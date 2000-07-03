Chocolate Strawberry Banana Milkshake

4.4
62 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 22
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wonderful strawberry and banana milkshake that can easily be adapted for low-sugar diets. My mother got me started on this 20 years ago. I rarely add sugar or sweetener, but I realize that some people enjoy a bit more sweetness. You can substitute orange juice for milk if you like.

Recipe by DMATTIE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine milk, strawberries, banana, chocolate milk powder, vanilla, and sugar. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

If the consistency is too runny, add more strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 61.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/26/2022