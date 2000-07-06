Godfather

4.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a pre-dinner drink is also popular as a nightcap. The almond flavor of Amaretto softens the bite of the scotch. A wonderful night summer Australian drink!

Recipe by Julianne

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a rocks glass with ice, combine the scotch and amaretto. Stir.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022