside at a pumpkin carving party.
Excellent recipe. Just waaay too much rum for me and my family. We added more cider to balance it out.
Not bad.... BUT- Why O why would you want to lose any of the alcohol content? I keep my cider spiced and warm on the stove, then add the alcohol (rum or whiskey or bourbon) after removing from heat and stir with a cinn. stick....
Served at a neighborhood Halloween bonfire.Made ahead and served in insulated coffee carafes. Excellent. Will make again for this year's party!
This was quite good! We made it in the crock pot so the flavors could mingle. Then whoever wanted rum added it to their cup when served. That way they could put in as little - or as much! - as they wanted and the kids could still drink it too.
Tasted good, but I thought it was missing something - can't quite put my finger on it though. It did get better after sitting a while. I would probably make this again.
This recipe was DELICIOUS! The best drink to have before and after a day of snowboarding! A+
Yummy! First made this before for a football tailgateing party. Made it again this year, and can't wait to make again. I also used Captain Morgan's. Definately takes the cold bite out of a chilly day.
This was to die for! I made a batch to take on a haunted hayrack ride. It was a chilly Midwestern fall evening but this punch made it seem not so cold and made the monsters not so scary!!!
I really liked this recipe and so did my party guests. Most of them wrote down the recipe before they left. I used Capt. Morgan's rum too.
Enjoyed this and will make it again but will probably add more water next time, seemed just a little strong to me. Thanks for sharing.
This is by far the best spiked cider that I have ever tried. It was easy to make and so delicious. I cut back on the rum to 1 cup as many suggested. I used Captain Morgan spiced rum and that added to the flavor. I used less butter as well. The result was divine! Perfect for fall entertaining!
I have made many versions of hot cider, spiked and not spiked. This is by far my favorite! I made this without the rum, and people added rum when they wanted. The best thing about this, is that the drink is not.overly sweet, like others that add sugar to cider. The tea component is what puts it in. balance.
I think this calls for too much water and not enough cider. Even with the orange tea bags it still tasted watered down and I had to keep adding more cider until it tasted right. But that was the only adjustment I made and it ended up turning out delicious! So make sure to taste before serving and adjust to your liking!
Made it for a dinner party during winter along with "Golden Rum Cake". Perfecto!
I skip the butter, but otherwise this recipe is so easy and delicious!
Yummy! I made it just as listed. Only difference was I used 4 orange spice tea bags instead of 3 (I like strong flavors) and I used Captain Morgan's spiced rum. Stiff drinks don't bother me, so I didn't think this tasted too strong at all. But, my boyfriend was like, 'yowza' when he tasted it. He came back for a second cup though ;) and he barely ever drinks alcohol.
I made it for Thanksgiving, and it wasn't what I hoped...
Fantastic! As many other have said: I used cinnamon tea instead of orange, reduced the rum to 1 cup, and skipped the butter. Made it all on the stove and left it in the crock pot on low for whenever people wanted to get some. A big hit!
I made this for a Christmas party and it was a big hit. I nearly tripled the recipe (4 cups of rum!) and it was all gone by the end of the night. It's definitely a too strong for my taste, I would cut down on the tea and way up the cider so it tastes more cider-y. I also didn't put the butter in the cups, but I did add about 2 tablespoons into the pot, though I don't think that was necessary because it wound up leaving a film on the top.
I made this cider for a work event and it was a HUGE hit! I made a few batches: one how the recipe says to but with no alcohol (turned out great for those who don't drink), one WITH the rum but I added an extra cup of cider because it is rather strong (but that's what makes it good!), and the third I made with Cinnamon tea like someone suggested (it was still good but not as amazing at the orange spiced tea). I also sprinkled ground cinnamon in both. I only got to have one drink because i kept having to make more!! Everyone complemented the chef :)
Used this for a bakery staff get together and it was the hit of the party. I doubled it and add just 1 Tbsp. butter to the pot. I also used Captain Morgan Rum. I will definitely use it again and again.
This recipes is fantastic. I halved the brown sugar and accidently forgot the butter. I also used just a shade less rum than it called for. I used a Captain Morgan knockoff that was cheaper but was still spiced rum. Definitely will be making again this fall and winter!
Nice taste, but better if kept in the fridge over night to let it set in.
This is a keeper! Easy to make and always a huge hit at fall and winter get-togethers! Just make sure you bring enough ingredients to make another batch!
**Update** I make this as a base and add the rum later. Follow the recipe, but only add one cinnamon stick and no rum or butter. Stick it in the fridge and fish the cinnamon stick out after an hour or so. I microwave a mug of cider mix and add the rum at a ratio of 6:1. *** Delicious! Was a great hit at my house for Christmas Eve. I should have listened to the other reviews that cut the amt. of alcohol, though. I disregarded because all people in attendance at my party enjoy their liquor. However, this was a little potent. I ended up adding more cider to dilute the rum.
Absolutely amazing! I prepared for a holiday gathering my finace and I were hosting, and more than once, after the first batch was gone, I heard "That hot cider tasted really good! Is there any more left?" (naturally, I made another batch). I used only 1 cup of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, and it turns out perfectly, even for those not used to alcoholic beverages, but enough so that you can tell there's rum in it. Some people don't like the addition of the butter pat at the end, but I feel it truly completes this beverage. I'll be making this all winter long, now - thanks!
Wondeful recipe. We made two batches. The first I used the regular light rum and it was good. The second batch we used spiced rum and it was GREAT! Thanks!
I made this recipe so many times this past fall! It's always a hit. I added an extra cup of apple cider and used 1 cup of captain morgain spiced rum instead of light. I liked to mix all the ingredients together except the liquor and let that simmer for at least half an hour so the flavors all really blend and then add the alcohol about just before serving so it doesn't loose any of it's "kick".
Very good. We doubled the batch because we had several people drinking out of it. We then seperated it into two - one without rum and one with. It was tasty with alchol and without. Nice warm drink for a cold winter day!
This was a huge hit on Thanksgiving. I didn't have any orange spice tea so I used peach instead. I also added more cider since it was a bit strong. My family loved it, I think it will be a holiday staple
I put in less alcohol as well. Lots of compliments on this one. Kept extra in a jar in fridge for a night-cap the rest of the week!
Delish! Huge winner, I used red hots as well as cinn sticks to garnish.The presentation was beautiful, so many compliments. Thank you for sharing this hit!
Very good, but needed a little more zip. Substituted Apple Rum and added 1 Tbsp. per cup of Apple Pucker. Also boiled the cinnamon stick with the tea bag. Now it's a keeper!
Perfect! There's no such thing as too much rum in this recipe!!! MMMM!
The first time I followed this recipe exactly except used 1 cup Capt. Morgan's instead of 1 1/2 cups. It tasted pretty good but diluted, like all the flavors were there but needed to be stronger. The second time I did without the water but still used the tea bags, increased the apple cider and added some orange juice and a little lime juice, for some kick. delicious! If your unsure about how much alcohol add little by little and taste test until just right. I let it sit on low in a crock pot. Very good after those changes!
YUMMY!!! This recipe will intoxicate you. As other reviewers, we doubled the cider to make a milder, tasty drink.... will make this all winter long.
I tried this for Thanksgiving 2006. I made it in the slow cooker while everyone was out of the house. I used Tazo brand Sweet Orange Spice Tea. It was so delicious, I had at least 3 cups by the time everyone returned home. Because of the children I left out the rum. But I have no hesitation adding it next time. I bet it's even better with it!
Only change I made was using three cups of cider instead of two to even out the rum per recommendations. I might use half cup of water and have cup of cider instead next time. But I will be making again.
We were looking for a winter drink without the heaviness of the milk and cream hot toddies, and this was a hit! We thought it needed a bit more kick, so we added 6 cloves, lemon zest, and orange zest to a tea steeper and let it marinade. Also added a bit of of cinnamon and nutmeg, and since we like scotch, added about a cup of that, balanced out with a bit more apple cider. We also left out the butter, though I'm sure it would be a nice addition. Thanks for sharing -- this was the perfect winter warmer while we went with friends in search of the perfect Christmas tree!
This was a wonderful treat. I put it in the crock pot and after it simmered for several hours it was amazing!!
Made it for a Halloween Party last night and it was delicious! Doubling the recipe filled up my large crockpot which I kept on Low for the night. I reduced the Captain Morgans Rum by 1/3, omitted the butter and it was awesome! This would be perfect for a cold Autumn outdoor event like a bonfire or tailgating. You can't go wrong with this recipe. Enjoy!
Ooooh, this was YUMMY! Exactly the flavor I was looking for in a spiked cider. I didn't change a single thing, except that I accidentally forgot the butter at the end, and then decided it was delicious enough without! This is wicked-easy for how good it is, and works great either in on the stovetop or in a slow-cooker. I will be making it for parties for YEARS to come!
Delicious recipe! The orange tea was a great add, lessened the sweetness of the cider. I also added a dash of ground cinnamon instead of using cinnamon stick, worked out well. It was gone by the end of the night.
Made this cider for a party last fall. I personally loved as did most others...the only thing is the rum was a bit to much for a few. Maybe next time I will make two batches. One spiked and one not.
This was delicious. Served it to sip on while opening Christmas gifts. Used Captain Morgan rum.
YUMMY.. I just made this for my husband and I---we've been craving a hot drink for the chillier nights! When he tasted it he was like "mmm, that's good!!!! I used Celestial Seasonings 'Bengal Spice' and our local apple farms fresh apple juice... thank you!
This recipe was okay. I've had better.
This is a great recipe for cider -- vary the amount of rum depending on personal preference and the butter garnish can be omitted. I make this quite often during the holiday season.
Good stuff! (Note: adjustments listed are for a reduced 2 servings) I couldn't find orange spice tea specifically, so I did have to make a few adjustments. I used a green mandarin orange tea instead and peeled about two inches of orange peel to intensify the orange with the tea. Added about a tbsp of cloves and have a tbsp of allspice berries after the tea had steeped. I reduced the rum slightly due to other reviewer's comments and they were right--still made a plenty strong drink.
Yum! Since I don't like eggnog, this is now my official Christmas beverage. The only change I made was skipping the butter. I was surprised to find that I enjoyed the flavor much more without the butter. A few less calories at Christmas is always a good thing.
I made this for my family on Thanksgiving and MMMMM was it delicious! I doubled the recipe, cut back on the rum a little and added some more cider as others had suggested - it turned out perfect! I think this drink will become a new Thanksgiving tradition in our family (along with some football games and hayrides, etc.).
This was great - I quadrupled the recipe and kept warm in a crockpot, had styrofoam cups and the cider in a caraffe (loved that suggestion!) at the end of our neighbor's driveway to hand out to the parents who accompanied their kids trick-or-treating last night - called it "Witches Brew" and several folks came back around for more : ) I used mostly white rum w/a touch of spiced rum - omitted butter, as I wasn't sure how to swing that, doling it out to so many folks. Certainly warmed us up from the inside out!
all i have to say is there was nothing left. Great for a suffy head too. Enjoy this is a year favorite now. TYSM for the Recipe :)
I've made this a few times now. It's even better when made with maple syrup instead of brown sugar and a bit of ground cinnamon. Delicious.
Great cold too!
Great recipe. Didn't have orange tea so cut up a fresh orange and squeezed in the juice. Turned out great. Now a Thanksgiving tradition.
I'm not a big fan of apple cider but I love this recipe. Great combination of flavors & a nice warm drink for sitting outside by a fire. I have doubled the recipe for parties or to take to outdoor events to share. Everyone loved it.
Used regular dark rum. May try again with spiced rum. Was just ok
I made this while tailgating at a football game and it was a hit! Just what we needed to warm up. Super easy and quick. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
this cider was very good!!! used captain morgan insstead of regular rum and next time would probably leave out the butter but everyone loved it
I have made this twice this weekend. Both times with out rum and it was AMAZING. May try it at a party next week with the rum. I used Tazo Tea Wild Sweet Orange.
This stuff is awesome! Mine was a little different because I omitted the alcohol and used 2 bags of orange and 1 bag of lemon tea bags and added 1/4 c. maple syrup. It was GONE!
I made this for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve...it was a huge hit at all three and disappeared quickly. At the New Year's party, someone whose aunt owned an apple orchard said it was as good as any cider he'd had from there! To avoid being put on my lips after one cup, I about halved the rum.
Loved the cider! Great for the All Hallows Eve party we had. The rum was a little strong at first, but after simmering on the stove for a while it was just the right strength. Especially liked the flavor with the butter added.
What a great way to "warm up" after being out in the cold. The flavors blend well together with just enough kick from the rum. Definitely a keeper.
Taste was awesome was the hit after dinner on Thanksgiving
This was good, but I thought it was absolutely too sweet...maybe it's just a matter of taste...but woo, I couldn't drink a whole cup! It was just too much!
I made this for my daughter's first birthday as a treat for the adults during the chilly month of October. Everyone loved it! I made the recipe for about 24 and it was gone within an hour between about fifteen adults. I made little recipe cards assuming someone might want it, and i didn't have eneough to pass out!! Definitely making this again.
I didn't taste any of the rum, nor did it pack a punch, and it's too sickening sweet
This was delish! Very potent, very warming. Great for sipping on a cold night. I loved the flavor the butter added - don't skip it.
It was good, my guests liked it...best not to let it cool. Drink while hot, it tastes best.
too sweet
wonderful! you can also make this (or just keep it warm) in a slow cooker - have it on high until the tea is to your desired strength, add the rest of the ingredients, leave it on high for 15-30 min (until the flavors meld and the taste is where you want it to be) and then turn it to low and basically forget about it until you want to serve it. if you leave it for a long period of time, though, i would recommend adding the alcohol at the last minute. personally, i left the rum on the side so people could control the potency of their drink (and so people that don't drink could leave it out altogether). i used the cloudy, refrigerated cider, which i tend to like better anyway, and it made a delicious drink. i used spiced rum (as many reviewers suggested) and i think it complemented the cider well. i think halving the butter might be a good idea unless you really like butter, because we all found it to be a bit too much. the second time i made this, i doubled the recipe and used half orange spice tea bags and half gingerbread spice tea bags. i liked the combination of the two a lot. i also added a bit of vanilla.
Delicious! I made this last October to warm us up after a Halloween lantern tour. I skipped the butter to cut the calorie count a little and really didn't miss it. I will definitely make this again.
I thought this was great. I made it for my bunco group and used Capt. Morgan spiced rum. Not a drop left!
Use Crown Royal Apple!!! You can’t taste the alcohol at all, it just tastes like a candy apple!
make it annually with no changes. i love it.
Omitted the butter and used spiced rum. Very good drink for the winter months. Makes the house smell good too!
I was a bit disappointed in this. Made it exactly as written, just tripled the recipe for a party, but it just didn't have enought "apple" flavor. Tasted more like a spiced tea.
Very tasty!
This was delicious! I made it for a potluck and there wasn't any left after about an hour. I didn't think it was too strong at all. I added a bit more rum and cider as well. A very easy and festive drink for a party!
Great cider! Made it for a Halloween party and boiled the tea and brown sugar together then placed it all in a crockpot and went through 4 batches of the drink. We left the rum on the side so everyone could drink it however the preferred. By the end of night I had given out the recipe to several people
Delicious. I added an extra 1/3 cup of the Cider after reading the reviews and it was perfect. I had a cookie and cocktail pairing party and paired this cocktail with apple pie cheesecake cookies. I won best pairing and everyone loved the Cider
Delish! Very hot at first then give it a minute in your glass. It stays warm for a bit. When cooled also try it with ice and a splash more rum!
I was a bit disapointed in this recipe. You definetly need to warm it on low for at least an hour or two in order to let the flavors blend together--otherwise it is pretty bland. I added more apple cider because the rum was overpowering (even after I had cut back on it). I used a generic apple cider--it possible that if I had used something a little fancier it might have turned out better. I will probably be looking for a different holiday drink next year.
This recipe has a great taste. When my family were drinking it, everyone complained of the heavy smell of liquor (I think from it being heated up?) Thanks for the recipe!
This was ok. Too much alcohol though. It over powered the rest of the drink. I may try again with some tweaks but as is I'd give this recipe 3 stars.
I love this recipe and make it as soon as it gets chilly outdoors. I make it " family friendly" without the rum and add rum to those who want their s "fancy". I also omit the butter. Sometimes I make it a day ahead as flavors get stronger the longer it sits in the refrigerator. YUM!
Meh, probably won’t make again and if I do, it will be with modifications.Too heavy of other flavors for my liking. I was really wanting a delicious cider. All I could taste was the orange and the cinnamon. My hubby didn’t love it, but thought it was ok.
I used spiced rum because that's what I had but it was still good... I loved the orange spiced tea! Next time I think I'll add alcohol to individual cups so the kids can enjoy it as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections