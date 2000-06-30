Gene's Long Island Iced Tea

Be careful with this one. For the un-initiated, this drink tastes great and will creep up on you before you know it.

Recipe by GENE42

1 min
1 min
1
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Pour vodka, gin, triple sec and rum together into a large pitcher and adjust the cola proportions to your personal taste and stir. Pour into a tall glass with ice.

459 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 17.9mg. Full Nutrition
