This is a refreshing summer drink you can enjoy all year long. My husband and I love to have one every day after working out at the gym! Be sure to use fresh lemon juice!

Recipe by Deborah L Gonzalez

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 4 ice cubes in each 6-ounce glass. Pour 2 ounces of Puerto Rican white rum in each glass. Squeeze the juice of 1/4 of lemon in each glass. Pour in 3 ounces of cranberry juice. Stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
