Gene's Long Island Iced Tea
Be careful with this one. For the un-initiated, this drink tastes great and will creep up on you before you know it.
Fill the glass fill ice and don't forget to ADD 1 oz Tequila and CUT the coke down to a dash!Read More
I made this drink as written and it did not taste like a Long Island Iced Tea. Made two important changes and it did. It needed 2 ounces of sour mix to give it that lemoney tang and I only used enough cola to change the color to that of ice tea. I mixed all ingredients with the exception of the cola in a shaker filled with ice, shook, then poured that into a glass and then topped with the cola. With changes 5 stars.Read More
Yum--a foolproof Long Island iced tea!
Although my kids may love it, I'd recommend keping this one to adults. What I will say is this one is a REAL sleeper! Collect the car keys and lock the doors, people are going to wild with this one! Thanks Gene
Just like kids, one is not enough but two is WAY too many! I don't know how I make it upstairs to bed after two of these bad boys! They are good, but definitely not for the lightweight drinker!
And is Long Island so bad lol? Enjoy yourself and designate a driver! Good one
Gene, you missed one important ingredient... Sweet & Sour. It gives it the ice tea tang. Then top with a splash of coke for the color.This is the way my fav restaurant (The Rusty Pelican) serves them and don't forget a squeeze of fresh lemon. My mouth is watering!
I made these the other night for mu husband and I, and they were delicious. I used the suggested amounts of ingredients, and the drinks came out perfect. Easy to make and as another reviewer stated 'foolproof'. Wonderful!
just made this love it! smoother with little more cola
Very tasty! It is one of those beverages that do not taste like alcohol, so be careful!!
that's my drink..where's the Tequila????
3 stars as written - 4 and a half with the addition of 1 fluid oz. Three Olives Rangtang orange & tangerine vodka.
I liked it very much. It doesn't have the citrus flavor but I liked it just as listed. I call this one Gene's Special Tea. I also plant to add peach schnapps one time.
