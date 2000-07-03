Chocolate Strawberry Banana Milkshake

A wonderful strawberry and banana milkshake that can easily be adapted for low-sugar diets. My mother got me started on this 20 years ago. I rarely add sugar or sweetener, but I realize that some people enjoy a bit more sweetness. You can substitute orange juice for milk if you like.
This is fairly simple to change to a low carb, low sugar drink. I substituted non-fat half and half for the milk, and splenda for the table sugar. I used 1 packet of splenda, since I find it to be very sweet. I also used baking cocoa, rather thank chocolate drink mix, and it was yummy. You do have to blend this very well with these changes, but if you're on a low carb, low sugar diet, this is fabulous.
This is fairly simple to change to a low carb, low sugar drink. I substituted non-fat half and half for the milk, and splenda for the table sugar. I used 1 packet of splenda, since I find it to be very sweet. I also used baking cocoa, rather thank chocolate drink mix, and it was yummy. You do have to blend this very well with these changes, but if you're on a low carb, low sugar diet, this is fabulous.
I was looking for a milkshake that didn't have ice cream in it as we were out of it =) Very tasty, very airy and light milkshake. Good taste. I didn't use straight strawberries, but blueberries and cranberries as well - I had a mixed packet =) Came out gorgeous! I also added more banana and chocolate. The way it is right now, is (as author said) a bit less sweet than most milkshakes =)
Simple, on-hand ingredients, easy to make, and easy to modify for your tastes. I used a whole banana and fresh strawberries and supplemented with a few ice cubes with great results. This one will become a mainstay for us.
I woke up this morning craving a banana smoothie but didn't have ice or yogurt - went on allrecipes on my phone, found this recipe - had all the ingredients (used chocolate carnation instant breakfast powder for the chocolate) and threw them in my magic bullet and it was amaaazing!! My two toddlers and I sucked it down so fast I had to make 2 more servings!
I used Carnation rich hot chocolate powder mix and frozen strawberries that were already sweetened and pureed so I left out the additional sugar. This was pretty good, but I didn't care for the vanilla in there, it just didn't seem to go with the rest of the flavors.
I made this smoothie precisely according to the recipe given (except for the strawberries being frozen), and it was just delicious ! I wouldn't add or take out anything, it was so smooth how all of the flavors blended together, without the drink becoming too sweet or tart. Great recipe, I recommend it all the way.
Pretty good! The flavor was unlike any smoothie I've had before!I didn't have frozen strawberries so I just used non-frozen ones and added about a cup of ice. i also didn't have chocolate mix drink so I just subbed in a tbsp of cocoa powder and a tbsp of sugar. I also used whole milk instead of low fat which made it creamier. Thanks for a great recipe and I can't wait to try it with frozen strawberries!
This was a decent tasting smoothie. I love anything chocolate, and bananas and strawberries are some of my favorites, so this was a nice combination of flavors for me. I used chocolate soy milk instead of the chocolate drink mix and milk, and it still turned out pretty good.
Yummy! My little changes... I added more strawberries (1 Cup total), increased the vanilla to 1 tsp and went a little light on the sugar and ovaltine. Not too sweet and pretty healthy - great recipe! My toddler loves this drink too.
Excellent! My boyfriend always looks forward to this milkshake! I made modifications though ... (1) Added an entire banana instead of a half (2) used unsweetened cocoa powder (didn't have any chocolate drink mix on hand) (3) halved the sugar (1 teaspoon instead of two) (4) added 1/6 tsp of stevia to sweeten without adding calories. This is not a super sweet milkshake (which I like) and satifies me whenever I am in the mood for chocolate.
To make one serving, I used 1/2 c milk, 1/2 c frozen strawberries, 1/2 frozen banana, 1 T cocoa powder, 1/2 t vanilla extract, and 2 t Splenda. It was so good! Be sure to cut up the fruit (peel and cut banana before freezing) if you don't like it chunky.
This was good. I was looking for a smoothie recipe that didn't require yogurt, since I was out. I hate using only 1/2 a banana...what do you do with the other half?? So I used 1 banana, 1 cup of mixed frozen berries, the same amounts of milk and vanilla, and 2 Tbsp cocoa powder instead of drink mix. I didn't add any sugar and it was fine-I made it to be healthy, not unhealthy ;) It had a good, thick texture and a nice taste.
This was great! I used a sugar free chocolate drink mix, skim milk & Splenda. It was wonderful. The only downer was that I felt like this made enough for about one serving & it says it's a two serving recipe. But no matter-still a delicious recipe!
This recipe was great. I changed it just a little. I used 1 cup of Lactaid Chocolate milk and added honey instead of the sugar with everything else I did as the recipe called for. The end result was amazing. Will definitely be making this a few times a week. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this recipe into a healthy post-workout drink. Subbed almond milk for regular milk, used a scoop and a half of chocolate protein powder and did NOT use vanilla or sugar...it was fantastic and PLENTY sweet!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.