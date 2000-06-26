Hot Spiked Cider

wonderful! you can also make this (or just keep it warm) in a slow cooker - have it on high until the tea is to your desired strength, add the rest of the ingredients, leave it on high for 15-30 min (until the flavors meld and the taste is where you want it to be) and then turn it to low and basically forget about it until you want to serve it. if you leave it for a long period of time, though, i would recommend adding the alcohol at the last minute. personally, i left the rum on the side so people could control the potency of their drink (and so people that don't drink could leave it out altogether). i used the cloudy, refrigerated cider, which i tend to like better anyway, and it made a delicious drink. i used spiced rum (as many reviewers suggested) and i think it complemented the cider well. i think halving the butter might be a good idea unless you really like butter, because we all found it to be a bit too much. the second time i made this, i doubled the recipe and used half orange spice tea bags and half gingerbread spice tea bags. i liked the combination of the two a lot. i also added a bit of vanilla.