Hot Spiked Cider

This spiked version of the traditional hot cider adds rum. It's great for fall or holiday gatherings. It can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.

Recipe by debmallonee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water into a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and add orange spice tea bags. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and stir in apple cider, rum, brown sugar, and 2 cinnamon sticks. Heat cider over medium-low heat until just steaming.

  • Ladle hot cider into 6 mugs and drop 1/2 teaspoon butter into each. Garnish with a cinnamon "swizzle" stick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 33.2mg. Full Nutrition
