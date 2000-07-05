Cubacrany
This is a refreshing summer drink you can enjoy all year long. My husband and I love to have one every day after working out at the gym! Be sure to use fresh lemon juice!
I really enjoyed this drink! My husband doesn't typically like drinks with rum, but whenever I make this, he wants one too.
Pretty average drink. Simple to make, but there are a lot better recipes.
This is VERY good. Nice and tart and not really sweet, either. I used Captain's Tattoo Rum because that was all I had. I kept everything else the same.
very refreshing drink, great for the summertime, or anytime.
I really enjoyed this drink. Loved the lemon addition. So refreshing!
I really liked this drink-nice and refreshing. I used Bacardi white rum (my favorite rum).
This was pretty good.
Great flavor! I make it with 100% juice, so it doesn't have any added sugar or corn syrup. It's great to have a "healthy" drink option.
