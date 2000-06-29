Colorful Beverage

4.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Want to impress your friends? Try this colorful drink that has as much color in it as flavor! Not only does this look fun, it gets even better when the ice cubes melt! Try it also with strawberry, cherry or grape juice.

Recipe by Andrea

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the orange juice into ice cube trays and freeze them. Chill the cranberry juice in the refrigerator.

    Advertisement

  • When the orange juice cubes are frozen, Place them in a large pitcher and pour in the cranberry juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022