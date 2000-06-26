Bourbolicious

This great recipe for Bourbon slush is originally from my friend's Kentucky cousins, and was renamed at a recent dinner party. It is especially good made with citrus herbal tea!

Recipe by Katrina

prep:
15 mins
additional:
23 hrs 45 mins
total:
1 day
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large plastic pitcher combine lemonade concentrate, orange juice concentrate, sugar, bourbon, tea and water. Mix well and freeze overnight.

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 10.7mg. Full Nutrition
