Colorful Beverage
Want to impress your friends? Try this colorful drink that has as much color in it as flavor! Not only does this look fun, it gets even better when the ice cubes melt! Try it also with strawberry, cherry or grape juice.
Love it! I put the orange juice cubes into a punch bowl, added the cranberry juice along with some vodka and orange slices. It was simple and made a nice presentation at a BBQ - everyone could serve themselves.
The flavors and taste just didn't pop for me. It wasn't bad, it was just okay. I will say it is easy to make with common ingredients. It is good non-alcoholic or alcoholic. Coconut rum in particular is a good add-in.
Good job!My brother and I loved it.
Great taste..thks
Didn't do the ice cube thing but that would probably be cute. By adding vodka or rum, you basically have a seabreeze or cape codder. Good without the alcohol too.
This was an excellent recipe!! I wanted something fast and easy, this was exactly what I wanted it. I was planning this big party for my dog since he was turing 1 and I only had today to plan it. This colorful beverage was perfect and all the guests loved it. Even though the orange juice ice cubes weren't frozen by the time of the party, it worked out great because they melted faster, causing the orange juice to be able to be tasted. excellent.
I followed the recipe as written, and it was awesome! I've made this so many times now! It's so good. I've recently started to add VODKA to it haha it's even better. I got a nice buzz from it :) This recipe is a keeper! I'd recommend others to try it out as written, and then later, add some vodka to it ;) Oh, yeah!!!
Very tasty, great idea with endless variations!
Mmmmm! I used a melon baller on softly frozen, fresh oranje juice and put it in the glass after pouring the chilled cranberry juice. It made a nice presentation. This is a good healthy drink for kids too!
Very colorful and creative :)
Tasty and fun! I used a melon baller to scrape orange juice made from concentrate (didn't dilute as much as the can says).
The kids think this is great. This also works with lemonade and strawberry nectar.
It has orange juice :> c: C:
I make this beverage all the time; however, it's better when you do half and half. I call this drink my morning cocktail. When you add the orange juice first, you can pour cranberry juice until you reach the perfect consistency. If the orange juice is frozen, then it will be watered down and it will make the drink bitter. I truly recommend that the orange and cranberry juices are chilled prior to serving.
