Bourbolicious
This great recipe for Bourbon slush is originally from my friend's Kentucky cousins, and was renamed at a recent dinner party. It is especially good made with citrus herbal tea!
Use canned Lipton Brisk or Nestea Cool for the tea in this - makes it faster! Great recipe just in time for Spring and Summer BBQ's.Read More
Was not crazy about this; I only used two cans of concentrate and it was still too thick and syrupy.Read More
Made this for a cookout and thought it was a great frozen drink! Some of my friend's(who perfer fruity drinks and wine)had turned their noses up when I told them what was in it but they drank ALL of it!
This was a hit at my Super Bowl party. Loved the slushiness. Was ordered to share the recipe with my friends. Thanks for a yummy drink.
I must have done something wrong because the mixture did freeze solid. However, once thawed a bit, the drink was quite flavorable.
I use to make this recipe but with Brandy. We would fill the glass half full and then add 7-up or sprite the rest of the way. This really made it a refreshing drink in the summer.
Hyvaa! Easy, good tasting and nice citrus combo with the Bourbon. Use Jack Daniels...it's a must.
I got this same recipe from a great friend-- only her recipe calls for 2 1/2 c bourbon and 7 c water--all else the same. We serve it with 7 up or Sprite as well--- the recipe makes a good sized batch (freezes well in plastic storage containers) but also goes down so easy and quick!! It's a favorite!!!
I also make this by substituting Apricot Brandy for the bourbon...tastes Great!
wow!!! great drink! made this for christmas and was gone very quickly.
I liked it alot even though I do not like bourbon
I used Jack Daniel's and regular Lipton tea for this and served it at my New Year's party - luckily I made a double batch because my friends anhilated it! Nice flavor, not too sweet either. I'd make it again.
"Kids at heart" sure enjoy this recipe... served it at a social last night -- big hit! Thanks. (great site -use it all the time!)
Bourbolicious really hits the spot after a long day digging in my garden. It is refreshing and nummy.
I made this for a xmas cocktail party and it was a BIG hit. I used two cups of bourbon. Personally bourbon is not my favorite but this drink is awesome. We put some of the slush in a glass and then fill with 7UP yummy Will make again. I'm sure it's great in the summer. Oh I did freeze for two days as a friend suggested and I did check it after one day and it had not frozen enough. So you may want to make ahead two days. Thanks
It's true...this is fantastic. Yes, people who don't ordinarily like bourbon were surprized when they said "yum" and ask "what's in this"? They didn't hesitate to go back for more. Fortunately I doubled the recipe. Following others advice I made it 2 days prior to party and let it thaw about 3 hours because it did freeze solid. At the time I made the slush I set aside a 12oz party glass full in the regular freezer. It only took a couple hours to reach perfect slush. I think if an unexpected BBQ developed, as it often does in the summer when friends drop by, this could be made up, poured into cups placed on cookie sheets and set in the freezer for several hours and voila! Glad I tried this but now my friends are spoiled and will want me to make it for every party.
Good recipe. But you should't use Jack Daniels in this as it isn't a bourbon. I suggest one of the following: Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Baker's or Bookers. Cheers!
This was pretty tasty, but super sweet! We hadn't put in the white sugar yet and I'm glad I tried it first, so we left it out. It has a nice tartness and we decided to blend it all in the blender then freeze a bit so it did get foamy on end unfortunately. However, this is a decent drink for a sunny day.
Delicious!!!
