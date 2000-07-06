Godfather
This is a pre-dinner drink is also popular as a nightcap. The almond flavor of Amaretto softens the bite of the scotch. A wonderful night summer Australian drink!
Well, you've got to really like scotch to dig this one. Very good though.
This is soo good!! if you are a scotch lover you will like this if not then add a bit more amaretto to reduce the bite of the scotch!! Also don't use a cheap scotch it will taste horrible!!! I used glenfiddich or glenlivet scotch.. and a good amarreto soooo good!!!
My husband is the scotch drinker. He thought this was wonderful. I used the homemade amaretto recipe from these pages. It was very smooth which made it a perfect nightcap
My husband loves this drink. We use Crown Royal and amaretto. I put a splash of club soda in when I make it for me to tone down the syrup-y amaretto.
This was very interesting. I didn't believe that these two liquors would pair well, but they actually do. It was good, just not my cup of tea.
Very good. I prefer it with a lot of ice though.
Great drink if you are not sure if you like scotch. And still a great drink if you like scotch.
If you like scotch, this drink is perfect. It is too strong for me, but the flavor is good otherwise.
This is pretty good. Next time I will use a little more amaretto.
A variation on this recipe is to use bourbon instead of scotch. I have had this drink made as equal parts amaretto and bourbon, served over the rocks and it was delicious. The amaretto really takes the sting out of the bourbon. Goes down easy.
Made this for my husband with Johny Walker Black and Gozio Ammeretto... It was very good.. He really likes it!!! Yay
5.8.20 I like Amaretto, and I like Scotch, but never in a million years would I have thought to put the two together. But I’m glad I did because I liked it. I’m going through a “not too sweet” phase right now, so I’d probably cut the amaretto back just a bit, but this was a great Friday evening cocktail.
I love this drink; the one problem is that not many bartenders know how to make it, let alone even heard of this drink.
